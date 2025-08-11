Tawny’s Minna Grossman with her children and later in CBSA detention center .

Originally Published on Newsbreak, June 26, 2024. Updated.

In a dramatic turn of events, Orange County, California, has filed felony charges against Tawny Minna Grossman, a protective mother who says she fled the state to shield her children from abuse. What began as a custody dispute has spiraled into a high-stakes legal battle that has drawn national attention and raised troubling questions about corruption, intimidation, and systemic failures in both the Orange County family court and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Over the past year and a half, this reporter’s investigation has tracked every major development in this case, revealing patterns of prosecutorial overreach and bias, judicial bias, intimidation, and coordinated hostility toward a mother whose only stated goal was to protect her children.

Feb. 14, 2024 — OC Family Court Fails to Protect Mothers and Children — First in-depth report exposing how the court’s rulings endangered children and ignored abuse evidence.

This is not just one woman’s case—it is a window into how Orange County’s justice system operates when power, politics, and personal connections outweigh the law.

March 19, 2024 — Bail and Border Detention

Tawny Minna Grossman posted bail on two felony charges with the help of Newport Beach attorney James Daily. This came despite what whistleblowers describe as a prior agreement between Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs and then-retained attorney Paul S. Meyer for her release without bail at the Canadian border. According to a court insider, Minna-Grossman was never told she would instead be detained in a Washington state jail for an undetermined period immediately upon crossing the border.

Sources say Meyer withdrew from the case after reviewing abuse documentation from Dr. Molina regarding Grossman’s children. The reason, one whistleblower alleged, was Meyer’s reluctance to “embarrass or expose” the OCDA.

Meyer’s résumé underscores the significance of his decision: a former Senior Deputy District Attorney in Orange County with nearly a decade in that role, including co-supervising the Homicide Panel, he founded his Costa Mesa law firm in 1981 and has represented high-profile clients in state and federal courts. His client list has included Merrill Lynch in the Orange County bankruptcy, as well as numerous public officials and judges—sometimes defending judges in misconduct cases. His career reflects deep experience in both prosecutorial and judicial administrative arenas.

Daily’s role in securing Grossman’s return to U.S. soil reportedly enraged DDA Jacobs. According to a whistleblower, Jacobs telephoned Daily after the bail hearing and “screamed” at him for assisting Grossman. Daily confirmed the account, telling this reporter: “I’ve never experienced a DA screaming at me like that.”

March 27, 2024 — Initial Arraignment

At Grossman’s first appearance in Orange County Superior Court, she pleaded not guilty through public defender Gabriel Durkin-White. Present in the courtroom were DDA Jacobs, Grossman’s ex-husband—the alleged abuser—and five additional OCDA staff members.

Court whistleblowers and this reporter observed repeated instances of mocking and intimidating behavior from OCDA personnel. According to one whistleblower, Jacobs and her colleagues laughed openly at Grossman and made comments such as:

“She has big eyes, like she’s so innocent.” “That’s the non-innocent people that have to bring a reporter.”

Multiple witnesses, including this reporter, also saw Grossman’s ex-husband attempting to intimidate her. Sitting on the opposite side of the courtroom, he repeatedly stared and glared at her. During breaks, he crossed the courthouse to pass closely by Minna-Grossman, whistling and trying to make eye contact. A whistleblower said this occurred at least three times. The behavior—calculated, public, and unaddressed—appeared less like that of a victim and more like a display of power and control.

Improper Attempt to Obtain Confidential Records

DDA Tammy Jacobs attempted to obtain confidential, protected documents by submitting a letter—dated March 2024—addressed to:

“Superior Court of California, Lamoreaux Justice Center — Juvenile Court.”

Grossman, however, did not have a juvenile court case. Julie Palafox, then the supervising judge of the Orange County family law panel, hand-wrote a note in the corner of Jacobs’ letter, dated April 9, 2024:

“4.9.24 ADA advised — [OCDA] must file a noticed motion before assigned judicial officer per general counsel recommendation.”

The letter was officially filed with the Orange County Superior Court on April 10, 2024, stamped by Clerk of the Court David H. Yamasaki.

This sequence confirms that the OCDA’s request bypassed standard procedure and would have required a formal noticed motion before the assigned judge—something Jacobs had not done.

April 2024 — Protective Order, Ankle Monitor, and Withheld Documents

Throughout multiple April criminal court hearings in Courtroom H-1, Judge Johnson presiding, Grossman was barred from seeing her children (since February) and was subjected to a criminal protective order, prompting laughter together from Jacobs and her ex-husband in the courtroom. Jacobs also demanded she wear an ankle monitor until producing her valid passport, which had been left at a Canadian domestic violence shelter when Minna-Grossman was taken by force and separated from her young children.

