Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the right result, even if scumbag lawyer Marc Randazza had to be the vehicle delivering it. Harassment can be restrained. True threats can be restrained. But journalism cannot be gagged because a powerful person dislikes the story. Family court already operates behind too many curtains, especially when custody, abuse allegations, parental alienation claims, sealed records, and public figures collide. Mondo’s ruling recognized the difference between bad speech, disputed speech, and legally restrainable speech. That distinction protects everybody. If Kane has a defamation case, bring it with due process. A TRO is not a shortcut around the Constitution.

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