julianne Brendon
Aug 11Edited

Thank you for covering these.

Sunnyside
Aug 11

It's always the same players... Laura's house is close to the last DV shelter in OC and many of the free resources that many places offered are gone. I had to sit on the same couch as my ex who was pretty bad to me, with Dr Sheffner, who interviewed us both. It appears even with CPS they want fears to go by the wayside and they don't want to protect women anymore. They want us to be stay at home moms but when we leave them for various reasons they want us poor and on wellfare. That's the pattern. They are using the Power & Control Wheel to act as a Dogwhistle so that the court rules in their favor in their little gross club...

