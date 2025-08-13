Tawny Minna-Grossman at a Canadian detention facility on March 10, 2024 Photo by: Robert J. Hansen and Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Originally Published on Newsbreak, March 10, 2024. Updated.

By Julie M. Anderson-Holburn and Robert J. Hansen

Tawny Grossman, a nurse practitioner, fled to Canada from Orange County in January with her two young children out of fear for their safety from her ex-husband, Frank Grossman. In doing so, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest on felony charges of deprivation of custody of a child or right to visitation, according to records.

However, the crime Tawny has been charged with, Penal Code 278.5, does not apply to a person with a right to custody of a child who takes, withholds, or conceals that child with reasonable belief that the child, if left with the other person, will suffer immediate bodily injury or emotional harm, according to California law, Penal Code 278.7.

Though the law states the person withholding the child shall contact the local district attorney’s office or law enforcement within a reasonable time — which she did — Tawny also claims she was being harassed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and felt she had nowhere to go.

After living in a domestic violence shelter for several weeks, Tawny was separated from her young children and taken into custody by Canadian authorities last week, at OCDA’s direction. For some reason, the FBI was not involved — unlike a similar case out of Los Angeles in early March:

Tawny Minna-Grossman at a Canadian detention facility on March 9, 2024 Photo by Julie M.Anderson-Holburn

“I’m being held here … I came here to protect my kids because my daughter is being molested and both are being abused,” Tawny said from a detention facility in Surrey, British Columbia.

Tawny believes her children are now back with their father.

Frank Grossman asserted that Tawny’s claims were never substantiated and were proven to be untrue.

“To claim otherwise is to defy logic, reason and state law,” Grossman said.

The OCDA’s office declined to provide any comment for clarification in this report.

Custody Dispute

Tawny filed for divorce from her husband in 2021, citing an alleged pattern and history of domestic violence, and obtained sole custody of their two children.

Last December, an Orange County judge awarded Frank full custody. Tawny appealed the ruling.

Judge Carmen Luege. Photo: Daily Journal . November 4, 2022.

Though the appeals court granted Tawny and Frank 50/50 custody on Jan. 4, 2024, the trial judge, Judge Carmen Luege, ignored the appeal and, within days, made another ruling reversing custody back to Frank. This occurred despite the history of abuse presented by Tawny and mandated reporters.

Role of the Court-Ordered Evaluation

The rulings appear to be influenced by an April 11, 2023, evaluation by Dr. David J. Sheffner, the court-appointed 730 evaluator. His report concluded that Tawny over-identified as a victim and was paranoid about the abuse her children appeared to have suffered.

However, a peer review by Dr. Catherine Barrett found that Sheffner lacked the competence to assess risk factors of sex offenders. Barrett noted his assessments were not sophisticated enough to evaluate domestic violence, as psychological instruments are not designed to assess for emotional violence.

“He clearly believed that there was a lack of intimate partner violence as he put Ms. Grossman in the same room as her alleged abuser to assess their dynamic. The oversimplified and trash can conclusion of parental alienation is often used when something cannot be explained,” Barrett wrote.

Barrett also criticized Sheffner for labeling the relationship “high conflict” and displaying confirmation bias by describing Frank’s demeanor as “appropriate and reasonable.”

“Shortly after he states this, he concludes that there has been no obstruction of evidence on Frank’s part. However, the entire report is laced with obstruction, through diffusion of responsibility and Mr. Grossman equating unfounded evidence as false reporting by Ms. Grossman,” she wrote.

Other Witness Accounts

In March 2023, Jeri Bailey, Frank Grossman’s visitation monitor, told licensed clinical social worker Sarah Escalante that Frank showed narcissistic personality traits, according to court documents.

“He knows everything about everything about everything, there is not one thing he doesn’t know, not one thing he’s not an expert in,” Bailey said. “He talks to his children unlike a father. He says things like ‘bro, dude, get your own wallet, buy your own food.’”

Escalante interviewed Tawny’s daughter several times from October 2022 through March 2023. The girl told Escalante her father makes her feel sad and mad, and that she preferred her mother because “mommy does what she asks.”

The daughter also disclosed:

“Daddy touches my private parts without asking me and he keeps touching them and touching them and he touches both sides.”

When prompted, she demonstrated using a doll, placing her finger between the doll’s legs, court records show. She said she tells her father to stop, but he does not.

Eric Irwin, in a March 2023 written statement, described witnessing a June 2021 custody exchange:

“Frank clearly does not abide by boundaries, mutually agreed meeting times, nor does he act in a responsible or appropriate manner in front of the children. He is clearly verbally and psychologically abusive to Tawny and continuously acts in a threatening, hostile, aggressive and inappropriate manner towards Tawny in front of the children. He neglects the safety and needs of his children and does not put his children’s health as a top priority.”

What’s Next

Tawny is being held in a Canadian detention facility and may be transferred to the border and possibly extradited to Orange County.

“I just want to be able to go home, get a job and do what I’m supposed to do, which is support my kids and protect them … By [the OCDA] criminalizing me based off of false information, it could destroy my career as a nurse practitioner and the ability to care for my kids,” she said.

Tawny is tentatively scheduled for court Tuesday, March 12.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

