OC Rally to Expose Systemic Corruption in Probate and Family Courts Set for July 24
America’s Family and Probate Court Crisis: Orange County’s Court Crisis and the ‘Probate Mafia’
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A coalition of families, whistleblowers, and advocacy organizations will gather on the steps of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) on Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m., for a press conference and rally demanding immediate legislative and judicial reforms.
Organizers say California’s probate and family court systems have become ground zero in a national crisis—financially devastating, silencing, and destroying some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, including the elderly, children, and victims of abuse.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Recent national attention on high-profile cases involving Britney Spears, Wendy Williams, and Maya and Sebastian Laing has amplified concern over abuses in conservatorship and custody proceedings. Legislative hearings in Arizona and Idaho, including the Arizona Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, Idaho’s Child Custody & Domestic Relations Task Force, confirm the crisis is not confined to California.
“This is not a local issue—it’s a national emergency,” said rally organizers.
At the center of the event is Jodee Sussman, an Orange County resident who has spent more than a decade challenging what she describes as a “fraudulent conservatorship scheme” that dismantled her family and consumed $6–7 million of her parents’ estate through excessive court-appointed fees.
“This isn’t justice—it’s profiteering,” said Sussman, who will represent herself later that day in a pivotal appellate hearing challenging the reinstatement of those fees. “Our courts were never meant to be run as a family business by judges, supervisors, and their spouses.”
Watch investigative coverage and interviews from the previous rally:
Rally and Press Conference
The rally and press conference begin at 11 a.m. at OCDA’s office located at 300 N. Flower St. in Santa Ana and will feature public testimonies from victims, advocates, and calls for legislative reform. The protest takes place just hours before a significant public hearing at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three, involving Orange County resident Jodee Sussman, who will represent herself in a high-stakes appellate case.
Public Hearing to Follow
At 1 p.m., rallygoers will walk to the nearby appellate courthouse at 601 W. Santa Ana Blvd., where Sussman will appear in pro per to defend a prior Superior Court ruling that slashed excessive legal fees from her family’s probate case. Legal observers say the outcome could set a critical precedent for victims across California seeking restitution and financial accountability in probate proceedings.
A Invitation and Call to Action
Organizer Jodee Sussman is inviting other victims and survivors of court abuse—whether through family court, juvenile dependency, CPS, or probate—to attend the rally, share their stories, and demand accountability. The event seeks to raise public awareness of what many describe as a hidden network of collusion, profiteering, and judicial overreach within Orange County’s legal system.
Attendees are encouraged to bring signs highlighting their personal cases and to prepare a two- to three-minute written statement outlining the systemic abuse they have endured and the justice they are seeking.
Journalists, whistleblowers, and community leaders have been invited to speak and assist with media coverage. Organizers say the rally seeks to elevate voices that have been systematically suppressed by court-imposed gag orders, sealed proceedings, judicial retaliation and tyranny.
EVENT DETAILS:
What: Press Conference and Rally to Expose Systemic Corruption in Orange County Probate and Family Courts
When: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Rally and Press Conference)
Where: Orange County District Attorney’s Office
300 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, CA 92703
Public Hearing to Follow:
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Where: California Court of Appeal, Fourth District, Division Three
601 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, CA 92701
Organized by / Media Contact:
Jodee Sussman
(714) 402-6869
JodeeSussman@gmail.com
Supported by:
Center for Estate Administration Reform (CEARJustice.org)
If you have had similar experiences within the California family court system, please contact this reporter ASAP.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
Related coverage from California and Arizona:
Orange County DA’s Office: Jury Awards $3M Over Culture of Malice and Retaliation Against Women
She Warned the Nation—and Was Murdered Weeks Later: The Family Court Crisis Wendi Miller Tried to Stop
Arizona Parents Break Their Silence: Family Court Abuse Testimonies Echo Nationwide, Part One
Join Us Live: Dr. Lyle Rapacki Hosts Parents and Survivors Exposing Family Court Horrors in Arizona and Across the Nation
California Judges: The Good, the Bad, and the –Orange County, Part Two
California Judges: The Good, the Bad and the –Orange County, Part One
CALIFORNIA CODE OF CIVIL PROCEDURE DISQUALIFICATIONS OF JUDGES FOR CAUSE CCP Section 170.3
The Paralegal Pretenders Return: “Angel Law” Breaks Her Silence on Podcast, Defends Orange County Lawyer, Attacks Reporter
America’s Family Court Crisis: Join Arizona’s June 16 Hearing to Amplify Victims’ Voices
Over 400 Expected at Arizona’s May 12 Hearing as Lawmakers Declare Family Court Crisis a National Emergency
San Diego trial begins in retired prosecutor's lawsuit against Orange County
OC Supervisors Move to Settle Eight Harassment Cases Against District Attorney
Jury selection to begin in San Diego in Todd Spitzer retaliation lawsuit
OC Supervisors Quietly Settle Child Abuse Case for $28 Million
Michael Volpe Investigates Special Report: Why is the OCDA issuing a subpoena to a reporter?
Orange County woman worries she may end up like Gabby Petito
Michael Volpe Investigates Podcast The Impromptu: Episode 30 an Interview with Julie Holburn
Orange County's How to Manual for Racketeering in Child Custody
Michael Volpe Investigates Podcast The Impromptu: Episode 23 an Interview with Ann MaGuire and Gina Fischer of Wings for Justice
Michael Volpe Investigates Special Report: the systemic bias against women in Orange County, California
Orange County DA's Office Hostile to Women: Unprotected OC Women Suffer Under Spitzer's Retaliation
OC Bar Association says “I just want to protect my children” means “I just want to screw my ex”
Orange County Mother's Plea for Protection: Local Police and OCDA's office Fail to Act
Mother Sues The Irvine Company, Orange County DA and Family Court Retaliate
Orange County Court Ignores Abundant Evidence of Abuse, Gives Children to Father
A blood feud rocks O.C. law enforcement with claims of ‘dirty cop,’ ‘corrupt’ D.A.
Orange County’s First Reunification Therapist Removes Herself From All Family Court Cases
Former Orange County Reunification Therapist Mislead Courts About Credentials
The Victims of Jessica St. Clair, Parents and Children Share Their Trauma, Part Two
Whistleblowers Reveal Corruption in Orange County Family Courts and Beyond
CENSORED FOR SPEAKING OUT: OCDA Deleted Public Comments During Its Own Crime Victims Rights Ceremony
OC Court Delays for 10 Months—Then Demands $4,240 for One Public Record
Citizens Demand Investigation into Orange County Family Court: Petition Launched and State Action Urged
JUDGED, GAGGED, SEPARATED, SILENCED: OC Judge Retaliates Against Quadriplegic Mother Tar Nolan and the Journalist Who Reported Her Truth
Judges Can’t ‘Order Whatever They Want’: Arizona Lawmakers Challenge Family Court Abuse After Explosive Testimony
Arizona’s Family Court Crisis: Lawmakers Hear Harrowing Testimony from Children, Parents, and Survivors
Keshel threatens to investigate judge over pending family-court cases
04/14/2025 - Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders
EXCLUSIVE: The Paralegal Pretenders of Orange County — A Hidden Threat in Family Court
OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse
Orange County’s Justice Meltdown: Judge Carmen Luege’s Unlawful Orders and Due Process Violations
OC Man Charged with 5 Felony Counts of Molestation: Family Court and CPS Ignored Reports for Years
OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case
Orange County Family Court Scandal: Judge’s Threats Against Mother Over Media Coverage Become Reality
Judicial Misconduct in OC? Judge’s Threats Against Mother Over Media Coverage Become Reality
Weaponized Gag Orders: How an OC Judge Is Silencing a Quadriplegic Mother’s Fight for Justice
OC Judge Kimberly Carasso Threatens Mistrial, Sanctions, Contempt and Striking Expert Witness Testimony After Investigative Article on Nolan Case
Orange County Judges Block Public and Media from Court Hearings
Update: “Tar’s Road to Recovery” Mom Bullied by OC Minors’ Counsel in Fight Over Special Needs Trust
Injustice in OC: mom of tar's road to recovery faces unjust & prolonged separation from her kids
OC Judge’s Orders Lead to Premature Birth: Baby Sahara Fights for Life
California Judges: The Good, the Bad, and the… San Joaquin County, Part Two
UPDATE: Arizona Sisters Forcibly Removed from School by Police After Custody Switch Amid Abuse Allegations
Welcome to Unveiled and Uncensored: Investigating Family Court Corruption
U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS ORANGE COUNTY’S CHALLENGE TO $4.9 MILLION LAWSUIT
Filed 6/14/10 Fogarty-Hardwick v. County of Orange CA G039045
OC Supervisors Settle Lawsuit Alleging Social Services Did Not Report Child Sex Abuse
Lexi Dillon Case: Exposed Overwhelming Corruption Of The Orange County DCFS
LAWMAKERS OK CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES AUDIT REQUEST PARTLY SPARKED BY OC CASE: UPDATE
Fox 11 Reporter, Producer Martin Burns Dies in Hiking Accident
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for your dedication in this and getting the information for this rally. Hope to see you there!!!
Hi Julie: how about posting videos with victims?