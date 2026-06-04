Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Julie M. Anderson Holburn
29m

From Karen:The unnecessary destruction of the parent-child relationship is a profound injustice that must end. Policies and practices carried out under the broad banner of the "best interests of the child" have too often produced outcomes that separate children from loving parents, place them with strangers, fracture families, and erode fundamental constitutional protections. These proceedings frequently permit significant governmental intrusion into the most sacred family relationships while operating with limited transparency and accountability. Life-altering decisions regarding custody and parental rights are often made behind closed doors, with outcomes heavily influenced by a small number of court-appointed professionals whose opinions may determine the future of an entire family. Yet these decisions can permanently alter the lives of both parents and children without the procedural safeguards afforded in many other areas of law. If the government seeks to remove a child from a parent permanently or terminate parental rights altogether, such a decision should be subject to the highest level of due process, including the right to have the matter heard before a jury in an open and public forum. The parent-child relationship is a fundamental liberty interest deserving of the strongest constitutional protections. In this case, a mother's parental rights were terminated. In countless other cases, while parental rights may technically remain intact, custody is awarded exclusively to the other parent, producing a nearly identical result: one parent is effectively erased from the child's life. The practical consequence is often permanent separation. The distinction is largely procedural, while the emotional and familial devastation remains the same. Many parents then endure years of litigation, repeated court appearances, and mounting financial burdens, prolonging conflict rather than resolving it. The system should prioritize preserving healthy parent-child relationships whenever possible, ensuring transparency, accountability, and meaningful due process before imposing outcomes that can forever alter a family's future.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6m

The image of toddlers holding “I Love Mom” signs should haunt every judge, social worker, county lawyer, and politician who hides behind sealed dependency proceedings. The system says “best interests.” The children say “I love Mom.” The system says “termination.” The records reportedly say bond, comfort, affection, and maternal connection. Lopez has appealed, and now the appellate courts should look hard at whether due process and family preservation meant anything in this case. California’s dependency courts exercise the most terrifying power government has: erasing a parent. When that happens in darkness, the public should assume sunlight is being avoided for a reason.

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