SANTA ANA, Calif. — Orange County Superior Court Judge Maria Daghlian Hernandez will go before the Commission on Judicial Appointments on Oct. 9 at 11:30 a.m. for confirmation as an associate justice of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division Three.

Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Hernandez on Sept. 18. If confirmed, she will fill the seat left by Associate Justice Maurice Sanchez, who retired Oct. 2. Under the state Constitution, a gubernatorial appointment to the Court of Appeal takes effect only once the commission confirms it. Hers is one of three appointments the commission will consider that day.

The nomination came less than two months after a recall campaign against Hernandez and five other Orange County judges expired with no signatures filed.

The Oct. 9 Hearing

The three-member commission will hear Hernandez’s appointment remotely, and the courts will stream the session live on the California Courts Newsroom. Her hearing is the last of three that morning; Los Angeles Superior Court Judges Alexander Giza and Cindy Pánuco go first, at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., for seats on the Second District, Division Three.

For the Fourth District hearing, the panel is Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, who chairs it, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Presiding Justice Manuel Ramirez. The Constitution seats the presiding justice of the affected district or, where a district has more than one, the one who has presided longest.

The public comment window has closed. Requests to testify or written comments were due by 5 p.m. Oct. 2, five court days before the hearing, according to the courts’ Sept. 28 news release. Anyone seeking to testify had to submit a written summary of the facts behind their testimony.

Voters do not choose appellate justices in contested elections. If confirmed, Hernandez would face a yes-or-no retention vote at the next gubernatorial election for which there is time to file, then serve out the remainder of the 12-year term attached to the seat.

Hernandez’s hearing begins at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 on the California Courts Newsroom.

From Public Defender to Presiding Judge

Hernandez spent 11 years as a senior deputy public defender in the Orange County Public Defender’s Office, from 1995 to 2006, after three years as an associate at the Law Offices of Patrick D. McNeal, according to the governor’s office and the Armenian Bar Association.

Orange County Superior Court judges elected her a commissioner in 2006. Then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed her to the bench in 2009.

From 2014 to 2018 she was presiding judge of the Orange County Juvenile Court, overseeing delinquency and dependency matters. Her Judicial Council biography credits her with creating and presiding over a dedicated court for commercially sexually exploited children and co-chairing a county committee on boys in the child welfare system. It also says she launched a Young Adult Court for emerging adults charged with felonies.

She served as presiding judge of the full Orange County Superior Court from 2023 to 2026, after a stint as assistant presiding judge. The presiding judge is the court’s chief administrator, responsible for judicial assignments and court-wide operations, including its family law division.

Hernandez also sits on the Judicial Council of California, the branch’s policymaking body, as a voting member reappointed by Chief Justice Guerrero; her current term runs through Sept. 14, 2027. She chairs the council’s Technology Committee and is vice chair of its Judicial Branch Budget Committee. She earned her bachelor’s degree at UC Irvine and her law degree at Western State College of Law in 1991. The governor’s office lists her as a Democrat.

Protests During Her Tenure

Hernandez’s final year as presiding judge, the court’s top administrator over every Orange County justice center, coincided with sustained public protest against the county’s family, juvenile and probate courts. Parents and advocates have rallied outside Orange County courthouses monthly, with near-daily court-watching, since June 2025.

Families renewed the call at a July 2025 rally titled “Three Courts, One Playbook.” No public record reviewed for this article shows that federal authorities have opened an investigation. Families have protested almost monthly since, demanding accountability and federal investigations.

At the Orange County Board of Supervisors’ Dec. 2, 2025, meeting, multiple speakers urged the board to publicly call for U.S. Department of Justice and FBI investigations into the county’s family and probate courts, according to a Citizen Portal summary of the meeting. Supervisors responded that the board has limited jurisdiction over the courts and pointed speakers to other complaint channels.

The Recall Attempt

Recall proponents served Hernandez, then presiding judge, and five other Orange County Superior Court judges with notices of intention to circulate recall petitions on Dec. 17, 2025. The other five were Judges Carol L. Henson, Julie A. Palafox, Stephen Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa and Kimberly Maynard Carasso. A local court-watching group led by Christine Fleming spearheaded the effort. Proponents alleged bias and disregard for due process. The judges denied the accusations.

In a written response filed with the Orange County Registrar of Voters under Elections Code section 11023, Hernandez cited her professional background and argued a recall would undermine judicial stability and divert public resources.

The registrar approved petitions for circulation, but the campaign stalled. On July 23, the registrar confirmed that no petition sections containing signatures had been filed by the deadline. Any renewed attempt would have to start over with new notices.

Neither the governor’s Sept. 18 announcement nor the commission’s hearing notice mentions the recall effort. This outlet has reached out for comment.

Why Division Three Matters

Division Three, based in Santa Ana, hears appeals from Orange County Superior Court. For Orange County parents, it is the first court of review for custody, support, restraining order and dependency rulings.

The Court of Appeal reviews appeals and writ petitions challenging trial court rulings. It does not hear complaints about a judge’s conduct; those go to the California Commission on Judicial Performance, an independent state agency.

The division is turning over. Sanchez’s retirement follows that of Justice Thomas M. Goethals, whose seat Newsom moved to fill in April by nominating Orange County Superior Court Judge Deborah C. Servino.

According to the courts’ Sept. 16 retirement release, Sanchez served in the Superior Court’s family law division after his 2018 appointment, before Newsom elevated him in 2022. He also sat for 29 years on the board of the Olive Crest Abused Children’s Foundation.

Hernandez’s confirmation would put on the appellate bench a judge who, as presiding judge, set assignments for the trial court whose rulings Division Three reviews. Under Code of Civil Procedure section 170.1, she would be disqualified from reviewing any case she personally decided as a trial judge. How broadly she would recuse from appeals touching matters she oversaw as presiding judge or relate to the recall efforts is less defined and is governed by the California Code of Judicial Ethics.

Moving Forward

If the commission confirms Hernandez on Oct. 9, she would take the Division Three seat once sworn in, and the governor would then fill her superior court vacancy by appointment.

This outlet will watch the webcast and report the outcome, including any testimony offered. This outlet has requested comment from the Commission on Judicial Appointments and the Orange County Superior Court, which did not respond by publication.

This is an informal, unscientific poll of this outlet’s readers. It does not measure public opinion in Orange County.

Sources

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

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Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Disclosure: The author personally served the Dec. 17, 2025, notices of intention to recall on the six judges, including Hernandez, as previously disclosed in this outlet’s recall coverage. The author has also spoken at public meetings and protests described in this article, including the Dec. 2, 2025, Board of Supervisors meeting. The author is also a party to a pending appeal before the Fourth District, Division Three.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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