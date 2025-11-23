Left top to bottom: OC Judge Julie Palafox, OCDA Todd Spitzer, Paralegal Rebecca Galvan, OC’s Diane Dixon, Vice Chair of the Judiciary Committee . Middle: Attorney Brian Baron. Right top to bottom: OC Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez, Judge Shawn Nelson, OC’s Senator Dave Min, Bilal Essayli, Ca. Central District U.S. Attorney. Photo: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Two back-to-back hearings in Orange County Superior Court on Nov. 12 before Judge Julie Palafox and on Nov. 13 before Judge Shawn Nelson have drawn renewed attention to long-standing concerns about transparency, judicial bias and conduct, local law enforcement and the district attorney’s office, family court practices, and the county’s system of court-appointed minors’ counsel, therapists, and evaluators. The hearings involved attorney and minors’ counsel Brian Baron, a figure whose work sits at the center of multiple civil lawsuits, recent protests, and allegations raised by families over the past several years.

Both hearings took place one week before Baron sent a message to the Orange County Bar Association listserv addressing what he called “misconceptions,” including concerns that he was not interviewing minor clients. Less than 24 hours after that email circulated, 10-year-old Coby Lustig — a quadriplegic child with cerebral palsy and epilepsy who was represented by Baron in a separate family law case — died. Coby’s mother reports that the injuries occurred during visitation at the father’s home, although Coby was in her care at the time of his death. Investigations into the child’s death remain ongoing.

This article reviews both hearings — the observed disparities in judicial treatment, the preference shown to Baron, the procedural decisions made in each courtroom, and the public materials released by the parties involved.

Media Request Denials in Full. November 12, 2025

Denial of All Media Requests

Orange County Superior Court Public Information Officer Kostas Kalaitzidis was present at both hearings—on Nov. 12 in Costa Mesa and on Nov. 13 in Santa Ana—despite all media requests being denied in each courtroom.

Five media organizations, including this reporter, submitted MC-500 and MC-510 requests 10 days before both hearings seeking permission to observe, record or report from the proceedings. All journalists appeared, but Judges Palafox and Nelson denied every request outright. There was no confidential or sealed information at issue in either public hearing.

Observers noted that video of the hearings would have shown conduct and exchanges that could raise questions about the courts’ handling of the proceedings.

Under California Rules of Court 1.150, judges may limit or deny media access, but they are expected to issue timely rulings and articulate specific reasons, particularly in open public hearings where no privacy or confidentiality concerns apply. In these two hearings, members of the press were not notified of the denials until hours before the proceedings—or at the hearings themselves—and no confidential or sensitive information was at issue. Both hearings involved fee requests, new-trial arguments, and a civil action raising malpractice-type allegations.

Nov. 12, 2025: Hearing Before Judge Julie Palafox

The Nov. 12 hearing before Judge Palafox centered on a set of filings from minors’ counsel Brian Baron, including a request for more than $17,283 in fees, sanctions, and a request to deem petitioner Christine Fleming a vexatious litigant, as well as a proposal to combine the Flemings’ civil cases against Baron and paralegal Rebecca Galvan into the underlying probate matter. The petitioners, grandparents Christine and her husband, appeared self-represented.

When Fleming attempted to raise concerns that Galvan, a paralegal, had interviewed the minor in place of Baron — the professional appointed to the case — Palafox struck the associated cost but did not address the underlying concern that an unlicensed, non-clinical staff member had interviewed a minor.

A key point of contention involved a previous hearing in which Fleming was experiencing emotional distress. Palafox told her she could leave, but the proceedings continued in her absence and orders were made. When Fleming attempted to place this on the record, Palafox redirected her and dismissed the issue.

Hearing Excerpt

Christine Fleming:

“You did say, Mrs. Fleming, you may walk out of the courtroom and nothing will happen to you. You said that to me.”

Judge Palafox:

“Okay. Well, that’s going to be on the record… Maybe that’s for the appeal.”

Fleming continued:

“I told you why I wanted to leave — because of our emotional distress. We were very intimidated on May 8 by Carol Hanson, and then coming into your courtroom. And I did tell you, I did explain, I was not feeling good because of all the intimidation all these attorneys were trying to do.”

Judge Palafox:

“I’ve heard a lot of intimidation today. You’ve brought a whole courtroom full of people wearing the same shirts.”

Fleming:

“No, it’s others just supporting us.”

This reporter, media colleagues and court watchers reported no intimidation. Only a few “oh God” comments were heard in response to Baron’s statements about fearing for his safety. The shirts worn by observers read:

Front: “There is power in strength and unity.”

Back: “Stand for justice and demand accountability.”

Baron’s Safety Allegations

During the hearing, Baron alleged that he feared for his safety and that families were “stalking” him.

Attorney Brian Baron:

“One of the problems I have with the petitioners showing up to my office for an interview was, my staff and I are concerned about my personal safety.”

Judge Palafox:

“What is the basis of that?”

Baron:

“Petitioners — I’ve often had them approach me at this court and at family court. They are aggressive toward me, and my staff has indicated that they feel it’s just not safe for me to be alone with them.”

Audience: “Oh my God.”

Baron continued:

“In addition to all that, you can hear the comments from their people that they brought in the back. I want the court to know that. Only because of comments that are being made today, I fear for my personal safety, and that they are stalking me.” “And I know that because the petitioner, Christine Fleming, showed up to protest blocks from where I live — outside the city where she resides.” “So therefore, there are a lot of persons who have been contacting me who have seen those social media posts and who are reaching out because they are concerned for my safety.”

Audience: “Oh my God.”

Baron continued:

“People truly believe Christine Fleming poses a significant risk to my well-being and that of my family, because she posts regarding my family as well. And one of the reasons my staff member is on here [remotely] is because she also posts regarding my staff.”

None of these allegations were scrutinized by the court.

Hearing Dynamics

Throughout the hearing, the transcript reflects:

Fleming attempted to present her position and clarify objections, but the judge frequently interrupted, redirected or denied her request to speak.

Palafox told Fleming she was “eye rolling,” warned she could be removed and cautioned her about “disrupting” the hearing.

When Baron’s submissions included inconsistencies, Palafox identified specific corrections and explained how the revised filing should be structured.

When Fleming’s filings had procedural issues, she was told she had made multiple errors but was not offered comparable procedural guidance.

Judge Palafox ultimately granted Baron’s fee request in full.

The Judicial Council of California’s Benchguide for Judges on Self Represented Parties

Disparities in Treatment of Self-Represented Litigants

The Judicial Council of California’s 2019 Benchguide for Handling Cases Involving Self-Represented Litigants — full 280-page guide linked here — outlines required best practices for judges. These include ensuring litigants:

understand the procedures affecting them,

feel heard,

have a meaningful opportunity to participate, and

receive neutral, accurate explanations when their filings are deficient.

The benchguide states that courts “cannot rely on self-represented litigants to know each procedural step” and must take an active but neutral role to protect due process.

In this hearing, the transcript indicates different levels of explanation and procedural assistance provided to Baron and to Fleming, and this was also observed by those present in the courtroom. While Palafox identified corrections Baron needed to make and discussed how he should resubmit his filing, Fleming — appearing without counsel — received no comparable guidance. Instead, the judge repeatedly emphasized errors in Fleming’s paperwork, cautioned her for perceived demeanor issues and restricted her ability to speak.

This contrast stands out in light of the benchguide’s instructions that judges take an active, neutral role to ensure unrepresented parties understand the process and can meaningfully participate.

Nov. 13, 2025: Hearing Before Judge Shawn Nelson

The next day, in a separate civil action filed by Fleming against paralegal Rebecca Galvan, the court heard an anti-SLAPP motion before Judge Nelson in Department C19.

Media Request Denied Again

At the outset, Judge Nelson responded to a question about the pending media requests:

Judge Nelson:

“There were four or five requests… they were all denied. There will be no filming or recording in here.”

When asked whether a reason would be provided, he replied:

“We’re not doing a Q&A… I hope that’s sufficient.”

Key Exchanges

At one point, Nelson explained the legal framework for quasi-judicial immunity:

Judge Nelson:

“There’s a gentleman, I think, based on the name… that was appointed by the court. That person has people who work for him. Maybe they did a good job, a bad job, something in between — I don’t know. But because they’re associated with this litigation concept, they’re entitled to certain privileges and protection. Anyone working in the office, if it’s related to the litigation, people are given those privileges. People that work for the judges, the lawyers and stuff like that.”

Christine Fleming:

“She is not a licensed professional to interview minors… She is a paralegal. That means any family that is having interviews done for minors in their cases… If anybody in the office — a receptionist, janitor, anybody — can interview that minor and give secondhand information… That doesn’t make sense.”

Courtroom Management Issues

Observers reported that courtroom staff strictly enforced cell phone and recording policies. Court watchers witnessed the clerk approached a woman from behind and repeatedly grabbed at her arm as she attempted to find a seat.

Substance of the Anti-SLAPP Hearing

Judge Nelson explained that:

the anti-SLAPP motion was dispositive,

many factual allegations were not properly before the court, and

because Fleming had not submitted admissible evidence in opposition, review was limited to the pleadings.

Fleming raised concerns about:

the role of a paralegal in interviewing minors,

education and training requirements for court-appointed lawyers conducting child interviews, and

her belief that certain conduct fell outside quasi-judicial immunity.

Nelson responded that even assuming her statements were true, the conduct was either covered by quasi-judicial immunity or not procedurally before him.

He ultimately ruled in favor of Galvan, with fee motions to be addressed separately.

Public Responses After the Hearings

Christine Fleming’s Letter to Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez, November 15, 2025.

Christine Fleming’s Nov. 15, 2025 Letter — and OC’s Incoming Presiding Judges

Three days after the hearings, Christine Fleming posted a certified letter addressed to Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez, raising concerns about the conduct of both hearings, the role of minors’ counsel, and broader issues in the county’s family courts. The timing coincides with a major leadership shift: on Jan. 1, 2026, Judge Sheila Hanson will become presiding judge and Judge Terri Flynn-Peister will assume the role of assistant presiding judge [press release].

OCSA Press Release. September 11, 2025

Both judges have long careers within Orange County’s legal institutions — including prior service in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office — placing them in leadership as the Superior Court faces mounting public scrutiny over minors’ counsel appointments, alleged abuse cover-ups, questions of judicial bias and oversight, and the treatment of self-represented litigants. How the incoming leadership will address the escalating concerns — and whether they will move to correct longstanding problems in family court — remains an open question for families, attorneys and observers across the county.

Brian Baron’s Nov. 19, 2025 OCBA Email

On Nov. 19 at 2:09 p.m., Baron sent a message through the OCBA Family Law Section listserv stating he wanted to clear up “misconceptions” about his practice. He wrote that he:

personally interviews his clients and wards,

works “24/7,” and

relies on staff only for emergency calls.

In the email sent to the entire family law listserv, Baron stated:

“I always personally interview my clients and wards.”

Death of Coby Lustig

On Nov. 20, 2025 — the day after Baron’s email circulated — 10-year-old Coby Lustig, a medically fragile child with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, died while under the representation of Brian Baron.

Records reviewed by this reporter show that Baron served for years as minors’ counsel in the family law matter involving the child. Statements from involved parties indicate that Baron did not interview Coby or his brother, though the reasons remain unclear.

The Fountain Valley Police Department and other agencies are reviewing the circumstances of the child’s death.

A System Under Review

The proximity of these events — the two hearings, the denial of media access, the public statements and the child’s death — has intensified scrutiny of Orange County’s system for appointing minors’ counsel and the multimillion-dollar contracts awarded through the Law Offices of Harold LaFlamme and related entities.

For now, court transcripts, letters and public statements remain the available record. As investigations continue, additional information may clarify how decisions were made and how they may affect oversight of court-appointed counsel for children.

This report will be updated as further documents or findings become available.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

