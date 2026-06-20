Anna Kane and Nik Richie. Evander Kane, center. May 21, 2026.

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 18 — An Orange County Superior Court commissioner dissolved a temporary restraining order Thursday that had restricted certain speech by journalist and publisher Nik Richie related to NHL player Evander Kane and Kane’s ongoing family-law dispute, concluding the evidence presented at this stage did not justify keeping the order in place pending trial.

In a written ruling issued June 18, Commissioner Glenn Mondo described the matter as a “very close call,” finding that while some of Richie’s statements raised legitimate concerns, the record did not establish sufficient evidence of threats, harassment or imminent harm to support maintaining the temporary restraining order.

“With regard to the ruling on respondent’s ex parte application, the court finds it to be a very close call as to whether the relief should be granted,” Mondo wrote.

The ruling came one day after oral argument in Orange County Superior Court, where Mondo questioned both sides about the intersection of California’s civil harassment statute, First Amendment protections and social media in highly publicized custody disputes.

The dispute stems from a temporary restraining order sought by Kane against Richie, a journalist, publisher and media personality who serves as CEO of Warrior Network Agency and previously founded TheDirty.com.

Kane sought the temporary restraining order after Richie published an interview with Kane’s former wife, Anna Kane, and posted related commentary that Kane alleged falsely portrayed him as a kidnapper and encouraged public involvement in the dispute. The full interview is embedded above.

This family law and first amendment issue unfolds amid a broader national debate over how family courts handle allegations of abuse, domestic violence and child-safety concerns in custody proceedings. Studies by George Washington University law professor Joan Meier, UK’s 2026 report by the organization Right to Equality — *Scratching the Surface: Victim-Blaming and Bias in Family Court Judgments and reports by United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls Reem Alsalem have raised concerns about how courts handle allegations of domestic violence, child abuse and counterclaims of “parental alienation” in custody hearings.

Court records show Mondo granted Kane’s ex parte request for a temporary restraining order on June 5. The order remained in effect until Thursday’s ruling dissolving it.

Evander Kane, Nik Richie, and Attorneys Marc J, Randazza and Alex J. Sheppard. June 19, 2026. Photo by: Randazza Legal Group .

Richie is represented by First Amendment attorney Marc Randazza of Randazza Legal Group.

On June 15, Richie filed an emergency application seeking to vacate the TRO, arguing it constituted an unconstitutional restraint on protected speech. The court held a special hearing June 17 and took the matter under submission before issuing its ruling the following day.

According to court filings, Kane argued Richie repeatedly characterized him as a “kidnapper,” promoted a campaign involving Kane’s daughter and exposed the dispute to Richie’s large social-media audience.

The court acknowledged there appeared to be no dispute that Kane possessed a court order granting him legal custody of his daughter and found there was “no credible basis” for labeling Kane a kidnapper.

“Similar to the situation in EG, this court sees no credible basis for labeling petitioner a kidnapper,” Mondo wrote.

At the same time, the commissioner concluded Kane had not established sufficient evidence that Richie’s statements resulted in imminent harm, actual threats, harassment or communications directed at Kane by third parties.

The ruling distinguished the dispute from EG v. ML, a California appellate decision involving social-media posts that allegedly resulted in threats and harassment from followers.

“In EG, the petitioner was threatened and harassed by unknown third parties,” Mondo wrote. “Here, although petitioner understandably feels respondent’s conduct may put him at risk, respondent’s declaration denied any social media threats have been made against petitioner as a result of respondent’s communications.”

Mondo further concluded that the evidence before the court at the preliminary stage was insufficient to justify maintaining the temporary restraining order.

Mondo expressly acknowledged the constitutional issues raised by the dispute.

“The court recognizes a conflict between Code of Civil Procedure 527.6 and the First Amendment,” Mondo wrote. “However, harassing speech is not protected speech and is an exception to the general constitutional prohibition on prior restraint.”

David Loy, legal director of the First Amendment Coalition, who was not involved in the case and had not reviewed the complete court record, said restraining-order proceedings generally cannot be used to bypass constitutional protections simply because a plaintiff believes speech is critical or defamatory.

“As a general matter, you cannot use a restraining order to do an end run around the First Amendment,” Loy said.

“If you think someone has defamed you, then you go to court,” Loy added. “You need a lot more due process before you can get a judgment in a defamation action.”

The First Amendment Coalition took no position on the ultimate merits of the case.

Courts have historically viewed prior restraints — government orders restricting speech before publication — as among the most disfavored forms of speech regulation under First Amendment jurisprudence.

The June 18 ruling does not end the litigation.

An anti-SLAPP motion filed by Richie remains pending, and Mondo scheduled a June 24 status conference to address briefing schedules and future proceedings as the parties continue litigating the dispute.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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