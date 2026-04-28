Welcome to Unveiled and Uncensored—my Substack dedicated to exposing the hidden truths behind family court corruption, systemic failure, and the institutional betrayal carried out by judges, attorneys, minors’ counsel, court evaluators, school districts, police departments, CPS, and the District Attorney’s office.

I’m Julie M. Anderson-Holburn, an investigative journalist whose work is rooted in lived experience. Since 2021, journalists Richard Luthmann, Mike Volpe and Robert J. Hansen have covered my case, helping uncover disturbing patterns in Orange County’s legal system.

In this update, I document serious harm inflicted on my children and I by Orange County Superior Court’s Family Court Services, Judge James L. Waltz, and examine OCDA involvement, and raise new questions about the appointment of Takin Khorram—a termination-of-parental-rights attorney appointed despite not appearing the Orange County approved minors’ counsel panel at the time of appointment, nor any minors counsel panel, at any time according to court documents and statements made on the record in March 2026.

This article is based on court records, public records, emails, video evidence, and my firsthand experience. Where conclusions are drawn, they are identified as such.

The Headlines That Tell the Story

From Mother to Warrior

In 2010, I filed for divorce. By 2014, my ex had abducted our children across state lines multiple times. I secured emergency custody orders and drove from California to Arizona to enforce them—alone. Newport Beach Police refused to help. Eventually, Judge Sarmiento granted me sole legal and physical custody and issued a domestic violence restraining order in 2015.

My children began to heal—my son’s tics stopped, my daughter no longer pulled her hair out. For a time, we had peace. But in 2016, it all unraveled again.

Terror from the School District

After enrolling my children at Andersen Elementary in Newport Beach and requesting an Individualized Education Program (IEP), I was suddenly treated as a threat. The principal, Dr. Bray, taunted me, claiming she would interfere with my custody orders. NMUSD weaponized Newport Beach Police, surrounding kindergarten pickup with SUVs. I was banned from campus, despite being a five-day-a-week classroom volunteer.

Dr. Bray later sent NBPD police officer Clemente to my home, threatening that CPS would take my children unless I returned them to the public school—even though they were already enrolled in a private Christian school. NMUSD sent fraudulent truancy letters, which my ex used for years to perpetuate false claims.

In 2016, I filed for due process through the Office of Administrative Hearings. In 2017, I won two OAH decisions. NMUSD was found to have violated our civil rights, denied FAPE, and facilitated my ex in making restraining order violations.

Taking on Corporate Power

In 2018, I sued The Irvine Company (TIC) for toxic mold and asbestos exposure in our home. As the case moved toward trial in 2021, I was warned that my family court case was “collapsing” because I refused to settle.

At the time, there was a partial protective order in place in the civil case after it became apparent that Mr. Holburn had accessed case information and was incorporating it into pleadings filed in our family court matter.

Despite never having lived in the contaminated unit, my ex appeared on TIC’s witness list and was described to me as a key witness. My then-attorney, Omar Siddiqi, told me that the deterioration of my family court case was directly tied to my mold litigation and my refusal to settle, and he urged me to do so.

Later, during a hearing before Judge James Waltz, attorney David Monarch introduced transcripts related to the confidential settlement proceedings from the TIC case. I was informed that the use of those materials violated the non-disclosure agreement associated with the civil matter.

Those materials were then submitted in the November 2022 family court hearings, during which Judge Waltz vacated my renewed restraining order and removed my custody and visitation rights.

When the settlement and mold case were raised in court, Judge Waltz became visibly and audibly upset, yelling at me upon learning that I had received a financial settlement from TIC.

OCSC Family Court Services

2019 DVRO Renewal & Family Court Services: When My Children Were Harmed Inside the System

In 2019, after more than two years of relentless litigation, my 2015 Domestic Violence Restraining Order was finally renewed for an additional five years.

What should have been a straightforward renewal became a prolonged and exhausting legal battle—delayed repeatedly as my ex cycled through attorneys, dragging the process out while my children and I remained in limbo.

During that period, we were sent to Orange County Superior Court’s Family Court Services (FCS) for an interview.

That is where something happened that my children would carry with them long after the interview ended. The children reported abuse to Arboleda.

During their interview with FCS evaluator Galo Arboleda, my children were not treated with care, neutrality, or professionalism. Instead, according to both my children and the formal complaint I later filed, the interaction escalated to the point where:

Mr. Arboleda screamed at my minor daughter so loudly that a female colleague entered the room to intervene

His behavior caused extreme emotional distress , requiring both of my children to seek therapy

He made inappropriate, dismissive, and hostile remarks, focusing on gossip and hearsay rather than facts

This is not speculation—this was formally documented in my complaint to Family Court Services. The children’s therapist recommended that I file the complaint.

At the time, I did what any parent would do:

I filed a complaint.

But like so many complaints within this system—

nothing happened.

I emailed with Jan Mueller, LMFT, Manager of Family Court Services in December 2020 regarding the complaint. She wanted to know why I waited to report the incident. Here is what I told her:

Jan,

Hello and good morning. You had asked why did I submit the complaint now. Well first when I asked my attorney about how to file a complaint he said there was no way to do so. I asked him a few more times and got the same answer. I just could not believe this!

(We were to be in court soon so I waited for that but never could I have imagined it would be continued for so long for so many times (pending for 2 years now ). Two of my witnesses filed declarations Nov.2019 which included their experiences with Mr. Arbuleda but again we’ve not had our chance to present in court yet!!) Shortly thereafter when stuff came out about how my children were treated and the affects coupled with what we were all seeing, emotional shut down, emotional break down, I stopped in the department and asked at the window about it. When I told my attorney about the complaint form he cautioned me against it saying “ it would anger court personnel”.

… So I was scared to file the complaint. Then COVID 19 hit and well it’s been just a crazy time in the world ( and court) which created some delays. But the therapist encouraged me to submit it. So l submitted it.

Regards,

Julie

P.S. Mr. Holburn’s actions towards the kids did not and have not ceased.

She told me she would reach back out after the holidays, but OCSC FCS never responded to me thereafter.

After that, things really started to escalated in my family law and DCSS cases. Apparently I had angered the court.

No meaningful accountability.

No transparency.

No indication that the conduct was ever investigated or addressed.

What I didn’t know then was that this would not be the end of it.

Years later—on April 2, 2026—I learned that the same individual had once again interviewed my children without my knowledge or consent.

The same person who had previously caused them documented emotional harm…

was allowed back into their lives through the very system that was supposed to protect them.

August 4, 2020: The Knock That Changed Everything

At the height of COVID-19, a man pounded on our front and back doors for over two hours. He never identified himself. My children and I hid in fear. It was a terrifying experience. My attorney at the time called it “wholly inappropriate”.

Later, I learned it was OCDA Investigator Joe Faria, working with DDA Tamara Jacobs and NBPD Det. Michael Fletcher, attempting to serve court paperwork on behalf of my ex—documents already rejected by the court. And illegal for OCDA to attempt to do on behalf of my ex.

We had an active and renewed DVRO in place and Faria’s conduct was not only traumatic—it was illegal.

In one of the videos from the 2021 assault, my children can be heard explaining why they were afraid to return home for safety following the 2021 assault, because of Faria’s conduct that day —from 2020.

Soon after, I discovered Faria had submitted a fraudulent declaration into our family court record. I filed a complaint.

A Tweet That Triggered Retaliation

In November 2020, I tweeted about the misconduct. Days later, while trying to report a restraining order violation, Newport Beach Police told me they had been ordered by the OCDA not to take any more reports from me unless my ex explicitly threatened to kill me.

Journalist Mike Volpe published the story—complete with the audio.

Assault Ignored, Custody Stripped

On March 13, 2021, my ex refused to return the children. When I arrived in a public space, the children ran to me. He physically assaulted us all trying to stop the kids from running away from him, injuring me and both children and their older brother Andrew.

At one point my ex punched me in my lower back dropping me to the ground and continued to attack. My eldest son intervened to protect us. I truly believe had my oldest son not stepped in and stopped the attack I would not be alive today.

Costa Mesa Police classified the incident as a strong-arm robbery, not an assault or DVRO violation. The OCDA declined to prosecute. Months later, family court punished me, accusing me of inciting violence on 03.13.21 and “parental alienation.”

Seeking Help — and Being Ignored

In the months before the March 13, 2021 assault, I did what any parent would do: I tried to get help.

I reached out to the City Council of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa Mayor Katrin Foley and her staffer Hunter. I explained all the harassment and gaslighting I was experiencing every time I tried to report restraining order violations to NBPD Det. Fletcher, the escalating of abuse by my ex the kids and I were enduring and the huge child support arrears.

On March 15, 2021, I sent an urgent email to the office of then–Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, reporting the assault and providing video evidence. In that communication, I described how my children and I had been chased and attacked, and I expressed concern that law enforcement involvement was being influenced in ways that could compromise the investigation.

I was later contacted by a member of Mayor Foley’s staff, Hunter, who confirmed receipt of the email and video. During a follow-up phone call, I walked through the footage and explained what had occurred.

Despite that, I did not receive ANY help or intervention.

Over the next two years, I continued to seek help publicly. I appeared before the Orange County Board of Supervisors on multiple occasions—including February 7, 2023; April 11, 2023 (twice); April 25, 2023; June 6, 2023; and December 2, 2023—raising concerns about law enforcement conduct, the handling of the March 2021 assault, and the impact on my children.

Those appearances were not isolated. They were part of a sustained effort to bring attention to what I believed were serious failures across multiple agencies.

But even as I continued to speak out—publicly and on the record—the underlying issues remained unresolved.

Contrary to Orange County’s messaging year after year during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, not once did anyone in county leadership or law enforcement listen, act, or advocate for me or my children—the victims.

Instead, our attempts to seek help were met with responses that compounded the harm rather than addressed it.

Judge Leal’s Secret Hearing

On June 11, 2021, Judge Sandra Leal held a non-noticed hearing involving OCDA Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs, Investigator Joe Faria, and NBPD Detective Michael Fletcher. During that proceeding, declarations containing serious inaccuracies were used to obtain warrants to seize my children, while we were still awaiting an ex parte hearing related to the March 13, 2021 assault.

The warrants were executed shortly thereafter. My children were woken up and taken from their home in their pajamas by multiple armed officers, including OCDA investigator Joe Faria and NBPD Detective Mike Fletcher. My attorney at the time described the manner and level of involvement by the OCDA as highly inappropriate, unnecessary, and traumatic.

The warrants were recalled the next day in court. However, the impact on my children was immediate and lasting.

The underlying hearing—legally a priority given the circumstances—was not heard until November 2022 before Judge James Waltz.

In the months that followed, Judge Leal was reassigned off my case multiple times within an eight-month period, yet continued to issue orders.

Among those orders was one granting sole legal custody to minors’ counsel Tracy Willis. Prior to that, I had maintained sole legal custody since 2014.

The effects of these decisions were profound and enduring—for both me and my children.

Christy Black and “Angel Law” Enter the Scene

In mid-2021, Christy Black—posing as a paralegal—inserted herself into my case under the name “Angel Law.” She lacked legal credentials but exploited my vulnerability, failed to disclose that she was friends with my ex’s attorney David Monarch and referred me to attorneys with whom she had undisclosed ties and and, once retained, did little to protect the kids and I.

My investigation into her became the series:

Both expose unauthorized legal practice and capper-runner schemes harming protective parents.

Judge Waltz Reverses Everything

In November 2022, Judge James L. Waltz was assigned to my case. Within approximately 45 days, he reversed more than a decade of prior rulings—vacating my restraining order and changing custody orders that had been in place for years.

He threatened me that he would have 20 sheriff’s deputies force my teenage children into compliance—and that if they refused, HE would send them to juvenile detention and that he had that kind of power to make that happen.

He also raised his voice at me in court, screaming at me, when I became emotional. I was crying because I was being required to question the individual the court had previously identified as my attacker and abuser, regarding the March 13, 2021 assault. The experience was so overwhelming and physically distressing, at one point I felt as like I was having a heart attack. The judge and opposing counsel laughed at me.

Video evidence showing my children screaming while being chased during the 2021 incident was submitted to the court.

Despite this, the court attempted to discredit the evidence by characterizing the incident in a manner I dispute, attributing responsibility to me as “my hysteria” and concluding that my actions contributed to the events. These mischaracterizations were used to flip cusoty and cut off all contact, citing undue influence and parental alienation.

Waltz ignored all evidence of the 2021 assault, the renewed 2019 DVRO and the litany of DVRO violations.

You can read more about similar concerns raised in other Orange County cases, including those involving Joy Houghton and Tawny Minna Grossman.

READ MORE: OCDA Jacobs, Faria, NBPD Fletcher, and OCSC Judge Waltz Strike Again: How Orange County Delivered Babies to a Convicted Abuser

The Role of Jessica St. Clair

After the 2021 assault, minors’ counsel Tracy Willis introduced therapist Jessica St. Clair into my children’s case. I contend that St. Clair misled my children and made inaccurate representations to the court. She was later publicly questioned for misrepresenting her credentials.

Despite the existence of video and body-worn camera footage documenting the events of March 13, 2021, that evidence was not given meaningful weight in the proceedings.

Since November 2022, I have had no custody of my children. Judge James Waltz ordered monitored visitation, which I paid for until I could no longer afford it. The financial burden ultimately forced me into homelessness.

From December 2022 through July 2023, I repeatedly notified the court, Judge Waltz, and minors’ counsel Takin Khorram that I could not afford private monitored visitation. At no point was I informed of subsidized visitation programs, such as Radiant Futures or FACES.

As a result, I was unable to see my children.

Although separate orders for unmonitored visitation were in place, my ex did not comply with those orders, and no effective enforcement followed.

Speaking Out, Consequences, and Questions That Remain

On February 7, 2023, I publicly addressed the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time.

I spoke about what had happened to my children and me—about the March 13, 2021 assault, the way it had been handled, and the growing concerns I had about how multiple systems were responding. I was not speaking in theory. I was speaking from lived experience, supported by documentation, video evidence, and repeated attempts to seek help through official channels.

What followed occurred quickly.

Within 24 hours of that testimony, events unfolded that had immediate and significant consequences for my family and my ability to navigate the systems affecting us.

On February 8, 2023, I was notified that my CalFresh and related assistance benefits had been terminated, despite having recently been confirmed for continuation. The loss of those benefits had an immediate impact on my household at a time when stability was already fragile.

That same morning, developments in my family court case altered the legal posture in a way that directly affected my ability to defend myself.

A court order was issued removing my ex-husband’s vexatious litigant designation. The order was signed by Judge Cheri Pham.

At the time, Judge Pham was serving as the Assistant Presiding Judge of the Orange County Superior Court, a senior leadership role responsible for overseeing court operations within one of the largest trial court systems in the country.

Public reporting has identified Judge Pham as the spouse of then–Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do, who was present as a member of the Board during my February 7, 2023 testimony.

I do not assert that these events were connected.

However, the timing—occurring within hours of my first public appearance before the Board—and the overlap between county leadership and judicial authority raised serious concerns for me about transparency, due process, and whether appropriate safeguards were in place to protect families navigating these systems.

I continued to return to the Board of Supervisors in the months that followed—on February 7, April 11 (twice), April 25, June 6, and later that year—attempting to raise these concerns publicly and seek accountability. And again on Dec. 2. These can be viewed on my YouTube channel.

I also made trips up to the state capitol to speak at the judiciary and public safety hearings.

These efforts did not result in intervention.