On April 2, Jacobs presented a thick folder of undisclosed documents to the judge for in camera review. On April 5, family court Judge Carmen Luege granted a stay in Grossman’s family law case pending the criminal case. The stay was not honored.

On April 23, Judge Johnson returned the undisclosed documents to Jacobs. These documents still had not been shared with the public defender. Immediately afterward, Johnson—who had previously resisted imposing a protective order and ankle monitor —issued both.

By April 30, Jacobs formally sought the protected family court documents, claiming the need to provide exculpatory evidence to the defense. Grossman objected, citing the stay issued in her family law case, among other legal grounds.

May 2024 — Additional Felony Counts and Court Maneuvers

On May 16, a contempt hearing initiated by Grossman’s ex was held at Lamoreaux Justice Center before a different judge, who honored the stay and appointed public defender Jeff Heath.

On May 21, Grossman’s Marsden motion in the criminal case to replace her public defender, Vu Tran, was denied by Judge Glazier. That same day, at her preliminary hearing, OCDA Investigator Joe Faria testified that they,

“work directly with family court to keep families together.”

When asked if he had provided Grossman with the Penal Code § 278.7 good cause report, he said he “thinks so,” though communications show he did not. Tawny was unaware of the form or its existence.

June 2024 — Courtroom Encounters, Intimidation and Surveillance

On June 3, represented by new public defender Omar Kurdi, Grossman pleaded not guilty to four felony charges before Judge Andre Manssourian. OCDA DDA Tamara Jacobs added two more felony counts against Minna-Grossman. Trial was set for July 9 and July 23.

On June 12, at a contempt hearing in the family law case, the stay was again ignored by Judge Luege. This reporter and others observed Jacobs, Faria, and OCDA Investigator Nate Ridlon present in the courthouse for a different hearing. While on a break from the Minna-Grossman hearing the 3 OCDA employees were seen in an animated, extended conversation with Grossman’s ex-husband across the courthouse. Public defender Heath confirmed it was lawful to photograph the public interaction.

Upon noticing the camera, Jacobs abruptly left, returning with a bailiff, pointing toward this reporter, mouthing words exaggeratedly, and gesturing. The bailiff left, after which Faria crossed the courthouse into the courtroom where Grossman’s hearing was taking place, staring at this reporter throughout the remainder of the hearing. When the hearing ended, Faria greeted Grossman’s ex with a long handshake, back pat, and chuckle.

DA Investigator Joe Faria (bald man on left), DA Investigator Nate Ridlon (scraping his head), DDA Tammy Jacobs (sitting), and Mr. Grossman (standing on right). June 12, 2024.

Shortly afterward, Faria and a female assistant—identified as Lourdes—moved quickly upstairs to the public computer area where this reporter had just been reviewing records from her own case. They stood watching for an extended period. At the time, this reporter was awaiting two documents from her case that had never been served. View the footage below.

OCDA Investigator Joe Faria in all black. June 12, 2024.

June 2024 — Public Records Request Denied

Following the June 12 courthouse encounter, this reporter submitted a formal request for court surveillance video of the public spaces where the interactions occurred. The Orange County Superior Court’s Public Information Officer, Kostas Kalaitzidis, denied the request, responding with a series of unprofessional and inappropriate emails—raising serious concerns about transparency, constitutional obligations, and the court’s respect for a free press.

When the identical request was later submitted by colleague Robert Hansen, the court released the footage—demonstrating a selective and inconsistent approach to public records disclosure.

OCSC General Counsel transmittal letter for requested video on June 12, 2024.

The individuals captured on video—OCDA Investigator Joe Faria and Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs—are not new to this reporter or to my work. Both have a documented history in my own family law case dating back to 2020, when they attempted service of family court documents on my ex-husband’s behalf, submitted declarations containing significantly false statements (fraud) under penalty of perjury, and appeared at my Safe at Home-protected address.

In that incident, OCDA Investigator Faria pounded on our door, screamed, and terrorized my children and me for more than two hours, moving from my front door to the back patio, never identifying himself. We were terrified. This conduct not only lacked any legal justification—being unrelated to a criminal investigation, child support enforcement, or judicial order—but also violated the protections of the Safe at Home program. Such actions raise serious ethical, legal, and procedural concerns.

The released footage of June 12 shows Faria leaving Jacobs’ side and walking across the courthouse directly into the courtroom where this reporter was observing proceedings—an act that fits a years-long pattern of targeted conduct.

Later Faria and his female assistant follow me to the public clerk and computer department where I am trying to obtain public records, view below:

Good Cause Report Form — A Missing Lifeline for Protective Parents

One critical aspect of this case involves the “Good Cause Report” form—a vital document for parents fleeing with their children due to abuse. The form allows a parent to document specific reasons for leaving a jurisdiction because of immediate threats to the safety of the child and/or parent, including detailed descriptions of abuse incidents, protective actions taken, and the urgency of the situation. Properly filed, it helps ensure law enforcement and child protective services understand the context of an emergency relocation and provide legal protection.

