Top: DA Investigator Joe Faria and Lordes Rivera. Bottom: OCDA Todd Spitzer. Right, counter clockwise: OCDA Tammy Jacobs, Nate Ridlon, blond OCDA staffer and Jacobs’ assistant Lordes Rivera.

On February 24, 2021, a San Diego Superior Court judge issued a temporary domestic violence restraining order in case No. 21FDV00865C. Two days later, Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs of the Orange County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit sought ex parte protective custody warrants concerning the same children.

Within 48 hours, two California courts were acting in parallel.

Felony child abduction charges followed.

Nearly five years later and over 200 hearings, Orange County Superior Court case No. 21HF1092 — consolidated from earlier matters including 19HM13210 and 20HM11983 — remains active. The next scheduled hearing is February 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Department C5 at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

The public record reflects a rapid convergence of family court litigation, juvenile proceedings and criminal enforcement across county lines.

Background and Custody History

According to court filings, Cassandra Cotton married in 2008, separated in 2011 and was awarded sole legal and physical custody in 2013. The father was reportedly estranged from the children for several years.

Cotton has participated in California’s Safe at Home confidentiality program since 2021 and was a Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) housing recipient beginning in 2019. She previously received Section 8 housing assistance from 2007 through 2021.

In July 2019, Cotton was arrested in Orange County. She states she remained in custody for approximately 10 days and alleges she was pressured to sign custodial documents during that period. Cotton, also reported being told by authorities she could not return to her apartment because the father was occupying the home. Cotton reported her name was the only name on lease.

San Diego Court Orders. 2021.

February 2021: DVRO and Ex Parte Petition

On February 24, 2021, a San Diego judge issued a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the father.

In a sworn declaration dated February 26, 2021, Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs wrote:

“On February 26, 2021 at 0852 hours, OCDA Investigator Joseph Faria ran a search of NCIC/CLETS which indicates an entry regarding a temporary restraining order, however, it reflects it has not been served.”

Jacobs sought protective custody warrants on an ex parte basis, writing:

“This petition is being sought in an unnoticed ex parte proceeding because, based on the preceding facts, I believe that Mother is attempting to keep the child from Father, and represents a real danger to the child should she be given notice of this petition.”

The petition requested authorization for law enforcement to transfer the children directly to the father “without the need of any intervening court proceedings.”

The warrants were issued that day by family court Judge Julie A. Palafox. Palafox is currently facing recall efforts by Orange County families.

While a San Diego restraining order remained active, Orange County prosecutors were pursuing emergency custody enforcement.

Whether and how the two counties coordinated jurisdiction is not fully reflected in the public record.

March 2021 Sole Custody Order

On March 5, 2021, a San Diego Superior Court judge granted Cotton sole legal and physical custody. According to Cotton, the father did not appear at that hearing. Cotton reported she did not pursue a permanent DVRO and it expired in early June. However, the custody orders remained in place.

Orange County proceedings continued.

On June 8, 2021, Orange County District Attorney Investigator Joseph Faria traveled to San Diego in connection with the protective custody and criminal proceedings. Cotton was taken into custody pursuant to an Orange County warrant and later released on $20,000 bail.

Cotton alleges that her children were removed abruptly from San Diego County that day and transported to Orange County, where they were placed with their father.

Court records confirm the arrest and related enforcement activity.

On June 9, 2021, a minute order in Cotton v. Cotton before Judge Julie A. Palafox reflects that two February 26 protective custody warrants were recalled, but existing juvenile custody orders were to remain in place, leaving the father with sole custody and supervised visitation for the mother.

The hearing was noted as occurring “off the record.”

OC Criminal Cases

Criminal Case Expansion

The earliest charges in the matter included misdemeanor allegations under Penal Code § 166(a)(4) (disobeying a court order), tied to alleged violations of family court orders.

Over time, the prosecution broadened.

Criminal case No. 21HF1092 now reflects nine counts, including two felony charges under Penal Code § 278 (child stealing) and multiple misdemeanor counts under Penal Code § 166(a)(4). Most of the charges stem from 2020 and 2021.

Cotton contends that additional charges were filed after she declined plea offers. The court docket confirms that counts were added over time. It does not independently document the substance of plea discussions.

