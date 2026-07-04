A Texas civil jury found Dallas developer Bill Hutchinson, known for appearing in the series Marrying Millions , liable for sexually assaulting two women this June — the latest chapter in a legal history that now spans two states and includes an O.C. criminal conviction, a dismissed felony rape charge, a no-billed grand jury case, and a $430,000-per-plaintiff verdict his own defense attorney says will cost Hutchinson nothing.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Nearly two years after a teenage sexual assault victim stood sobbing before an Orange County judge describing how the criminal justice system had failed her, a Texas jury reached a markedly different conclusion after hearing roughly two weeks of testimony from multiple women who accused Dallas real estate developer and former Marrying Millions television personality Bill Hutchinson of sexual assault.

On June 27, a Dallas County jury found Hutchinson liable for sexually assaulting two women, awarding each plaintiff approximately $430,000 in damages. Jurors found in favor of Hutchinson on claims brought by a third plaintiff after a trial that included testimony from the women, Hutchinson, expert witnesses and other evidence.

The verdict followed years of allegations against Hutchinson in both California and Texas and marked a significant development in litigation that has drawn national attention.

For me, however, the verdict also brought back memories of another courtroom — Orange County Superior Court on April 29, 2024.

I was there covering the Tawny Minna Grossman case when Hutchinson’s sentencing and victim impact statement were called.

READ: OCDA Ignores Good Cause Law, Family Court Violates Due Process in Tawny Minna Grossman Case

UPDATE: Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis Declares Conflict in Tawny Minna Grossman Case as Questions Grow Over OCDA Role in Family Court

William L. Hutchinson OC Criminal Case Docket. Uni Court.

A Plea Agreement in Orange County

On April 29, 2024, Hutchinson entered a negotiated guilty plea in Orange County Superior Court to one misdemeanor count of sexual battery for assaulting a 16-year-old girl at his Laguna Beach vacation home. Five additional counts — one felony charge of rape of an unconscious person and four sexual battery counts — were dismissed. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to serve 180 days of house arrest with GPS ankle monitoring in lieu of jail time, fined $150 and required to register as a sex offender. According to Hutchinson’s attorney, Levi McCathern, the conviction was later expunged in 2026, and the sex offender registration requirement ended as a result of that disposition.

Court records show the count Hutchinson pleaded guilty to and the dismissed rape charge share the same April 1, 2021 violation date, indicating both stemmed from the same girl’s account; two additional counts tied to an April 11 incident involving the same girl were also dismissed. A sixth count, involving a second girl during a separate visit in late May 2021, was dismissed in its entirety. That second girl, through her attorney, Brian Gurwitz, said afterward that she was pleased the case involving her had been dropped and that Hutchinson “never once acted inappropriately” toward her. Attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel — who separately represented three women in the later Dallas civil trial — praised the first girl’s decision to come forward, calling her “the courage of this survivor” whose case led to Hutchinson’s registration as a sex offender.

That hearing remains one of the most emotional courtroom proceedings I have covered.

A Victim’s Words That Still Resonate

Within moments of Hutchinson entering his guilty plea, the court moved to sentencing. One of the teenage victims addressed Hutchinson directly in a victim impact statement.

She struggled to speak through uncontrollable sobs, her words coming in broken fragments between gasps for breath. The courtroom fell silent as she repeatedly paused, fighting to regain her composure before continuing.

She described spending years pursuing justice after reporting what she said had happened to her. She told the court she had been warned that no one would believe her if she came forward, and described learning, at a young age, how difficult navigating the justice system could become for victims.

“I spent several of my teenage years seeking justice and was too young to know how flawed the legal system can be,” she told the court, her voice trembling.

She continued, her testimony punctuated by deep, involuntary sobs:

“I have a true understanding of why victims don’t go to the police or have no faith in the justice system.”

Although she said the trauma would remain with her for the rest of her life, she also encouraged other survivors to continue reporting abuse. Every sentence appeared to require tremendous effort.

She concluded by looking directly toward Hutchinson.

“Sorry Bill Hutchinson. You finally messed with the wrong girl.”

Those words have stayed with me ever since.

