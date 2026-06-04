“I Love Mom”: San Diego Girls Forced to Say Goodbye During Final Visit After Judge Terminates Mother’s Parental Rights
California’s Court Crisis —It’s Extreme
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — On June 4, San Diego mother Evelyn Lopez and her two young daughters were brought together for what family members describe as their final visit after a San Diego Juvenile Court judge terminated Lopez’s parental rights on May 26.
The final visit took place at the Sheriff’s Station, located at 11486 Campo Road in Spring Valley, California, where photographs obtained by Unveiled and Uncensored show 5-year-old Malaika and 3-year-old Xayah holding handmade pink signs bearing messages including “I ❤️ Mom” and “I Love Mom.”
Family members say the children were emotional as they said goodbye to the only mother they have ever known and loved.
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The visit came just days after newly appointed San Diego Juvenile Court Judge Devon L. Lomayesva terminated Lopez’s parental rights despite years of visitation records, emotional video footage, and expert testimony that supporters say documented a strong and loving bond between the children and their mother.
On May 29, Lopez and her attorney filed an appeal challenging the ruling and seeking further review of the court’s decision.
The developments have intensified public scrutiny of California’s family and dependency court system and raised renewed questions about secrecy, due process, family separation, and governmental accountability.
Read more: Despite County Records Acknowledging Strong Maternal Bond and Expert Warnings of Harm, San Diego Judge Terminates Mother’s Parental Rights in Sealed Dependency Proceedings
“The Bond Doesn’t Exist”: San Diego Juvenile Court Blocks Press Access in Contested Termination-of-Parental-Rights Case Involving Two Toddler Sisters
According to records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, San Diego County visitation reports repeatedly described Lopez as loving, nurturing, emotionally attentive, and appropriately bonded with her daughters. Yet the same dependency system ultimately sought and obtained an order permanently severing her parental rights.
Photographs from the final visit have quickly become symbolic of the central dispute surrounding the case: whether a court should permanently sever a parent-child relationship when county records, visitation observations, emotional video footage, and expert testimony documented an ongoing maternal bond.
For supporters of the family, the image of two young girls holding signs reading “I Love Mom” outside a Sheriff’s station only days after their mother’s parental rights were terminated raises broader questions about family preservation, judicial decision-making, and the extraordinary power dependency courts exercise over the lives of children and families.
How to Help
In addition to pursuing an appeal, family members say they are actively seeking legal representation to explore potential civil claims against San Diego County and Child Welfare Services arising from the handling of the case.
They are asking attorneys, civil rights organizations, legal advocacy groups, and others willing to assist with the matter to contact the family regarding potential representation, appellate support, or further legal review.
For now, Evelyn Lopez’s fight to remain connected to her daughters continues in California’s appellate courts. While appellate proceedings can take years to resolve, those close to the case hope additional media attention and legal scrutiny will bring greater examination of what they believe are profound questions involving family preservation, due process, governmental accountability, and the dependency system’s extraordinary power to permanently separate children from their biological families.
As Lopez’s appeal moves forward, those questions are now likely headed to California’s appellate courts.
This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.
This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.
The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.
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Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
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Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
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From Karen:The unnecessary destruction of the parent-child relationship is a profound injustice that must end. Policies and practices carried out under the broad banner of the "best interests of the child" have too often produced outcomes that separate children from loving parents, place them with strangers, fracture families, and erode fundamental constitutional protections. These proceedings frequently permit significant governmental intrusion into the most sacred family relationships while operating with limited transparency and accountability. Life-altering decisions regarding custody and parental rights are often made behind closed doors, with outcomes heavily influenced by a small number of court-appointed professionals whose opinions may determine the future of an entire family. Yet these decisions can permanently alter the lives of both parents and children without the procedural safeguards afforded in many other areas of law. If the government seeks to remove a child from a parent permanently or terminate parental rights altogether, such a decision should be subject to the highest level of due process, including the right to have the matter heard before a jury in an open and public forum. The parent-child relationship is a fundamental liberty interest deserving of the strongest constitutional protections. In this case, a mother's parental rights were terminated. In countless other cases, while parental rights may technically remain intact, custody is awarded exclusively to the other parent, producing a nearly identical result: one parent is effectively erased from the child's life. The practical consequence is often permanent separation. The distinction is largely procedural, while the emotional and familial devastation remains the same. Many parents then endure years of litigation, repeated court appearances, and mounting financial burdens, prolonging conflict rather than resolving it. The system should prioritize preserving healthy parent-child relationships whenever possible, ensuring transparency, accountability, and meaningful due process before imposing outcomes that can forever alter a family's future.
The image of toddlers holding “I Love Mom” signs should haunt every judge, social worker, county lawyer, and politician who hides behind sealed dependency proceedings. The system says “best interests.” The children say “I love Mom.” The system says “termination.” The records reportedly say bond, comfort, affection, and maternal connection. Lopez has appealed, and now the appellate courts should look hard at whether due process and family preservation meant anything in this case. California’s dependency courts exercise the most terrifying power government has: erasing a parent. When that happens in darkness, the public should assume sunlight is being avoided for a reason.