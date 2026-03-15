Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

When parents start rallying in the streets demanding federal investigations and judicial recalls, something has gone deeply wrong. Family courts wield enormous power—deciding where children live, who sees them, and sometimes who gets believed. That authority requires trust. But when the same complaints echo year after year—conflicts of interest, cozy professional networks, and outcomes that seem preordained—public patience runs out. The Orange County protest is part of a national pattern: families demanding sunlight on a system that operates largely behind closed doors. Courts derive legitimacy from public confidence. Lose that confidence, and the robe stops representing justice and starts looking like unaccountable power.

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Shauna Dauk's avatar
Shauna Dauk
2h

I wish i could have come to show support but it was my visit time. Thank you Julie for all your hard work and dedication to OC family court corruption. I pray for DOJ and FBI to finally investigate and take action!!! So many more judges and court professionals need to be removed! This is only the beginning.

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