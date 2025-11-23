Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Shauna Dauk
9h

Thank you Julie for all your hard work bring corruption to light 💡

Shauna Dauk
9h

"Baron’s statements about fearing for his safety. The shirts worn by observers read:

Front: “There is power in strength and unity.”

Back: “Stand for justice and demand accountability.” "

DARVO. Abusers turn everything around to make themselves the victim. Classic.

Baron should be scared for his safety. Not because of this hearing or any other specific, but because the children he choose to F over (for years) and how he refuses to care about the safety, security or well-being of any child he has every represented for. Every child he has F over that makes it out alive WILL turn 18 and many will demand Justice. Baron should be scared of the grown children he has ruined the lives of. They will know exactly who F them over one day..... and then Baron should be scared because a bunch of emotionally abused children are growing up.... and they are not happy with their lives being ruined because of a corrupt poster who was supposed to support them: not request orders to ruin their protective parents and their own lives. Baron should be scared because of all the corrupt things he has and is doing: crimes against humanity that he himself has committed. Baron should be scared because there is a special place waiting in hell for him.... and for all of eternity.

Perhaps if he did his job without evil acts and corruption he would not feel scared of the outcomes. Truth will prevail and Barons evil acts will come to light: and for that, he should be scared. He should be scared because the crimes he has committed should land him years of jail time. That he should be scared. True men in jail dont like little spawns who abuse children and they are not treated nicely, especially a little guy like Baron. For the crimes Baron has committed should be his only fear.

Supporters of victims and peaceful protests requesting justice for children should not scare anyone in court who is actually doing their job correctly without corruption or bias.

Baron expressing his concerns for safety is a huge red flag: DARVO

