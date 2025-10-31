“When the judicial process and due process are disregarded across the courts, no one’s constitutional rights are truly protected.”

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Civil rights advocates, justice organizations, and community supporters will gather outside the Central Justice Center (700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana) on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, for a peaceful rally and court watch beginning at 8 a.m. in support of Chazz Jackson, a Black man whose 2017 conviction is now under judicial review through a writ of habeas corpus filed under California’s Racial Justice for All Act (AB 2542).

The petition — filed by attorney Katherine N. Hallinan of Pier 5 Law Offices — argues that Jackson’s trial was “irreparably tainted by racial bias” from the judge, prosecutor, and law enforcement officers involved, violating both state and federal constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process.

Hallinan, who has litigated multiple Racial Justice Act petitions, called Jackson’s case “among the most egregious” she has seen.

“The trial record directly connects race to guilt,” Hallinan said. “The fact that the court has already issued an order to show cause is rare and underscores how extreme the bias was.”

Event Details

WHAT: Peaceful Rally and Court Watch — “Justice for Chazz Jackson: End Racial Bias in OC Courts”

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 • 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

WHERE: Orange County Superior Court, Central Justice Center, 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA in Department C-45.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs promoting judicial equity and accountability for the protest. The rally will remain peaceful and nonpartisan, followed by respectful court-watching inside Department C-45.

Patterns of Bias Inside the OCDA

Jackson’s case is not isolated. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) has faced growing scrutiny for biased and racially charged prosecutions and internal retaliation.

In People v. Jamon Buggs (2019), involving the murder of Wendi Miller, CEO of Wings for Justice, defense motions alleged the DA’s office violated the Racial Justice Act.

In Miller v. Spitzer (Case No. 30-2022-01262015-CU-OE-CJC) the Buggs/Wendi Miller murder case later became a flashpoint inside the OCDA when senior prosecutor Tracy Miller (no relation to the victim) reported Racial Justice Act violations, then experienced harassment, and retaliation. In June 2025, a jury awarded $3 million to Miller in her civil lawsuit, confirming systemic retaliation and discriminatory treatment under District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s administration.

In People v. Xavier Dashea Washington (2025), Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Cassidy granted a new trial under the Racial Justice Act after acknowledging that the prosecution’s repeated use of the term “gorilla pimp” and other racialized language violated due process. Cassidy admitted he had erred in allowing the terminology, concluding that racial bias had infected the proceedings. Washington became one of the first defendants in Orange County to win relief under the Act — a case nearly identical in scope and racial dynamics to Jackson’s.

These cases collectively demonstrate a recurring pattern inside the OCDA — racially coded prosecutions that rely on stereotypes of Black men as violent or predatory, coupled with institutional resistance to accountability.

A Double Standard in Justice

According to multiple advocates, reporting, and legal observers, a racial and gender double standard persists within the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and courts: women and Black or Brown defendants are aggressively charged and publicly vilified, while white male offenders with political, social, or professional ties often avoid comparable scrutiny.

OCDA’s handling of several high-profile cases exemplifies this imbalance — including the Frank Mogavero case (charged under Penal Code §288(a) with five counts of child molestation and §311.11(a) with two counts of child-pornography possession, next hearing Dec. 5, 2025); the Joy Houghton Hague case, in which a mother seeking respite in Orange County was subjected to a traumatic seizure of her two toddlers that was reframed as an abduction to protect a white convicted perpetrator; and the Tawny Minna Grossman case, in which child-abuse evidence was suppressed.

Similar favoritism has appeared in multiple family-court matters involving therapist Jessica St. Clair, MFT, who has been repeatedly accused by parents and professionals of misconduct, falsified credentials, and racial and gender bias yet appears to remain protected by county institutions.

At protests, rallies, and press conferences throughout 2024 and 2025, California families have spoken out, describing this system as “Three Courts, One Playbook” — a structure that criminalizes victims of color, gender, age, or abuse while excusing abusers who are white, connected, or court-appointed.

If granted, Jackson’s petition would be among California’s first successful Racial Justice Act habeas proceedings, setting precedent for review of racially tainted convictions statewide.

The erosion of due process anywhere in the courts threatens constitutional rights everywhere.

About the Case

In re Chazz Jackson, Superior Court of California, County of Orange, Case No. M-21903 / 15NF1178. Petition filed Feb. 14, 2025, by Katherine N. Hallinan, of Pier 5 Law Offices. Hearing set for Nov. 7, 2025, Dept. C-45, Central Justice Center, Santa Ana, California.

