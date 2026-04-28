Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Holly Richards's avatar
Holly Richards
1h

Hey how are you? Ive been reading some of your stories and im fighting a corrupt system here in NC against CPS Family Court the Sherriffs Department have all aided each other to have me falsely arrested to kidnapp my kids. They have all worked together to violate my due process, all my constitutional rights and are trying to have my children adopted by strangers. My family has been approved and tried to get them but they are refusing to release them. I have had ppl investigating the placement of my kids and they've uncovered this church where they all the foster parents are pastors at this church as a cover up so no one realizes they are trafficking children out of state. My story is big and I have factual evidence to back everything. I want to get my story out but its hard to find any media that wants to expose anything about cps and the corruption!! Thank you for helping get the word out to ppl!! I respect you're work!!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is why journalism matters. Julie did what the system tells victims to do: report abuse, preserve evidence, notify officials, show up in court, speak publicly. And what happened? Separation, retaliation, financial ruin, missing records, ignored videos, and 1,076 days without her children. That is not justice. That is a machine protecting itself. Orange County officials can hide behind procedure all they want, but the pattern is obvious: the more she documented, the harder the system pressed back. That is the tell. When a mother becomes a journalist because every official door closes, the story is no longer private. It is public corruption.

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