A Broader Context Emerges

In the years that followed, broader questions about governance and oversight within Orange County began to surface publicly.

Investigative reporting by the Orange County Register and Voice of OC revealed that then–Supervisor Andrew Do had been involved in directing significant public funds through processes that lacked proper oversight. These reports raised concerns about internal controls, contracting practices, and the role of senior officials in approving expenditures outside standard procedures.

A March 2026 forensic audit commissioned by the County of Orange and conducted by independent firm Weaver further examined these issues, identifying systemic weaknesses in how public funds were allocated, monitored, and approved.

Separate reporting confirmed that Andrew Do was later criminally prosecuted and convicted in connection with a federal bribery scheme involving more than $500,000 in bribes tied to the allocation of over $10 million in public funds.

Public reporting also raised conflict-of-interest concerns tied to official proceedings, including instances in which Do participated in matters without disclosing that his spouse held a senior judicial position within the same county system—an issue that, in at least one case, contributed to a mistrial.

These developments did not occur in isolation.

They unfolded during the same period in which I was attempting to report concerns, seek assistance from public officials, and navigate both administrative and court systems that were directly affecting my family.

I do not claim to know the full extent of how these systems intersected.

But the overlap—in timing, authority, and the breakdown of oversight mechanisms—raises serious questions about accountability and whether individuals like myself were afforded the protections promised under the law.

Growing Political Attention—But Not Universally Acknowledged

In recent months, several California gubernatorial candidates have begun publicly addressing concerns raised by families across the state regarding family court, CPS, and related systems.

During a January 10, 2026 and March 18, 2026 interview, gubernatorial candidates described what they characterized as a systemic issue. You can watch them speak her and here.

Questions Inside the Courtroom — The Role of Minors’ Counsel

Years later, additional concerns emerged—this time from inside the courtroom itself.

At a March 10, 2026 hearing in my case, minors’ counsel Takin Khorram, former Los Angeles county counsel, made a statement on the record that raised new questions about how appointments were being made.

According to that testimony, he had not been on the Orange County approved panel for minors’ counsel at the time of his appointment, nor any time since, for any county. He stated that he contacted the clerk and was told he had been appointed because “the judge wants you” — referring to Judge Waltz.

This matters.

Under California Rules of Court and Orange County local rules, minors’ counsel appointments are not discretionary in that sense. Attorneys are required to meet specific qualifications and file a declaration (FL-322) confirming eligibility before being appointed to represent children in family court proceedings.

Minors’ counsel are not passive participants. Under Rule 5.242, they are empowered to:

file pleadings

present evidence

make evidentiary objections

advocate for the child’s legal interests

and ensure the child is informed of available legal options

In practice, that role can shape the entire trajectory of a case.

The question, then, is not simply whether an appointment was irregular.

The question is what it means for families—and for children—if foundational safeguards surrounding that role are not consistently followed.

But what followed raises an even more troubling one.

As of April 6, 2026, the official court reporter transcript log for that hearing continues to list “Reporter: None.” The court record reflects no reporter present.

Yet multiple witnesses—including myself—observed a court reporter in the courtroom that day. That reporter interacted with the parties and was visibly present during proceedings.

The absence of an official transcript for a hearing in which a key admission was made creates a gap between what was witnessed in open court and what is preserved in the official record.

That gap matters.

Because Khorram’s role in my case was not neutral in its effect.

His background, as reflected in public records, was tied to termination-of-parental-rights proceedings under Welfare and Institutions Code § 7822—among the most severe actions in family law. Minors’ counsel in custody matters serve a different purpose: under California Rules of Court, rule 5.242, they are tasked with representing the child’s best interests, presenting evidence, and helping preserve parental relationships where safe and appropriate.

In my case, that did not happen.

Following his appointment, in Dec. 2022, my contact with my children was reduced and ultimately blocked for approximately two and a half years. During that time, no meaningful relief was obtained through motions, evidentiary proceedings, or court intervention addressing the abuse allegations I raised—including the March 13, 2021 assault, which had already been documented in reports and communications to public officials.

