UNITED STATES — A coalition of grassroots advocates, parents and survivors will hold a Nationwide Rally Against Family Court and CPS from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2025, with simultaneous events planned in all 50 states.

The three-day protests aim to expose what organizers call years of systemic harm and violations against families and children, including wrongful removals, judicial misconduct, and corruption in family courts and child protective services (CPS).

Organizers are demanding national oversight and accountability, cameras in court, jury hearings, stronger due-process protections, legislative enforcement, reform, and an end to judicial and quasi-judicial immunity.

Event Details

When: Sept. 7–9, 2025

Where: Locations in every state

Register here: Nationwide Rally Against Family Court and CPS

Time: Specific times TBD

How to Participate

Join the movement online, post your story now and at the rally using hashtags:

#CPSMarch2025 #FamilyCourtCorruption #CPSCorruption #ProtectOurChildren #EveryCityEveryState #CPSProtest #PeacefulMarch #ReformNow #FamilyCourtFraud #JusticeForChildren #JusticeForParents

A Nationwide Call to Action

Events will be held in every city, county and state, amplifying the voices of families — including children — who say they have been harmed by a system that was supposed to protect them.

Organizers expect thousands of participants and are calling for:

Accountability for family court judges, attorneys, mediators and CPS caseworkers who violate civil rights and harm families.

Transparent investigations into national widespread corruption and misconduct in CPS and the courts.

Policy changes to protect parents’ constitutional rights, the child’s voice and rights, prevent unnecessary family separations and prioritize the well-being of children.

Effective and swift oversight of the agencies that regulate judges, lawyers and court-appointed professionals, including minors counsel, guardians ad litem, therapists and custody evaluators.

Organizers’ message:

“No violence. No politics. We must unite for the children. Families from all walks of life are rising up to protect future generations from a system that is broken and harmful. Your voice matters. Your story matters. Together, we can make change.”

For more information including updates contact:

Peaceful Demonstration

Organizers emphasize that this is a peaceful protest. Attendees will share personal stories, hear survivor testimonies, participate in workshops and distribute resources for families navigating the system.

“This rally is about uniting the voices of parents, grandparents, children and supporters who have suffered in silence” organizers said. “We are sending a clear message to lawmakers, the media and the public: The system is broken, it’s criminal, and families deserve immediate accountability and relief.”

Participants are encouraged to bring signs, banners, live stream and documentation of their stories. Each city’s rally will feature speakers, survivor testimonies and community outreach.

Sponsors and Supporting Organizations

The nationwide rally is sponsored and coordinated by some of the following:

Additional Details

All cities, all counties, all states

All ages welcome

All ethnicities and religious affiliations welcome

LGBTQI+ friendly – Pets allowed

Peaceful protest only

