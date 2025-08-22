Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunnyside's avatar
Sunnyside
6d

I am certain there will be other moms that come forward on how they were treated by this attorney. I hope they will have an opportunity to share what damage he did to their cases as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nicole dodson's avatar
nicole dodson
7d

🎯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Julie M. Anderson Holburn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture