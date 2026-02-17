Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth T Gamagami's avatar
Elizabeth T Gamagami
9h

What a complete travesty. Protective parents are being silenced and punished by all of the systems that are supposed to be their support. There’s no justice, no law, no transparency, no accountability and I can only conclude that there is something nefarious behind this type of abuse. Where is the AG or DOJ??

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is how power overwhelms due process. When prosecutors inject felony charges into an active custody dispute, the leverage shifts instantly. Emergency ex parte warrants. Cross-county enforcement. Escalating bail. Added counts after rejected pleas. Whether intentional or systemic, the effect is the same: criminal process reshapes custody before abuse claims are fully adjudicated. That’s not balance—that’s force. The public record may not declare malicious prosecution, but five years and 200 hearings without resolution is its own indictment of the structure. Family court should resolve facts, not become a staging ground for prosecutorial escalation. When criminal tools dictate custody outcomes, constitutional guardrails demand scrutiny.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie M. Anderson Holburn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture