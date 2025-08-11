OC court whistleblower revelations, felony charges, OCDA intimidation tactics against protective mother
Orange County Family Court Crisis: The Tawny Minna-Grossman Story
Originally Published on Newsbreak, June 26, 2024. Updated.
In a dramatic turn of events, Orange County, California, has filed felony charges against Tawny Minna Grossman, a protective mother who says she fled the state to shield her children from abuse. What began as a custody dispute has spiraled into a high-stakes legal battle that has drawn national attention and raised troubling questions about corruption, intimidation, and systemic failures in both the Orange County family court and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Over the past year and a half, this reporter’s investigation has tracked every major development in this case, revealing patterns of prosecutorial overreach and bias, judicial bias, intimidation, and coordinated hostility toward a mother whose only stated goal was to protect her children.
Feb. 14, 2024 — OC Family Court Fails to Protect Mothers and Children — First in-depth report exposing how the court’s rulings endangered children and ignored abuse evidence.
This is not just one woman’s case—it is a window into how Orange County’s justice system operates when power, politics, and personal connections outweigh the law.
March 19, 2024 — Bail and Border Detention
Tawny Minna Grossman posted bail on two felony charges with the help of Newport Beach attorney James Daily. This came despite what whistleblowers describe as a prior agreement between Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs and then-retained attorney Paul S. Meyer for her release without bail at the Canadian border. According to a court insider, Minna-Grossman was never told she would instead be detained in a Washington state jail for an undetermined period immediately upon crossing the border.
Sources say Meyer withdrew from the case after reviewing abuse documentation from Dr. Molina regarding Grossman’s children. The reason, one whistleblower alleged, was Meyer’s reluctance to “embarrass or expose” the OCDA.
Meyer’s résumé underscores the significance of his decision: a former Senior Deputy District Attorney in Orange County with nearly a decade in that role, including co-supervising the Homicide Panel, he founded his Costa Mesa law firm in 1981 and has represented high-profile clients in state and federal courts. His client list has included Merrill Lynch in the Orange County bankruptcy, as well as numerous public officials and judges—sometimes defending judges in misconduct cases. His career reflects deep experience in both prosecutorial and judicial administrative arenas.
Daily’s role in securing Grossman’s return to U.S. soil reportedly enraged DDA Jacobs. According to a whistleblower, Jacobs telephoned Daily after the bail hearing and “screamed” at him for assisting Grossman. Daily confirmed the account, telling this reporter: “I’ve never experienced a DA screaming at me like that.”
March 27, 2024 — Initial Arraignment
At Grossman’s first appearance in Orange County Superior Court, she pleaded not guilty through public defender Gabriel Durkin-White. Present in the courtroom were DDA Jacobs, Grossman’s ex-husband—the alleged abuser—and five additional OCDA staff members.
Court whistleblowers and this reporter observed repeated instances of mocking and intimidating behavior from OCDA personnel. According to one whistleblower, Jacobs and her colleagues laughed openly at Grossman and made comments such as:
“She has big eyes, like she’s so innocent.”
“That’s the non-innocent people that have to bring a reporter.”
Multiple witnesses, including this reporter, also saw Grossman’s ex-husband attempting to intimidate her. Sitting on the opposite side of the courtroom, he repeatedly stared and glared at her. During breaks, he crossed the courthouse to pass closely by Minna-Grossman, whistling and trying to make eye contact. A whistleblower said this occurred at least three times. The behavior—calculated, public, and unaddressed—appeared less like that of a victim and more like a display of power and control.
Improper Attempt to Obtain Confidential Records
DDA Tammy Jacobs attempted to obtain confidential, protected documents by submitting a letter—dated March 2024—addressed to:
“Superior Court of California, Lamoreaux Justice Center — Juvenile Court.”
Grossman, however, did not have a juvenile court case. Julie Palafox, then the supervising judge of the Orange County family law panel, hand-wrote a note in the corner of Jacobs’ letter, dated April 9, 2024:
“4.9.24 ADA advised — [OCDA] must file a noticed motion before assigned judicial officer per general counsel recommendation.”