How the Orange County Case Began

According to court filings and prior reporting, Orange County prosecutors alleged that Hutchinson brought two 16-year-old girls with him on separate trips from Texas to his Laguna Beach vacation home in the spring of 2021. During an April trip, prosecutors alleged, he raped one of the girls and committed four additional acts of sexual battery against her. That girl declined to join a second trip in May, when prosecutors alleged Hutchinson committed sexual battery against the second girl while she was unconscious.

Attorney Alex Cunny, representing the first girl at the time charges were filed in 2021, told CBSLA his client alleged she had been abused by Hutchinson “on a handful of other occasions” beyond the charged conduct — consistent with the multiple counts tied to her account. Attorney John Manly, who represented the second girl at the time, told the Los Angeles Times she was 16 when the May 2021 incident occurred but had met Hutchinson at 15 through one of his daughters; that girl’s case was later handled by Brian Gurwitz, who represented her at the 2024 dismissal.

Hutchinson has consistently denied wrongdoing beyond the single misdemeanor offense resolved through the Orange County plea agreement.

Before the charges became public, Hutchinson had described his approach to relationships with much younger women in an interview about “Marrying Millions.” He told Fox News he believed age gaps came with “an automatic respect” and “an automatic caring” between partners.

A Third, Unresolved Allegation

The Orange County case and the Texas civil trial are not the only legal proceedings involving Hutchinson. In 2021, a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl who had been staying at his Highland Park home — a separate allegation from both the Orange County case and the claims later tried in the Dallas civil suit. Hutchinson’s attorney said at the time the no-bill vote vindicated his client. The episode is a reminder that the two proceedings at the center of this piece are part of a broader, and still not fully resolved, legal history.

The Texas Civil Trial

The Texas litigation traces back to a lawsuit filed in July 2021 by a former Baylor University student, with additional claims from two other women following in the year after her suit became public. The three women sued Hutchinson, along with the Virgin Hotel and his firm, Dunhill Partners, alleging he assaulted them at properties he partly owned in the Dallas Design District in the spring and summer of 2020. Two of the women alleged rape; the third alleged groping. Hutchinson was not criminally charged in connection with any of the allegations and denied them throughout the litigation, testifying that the encounters were consensual.

The three women were represented by attorneys Michelle Simpson Tuegel and Maryssa Simpson of the Simpson Tuegel Law Firm. In her opening statement, Simpson told jurors that all three women had continued to suffer emotionally: one dropped out of Baylor, lost her scholarships and later attempted suicide; another, an engineer, stopped working and was diagnosed with depression; the third quit her job, moved in with her parents, and now works at a warehouse and drives for a delivery app.

During trial, jurors heard testimony that, while each woman’s experiences differed, plaintiffs’ counsel argued the allegations reflected recurring themes involving trust, influence and significant disparities in age, wealth and power. One woman testified she turned her phone on during part of an encounter with Hutchinson and could be heard repeatedly telling him not to touch her; Hutchinson testified he did not know he had been recorded.

Jurors also heard testimony from forensic psychiatrist Dr. Barbara Ziv, who explained that it is not unusual for victims of sexual assault to delay reporting abuse or to continue communicating with the person who assaulted them — behaviors that are frequently misunderstood by jurors and the public but are well documented in trauma research.

Her testimony addressed common misconceptions about victim behavior and provided jurors with context for evaluating evidence presented during the trial.

Hutchinson testified in his own defense and denied sexually assaulting the women, telling jurors one woman was “very flirtatious and teasing” and that he stopped when another refused him.

After deliberating, the jury found Hutchinson liable as to two of the three plaintiffs and awarded each approximately $430,000 in damages.

A Verdict Both Sides Claimed

Following the verdict, Simpson Tuegel told the The Dallas Morning News, it was a “vindication that a jury said, ‘we believe he sexually assaulted two women,’” while acknowledging the outcome was “in some ways … mixed.”

“This case is about a rich and powerful man who preyed on young and vulnerable women and thinks the rules shouldn’t apply to him, It’s not about sex for him. It’s about power. It’s about control. It’s about domination.” — Attorney Simpson Tuegel

Although the jury awarded two women a combined $860,000, Hutchinson’s attorney, Levi McCathern, told The Dallas Morning News his client is not expected to pay additional damages because of a confidential settlement previously reached with another defendant. McCathern declined to identify the settling party or disclose the settlement amount.

That dispute over what the verdict actually means in practice — a jury finding of liability that may translate to no payout from Hutchinson himself — is itself part of the story of how accountability plays out differently across legal forums.

A Tale of Two Justice Systems

The contrast between the Orange County criminal case and the Texas civil verdict is striking.

In California, the criminal prosecution concluded with a negotiated misdemeanor plea to a single count after prosecutors dismissed more serious charges, citing evidentiary considerations. The disposition included probation and sex offender registration, which Hutchinson’s attorney later said was eliminated after the conviction was expunged.

In Texas, a civil jury heard roughly two weeks of testimony before concluding Hutchinson was liable for sexually assaulting two women and awarding substantial damages — though Hutchinson’s attorney maintains that award will not cost his client anything, given prior settlements with other defendants.

The legal standards were different. Criminal cases require proof beyond a reasonable doubt, while civil cases require proof by a preponderance of the evidence.

Yet for many survivors, the differing outcomes inevitably raise broader questions about how allegations of sexual assault are investigated, prosecuted and resolved — and why confidence in the justice system can vary so dramatically depending on where and how a case is heard.

The Texas verdict does not rewrite what occurred in Orange County.

It does, however, add another chapter to litigation that now spans two states, multiple women and several distinct legal proceedings — raising renewed questions about accountability, plea negotiations and how the justice system responds when women and girls come forward to report allegations of sexual abuse.

A Familiar Pattern

For me, the case also reflects a pattern I have documented repeatedly while reporting on Orange County’s family court and criminal justice systems: women, mothers and children who report intimate partner violence, domestic violence or child abuse often describe not only the trauma of the abuse itself, but also the emotional toll of trying to be recognized as a victim, obtain recourse through the justice system, and be believed by the institutions charged with protecting them.

Over the past several years, I have interviewed hundreds of parents, survivors, attorneys, adult survivors of child abuse, mental health professionals and advocates who describe a recurring theme: that reporting abuse is often only the beginning of a much longer struggle. Victims describe being re-traumatized, or subjected to compounded abuse, throughout the justice system itself — enduring investigations, court proceedings, and repeated efforts to establish credibility and obtain justice.

The experiences described by the teenage victim in Hutchinson’s Orange County case echoed many of those conversations.

Beyond One Case

The Hutchinson litigation arrives amid increasing national discussion about how victims of abuse are treated by the criminal and civil justice systems, including family court and child protective services.

Survivors often face years spent trying to get law enforcement to act, followed by lackluster investigations, prolonged litigation and public scrutiny — all before any legal resolution is reached, if one comes at all. Many never report abuse in the first place.

Those realities echoed through the Orange County courtroom more than two years ago as one teenage victim described why so many survivors lose faith in the justice system before their cases ever reach trial.

When the Texas verdict was announced this week, I thought immediately of that courtroom and of the young woman whose voice shook as she tried to explain what those years had cost her.

Her words continue to resonate:

“I have a true understanding of why victims don’t go to the police or have no faith in the justice system.”

What Comes Next

Several questions remain open. Hutchinson’s attorneys have indicated they view the civil verdict — and its offset against prior settlements — as effectively closing the Dallas litigation, though it is not yet clear whether either side will appeal. It is also unclear whether the expungement of Hutchinson’s Orange County conviction, and the end of his sex offender registration requirement, will be revisited in light of the civil jury’s findings, since expungement in California does not typically reopen a closed criminal case regardless of subsequent civil outcomes.

More broadly, this case illustrates a gap this publication has documented repeatedly: no single agency tracks a defendant’s full trajectory across a criminal case in one state, a no-billed grand jury proceeding in another, and a civil verdict in a third. Each proceeding was adjudicated in isolation, under different evidentiary standards, by different fact-finders, with no institutional mechanism connecting them. Readers drawing conclusions about accountability from any single outcome here are, in effect, seeing only one piece of a much larger record.

This publication will continue following the case, including any appeal of the Dallas verdict and any further developments in the civil suits tied to the 2021 Highland Park allegation.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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