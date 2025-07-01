Dr. Lyle Rapacki, PhD., Host of Arizona Today. June 30, 2025.

From the Arizona Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders comes this groundbreaking opportunity to expose the truth. Join Dr. Lyle Rapacki, Ph.D., of Arizona Today, for a powerful live taping of his nationally recognized program, featuring:

A 12-parent panel of those with firsthand experiences of injustice in Family Court

Survivor testimonies detailing the lasting harm inflicted through custody battles

Special guest appearances by Arizona state legislators

A live audience of 75 parents , advocates, and concerned citizens

RSVP REQUIRED for in person participation

This in-depth exposé will document systemic failures, judicial misconduct, and recurring abuse within contested custody family court cases—both in Arizona and nationwide. The show is seeking approximately 75 audience members with lived experience in the Family Court system. The show will be professionally recorded, edited, and streamed to the public.

Top Row: Senator Mark Finchem, Rep, Rachel Keshel, Senator Carine Werner. Bottom Row: Rep. Lisa Fink, Senator Theresa Hatathalie, Rep. Betty Villegas. Photo by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: Please arrive by 10:30 a.m. – taping will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location:

Rock Solid Church

3760 W. Wahalla Lane

Glendale, Arizona 85308

Map Link

For more information, contact:

Robert DelGarbino

480-363-9049

Seating is limited! To reserve your seat(s), please reply to this email: biothechild@gmail.com

Dr. Lyle Rapacki and Senator Mark Finchem. May 13, 2025.

Episode Featuring Dr. Rapacki & Senator Finchem

Arizona Today – May 13, 2025: Featuring AZ Senator Mark Finchem

“Every story shared contributes to a clearer picture of where the system is falling short,” said Senator Finchem.

From a child’s fear to a mother’s loss, victims’ voices are rising. Contact your representatives, reach out to media, and vote to protect children. Whistleblowers and victims, contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me. Together, we can ignite a national movement for justice.

About the Author

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist exposing family court corruption. Published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, her work is featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Contact her at juliea005@proton.me.

This article was supported by readers like you. Thank you.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