The letter was officially filed with the Orange County Superior Court on April 10, 2024, stamped by Clerk of the Court David H. Yamasaki.
This sequence confirms that the OCDA’s request bypassed standard procedure and would have required a formal noticed motion before the assigned judge—something Jacobs had not done.
April 2024 — Protective Order, Ankle Monitor, and Withheld Documents
Throughout multiple April criminal court hearings in Courtroom H-1, Judge Johnson presiding, Grossman was barred from seeing her children (since February) and was subjected to a criminal protective order, prompting laughter together from Jacobs and her ex-husband in the courtroom. Jacobs also demanded she wear an ankle monitor until producing her valid passport, which had been left at a Canadian domestic violence shelter when Minna-Grossman was taken by force and separated from her young children.
On April 2, Jacobs presented a thick folder of undisclosed documents to the judge for in camera review. On April 5, family court Judge Carmen Luege granted a stay in Grossman’s family law case pending the criminal case. The stay was not honored.
On April 23, Judge Johnson returned the undisclosed documents to Jacobs. These documents still had not been shared with the public defender. Immediately afterward, Johnson—who had previously resisted imposing a protective order and ankle monitor —issued both.
By April 30, Jacobs formally sought the protected family court documents, claiming the need to provide exculpatory evidence to the defense. Grossman objected, citing the stay issued in her family law case, among other legal grounds.
May 2024 — Additional Felony Counts and Court Maneuvers
On May 16, a contempt hearing initiated by Grossman’s ex was held at Lamoreaux Justice Center before a different judge, who honored the stay and appointed public defender Jeff Heath.
On May 21, Grossman’s Marsden motion in the criminal case to replace her public defender, Vu Tran, was denied by Judge Glazier. That same day, at her preliminary hearing, OCDA Investigator Joe Faria testified that they,
“work directly with family court to keep families together.”
When asked if he had provided Grossman with the Penal Code § 278.7 good cause report, he said he “thinks so,” though communications show he did not. Tawny was unaware of the form or its existence.
June 2024 — Courtroom Encounters, Intimidation and Surveillance
On June 3, represented by new public defender Omar Kurdi, Grossman pleaded not guilty to four felony charges before Judge Andre Manssourian. OCDA DDA Tamara Jacobs added two more felony counts against Minna-Grossman. Trial was set for July 9 and July 23.
On June 12, at a contempt hearing in the family law case, the stay was again ignored by Judge Luege. This reporter and others observed Jacobs, Faria, and OCDA Investigator Nate Ridlon present in the courthouse for a different hearing. While on a break from the Minna-Grossman hearing the 3 OCDA employees were seen in an animated, extended conversation with Grossman’s ex-husband across the courthouse. Public defender Heath confirmed it was lawful to photograph the public interaction.
Upon noticing the camera, Jacobs abruptly left, returning with a bailiff, pointing toward this reporter, mouthing words exaggeratedly, and gesturing. The bailiff left, after which Faria crossed the courthouse into the courtroom where Grossman’s hearing was taking place, staring at this reporter throughout the remainder of the hearing. When the hearing ended, Faria greeted Grossman’s ex with a long handshake, back pat, and chuckle.
Shortly afterward, Faria and a female assistant—identified as Lourdes—moved quickly upstairs to the public computer area where this reporter had just been reviewing records from her own case. They stood watching for an extended period. At the time, this reporter was awaiting two documents from her case that had never been served. View the footage below.
June 2024 — Public Records Request Denied
Following the June 12 courthouse encounter, this reporter submitted a formal request for court surveillance video of the public spaces where the interactions occurred. The Orange County Superior Court’s Public Information Officer, Kostas Kalaitzidis, denied the request, responding with a series of unprofessional and inappropriate emails—raising serious concerns about transparency, constitutional obligations, and the court’s respect for a free press.
When the identical request was later submitted by colleague Robert Hansen, the court released the footage—demonstrating a selective and inconsistent approach to public records disclosure.