The result was not a temporary disruption. It was the effective loss of my relationship with my children.

I do not draw that conclusion lightly. It is based on years of court proceedings, documented filings, and repeated attempts to seek protection through law enforcement, the courts, and public agencies—many of which were ignored, mischaracterized, or dismissed.

Khorram’s March 2026 admission did not create these concerns. It confirmed them.

And the absence of a transcript documenting that admission raises a broader issue—one that extends beyond my case:

How are decisions made in family court preserved, and what happens when the official record does not reflect what occurred in the room?

By the time I began publishing my reporting, I had already lived through years of what I can only describe as horrific and systemic failure—where law enforcement reports did not align with evidence, where hearings were delayed or disappeared, and where decisions repeatedly favored the narrative of my abuser over documented facts.

The appointment of an attorney not on the approved minors’ counsel panel—combined with a missing or unavailable record of the hearing in which that fact was acknowledged—became one of the clearest examples of how those failures compound.

It is also one of the reasons I continue this work.

A New Judge, New Motions—And the Same Outcome

After learning that Judge James L. Waltz had retired, I began pursuing relief from the orders entered in my case. In February 2025, I was assigned to Judge Kimberly Carasso.

At the time, I had been reporting on Judge Carasso in connection with the Tar Nolan case. Based on that overlap, I believed recusal was warranted. When that did not occur, I filed a motion to disqualify her. That motion was denied, and she ruled on the challenge herself under Code of Civil Procedure § 170.3.

My first motion before Judge Carasso sought to set aside Judge Waltz’s prior orders based on what I contend was fraud on the court, including issues related to Jessica St. Clair’s involvement and the handling of evidence connected to the March 13, 2021 assault.

That motion was denied without an evidentiary hearing.

Following that filing, my ex-husband, through counsel David Monarch, sought a domestic violence restraining order against me. The request cited my journalism, including my coverage of the Tawny Minna Grossman case and related social media activity.

At the same time, existing visitation orders continued to go unenforced. My ex did not comply with those orders, and I was unable to obtain meaningful enforcement.

During this period, additional information came to light regarding minors’ counsel Takin Khorram. As reflected in court proceedings and records, his background was in termination-of-parental-rights matters rather than traditional family law minors’ counsel appointments.

I filed a motion seeking his removal. After these issues were raised, he ultimately agreed to step down from the case on March 10, 2026.

Despite new filings, new evidence, and new judicial assignments, the result remained the same: continued separation from my children and no meaningful resolution of the underlying issues related to the 2021 assault—while the core facts remain unexamined.

At a subsequent status conference, I learned of renewed involvement by Family Court Services, including Galo Arboleda. During that hearing, my ex asserted that the children feared me based on an incident involving a process server attempting to serve documents.

The court accepted that representation and ordered a temporary suspension of visitation.

What Happened Next

By June 2023, I had already repeatedly notified the court, Judge Waltz, my ex-husband, and minors’ counsel Takin Khorram that I could not afford private monitored visitation. Paying for it was forcing me to use rent money just to see my children, and I was facing homelessness.

At the same time, my ex filed with the Department of Child Support Services (DCSS) seeking child support from me. He owed me approximately $95,000 in past-due support, yet DCSS had refused to enforce the existing support order.

In 2019, DCSS attorney Lee refused to file contempt and refused to allow me to file contempt, stating that “the waters were muddied.”

Later, in 2021, DCSS supervising attorney Carlotta Serna said the agency would look into filing contempt once the courts reopened. That never happened.

In a June 12, 2023 email, DCSS complaint resolution officer Mr. McHorney wrote:

“As I also stated, in regard to the discretionary enforcement remedy of contempt charge filing, our office will not file said charges at this time, as our office would not file contempt charges against the person who now has custody of the children.”

