SAN DIEGO, Calif. — On June 4, San Diego mother Evelyn Lopez and her two young daughters were brought together for what family members describe as their final visit after a San Diego Juvenile Court judge terminated Lopez’s parental rights on May 26.

The final visit took place at the Sheriff’s Station, located at 11486 Campo Road in Spring Valley, California, where photographs obtained by Unveiled and Uncensored show 5-year-old Malaika and 3-year-old Xayah holding handmade pink signs bearing messages including “I ❤️ Mom” and “I Love Mom.”

Family members say the children were emotional as they said goodbye to the only mother they have ever known and loved.

The visit came just days after newly appointed San Diego Juvenile Court Judge Devon L. Lomayesva terminated Lopez’s parental rights despite years of visitation records, emotional video footage, and expert testimony that supporters say documented a strong and loving bond between the children and their mother.

Lopez Notice of Appeal. May 29, 2026.

On May 29, Lopez and her attorney filed an appeal challenging the ruling and seeking further review of the court’s decision.

The developments have intensified public scrutiny of California’s family and dependency court system and raised renewed questions about secrecy, due process, family separation, and governmental accountability.

Read more: Despite County Records Acknowledging Strong Maternal Bond and Expert Warnings of Harm, San Diego Judge Terminates Mother’s Parental Rights in Sealed Dependency Proceedings

“The Bond Doesn’t Exist”: San Diego Juvenile Court Blocks Press Access in Contested Termination-of-Parental-Rights Case Involving Two Toddler Sisters

According to records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, San Diego County visitation reports repeatedly described Lopez as loving, nurturing, emotionally attentive, and appropriately bonded with her daughters. Yet the same dependency system ultimately sought and obtained an order permanently severing her parental rights.

Photographs from the final visit have quickly become symbolic of the central dispute surrounding the case: whether a court should permanently sever a parent-child relationship when county records, visitation observations, emotional video footage, and expert testimony documented an ongoing maternal bond.

For supporters of the family, the image of two young girls holding signs reading “I Love Mom” outside a Sheriff’s station only days after their mother’s parental rights were terminated raises broader questions about family preservation, judicial decision-making, and the extraordinary power dependency courts exercise over the lives of children and families.

How to Help

In addition to pursuing an appeal, family members say they are actively seeking legal representation to explore potential civil claims against San Diego County and Child Welfare Services arising from the handling of the case.

They are asking attorneys, civil rights organizations, legal advocacy groups, and others willing to assist with the matter to contact the family regarding potential representation, appellate support, or further legal review.

For now, Evelyn Lopez’s fight to remain connected to her daughters continues in California’s appellate courts. While appellate proceedings can take years to resolve, those close to the case hope additional media attention and legal scrutiny will bring greater examination of what they believe are profound questions involving family preservation, due process, governmental accountability, and the dependency system’s extraordinary power to permanently separate children from their biological families.

As Lopez’s appeal moves forward, those questions are now likely headed to California’s appellate courts.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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