The individuals captured on video—OCDA Investigator Joe Faria and Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs—are not new to this reporter or to my work. Both have a documented history in my own family law case dating back to 2020, when they attempted service of family court documents on my ex-husband’s behalf, submitted declarations containing significantly false statements (fraud) under penalty of perjury, and appeared at my Safe at Home-protected address.
In that incident, OCDA Investigator Faria pounded on our door, screamed, and terrorized my children and me for more than two hours, moving from my front door to the back patio, never identifying himself. We were terrified. This conduct not only lacked any legal justification—being unrelated to a criminal investigation, child support enforcement, or judicial order—but also violated the protections of the Safe at Home program. Such actions raise serious ethical, legal, and procedural concerns.
The released footage of June 12 shows Faria leaving Jacobs’ side and walking across the courthouse directly into the courtroom where this reporter was observing proceedings—an act that fits a years-long pattern of targeted conduct.
Later Faria and his female assistant follow me to the public clerk and computer department where I am trying to obtain public records, view below:
Good Cause Report Form — A Missing Lifeline for Protective Parents
One critical aspect of this case involves the “Good Cause Report” form—a vital document for parents fleeing with their children due to abuse. The form allows a parent to document specific reasons for leaving a jurisdiction because of immediate threats to the safety of the child and/or parent, including detailed descriptions of abuse incidents, protective actions taken, and the urgency of the situation. Properly filed, it helps ensure law enforcement and child protective services understand the context of an emergency relocation and provide legal protection.
In Orange County, however, this lifeline is nearly invisible. Lia, a legal advocate from Laura’s House—a domestic violence shelter assisting Tawny Minna Grossman since 2021—told this reporter about the form’s existence but said she was prohibited from providing a copy.
Lack of Awareness
Many abuse victims have never heard of the Good Cause Report form. It is not readily available online in Orange County, and its existence is rarely mentioned by court staff or advocates—if at all. In fact, even this reporter was unaware of Penal Code § 278.7 or the Good Cause Report form until investigating this case. Victims are typically told simply to “file” with family court, without being informed about this critical document or its potential to protect them.
Inconsistent Information
While some legal advocates and shelter staff occasionally inform victims about the form, Lia noted this “is not the norm”. The inconsistent dissemination of this information leaves many victims without a crucial legal tool.
OC vs. LA Access
The accessibility gap is stark. Los Angeles County makes its Good Cause Report form available online, complete with instructions, while Orange County does not. The LA form clearly states its purpose:
“The Good Cause Report form allows a parent to document specific reasons for leaving a jurisdiction due to immediate threats to the safety of the child and/or parent. The form must include detailed descriptions of incidents of abuse, any protective actions taken, and the urgency of the situation. This report is essential for ensuring that law enforcement and child protective services understand the context of the emergency relocation and can provide the necessary support and legal protection.”
The Laura’s House Dilemma
Despite their long involvement with Grossman—including efforts to obtain a restraining order and a Safe at Home address—Laura’s House never informed her about the Orange County Good Cause Report form.
Records obtained reveal that Laura’s House ultimately advised Grossman to stop receiving their services and to avoid using their agency for a Safe at Home address. This recommendation followed what Lia described as “aggressive interactions” initiated by DDA Tammy Jacobs in early February 2024.
According to Lia, these interactions raised concerns about Grossman’s safety and the confidentiality of her information. She warned Grossman that,
“because of the steps they are taking to come after you,”
continuing with Laura’s House posed safety risks. The agency feared that Jacobs’ actions had compromised the protections promised by the Safe at Home program and urged Grossman to seek services—and a Safe at Home address—through another domestic violence agency.
Discussion:
The case of Tawny Minna Grossman highlights significant issues within the Orange County legal system, including potential corruption, bias, and a lack of transparency. The actions of DDA Jacobs and the OCDA staff have raised serious concerns about their impartiality and commitment to justice.
Key Questions:
How are victims of domestic violence and child abuse expected to navigate the legal system when critical information and support are not readily available? What safeguards are in place to ensure that protective parents are not unfairly targeted by those within the legal system?
This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
More on the Tawny Minna-Grossman story:
Mar. 10, 2024 — Orange County Files Felony Charges Against Mom Who Says She Fled California to Protect Her Children— Robert Hansen and Julie Anderson-Holburn (coming soon).
Mar. 20, 2024 — Michael Volpe Investigates: The Systemic Bias Against Women in Orange County, California — Analysis of how gender bias shapes custody and criminal outcomes.
April 12, 2024 — Orange County protective mother pleads not guilty to child abduction, fearing abuse —Robert Hansen and Julie Anderson-Holburn (coming soon).
July 12, 2024 — Exclusive: Unveiling the Legal Battle in Orange County That No One Else Dares to Report — Inside the court maneuvers and media silence surrounding the case (coming soon).
July 17, 2024 — Michael Volpe Investigates Special Report: Why is the OCDA issuing a subpoena to a reporter? — Breaking news on an unprecedented subpoena targeting a journalist.
July 28, 2024 — Why Is the OCDA Issuing a Subpoena to a Reporter? — Follow-up on the subpoena controversy (coming soon).
July 30, 2024 — Michael Volpe Investigates update: good news in OC —The subpoena against Julie Holburn has been withdrawn — The First Amendment pushback that forced the OCDA to back down.
July 31, 2024 — First Amendment Coalition, Jassy Vick Carolan Defend California Reporter in Tawny Minna Grossman Case — The legal defense mounted to protect press freedom (coming soon).
Nov. 24, 2024 — California Judges: The Good, the Bad, and the –Orange County, Part Two
Mar. 9, 2025 — OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case — How prosecutors and judges sidestepped legal safeguards.
Mar. 10, 2025 — Orange County’s Justice Meltdown: California Family Court Horror Show in Tawny Minna Grossman Case
Mar. 11, 2025 — OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse — Documenting the economic pressure placed on Grossman to force compliance.
June 6, 2025 — Orange County DA’s Office: A Culture of Malice and Retaliation Against Women- Jury Awards 3 Million- County Responds
Related coverage from California and Arizona:
Orange County DA’s Office: Jury Awards $3M Over Culture of Malice and Retaliation Against Women
She Warned the Nation—and Was Murdered Weeks Later: The Family Court Crisis Wendi Miller Tried to Stop
Arizona Parents Break Their Silence: Family Court Abuse Testimonies Echo Nationwide, Part One
Join Us Live: Dr. Lyle Rapacki Hosts Parents and Survivors Exposing Family Court Horrors in Arizona and Across the Nation
California Judges: The Good, the Bad, and the –Orange County, Part Two
California Judges: The Good, the Bad and the –Orange County, Part One
CALIFORNIA CODE OF CIVIL PROCEDURE DISQUALIFICATIONS OF JUDGES FOR CAUSE CCP Section 170.3
The Paralegal Pretenders Return: “Angel Law” Breaks Her Silence on Podcast, Defends Orange County Lawyer, Attacks Reporter
America’s Family Court Crisis: Join Arizona’s June 16 Hearing to Amplify Victims’ Voices
Over 400 Expected at Arizona’s May 12 Hearing as Lawmakers Declare Family Court Crisis a National Emergency
San Diego trial begins in retired prosecutor's lawsuit against Orange County
OC Supervisors Move to Settle Eight Harassment Cases Against District Attorney
Jury selection to begin in San Diego in Todd Spitzer retaliation lawsuit
OC Supervisors Quietly Settle Child Abuse Case for $28 Million
Michael Volpe Investigates Special Report: Why is the OCDA issuing a subpoena to a reporter?