The expansion of the criminal case coincided with ongoing custody litigation in family court.

Since its inception, the matter has appeared before numerous Orange County Superior Court judges, including Gregory W. Jones, Derek G. Johnson, John S. Adams, M. Marc Kelly, Michele Bell, Craig E. Robison, Carlton P. Biggs and currently Larry Yellin.

Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs is listed as lead prosecutor. Additional deputy district attorneys appearing on behalf of the People in the record include Mike Flory, Leandra Perk, Craig Cazares, Maureen Hall, Mark J. Swensson, Matthew Bradbury, Darris Cornelius Upton-Stuart, Dustin Rice, Benjamin Lowell Stauffer and Taylor Krone.

Defense representation has changed multiple times during the prosecution, including assignments to Vu Tran, Lawrence Young, Alexa Herlosky, Lawrence Volk, Michael Morrison, Larisa Dinsmoor, Terri Lynn Tauro and Nicholas Valk.

Court records reflect more than 200 hearings since 2019, excluding related family and juvenile court proceedings.

Bail has increased over time — from $20,000 in 2021 to $30,000 in 2023 and $100,000 in 2024.

Arrests and Plea Discussions

Cotton was arrested June 8, 2021 and released the same day on $20,000 bail. The children were removed abruptly from San Diego County that day by OCDA Investigator Joe Faria.

On December 27, 2021, Cotton alleges she was arrested by bail agents who entered her residence armed pursuant to a warrant. In a written complaint submitted to San Diego oversight authorities, she wrote:

“I did not think I was going to live.”

Court records confirm warrant and bail forfeiture proceedings during that period.

Cotton was arrested again on August 17, 2023 and held more than 75 days before release on $30,000 bail. She states she was advised she could resolve the case by pleading guilty to felony counts and accepting probation. She declined.

On February 14, 2024, she was taken into custody during court proceedings , held 19 days and later released on $100,000 bail. She states she was advised she could accept mental health diversion or remain subject to extended restrictions and additional charges.

The docket confirms escalating charges and bail. It does not independently document the substance of plea negotiations, but shows the increase in charges.

Cotton maintains that the timing of added charges and custody restrictions reflects pressure connected to the underlying custody dispute.

Prosecutors have not publicly addressed those allegations.

Structural Questions

The Cotton case reflects the intersection of:

•Domestic violence restraining orders

• Previous judicial findings ignored

• Ex parte protective custody warrants

• Juvenile dependency orders

• Felony prosecution

• Escalating bail

• Criminal protective orders

The record does not contain a judicial finding of malicious prosecution.

The record shows that OCDA criminal enforcement actions occurred at critical junctures in custody litigation, and that the resulting custody shift preceded full adjudication of competing domestic violence and abuse claims in separate proceedings.

Legal scholars note that when criminal enforcement actions and custody proceedings unfold concurrently across jurisdictions, issues may arise concerning coordination between courts, adequate notice, victim safety and the preservation of due process rights.

In Cotton’s case, actions taken in two counties within days of one another triggered a chain of criminal enforcement measures that ultimately coincided with a transfer of custody — all while domestic violence proceedings and jurisdictional questions remained pending.

The record does not contain a judicial finding of malicious prosecution. It does, however, reflect the extraordinary reach of OCDA’s criminal enforcement tools in the context of an active custody dispute.

Advocates and court observers note that similar sequences — involving emergency warrants, rapid custody transfers and prolonged criminal exposure — have surfaced in other Orange County cases, including those involving Tawny Minna Grossman, Taran Nolan and Joy Houghton. In each matter, the intersection of criminal prosecution and family court litigation has drawn scrutiny from parents and reform groups who argue that emergency enforcement mechanisms can materially reshape custody before full adjudication of underlying abuse claims.

Legal scholars observe that when prosecutors intervene in ongoing custody disputes across jurisdictions, particularly through ex parte relief, structural imbalances emerge — especially where domestic violence and child abuse findings or restraining orders are pending in another court.

Nearly five years after the February 2021 filings, Orange County Superior Court case No. 21HF1092 remains active.

The case continues.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

