SANTA ANA, Calif. — An Orange County mother, Nicole Dodson, has sued her former attorney — best known for representing Nadya “Octo-Mom” Suleman — accusing him of malpractice, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and collusion with opposing counsel and a private investigator to “rig” the outcome of her custody case.

The complaint, Case No. 30-2025-01503016-CU-FR-CJC, filed Aug. 11 in Orange County Superior Court, names attorney Arthur J. LaCilento, private investigator Fred Krasco, and opposing family law attorney Bonnie Rosen. The case is set for a case management conference before Judge Sandy Leal in Department C33 of the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana on Jan. 28.

Dodson alleges that LaCilento committed malpractice and fraud, betrayed her trust, and helped her son’s father obtain custody.

Before the lawsuit, Nicole Dodson’s case drew little public scrutiny—due in part to outdated paternity confidentiality laws that kept courtroom proceedings sealed. Dodson believes those legal loopholes shielded judicial misconduct, enabled collusion, and delayed justice while her son’s future hung in the balance.

Until 2023, California Family Code Section 7643 allowed paternity hearings—particularly those involving unmarried parents—to be conducted in closed court, with case records sealed and accessible only under limited conditions. That changed with the passage of Assembly Bill 429 (AB 429), which repealed those confidentiality protections for cases filed on or after January 1, 2023. Under the revised law, only parentage cases involving assisted reproduction remain eligible for closed hearings and restricted records, now governed by Section 7643.5.

Related Cases

The LaCilento lawsuit is not Dodson’s only pending legal action. She has filed three related lawsuits in what she describes as a broader campaign to expose “systemic fraud and collusion” in Orange County family court:

Dodson v. Fisher, Capistrano Unified School District, et al., filed July 17 (Case No. 30-2025-01498143-CU-CR-CJC):

A civil rights case alleging that Dodson’s child’s father and school district officials unlawfully disclosed and enforced confidential paternity records, discriminated against her as a noncustodial parent, and muted her during school conferences. A case management hearing is set for Dec. 19, 2025, at 9 a.m. before Judge Servino in Department C21.

Dodson v. Sagel, Rosen & Rosen LLP, et al., filed June 12 (Case No. 30-2025-01484044-CU-FR-NJC):

This suit alleges a conspiracy between Judge Ami Sheth Sagel, the Rosen law firm, and court clerks to bypass mandatory e-filing procedures, insert fraudulent court orders, and unlawfully strip Dodson of custody of her son. It has been consolidated with a separate April lawsuit and reassigned to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis. A case management conference is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 74 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Dodson v. Rosen & Rosen LLP, filed April 10 (Case No. 30-2025-01471747-CU-FR-CJC): Dodson alleges forged judicial signatures, fabricated court orders, and the six-year concealment of her paternity case. The matter was consolidated with the Sagel lawsuit and reassigned to Judge Leis on May 29, 2025. Together, the four lawsuits frame a broader attack on what Dodson describes as systemic fraud and collusion in Orange County family court.

Allegations Against LaCilento

Dodson, a federally recognized Native American mother, says she retained LaCilento in 2021 to protect her parental rights and advocate for her child’s safety. Instead, she alleges he:

Failed to act on her reports of sexual abuse and threatened her, warning that if she pursued them, he would drop her as a client and she’d “never see her son again”

Never filed for child support, back support, drug testing, or DNA testing over 27 months

Charged $5,000 for an anti-SLAPP motion he never filed, and directed her to pay $18,000 in cash to Krasco for investigative services she never received

Screamed and cursed at her during representation

Cooperated with what she alleges were forged judicial orders

Failed to obtain any discovery documents

Ignored her constitutional right to parent

One of the lawsuits also accuses LaCilento of disregarding her rights under the Indian Child Welfare Act and the Fourteenth Amendment.

E-Filing Red Flags

Phillips said multiple documents in Dodson’s case were never properly e-filed. Since 2018, e-filing has been mandatory for most attorney submissions in Orange County family court, with ex parte filings added to the requirement on Jan. 2, 2024.

“All OC parents need to know that e-filing is mandatory,” Phillips said. “If you receive court orders or RFOs that bear a wet stamp instead of an e-stamp — or no filing stamp at all — that’s a huge red flag.” He added: “The e-stamp proves the e-filing. If you see a court document without an e-stamp, it suggests the document was never properly filed into your case.”

Several other parents have reported serious issues with the Orange County Superior Court’s e-filing system. Some say their filings sat in the system’s queue for up to two weeks before being processed. Others report repeated rejections over minor technical issues, with the court refusing to backdate the filing to the original submission date.

In more extreme cases, parents say the court has outright refused to accept e-filings—forcing them to appear in person. At the clerk’s counter, they describe being met with disrespect, harassment, and obstruction tactics, including further refusals to file valid court documents.

In Orange County, attorneys are required to use the court’s approved electronic service provider — an “electronic filing service provider” (EFSP) such as Odyssey eFileCA. Since 2018, e-filing has been mandatory for most attorney filings in family court, with ex parte filings added to the mandatory list on Jan. 2, 2024. The only exceptions are documents on the court’s published exemption list.

From Octo-Mom to Protective Mothers

LaCilento rose to public prominence in 2014 for defending Nadya Suleman — known as “Octo-Mom” — in a Los Angeles welfare case. At the time, he told ABC7 and Reuters that Suleman wasn’t “a bad person who wanted to take advantage of the system,” and said she wanted to avoid “a public ordeal.”

See: California's 'Octomom' pleads no contest to welfare fraud

Now, Dodson and other protective mothers allege that, behind closed doors, LaCilento took the opposite approach: silencing them, covering up abuse and colluding with opposing counsel to engineer outcomes against his clients — and their children’s interests.

A Pattern of Allegations

Dodson’s claims echo those of Anna Mogavero, who says attorney Arthur LaCilento ignored her reports of child sexual abuse, refused to disclose the allegations to the court, and routinely screamed at and degraded her — as did his assistant, who is also his wife.

Mogavero alleges that LaCilento refused to object to a 730 child custody evaluation conducted by Dr. Thea Reinhart, despite glaring issues later identified in a rebuttal 733 evaluation prepared by Dr. Alan Lieberman. According to Mogavero, Dr. Lieberman was highly critical of Reinhart’s report, yet LaCilento refused to call him to testify. He also declined to file for child support on her behalf and ultimately abandoned her case when she pressed him to act.

Mogavero reports that LaCilento “raved” about Reinhart — and Reinhart “raved” about LaCilento in return. “From my experience,” she said, “LaCilento’s inaction wasn’t an oversight — it was his style of representation.”

Since then, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed five felony counts of child molestation against Mogavero’s ex, Frank Mogavero. The next criminal court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Anna Mogavero’s experience reflects a larger pattern described by numerous protective mothers in Orange County — a custody court ‘pipeline’ where judges, attorneys, custody evaluators, therapists, CPS workers, and local investigators appear more aligned with one another than with the children and families they are tasked to protect.

See: Mogavero Charged

OC Man Charged with 5 Felony Counts of Molestation: Family Court and CPS Ignored Reports for Years

Exclusive: OC Custody Evaluator Under Investigation After Molestation Case; BBS Ignored Complaints

Professional Ties and Networks

Documents reviewed by this reporter also connect LaCilento to several controversial court-affiliated professionals, including Dr. Thea Reinhart and Christy Black, known in family court circles as “Angel Law.” According to litigants, Black offered to secretly coach parties for fees ranging from $100 to $250 an hour and encouraged them to request Reinhart or Diane Kelley as custody evaluators, or to retain attorneys such as LaCilento, Christin Conrad or David Monarch if Jessica St. Clair, MFT, was involved. In those accounts, Black claimed St. Clair “will favor you” and “kisses his butt.”

See: Exclusive: OC Custody Evaluator Under Investigation After Molestation Case; BBS Ignored Complaints

‘ANGEL LAW’ DEVILISH SCHEME – EXCLUSIVE: The Paralegal Pretenders of Orange County

The Paralegal Pretenders Return: “Angel Law” Breaks Her Silence on Podcast, Defends Orange County Lawyer, Attacks Reporter

Reinhart, Krasco, St. Clair and Black did not respond to requests for comment. La Cilento, Sagel, Rosen could not be reached.

Legal Maneuvering: Attorney’s Fees

Just before publication, Phillips filed a first amended complaint to specifically invoke California Code of Civil Procedure §1717, which governs attorney’s fees in contract disputes.

“Because LaCilento’s retainer agreement only allowed him to recoup attorney’s fees, the clause was one-sided,” Phillips said. “By amending the complaint, Dodson now seeks attorney’s fees if she prevails.”

Attorney’s Controversial Reputation

Attorney T. Matthew Phillips, who represents Dodson, has himself been labeled a vexatious litigant in matters filed in Las Vegas and has drawn criticism for his legal strategies. However, reformers in family court and CPS systems are often targeted with smear campaigns and negatively labeled to discredit their work. Labels are often weaponized — especially against litigants and lawyers (or anyone) challenging the powerful structures in family court or CPS systems.

Phillips has also drawn fire from Susan Bassi, a Davis Vanguard contributor and social media commentator with ties to Christy Black. Despite the attacks, Dodson’s filings are extensive, along with other whistleblowers’ accounts and reflect widespread concerns about collusion and systemic abuse in Orange County family law cases.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalistreporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Related coverage from California and Arizona: