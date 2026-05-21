IRIVNE, Calif. — For years, parents, former child participants, and attorneys accused Orange County reunification therapist Jessica St. Clair of minimizing abuse allegations and contributing to traumatic custody outcomes inside one of California’s most controversial family court systems.

Requests for comment went unanswered. Questions surrounding St. Clair’s doctoral status remained publicly unresolved.

Former child participants described reunification therapy as threatening, coercive, and psychologically damaging.

Then, on May 17, 2026, St. Clair finally responded. Not to the families. Not to the allegations. Not to clarify the reporting.

Instead, she requested removal of multiple investigative articles after receiving this reporter’s latest article examining a contested San Diego termination-of-parental-rights case.

“The Bond Doesn’t Exist”: San Diego Juvenile Court Blocks Press Access in Contested Termination-of-Parental-Rights Case Involving Two Toddler Sisters

The controversy surrounding St. Clair extends beyond one therapist or one county. Across the United States, reunification therapy, custody evaluations, and allegations involving what critics describe as the “junk science” theory of parental alienation have become increasingly controversial in cases involving allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, and coercive control, prompting growing legislative scrutiny and reforms through measures such as Kayden’s Law and California’s Piqui’s Law.

Critics — including some parents, attorneys, former child participants, researchers, and abuse advocates — argue that reunification therapy and parental alienation claims are typically used to minimize or redirect attention away from abuse allegations, resulting in custody decisions that removed children from protective parents and placed them with individuals they reported fearing or alleged had harmed them.

Those concerns have fueled growing national uprising surrounding family court secrecy, judicial discretion, child safety, and the influence of court-appointed professionals in custody proceedings.

Recently aired documentary The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn by ABC News Studios and Hulu brought renewed public attention to those issues after documenting two children barricading themselves inside their home during a prolonged custody dispute while fearing removal pursuant to family court orders.

What began as isolated complaints from individual families gradually evolved into broader public scrutiny involving attorneys, former child participants, journalists, online activism, and protests surrounding parental alienation claims and reunification practices nationwide.

The controversy also highlights the extraordinary influence court-appointed professionals can wield over custody outcomes and parent-child relationships while many proceedings involving those recommendations remain largely shielded from public and media review.

Reporting published by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn and Robert J. Hansen examined allegations involving credential representations, parental alienation, reunification practices, custody recommendations, and concerns raised by families involved in Orange County family court proceedings.

Timeline of Reporting and Events

May 2024 — Initial reporting published regarding St. Clair’s withdrawal from Orange County family court cases.

September 2024 — Reporting published questioning credential representations connected to Pacifica Graduate Institute.

October 2024 — RJH Investigative Reports sends detailed requests for comment to St. Clair and associated professionals.

2025–2026 — Additional parents, former child participants, attorneys, and witnesses come forward publicly and anonymously.

January 2026 — Subscriber records reviewed by this reporter indicate St. Clair subscribed to and repeatedly accessed investigative reporting regarding her cases.

May 17, 2026 — St. Clair requests removal of investigative articles.

Previous Reporting by Robert J. Hansen

Previous Reporting by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

The reporting series included interviews with parents, attorneys, witnesses, former child participants, and former clients across multiple family court cases. Several sources initially spoke under condition of anonymity, citing fear of retaliation both within and outside the family court system, while others later agreed to speak publicly and on the record.

Several adults who stated they participated in reunification-related therapy involving St. Clair as children described the experience as deeply traumatic and psychologically damaging. Some alleged they continued experiencing emotional distress years after the proceedings ended and questioned the long-term impact of the interventions employed during their childhood cases.

One recurring theme throughout the reporting involved children allegedly expressing fear of forced custody transfers, placement with individuals they reported fearing or alleged had abused them, police-assisted removals, or court-ordered reunification interventions.

Among the most serious issues raised were questions surrounding St. Clair’s recommendations to the court and representations regarding her doctoral status over a period spanning more than a decade.

Jessica St. Clair, who publicly described herself as Orange County’s first intensive reunification therapist, became closely associated with high-conflict custody cases involving allegations of abuse and reunification therapy.

Court observers stated that attorneys, judges, and parents frequently referred to her as “Dr. St. Clair” or “Dr. Jessica,” while multiple sources alleged she held herself out as being in the process of obtaining a doctorate in clinical psychology.

However, documents reviewed by these reporters indicated St. Clair had been administratively withdrawn from Pacifica Graduate Institute’s doctoral program in 2011 and had not returned.

In sworn 2020 testimony referenced in prior reporting, St. Clair testified:

“I’ve completed classes towards a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. I’m writing my dissertation now.”

Prior to publication of several articles, St. Clair was contacted directly through RJH Investigative Reports with detailed requests for comment concerning her credentials, doctoral status, representations to courts and clients, and qualifications related to domestic violence, child abuse, and custody recommendations.

An October 19, 2024 media request specifically asked whether St. Clair had represented herself as a doctor despite records allegedly showing she had been unenrolled from Pacifica since 2011.

Additional media requests were also sent to other professionals associated with reunification and reintegration therapy practices, including Dr. Sue Tonkins and Dr. Amy Stark.

St. Clair did not publicly respond to those requests at the time.

Attorney Christian Conrad, previously interviewed by Julie Anderson-Holburn and Robert J. Hansen of NewsBreak, criticized St. Clair’s conduct and recommendations in cases he handled, alleging she prolonged litigation and exposed children to harmful environments.

Parents interviewed throughout the reporting described emotionally coercive therapy sessions, financial pressure surrounding costly reunification programs, and recommendations they believed harmful and unfairly labeled protective parents as alienators while minimizing allegations of abuse.

Other sources disputed specific conclusions and recommendations made during reunification proceedings, including allegations that St. Clair ignored abuse claims, minimized allegations of child abuse and domestic violence, or mischaracterized parent-child interactions during custody disputes.

For years, families say they pleaded to be heard inside the courtroom and by local law enforcement.

Parents involved in the controversy say the first meaningful response came only after sustained investigative reporting and St. Clair’s eventual departure from Orange County family court cases.

The Removal Request

As the reporting expanded and public scrutiny intensified, the investigation itself increasingly became part of the controversy.

Subscriber records reviewed by this reporter show that St. Clair subscribed to and repeatedly accessed investigative articles and email distributions published through Julie M. Anderson-Holburn’s Substack publication beginning in January 2026, including multiple articles directly concerning St. Clair and Orange County family court reporting.

On May 17, 2026, following distribution of an article concerning press access and transparency in a San Diego juvenile dependency case, St. Clair responded requesting removal of multiple investigative articles.

In the email, she described the reporting as “inflammatory and untrue” and asserted the articles were “missing facts and are therefore liable.”

However, the request did not identify specific factual statements alleged to be false, nor did it provide documentary rebuttal addressing the reporting.

In response, this reporter declined to remove the reporting and requested identification of any specific allegedly inaccurate statements, supporting documentation, and factual rebuttal material.

For families involved in these cases, the controversy surrounding St. Clair reflects broader concerns about secrecy, lack of accountability, judicial discretion, and the extraordinary influence court-appointed professionals can wield over custody outcomes and parent-child relationships while operating within systems often shielded by judicial or quasi-judicial immunity protections and limited public oversight.

Many parents, former child participants, family members, court professionals, and advocates — some of whom stated they feared retaliation — say they spent years attempting to report concerns they believed were minimized, ignored, or mishandled behind closed courtroom doors.

Whether the alleged abuse involved a family member, intimate partner, public official, or other trusted authority figure, many survivors and advocates argue the central issue remains the same: victims — particularly children — should be protected rather than discredited, silenced, or retraumatized for reporting abuse.

Increasingly, that silence appears to be breaking.

Thank you, Ty and Bryn.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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