In Orange County, however, this lifeline is nearly invisible. Lia, a legal advocate from Laura’s House—a domestic violence shelter assisting Tawny Minna Grossman since 2021—told this reporter about the form’s existence but said she was prohibited from providing a copy.

Lack of Awareness

Many abuse victims have never heard of the Good Cause Report form. It is not readily available online in Orange County, and its existence is rarely mentioned by court staff or advocates—if at all. In fact, even this reporter was unaware of Penal Code § 278.7 or the Good Cause Report form until investigating this case. Victims are typically told simply to “file” with family court, without being informed about this critical document or its potential to protect them.

Inconsistent Information

While some legal advocates and shelter staff occasionally inform victims about the form, Lia noted this “is not the norm”. The inconsistent dissemination of this information leaves many victims without a crucial legal tool.

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Good Cause Form

OC vs. LA Access

The accessibility gap is stark. Los Angeles County makes its Good Cause Report form available online, complete with instructions, while Orange County does not. The LA form clearly states its purpose:

“The Good Cause Report form allows a parent to document specific reasons for leaving a jurisdiction due to immediate threats to the safety of the child and/or parent. The form must include detailed descriptions of incidents of abuse, any protective actions taken, and the urgency of the situation. This report is essential for ensuring that law enforcement and child protective services understand the context of the emergency relocation and can provide the necessary support and legal protection.”

The Laura’s House Dilemma

Despite their long involvement with Grossman—including efforts to obtain a restraining order and a Safe at Home address—Laura’s House never informed her about the Orange County Good Cause Report form.

Records obtained reveal that Laura’s House ultimately advised Grossman to stop receiving their services and to avoid using their agency for a Safe at Home address. This recommendation followed what Lia described as “aggressive interactions” initiated by DDA Tammy Jacobs in early February 2024.

According to Lia, these interactions raised concerns about Grossman’s safety and the confidentiality of her information. She warned Grossman that,

“because of the steps they are taking to come after you,”

continuing with Laura’s House posed safety risks. The agency feared that Jacobs’ actions had compromised the protections promised by the Safe at Home program and urged Grossman to seek services—and a Safe at Home address—through another domestic violence agency.

Discussion:

The case of Tawny Minna Grossman highlights significant issues within the Orange County legal system, including potential corruption, bias, and a lack of transparency. The actions of DDA Jacobs and the OCDA staff have raised serious concerns about their impartiality and commitment to justice.

Key Questions:

How are victims of domestic violence and child abuse expected to navigate the legal system when critical information and support are not readily available? What safeguards are in place to ensure that protective parents are not unfairly targeted by those within the legal system?

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

More on the Tawny Minna-Grossman story:

Mar. 10, 2024 — Orange County Files Felony Charges Against Mom Who Says She Fled California to Protect Her Children— Robert Hansen and Julie Anderson-Holburn (coming soon).

Mar. 20, 2024 — Michael Volpe Investigates: The Systemic Bias Against Women in Orange County, California — Analysis of how gender bias shapes custody and criminal outcomes.

April 12, 2024 — Orange County protective mother pleads not guilty to child abduction, fearing abuse —Robert Hansen and Julie Anderson-Holburn (coming soon).

July 12, 2024 — Exclusive: Unveiling the Legal Battle in Orange County That No One Else Dares to Report — Inside the court maneuvers and media silence surrounding the case (coming soon).

July 17, 2024 — Michael Volpe Investigates Special Report: Why is the OCDA issuing a subpoena to a reporter? — Breaking news on an unprecedented subpoena targeting a journalist.

July 28, 2024 — Why Is the OCDA Issuing a Subpoena to a Reporter? — Follow-up on the subpoena controversy (coming soon).

July 30, 2024 — Michael Volpe Investigates update: good news in OC —The subpoena against Julie Holburn has been withdrawn — The First Amendment pushback that forced the OCDA to back down.

July 31, 2024 — First Amendment Coalition, Jassy Vick Carolan Defend California Reporter in Tawny Minna Grossman Case — The legal defense mounted to protect press freedom (coming soon).

Nov. 24, 2024 — California Judges: The Good, the Bad, and the –Orange County, Part Two

Mar. 9, 2025 — OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case — How prosecutors and judges sidestepped legal safeguards.

Mar. 10, 2025 — Orange County’s Justice Meltdown: California Family Court Horror Show in Tawny Minna Grossman Case

Mar. 11, 2025 — OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse — Documenting the economic pressure placed on Grossman to force compliance.

June 6, 2025 — Orange County DA’s Office: A Culture of Malice and Retaliation Against Women- Jury Awards 3 Million- County Responds

Related coverage from California and Arizona: