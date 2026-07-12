Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann
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The dangerous part is that courts often win by characterization. Call it speech, and constitutional protections attach. Call it conduct, harassment, coercive control, or “safety,” and the same words can suddenly be regulated, enjoined, or punished. Connecticut gave Paul Boyne what many regard as a death sentence for essays and commentary — but what mattered legally was how the court characterized the conduct.

https://thefamilycourtcircus.com/2026/02/16/fringe-speech-or-felony/

That is the lesson in Richie’s case too. If Kane’s Canadian judgment is treated as a conduct order, it becomes enforcement. If it is treated as a speech restraint, it should die at the border under American law.

The SPEECH Act exists because foreign defamation and gag judgments cannot be allowed to launder censorship into U.S. courts. Orange County should not become a customs checkpoint for Canadian prior restraints. Journalism about public controversies is not harassment just because the subject hates the coverage.

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