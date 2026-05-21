Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The worst people in family court always seem to find the same playbook: ignore the victims, ignore the children, ignore the parents, ignore the reporters, then cry foul when the record catches up. St. Clair allegedly read the coverage repeatedly, then called it “inflammatory and untrue” without identifying specific false statements or producing a documentary rebuttal. That is not accountability. That is damage control. The victims deserve answers about reunification therapy, alleged credential misrepresentations, court influence, and the children who say they were harmed. Family court secrecy protected this racket for too long. The silence is breaking. Good.

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