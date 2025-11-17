Right, top to bottom: Judges Erick Wersching, Cheri Pham, Julie Palafox. Center: Brian Baron, Center bottom: Todd Spitzer, Det. Mike Fletcher. Left, top to bottom: Judges Eric Larsh, Current Presiding Judge Maria D. Hernandez, OCDA Joe Faria and Lourdes Rivera.

Decades of multimillion-dollar court contracts. Decades of parent complaints ignored by presiding judges such as Maria D. Hernandez and Cheri Pham. Decades of concerns raised before supervising judges including Eric J. Wersching, Julie A. Palafox, and Erick L. Larsh.

Today, the same pipeline — now led by attorney Brian Baron, the current CFO, director, and secretary of the Law Offices of Harold LaFlamme — controls more than $28 million in annual Orange County Superior Court contracts spanning family, dependency, and probate.

And with it has come protests, public outcry, and a growing number of lawsuits alleging constitutional violations, malpractice, negligence, and systemic misconduct — failures that parents say have separated them from their children and left children in harm’s way.

A Startling Origin Story

On an October afternoon in 2017, The Orange County Register published an obituary that might otherwise have gone unnoticed. It honored Harold LaFlamme, widely described as a pioneer of Orange County’s child-welfare legal system and the architect of its dependency-court minors’ counsel model.

But buried in the tribute was a single line so jarring it bordered on surreal:

“At one time in his life, Harold LaFlamme was an arms dealer in the Middle East. But he tired of that and at 35 got a law degree.”

From weapons trafficking abroad to controlling the most powerful minors’ counsel pipeline in one of America’s largest counties, LaFlamme’s trajectory was extraordinary. What he built — a privately operated, publicly funded dependency-representation firm embedded in the Orange County Superior Court (OCSC) — became a multimillion-dollar institution shaping the lives of tens of thousands of children.

And when LaFlamme died of lung cancer on October 10, 2017, the machine did not stop. It continued, unchanged, seamlessly, and lucratively.

As the obituary stated:

“When he died earlier this month… his firm has maintained [the role] to this day under a county contract.”

Complaints, Protests, Lawsuits, and Silence From Officials

For decades, parents filed complaints. They protested outside courthouses. They submitted reports to the California Attorney General, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Orange County Board of Supervisors — and received no meaningful response.

Read more: Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them

Orange County Parents Speak Out Against Family Court and CPS in Nationwide Protest

Orange County Protest to Spotlight Family, Probate and Juvenile Court Failures, Sept. 17

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Peaceful Protest and Court Watchers Requested for Nov. 12 in Costa Mesa, Calif.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —Peaceful Protest and Court Watchers Requested for Nov. 13 in Santa Ana, Calif.

A small sample from a large number of complaints sent to OC Presiding Judges. All complaints were dismissed.

Documents reviewed by this reporter show families repeatedly pleaded with successive Presiding Judges to investigate. Instead, they received nearly identical, dismissive form letters absolving judges and court-appointed professionals of wrongdoing without inquiry. Parents turned to the Orange County Grand Jury, requesting an independent investigation, and urged the Board of Supervisors to issue a public statement calling for federal oversight of Orange County’s family courts — especially after investigative reporting revealed conflicts involving Supervisor Andrew Do, his family, and former Assistant Presiding Judge Cheri Pham, now a sitting family-court judge.

Each agency refused to act.

Whistleblowers and public records now reveal cases where:

A mother of a medically fragile child asked the OCDA for help.

Instead of protecting her, the OCDA allegedly protected the opposing party — and the minor’s counsel.

According to the mother and her attorney, OCDA Investigator Nate Ridlon told her:

“He’s [Baron] too connected to the OCDA. My hands are tied.”

A second parent — Kimberly Ann Davis, a Black Air Force veteran with dual master’s degrees, a PPS credential, and no criminal history — reported that her toddler son disclosed sexual and physical abuse.

Her experience:

“My son disclosed abuse. The system protected the man he accused.”

A court-connected professional told her bluntly:

“You will never win because you’re Black going against a white [person] in Orange County.”

According to the mother, her attorney later admitted:

“Baron is too big in this county.”

The LaFlamme Model: Publicly Funded, Privately Run, Nearly Untouchable

For almost fifty years, the Law Office of Harold LaFlamme held near-exclusive control over court-appointed representation of children in dependency, probate, and family cases — a system financed by public money and shielded by the confidentiality of juvenile proceedings.

Parents who raised concerns found no appeals process. Complaints disappeared. Allegations repeated.

When LaFlamme died, the structure did not dissolve. It expanded — and attorney Brian Baron emerged as its new face.

Law offices of Harold La Flamme and other businesses owned by Brian Baron via the Secretary of State business search website.

Baron’s Rise: Millions Without a Contract

California Judicial Branch vendor-payment and contract reports show that Brian Baron received thousands of dollars in OCSC payments for years — including periods when he had no active contract at all, or payments that fell outside the scope of any contract listed in his name.

Fair warning to the reader: across a 12-year span, the Judicial Council’s vendor records contain significant inconsistencies, missing entries, unexplained gaps, and mismatched payment-to-contract data. Yet even with these irregularities, a striking pattern emerges.

Examples from payment logs for Vendor ID 5041054 (Brian W. Baron) include:

Only three contracts in his name exist:

2020: $7,000

2021: ~$107,000 (Baron’s first major contract)

2022: ~$147,000

No contracts since 2022 — yet payments appear across multiple years.

Meanwhile, the LaFlamme corporate entity — where Baron quietly assumed the roles of CFO, director, and secretary — ballooned to $28.7 million between July 2024–June 2025.

One Address, Three Executive Roles

A November 2023 Statement of Information revealed that Baron holds three executive positions in the LaFlamme corporation:

Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

Director

The firm’s address — 12437 Lewis Street, Suite 205, Garden Grove — is identical to Baron’s own office.

This means:

While serving as minors’ counsel, Baron simultaneously oversaw the entity receiving tens of millions in court-appointed counsel contracts.

Orange County Superior Court Contracts issued to Law Offices of Harold La Flamme. 2025-2024.

Contract Escalation: A 1,200% Increase

Judicial Council contract histories show dramatic growth:

More than 1,200% increase in six years.

Transcripts from the June 15, 2021 hearing.

Multiple records — transcripts, emails, filings, and investigative articles — converge on a critical turning point in 2021.

This reporters own family law case involving high level public corruption and abuse was covered extensively by Mike Volpe and Robert Hansen from 2021 to 2024.

During hearings on June 15 and 16, Baron directly confronted OCDA personnel, including:

NBPD Det. Mike Fletcher

OCDA Investigator Joe Faria

Deputy District Attorney Tamara Jacobs

He accused them of submitting declarations that were “troubling, wrought with error, and indicative of bias never before seen against the victims.”

MR. BARON: YOUR HONOR, I HAVE TO SAY, THIS IS AN EXTREMELY UNUSUAL SITUATION, AND I HATE WHEN ATTORNEYS SAY WHAT I’M GOING TO SAY, BUT I’M GOING TO DO IT ANYHOW. I’VE BEEN DOING THIS FOR 24 YEARS AND I’VE PROBABLY HAD OVER 10,000 CUSTODY HEARINGS. I HAVE NEVER SEEN A SITUATION UNFOLD THIS WAY. I UNDERSTAND THAT - I’VE WORKED WITH THE CHILD ABDUCTION UNIT PREVIOUSLY ON MANY OCCASIONS. THAT’S WHEN CHILDREN ARE ABDUCTED. THEY’RE TAKEN FROM A PARENT. MY CLIENT HAS SOLE LEGAL CUSTODY, AND THE CHILDREN REMAIN IN AND HAVE ALWAYS REMAINED AT HER HOME. I’M RECOMMENDING THAT SHE HIRE A CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AT THIS JUNCTURE, AND - I KNOW I KEEP SAYING I’M GOING TO FINISH - WHAT ELSE SURPRISES ME IN THIS CASE IS THE DETECTIVES THAT HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THIS CASE APPEAR TO HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THIS CASE PREVIOUSLY. AND I’M LOOKING AT CORRESPONDENCE AND INVOLVEMENT THAT ARE HIGHLY SUSPECT AND UNUSUAL IN THIS CASE. I’M JUST REALLY TROUBLED THAT THE GOVERNMENT DECIDED THAT THEY NEEDED TO FILE A NON-NOTICED EX PARTE. TO ENFORCE WHAT? IT WASN’T FATHER’S WEEKEND. AND THEN THEY SERVED THE WARRANT YESTERDAY, NOT BECAUSE FATHER HAD ANY MIDWEEK, AND PUT THESE CHILDREN THROUGH THAT TRAUMA. FOR WHAT? WHAT ARE THEY TRYING TO DO AND ACCOMPLISH? ENFORCE AN ORDER? I DON’T THINK SO. AND I’D LIKE TO KNOW HOW IT IS THAT THEY KEEP -- AND, YOU KNOW, IT’S INTERESTING, YOUR HONOR, BECAUSE THEY KEEP TELLING THIS COURT THAT THEY HAVE A LOT OF HISTORY WITH THIS CASE. YES, PERHAPS THEY HAVE TOO MUCH HISTORY FROM THIS CASE. WHY? FOR INSTANCE, ACCORDING TO MY CLIENT, MR. HOLBURN OWES OVER $50,000 IN CHILD SUPPORT. HAS THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY PUT AS MUCH EMPHASIS ON COLLECTING THE CHILD SUPPORT THAT’S NOT BEING PAID? AND ALSO I’M CONCERNED BECAUSE MY CLIENT IS A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. THERE IS A FIVE-YEAR PROTECTIVE ORDER. MY CLIENT HAS SOLE LEGAL CUSTODY. AND I’M VERY CONCERNED THAT SHE IS CONTINUING TO BE VICTIMIZED IN THIS CASE. SO -- AND MS. JACOBS DID DISCUSS THAT THERE WAS AN INCIDENT IN MARCH AND WE FILED OUR EX PARTE.