A hearing was set for June 15, 2023. At the time, I was under the care of a cardiologist and undergoing testing and procedures. One procedure was scheduled for the same morning as the hearing. I emailed DCSS to inform them, but I did not receive meaningful assistance. I also filed a formal continuance request, but it sat in the e-filing system for more than eight days. On June 23, 2023, it was rejected because of my Safe at Home address. It was later accepted on June 30, 2023.

Prior to this time period, I was also emailing the entire BOS including, Katrina Foley, who was then my district supervisor, but I received no response. Supervisor Doug Chaffee’s office attempted to assist by connecting me to Mr. McHorney.

At a time when I was experiencing serious health issues, had been separated from my children, had been placed on private monitored visitation I could not afford, and was facing homelessness, my ex sought support from me. Up to that point, I had already been financially devastated by years of litigation, abuse, stalking, harassment, and his refusal to pay court-ordered support.

He also filed an income and expense declaration claiming he had no income, despite having paid attorney David Monarch more than $40,000 in November 2022.

By 2024, I was homeless and had begun receiving state disability for injuries I sustained during the March 2021 assault. The amount was modest, but it would have made a meaningful difference in my life at the time. DCSS intercepted it and paid him.

Today, he still owes me approximately $95,000. DCSS has not enforced that debt, but it has aggressively pursued me.

Where This Leaves Us

I am now over 1076 days without my children.

I am still holding out for the safe return of my children, and justice, for this grotesque injustice to be corrected.

I have repeatedly begged and pleaded with the DOJ, OCDA and CMPD to reinvestigate the 2021 assault and all the abuse up to and following that incident. They refused.

Looking back, the pattern is difficult to ignore.

I reported an assault in real time and provided evidence.

I notified public officials, including the mayor’s office, and followed up with documentation and video.

I spoke publicly before the Board of Supervisors.

Within 24 hours, decisions were made that affected my financial stability and legal footing.

Years later, systemic issues surfaced publicly—through audits, reporting, and criminal proceedings—raising broader concerns about oversight within the same institutions I had been navigating.

And inside the courtroom, new questions emerged about whether required procedures were being followed in cases involving children.

I am not the only parent raising these concerns.

Across Orange County—and increasingly across the country—many families describe patterns of widespread corruption and serious harm, raising urgent questions about transparency, accountability, and whether the systems designed to protect them are functioning as intended.

This is not about a single case.

It is about whether the safeguards that exist on paper are being applied in practice—and what happens when they are not.

Silenced for Telling the Truth

In 2024, I was subpoenaed by OCDA Tammy Jacobs in the Tawny Minna-Grossman case—a case I’d reported on for over a year. It was a clear attempt to suppress my journalism. Thanks to the First Amendment Coalition and Jassy Vick Carolan LLP, the subpoena was rescinded.

But the intimidation didn’t stop.

Weeks later, I obtained courthouse surveillance footage:

Faria walking across the courthouse directly into a courtroom where I was observing.

Faria and a female assistant followed me up multiple floors, hovering over me in the clerk’s office.

It was a continuation of a years-long pattern of targeted surveillance.

Why I Do This Work

I did not become an investigative journalist because I was looking for a story.

I became one because I lived through what I now report.

I reported abuse in real time.

I provided evidence.

I notified public officials.

I spoke publicly.

And still—nothing changed.

Until I started documenting everything.

And once I did, I began to see something larger:

Patterns.

Patterns in how cases are handled.

Patterns in how evidence is ignored.

Patterns in how decisions are made—and sometimes, not recorded.

This is not about a single case.

It is about whether the systems designed to protect children and families are operating as intended—or whether they are failing in ways that demand public scrutiny.

Because when the system fails a parent, it does not just fail the parent.

It fails the children.

This Substack Is for You

For every parent who’s been silenced.

For every child the system refused to protect.

For every whistleblower, journalist, and advocate they’ve tried to destroy.

I am not afraid to confront power. I’ve lived the consequences.

Through Unveiled and Uncensored, I will amplify voices, expose networks of corruption, and investigate what others won’t.

Welcome. You are not alone anymore.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Related coverage: