Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is exactly why the family-court and criminal-justice machines need sunlight. Survivors are told to report, cooperate, testify, relive trauma, and trust the process. Then they watch plea deals, dismissals, expungements, offsets, and procedural silos dilute what happened. The Hutchinson cases do not prove every allegation in every courtroom. They do prove something larger: fragmented systems protect institutions better than victims. Children, women, and families deserve courts that connect the dots, respect due process, and still recognize patterns of power, money, and abuse. Justice should not depend on which courthouse door a victim is forced to enter.

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