LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Advocates are calling on members of the public, media, and court-transparency organizations to observe proceedings on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., in Department 127 (Judge Edwards) of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, 210 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Public observation may occur in person or remotely via L.A. Court Connect using case number 25CJCF03564 in People v. Giselle Smiel.

The case has drawn statewide concern after a preliminary hearing on Oct. 6, held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, exposed what investigative journalist Julie M. Anderson-Holburn described as “a stunning reversal of justice playing out across California’s fractured family and criminal court systems.”

In my previous report, “Abuser Held on $50K, Gets Diversion and 10-Year CPO — Later, Kids Refuse Visitation. Mom Gets Arrested, Charged With 5 Felonies, Held on $500K” details how Giselle Smiel, a protective mother with no criminal record, was jailed and charged with five felonies. Meanwhile, the father — previously restrained under two concurrent Criminal Protective Orders (CPOs), including a 10-year CPO for strangulation issued in early 2023 — was granted diversion and later quietly awarded full custody.

MEDIA ADVISORY — DETAILS AND COURT-WATCHING ETIQUETTE

What: Public Court Watch and Media Oversight

When: Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 (confirm exact time on the morning calendar; arrive 30–45 minutes early for security screening)

Where: Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Department 127 (Judge Edwards)

Address: 210 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Why: To observe proceedings in People v. Giselle Smiel and document reported ADA and due-process concerns during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

COURT-WATCHING ETIQUETTE

Bring a government-issued ID.

No recording or photography is permitted inside the courtroom. Silence all devices.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Follow all directions from court staff and deputies.

For ADA accommodations (such as CART captioning), submit a written request in advance and bring a copy with you.

Remote public access may be available through L.A. Court Connect. Click the link, select “Check In,” and search by case name or number (People v. Smiel, 25CJCF03564) to confirm remote access availability.

MEDIA CONTACT

Renata (“Ren”) DeMello

ADA Support Person for Ms. Smiel

ren.ada.support@proton.me

415-854-8522

www.smfca.org

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Related coverage from California and Arizona: