ORANGE, Calif. — It began with criminal convictions for child abuse and domestic violence, judicial findings that California’s Family Code section 3044 applied, and an order granting an Orange County mother sole legal and physical custody of her two young daughters. Within months, the case had taken a dramatically different course. Allegations of parental alienation became central to the litigation, the Orange County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit became involved, custody was reversed, and the dispute is now before the High Court of Justice in England under the Hague Convention.

Public court records, the UK proceedings, and recent statements by the British government have renewed serious concerns about how family courts weigh child safety, domestic violence, and allegations of parental alienation when making custody decisions.

By 2026, Orange County District Attorney (OCDA) Investigator Nathan Ridlon was preparing declarations supporting implementation of California custody orders through Hague Convention proceedings, while court-appointed minor’s counsel Diane Vargas continued to play a central role in the litigation.

The chronology raises broader questions about how California’s victim-protection and child-safety laws, including Family Code section 3044 and Piqui’s Law, operate once custody litigation shifts from documented domestic violence findings to allegations of parental alienation.

Court filings show Ridlon executed his first declaration supporting the Hague proceedings on January 22, 2026. More than three months later, on May 8, 2026, Minor’s Counsel Diane Vargas sought and obtained an ex parte order authorizing release of the confidential October 9, 2024 Child Custody Investigation (CCI) report to Orange County Child Abduction Unit Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs and the London solicitor representing the father in the Hague proceedings.

The filings reviewed by this publication do not explain why the Child Custody Investigation report was requested after Ridlon had already executed his January declaration. They also show that the declaration submitted in the Hague proceedings was Ridlon’s rather than one signed by Jacobs, who has served as the declarant in other Orange County Child Abduction Unit matters reviewed by this publication.

Whether the apparent shift from Jacobs to Ridlon as declarant reflects a change in case assignment, litigation strategy or another explanation remains unclear. This publication will seek clarification through California Public Records Act requests and additional reporting.

The Court Initially Found Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

On April 8, 2025, Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Robert F. Kohler found that John Nicely had pleaded guilty in 2024 to misdemeanor domestic violence and child abuse or neglect. The court concluded those convictions triggered Family Code section 3044, California’s rebuttable presumption against awarding custody to a parent who has committed domestic violence.

The court’s order also noted Nicely’s 2023 convictions for crimes of moral turpitude, including three felony convictions, and took judicial notice of a Riverside County case, #RIM 1516398.

The court found Nicely had completed a 52-week batterers’ intervention program and a 16-week parenting class, weighed the statutory factors governing the Family Code § 3044 rebuttable presumption, and found the presumption had not been overcome. The written order mistakenly cites Family Code § 3055(e).

April 8, 2025 Nicely v. Castro Order.

The commissioner found Castro’s testimony credible, concluded she had fled domestic violence, and determined it would be detrimental for the children to return to California to live with “the parent who has committed domestic violence against them.”

Two other children in Castro’s household from a prior relationship were not part of the custody order, as they are not Nicely’s children.

Kohler ordered two 15 minute zoom calls a week between Nicely and his daughters, with Patricia Nash as the monitor.

The same hearing also resolved a jurisdictional dispute: Castro had separately filed for custody in New York, and the court set the matter for a conference under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act (UCCJEA) — but before that conference, Castro withdrew the New York petition.

Those findings reflected California’s longstanding legislative policy that child safety is the court’s primary concern in custody disputes involving domestic violence.

Public court records reviewed by this publication show that proceedings 6 months later included declarations filed by court-appointed minor’s counsel Vargas and the Orange County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit supporting enforcement of the father’s custody position after the court had already applied Family Code section 3044 and found the statutory presumption had not been rebutted. That procedural shift is examined below.

Six Months Later, the Litigation Pivoted

By October 2025, the emphasis of the litigation had changed. Court minute orders show Nicely filed for a custody and visitation modification on October 2, 2025, the same day the court issued ex parte orders requiring Castro, within 24 hours, to provide minor’s counsel with the children’s address and contact information, disclose any therapy the children were engaged in, ensure Nicely was listed on school records, resume court-ordered video calls, and refrain from discussing the litigation, custody, visitation, or “any allegations of abuse that respondent believes petitioner has committed” with the children. The same order barred Castro from disparaging Nicely to the children or permitting others to do so, and barred her from questioning the children about their calls with him.

The Oct. 13, 2025, hearing addressed compliance with those orders. The court reaffirmed the October 2 ex parte orders, set a 15-minute video-call schedule for Nicely with the children four days a week, and ordered Castro not to be in the room or “within earshot” during those calls. The court also ordered Castro to personally appear at the next hearing, return the children to California 24 hours beforehand, and bring to court any passports issued in the children’s names.

The Nov. 21, 2025, Custody Reversal

At the November 21, 2025 hearing, according to the minute order, the court recited the case history, heard testimony from Nicely about “the classes he has been taking and therapy sessions,” and heard from OCDA Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs, who informed the court that “the case is currently under review and there is an open ongoing investigation.” Minor’s counsel and Nicely’s counsel agreed the court could review Nicely’s underlying criminal protective order, which the court confirmed had become “a peaceful contact order.” Castro was not present.

The court then ruled. The minute order states: “petitioner has previously pled guilty to domestic violence” and that “the Court now finds petitioner has overcome the presumption against sole or joint legal or physical custody as set forth in Family Code section 3044.” A separate line states: “The Court finds respondent has alienated the minor children from the petitioner.”

The minute order does not describe the specific factors Family Code section 3044(b) directs courts they must consider when determining whether the statutory presumption has been rebutted, nor does it identify the evidence underlying the parental alienation finding.

Questions Raised by the November 2025 Custody Reversal Under Family Code Section 3044

Nicely did not have legal or physical custody. His parenting time was limited to brief scheduled telephone contact, with the possibility of one supervised visit per month in New York after completion of his parole in 2027, and only if specified conditions were later satisfied.

Standing alone, that level of contact would not establish that the Family Code section 3044 presumption had been rebutted or justify restoring custody. Section 3044 requires a court to make additional findings addressing the statute’s rebuttal factors before awarding custody to a parent who has committed domestic violence.

California appellate courts have repeatedly held that section 3044 is mandatory once the statutory presumption applies. In Celia S. v. Hugo H. (2016) 3 Cal.App.5th 655, the Court of Appeal held that a trial court cannot avoid section 3044 simply by characterizing an order as visitation when it effectively grants custody. Courts examine the legal effect of an order—not merely its label.

Approximately seven months later, the court dissolved its prior emergency orders, awarded Nicely sole legal and physical custody, ordered Castro to return the children to California “forthwith,” and suspended her parenting time pending further order.

The November 21, 2025 minute order references Nicely’s completion of unspecified “classes” and “therapy sessions” and includes a finding that Castro alienated the children. The public record reviewed for this article does not make readily apparent what findings or changed circumstances led the court to conclude that the Family Code section 3044 presumption had been overcome, how the statutory rebuttal factors were satisfied, or what justified reversing custody, ordering the children to be uprooted from New York—where the court had previously approved their residence—and awarding sole custody to a parent who, seven months earlier, had no legal or physical custody.

That sequence—a domestic-violence-based custody order followed approximately seven months later by a custody reversal centered on parental alienation findings—is the central fact pattern examined in this article.

OCDA’s Expanding Role

The litigation also illustrates the increasingly visible role of the Orange County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit in OC family law cases involving abuse or later Hague Convention proceedings. In a declaration filed Jan. 22, 2026, with the High Court of Justice in England, OCDA Investigator Nathan Ridlon outlined plans to travel to the United Kingdom, escort the family to California, coordinate hearings immediately upon arrival, and implement the new California custody orders.

A second declaration, dated May 28, 2026, provides additional detail. According to the declaration, OCDA continued to view Castro as “a flight risk” and proposed measures to prevent her from leaving with the children before or upon their return to California, including ensuring she was “not left unsupervised with them upon their return and prior to the first hearing.”

The declaration says Ridlon planned to travel from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles International Airport with Castro and the children—including her two older children, who are not part of the custody dispute—accompanied by a female colleague.

It further states OCDA intends to secure a hearing before Commissioner Kohler “very soon after the children land in California,” potentially the same day, noting Kohler “has presided over all the hearings in the Orange County Family Court since the proceedings began in April 2024.”

The declaration also confirms the final UK Hague hearing on Nicely’s return application was scheduled for July 2 and 3, 2026, and requests that any final order name Ridlon and his colleague as supervisors of the children’s return and grant him authority to carry it out regardless of whether Castro travels with them. As of this writing, the UK Hague case is under submission following the final hearing.

Whether those actions reflect routine statutory responsibilities of California’s Child Abduction and Recovery Unit or broader institutional involvement in family-court enforcement remains an open question.

A Recurring Pattern?

The Nicely-Castro litigation is not the only Orange County family-law matter in which public court records reflect a progression from domestic violence or child-safety findings to allegations of parental alienation, involvement by the Orange County District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit, and custody litigation that took a markedly different direction.

This publication identified similar procedural chronologies in several unrelated Orange County matters, including Nicely-Castro, Houghton, Minna-Grossman, Nolan, Holburn, Giselle Smiel and Genevie Esquivel.

Comparable patterns have also been reported in California, across the United States, and internationally.

The graphic and Table 1 summarize recurring procedural features reflected in publicly filed OC court records reviewed by this publication. They raise an unavoidable question:

Why do similar procedural patterns continue to emerge in unrelated custody cases involving allegations or findings of domestic violence and child abuse?

If California’s child-protection laws are designed to place child safety first, why do so many cases later pivot toward allegations of parental alienation, custodial interference, or Hague Convention litigation? And when those shifts occur, how are courts determining that earlier findings of domestic violence or child abuse no longer carry controlling weight?

Those questions are no longer confined to Orange County. They are now being examined by lawmakers, courts, researchers, and government officials in California, Arizona, the United Kingdom, and other countries. Understanding those questions requires examining the legal framework governing custody decisions after findings of domestic violence, beginning with Family Code section 3044 and, more recently, Piqui’s Law.

Piqui’s Law and California’s Evolving Child-Safety Framework

For more than two decades, Family Code section 3044 has created a rebuttable presumption against awarding custody to a parent found to have committed domestic violence. To this day it is still not consistently implemented or enforced in California family courts.

In 2023, California strengthened that framework by enacting Piqui’s Law, expanding judicial education on domestic violence, coercive control, child abuse, trauma, and child safety in response to concerns that abuse allegations were not always being evaluated consistently in custody proceedings.

Against that backdrop, the Nicely-Castro litigation raises difficult policy questions. When a court has already found that Family Code section 3044 applies and that the statutory presumption has not been rebutted, what evidence—and what passage of time—should be required before a later court concludes the presumption has been overcome? At what point, if any, should a victim of domestic violence or child abuse be expected to resume contact or co-parenting with the offending parent? And when allegations of parental alienation emerge after judicial findings of domestic violence or child abuse, how should courts weigh those competing claims while ensuring that child safety remains the paramount concern?

A 2023 UN Report Identified Similar Concerns

The issues raised by the Nicely-Castro litigation echo concerns identified by the United Nations several years earlier. In an April 2023 report to the U.N. Human Rights Council, U.N. Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Reem Alsalem examined how custody courts in multiple countries address cases involving domestic violence.

The report focused on what Alsalem described as the misuse of “parental alienation” and similar concepts in custody litigation. It found a recurring pattern, in many cases, such claims were used to undermine or discredit allegations of domestic violence and child abuse and to support custody or contact arrangements favoring the accused parent.

Alsalem also examined the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, observing that the treaty does not expressly address domestic violence or provide specific protections for abused parents who flee across international borders with their children. The report concluded that, in some circumstances, abuse survivors may instead be treated primarily through the Convention’s framework as the parent who wrongfully removed or retained the child.

Since Alsalem’s presentation, official scrutiny of parental alienation and Hague proceedings has intensified in several countries, including the United Kingdom, where lawmakers and government officials have recently denounced PA’s use in family-court proceedings involving allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Chris Coghlan MP and Sarah Sackman Minister of State, Ministry of Justice. June 30, 2026.

International Debate Intensifies

During a June 30, 2026, House of Commons Justice Questions session, Chris Coghlan, MP, described a case involving allegations of attempted murder and domestic violence in which, he said,

“The family court appeared to place greater weight on allegations of parental alienation syndrome than on evidence presented by the abuse survivor.”

Responding for the UK Government, Sarah Sackman MP, The Minister of State, Ministry of Justice (Finchley and Golders Green, Labour) stated on the record:

“Let us be absolutely clear. The Government’s position is that parental alienation has no evidential basis and is a totally discredited concept.”

Sackman added that the government is working with the Family Procedure Rule Committee to limit the instruction of unregulated experts who present themselves as parental alienation experts.

The exchange represents one of the clearest recent statements by a national government rejecting parental alienation as an evidence-based concept in cases involving domestic abuse and child abuse.

Although the United Kingdom’s legal framework differs from California’s, the parliamentary exchange reflects real change being demanded of courts and how they evaluate allegations of domestic violence, child abuse and counter claims of parental alienation in custody proceedings.

Questions That Remain

The Nicely-Castro litigation is still unfolding. But the questions it presents can no longer be dismissed as isolated to one family or one courtroom.

Lawmakers, courts, prosecutors, and child-protection agencies have been hearing these concerns from families, advocates, and researchers for decades. So why have meaningful reforms not taken place? And if victim-survivor and child-safety laws are not being applied as intended, who will be held accountable?

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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