Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 5

Parents fighting for their children need an appellate court willing to examine what happened downstairs. That makes this nomination worth far more than a ceremonial handshake. Hernandez should explain how she would approach appeals from the court she administered, particularly cases raising questions about practices challenged during her tenure. A failed recall doesn’t answer those questions. Nor does a protest establish wrongdoing. The confirmation panel should demand specifics about her record and potential conflicts, then let the public hear the answers. Judicial experience matters. So does the willingness to recognize an institution’s failures when your own colleagues were running it.

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