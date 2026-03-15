#ReCall2026, March 10, 2026. Photo by: Parents For Accountability

ORANGE, Calif. — Families from across Orange County gathered this weekend for a rally titled “Three Courts, One Playbook 2026,” calling for federal investigations and supporting a growing campaign to recall several local family and probate court judges.

Organizers and participants said the event aimed to draw attention to what they describe as long-standing failures within Orange County’s family, probate, and juvenile court systems. Demonstrators carried signs supporting the grassroots recall campaign #OCRecall2026 and urged the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate allegations of misconduct and systemic harm affecting children, elderly residents, and families.

Read: Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them

“Crime doesn’t pay in Orange County — unless you’re an attorney,” protesters say

Collage Photo of OC Citizens participating in the rally. March 15, 2026. Photo by: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

The rally was organized by local residents along with the nonprofit CEAR and the advocacy group Parents for Accountability. Throughout the event, passersby stopped to listen as families shared personal experiences with the court system.

The Center for Estate Administration Reform (CEAR), founded in 2018 by Terri and Rick Black and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a national advocacy organization focused on protecting seniors and dependent adults from exploitation in guardianship, probate, and other equity court proceedings. Since 2014, the organization says it has reviewed and advised on more than 3,000 cases nationwide involving suspected abuse of powers of attorney, trusts, guardianships, and probate systems.

Sandi Cobianchi, who spoke at the rally, addressed concerns about family and probate court practices and highlighted CEAR’s work advocating for accountability and transparency in court proceedings.

OC BOS Dist.5 Candidates: Lucy Vellema, Katrina Foley and Asm. Diane Dixon

Lucy Vellema, a local educator and candidate running for District 5 on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, attended the rally in support. Vellema is challenging incumbent Katrina Foley and current Assemblymember Diane Dixon in the race. Foley has been endorsed by the Orange County Attorneys Association, while Dixon’s husband, Pat Dixon, is a longtime senior prosecutor with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Read: Sex for Custody in Orange County

Other speakers included Lori Barber Schiller, who described her personal experience navigating the probate court system, and Mike and Guy Flint, who told attendees about their family’s legal battle in Orange County probate court.

Participants said families have been asking local authorities and state legislators for intervention for more than a decade, urging officials to investigate complaints about the handling of cases involving vulnerable individuals.

Advocates pointed to remarks made during a Dec. 2 Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting, where parents asked the board to publicly call on the FBI to investigate the county’s family and probate courts.

During the meeting, Supervisor Don Wagner told families seeking help that the Board lacked jurisdiction over the courts and suggested they pursue legal remedies.

“You can come here and complain about the courts, but we’re going to sit here and do nothing,” Wagner said. “Hire a lawyer. Take it up with the lawyers.”

Advocates contrasted those remarks with Wagner’s March 13, 2026 national television appearance, in which he called for action and reforms within the county’s juvenile and probation court departments.

The shift left parents and advocates questioning why Wagner and the Board of Supervisors have not taken similar action to address concerns involving the county’s family and probate courts.

Wagner’s wife is also a sitting Orange County probate court judge, and she is among those currently facing recall efforts.

Frustration with the pace of reform has helped fuel an expanding recall campaign targeting multiple Orange County judges.

According to organizers, recall proponents are currently gathering signatures against 12 family and probate court judges. Two sets of signature counts for notices of intent were initially approved but were later rejected after the Orange County Registrar of Voters determined the filings fell below the required threshold. Supporters say they are now attempting to collect the necessary signatures again.

Read: BREAKING: Six More Orange County Family and Probate Court Judges Served With Recall Petitions; 12 Sitting Judges Now Face Recall

Meanwhile, petitions targeting several other judges — including Hicklin, Henson, Palafox, Hernandez, Carasso, Rowe, Lo, and Kreber-Varipap — have already been approved and are circulating for signatures, organizers said. Petitions for Wagner and Luege are expected to receive approval soon.

Participants said the rally reflects growing frustration among families who believe government institutions have failed to respond to their concerns.

“For years families have been asking for help,” one organizer said during the event. “People want to know why it has taken so long for anyone in government to take action.”

As the recall campaign expands, organizers say their goal is to increase public awareness and scrutiny of a court system they argue has operated without sufficient oversight or media coverage — and to push state and federal officials to examine their claims more closely.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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