SANTA ANA, Calif. — A coalition of families, whistleblowers, and advocacy organizations will gather on the steps of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) on Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m., for a press conference and rally demanding immediate legislative and judicial reforms.

Organizers say California’s probate and family court systems have become ground zero in a national crisis—financially devastating, silencing, and destroying some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, including the elderly, children, and victims of abuse.

Recent national attention on high-profile cases involving Britney Spears, Wendy Williams, and Maya and Sebastian Laing has amplified concern over abuses in conservatorship and custody proceedings. Legislative hearings in Arizona and Idaho, including the Arizona Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, Idaho’s Child Custody & Domestic Relations Task Force, confirm the crisis is not confined to California.

“This is not a local issue—it’s a national emergency,” said rally organizers.

At the center of the event is Jodee Sussman, an Orange County resident who has spent more than a decade challenging what she describes as a “fraudulent conservatorship scheme” that dismantled her family and consumed $6–7 million of her parents’ estate through excessive court-appointed fees.

“This isn’t justice—it’s profiteering,” said Sussman, who will represent herself later that day in a pivotal appellate hearing challenging the reinstatement of those fees. “Our courts were never meant to be run as a family business by judges, supervisors, and their spouses.”

Rally and Press Conference

The rally and press conference begin at 11 a.m. at OCDA’s office located at 300 N. Flower St. in Santa Ana and will feature public testimonies from victims, advocates, and calls for legislative reform. The protest takes place just hours before a significant public hearing at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three, involving Orange County resident Jodee Sussman, who will represent herself in a high-stakes appellate case.

Public Hearing to Follow

At 1 p.m., rallygoers will walk to the nearby appellate courthouse at 601 W. Santa Ana Blvd., where Sussman will appear in pro per to defend a prior Superior Court ruling that slashed excessive legal fees from her family’s probate case. Legal observers say the outcome could set a critical precedent for victims across California seeking restitution and financial accountability in probate proceedings.

A Invitation and Call to Action

Organizer Jodee Sussman is inviting other victims and survivors of court abuse—whether through family court, juvenile dependency, CPS, or probate—to attend the rally, share their stories, and demand accountability. The event seeks to raise public awareness of what many describe as a hidden network of collusion, profiteering, and judicial overreach within Orange County’s legal system.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs highlighting their personal cases and to prepare a two- to three-minute written statement outlining the systemic abuse they have endured and the justice they are seeking.

Journalists, whistleblowers, and community leaders have been invited to speak and assist with media coverage. Organizers say the rally seeks to elevate voices that have been systematically suppressed by court-imposed gag orders, sealed proceedings, judicial retaliation and tyranny.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Press Conference and Rally to Expose Systemic Corruption in Orange County Probate and Family Courts

When: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Rally and Press Conference)

Where: Orange County District Attorney’s Office

300 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, CA 92703

Public Hearing to Follow :

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Where: California Court of Appeal, Fourth District, Division Three

601 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, CA 92701

Organized by / Media Contact:

Jodee Sussman

(714) 402-6869

JodeeSussman@gmail.com

Supported by:

If you have had similar experiences within the California family court system, please contact this reporter ASAP.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