Yet on June 16, 2021, the ex parte hearing addressing the March 2021 felony assault committed against my children and I — a hearing designated as priority that must be heard prior to any other hearings or filings— never occurred. Instead, it was quietly removed from the calendar. Other hearings and orders proceeded without proper notice, without required documents, and without legal basis.

Transcripts from the June 16, 2021 hearing.

The effect, documented in the case record, was the creation of a fraudulent paper trail that concealed the failed hearing and shielded law-enforcement personnel whose involvement and declarations Baron had just challenged.

Baron confirms to continue representing me. Gets paid then demand I sign SOA or he would file legal action for withdrawal July 9, 2021.

Then, on July 8, 2021, Baron emailed confirming he would continue representing me and urged me to create a GoFundMe.

On July 9, 2021 — less than 24 hours after the fundraiser went live and after payment cleared — Baron abruptly declared a “conflict of interest.” David Monarch formally comes on to represent my ex husband.

That “conflict,” Baron claimed, was the GoFundMe fundraiser’s description of OCDA misconduct — the same misconduct he had accused OCDA personnel of in open court just days earlier.

Baron immediately received his first major OCSC contract — approximately $107,000.

From there, the LaFlamme–Baron contracts escalated sharply.

A coincidence?

The timing is precise, documented, and deeply disturbing.

Six Lawsuits in Five Years — Four Filed in Nineteen Days

Six civil lawsuits have been filed against Baron between 2020 and 2025:

Christienne M. Black v. Baron

Filed 10/23/2020 — PI/Other Terence Flannigan v. Baron

Filed 05/29/2025 — Professional Negligence Kimberly Ann Davis v. Baron

Filed 06/04/2025 — Tort/Other Christine Fleming v. Baron

Filed 06/04/2025 — Civil Rights Sonya Green v. Baron

Filed 06/13/2025 — PI/Other Dominique Woods v. Baron

Filed 06/17/2025 — Tort/Other

Four lawsuits filed within 19 days — unprecedented for a minors’ counsel attorney.

A Countywide Pattern — Not a Single Actor

The LaFlamme–Baron–OCDA pipeline does not stand alone. It mirrors failures exposed through investigations across Orange County’s family, probate, and juvenile courts.

A six-part series on Jessica St. Clair and her colleagues revealed the same dynamics:

Children’s disclosures ignored

Protective parents blamed or punished

Court-appointed professionals with deep county ties shaping outcomes

Conflicts of interest, perjury and fraud dismissed by OC judges

These patterns reappeared in the Three Courts, One Playbook, Joy Houghton Hague, Tawny Minna Grossman, and Taran (Tar) Nolan cases:

Abuse evidence minimized

OCDA involvement protecting insiders

Court orders contradicting medical records and mandated-reporting laws

Parents retaliated against for speaking out

Court-appointed clinicians operating without oversight

Different families.

Different facts.

Identical outcomes.

Parents repeat the same experiences:

“They ignored my child’s disclosures.”

“The evaluator was friends with the other side.”

“The minors counsel only pushed for the abuser’s narrative.”

“The DA protected the abuser.”

“They covered up the abuse.”

“My evidence never got reviewed.”

“If you’re not the preferred or connected parent, you don’t win.”

The same network of minors’ counsel, GALs, therapists, evaluators, DA investigators, and judges appears across case after case.

This is not coincidence.

It is system design.

The Country Is Moving. California Is Not.

Across the United States, legislatures are sounding the alarm.

In Arizona, the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee has heard months of testimony — veterans, youth survivors, psychologists, physicians — describing the same harms seen in Orange County.

In Idaho, lawmakers launched hearings after discovering similar failures: ignored disclosures, unmonitored professionals, parents penalized for reporting abuse.

And on November 11 at the National Press Club, Yale-trained forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee is convening the nation’s first major conference exposing family courts as centers of epidemic violence.

Experts are responding.

Legislatures are responding.

The country is responding.

Everywhere except California.

California claims to lead the nation in child protection, domestic-violence law, and mandated-reporter standards — yet legislators remain silent while Orange County operates under a system parents describe as dangerous, retaliatory, and impenetrable.

So the question now falls squarely on California’s elected officials:

California legislators — what are you doing to protect California families from these atrocities?

How many children must disclose abuse only to be sent back into danger?

How many mothers must be silenced, sanctioned, or stripped of custody for seeking safety?

How many court-appointed clinicians and minors’ counsel must appear in lawsuits before anyone demands oversight?

How many years of multimillion-dollar contracts must flow to a closed network before anyone investigates where the money is going?

Families have pleaded for intervention.

They have filed complaints.

They have protested.

They have testified in other states.

They have buried their children.

The rest of the country is watching.

The research is clear.

The federal conversation has begun.

And the question — asked by parents in Orange County, advocates in Arizona, investigators in Idaho, and forensic experts in Washington — is now unavoidable:

If the nation can respond, why won’t California?

Because now, the issue is no longer whether Orange County’s system failed.

It is whether California will continue to allow it — and at what cost to its children.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