Orange County woman worries she may end up like Gabby Petito
Michael Volpe Investigates Podcast The Impromptu: Episode 30 an Interview with Julie Holburn
Orange County's How to Manual for Racketeering in Child Custody
Michael Volpe Investigates Podcast The Impromptu: Episode 23 an Interview with Ann MaGuire and Gina Fischer of Wings for Justice
Michael Volpe Investigates Special Report: the systemic bias against women in Orange County, California
Orange County DA's Office Hostile to Women: Unprotected OC Women Suffer Under Spitzer's Retaliation
OC Bar Association says “I just want to protect my children” means “I just want to screw my ex”
Orange County Mother's Plea for Protection: Local Police and OCDA's office Fail to Act
Mother Sues The Irvine Company, Orange County DA and Family Court Retaliate
Orange County Court Ignores Abundant Evidence of Abuse, Gives Children to Father
A blood feud rocks O.C. law enforcement with claims of ‘dirty cop,’ ‘corrupt’ D.A.
Orange County’s First Reunification Therapist Removes Herself From All Family Court Cases
Former Orange County Reunification Therapist Mislead Courts About Credentials
The Victims of Jessica St. Clair, Parents and Children Share Their Trauma, Part Two
Whistleblowers Reveal Corruption in Orange County Family Courts and Beyond
CENSORED FOR SPEAKING OUT: OCDA Deleted Public Comments During Its Own Crime Victims Rights Ceremony
OC Court Delays for 10 Months—Then Demands $4,240 for One Public Record
Citizens Demand Investigation into Orange County Family Court: Petition Launched and State Action Urged
JUDGED, GAGGED, SEPARATED, SILENCED: OC Judge Retaliates Against Quadriplegic Mother Tar Nolan and the Journalist Who Reported Her Truth
Judges Can’t ‘Order Whatever They Want’: Arizona Lawmakers Challenge Family Court Abuse After Explosive Testimony
Arizona’s Family Court Crisis: Lawmakers Hear Harrowing Testimony from Children, Parents, and Survivors
Keshel threatens to investigate judge over pending family-court cases
04/14/2025 - Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders
EXCLUSIVE: The Paralegal Pretenders of Orange County — A Hidden Threat in Family Court
OCDA and Family Court Extort $7,200 Monthly from Protective Mother Tawny Minna Grossman: Court-Sanctioned Financial Abuse
Orange County’s Justice Meltdown: Judge Carmen Luege’s Unlawful Orders and Due Process Violations
OC Man Charged with 5 Felony Counts of Molestation: Family Court and CPS Ignored Reports for Years
OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case
Orange County Family Court Scandal: Judge’s Threats Against Mother Over Media Coverage Become Reality
Judicial Misconduct in OC? Judge’s Threats Against Mother Over Media Coverage Become Reality
Weaponized Gag Orders: How an OC Judge Is Silencing a Quadriplegic Mother’s Fight for Justice
OC Judge Kimberly Carasso Threatens Mistrial, Sanctions, Contempt and Striking Expert Witness Testimony After Investigative Article on Nolan Case
Orange County Judges Block Public and Media from Court Hearings
Update: “Tar’s Road to Recovery” Mom Bullied by OC Minors’ Counsel in Fight Over Special Needs Trust
Injustice in OC: mom of tar's road to recovery faces unjust & prolonged separation from her kids
OC Judge’s Orders Lead to Premature Birth: Baby Sahara Fights for Life
California Judges: The Good, the Bad, and the… San Joaquin County, Part Two
UPDATE: Arizona Sisters Forcibly Removed from School by Police After Custody Switch Amid Abuse Allegations
Welcome to Unveiled and Uncensored: Investigating Family Court Corruption
U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS ORANGE COUNTY’S CHALLENGE TO $4.9 MILLION LAWSUIT
Filed 6/14/10 Fogarty-Hardwick v. County of Orange CA G039045
OC Supervisors Settle Lawsuit Alleging Social Services Did Not Report Child Sex Abuse
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for covering these.
It's always the same players... Laura's house is close to the last DV shelter in OC and many of the free resources that many places offered are gone. I had to sit on the same couch as my ex who was pretty bad to me, with Dr Sheffner, who interviewed us both. It appears even with CPS they want fears to go by the wayside and they don't want to protect women anymore. They want us to be stay at home moms but when we leave them for various reasons they want us poor and on wellfare. That's the pattern. They are using the Power & Control Wheel to act as a Dogwhistle so that the court rules in their favor in their little gross club...