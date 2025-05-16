Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Joy M. Bailey
May 16, 2025

Thank you for what you’re doing. You give hope to the parents who started their process to protect themselves and their children but find themselves being lied to, taken advantage of and broke while abusers go unpunished because of the broken family law court.

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