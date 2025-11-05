SANTA ANA, Calif. — Christine and Erik Fleming, founders of California Family Law Naked Truth (CFLNT), are inviting community members, advocates, and court-watch volunteers to join a peaceful protest, share their stories on camera, and attend a public court hearing, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. outside the Orange County Superior Court, Central Justice Center (700 W. Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701). Court watchers are encouraged to attend the public hearing in Department C19.

The event, titled “Investigate All OC Family, Probate, and Juvenile Court Judges, Lawyers, and Appointees — To End Corruption in OC Courts,” aims to expose what organizers describe as widespread systemic failures within Orange County’s court system.

About the Case

In re Fleming – Guardianship: Christine Fleming vs. Rebecca Galvan

Orange County Superior Court Case No. 30-2024-01425477-PR-GP-CMC

According to court filings, paralegal Rebecca Galvan and her employer, attorney Brian Baron, have petitioned to deem Christine Fleming a vexatious litigant, requiring a $50,000 bond. They have also requested attorney’s fees and filed anti-SLAPP cross-complaints and demurrers, seeking $18,601.05 and $12,585.70 in fees unless Fleming dismisses two related civil cases:

Baron and Galvan argue their actions are protected under quasi-judicial immunity as court appointees. Public records show that Brain Baron acted as Guardian ad Litem in the guardianship proceeding, his paralegal, Galvan, allegedly interviewed minors without authorization. Fleming and her supporters claim this conduct exceeds any lawful immunity protections.

Baron has also asked Judge Julie A. Palafox to consolidate the civil cases into the ongoing probate parent case. Palafox previously served as Supervising Judge of the Orange County Family Law Division before her recent reassignment to probate.

Event Details

What: Protest, Share Your Story, and Court Watch — “Investigate All OC Family, Probate, and Juvenile Court Judges, Lawyers, and Appointees — To End Corruption in OC Courts”

When: Thursday, November 13, 2025 • 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Where: Orange County Superior Court, Central Justice Center, 700 W. Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana, CA

Court Watch: Public Hearing before Judge Shawn Nelson, Department C19

Multiple California media outlets are expected to cover the event, with press availability prior to and following the afternoon’s court session.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs promoting judicial equity, transparency, and accountability. The protest will remain peaceful and nonpartisan. Following the outdoor demonstration, attendees will join an organized, respectful court-watch session inside Department C19 to observe proceedings firsthand.

Patterns of Bias Behind the Orange Curtain: A Double Standard in Justice

Several high-profile cases spanning decades exemplify the injustices being called out — including:

Frank Mogavero case, involving charges under Penal Code §288(a) for five counts of child molestation and §311.11(a) for two counts of child pornography possession (next hearing Dec. 5, 2025).

Joy Houghton Hague case , presided over by Judge Julie A. Palafox, where a mother seeking respite with family in Orange County was subjected to the traumatic seizure of her two toddlers—by OCDA and Newport Beach Police, an incident reframed as an “abduction” to protect a convicted perpetrator.

Tawny Minna Grossman case, in which child-abuse evidence was suppressed and the mother was harassed by OCDA.

Taran “Tar” Nolan case, where a quadriplegic mother was targeted, bullied, and separated from her children amid claims of judicial retaliation and systemic bias.

Therapist Jessica St. Clair, MFT, subject of a six-part investigative series, who has been repeatedly accused by parents and professionals of misconduct, falsified credentials, and racial and gender bias, yet remains shielded by county institutions and insiders.

These failures extend far beyond Orange County — from the Giselle Smiel case in Los Angeles County and the Stephanie Mackey case in Stockton to the Clever case in Arizona and Dr. Elena Belogolovsky’s case in Pennsylvania — revealing a nationwide pattern of bias, negligence, and institutional culpability.

At protests and hearings across the state, families describe the system as “three courts, one playbook,” —a structure they say criminalizes victims based on gender, socioeconomic status, or their experience of abuse, while protecting abusers who are white, well-connected, or court-appointed.

Read more:

“We’re demanding accountability and transparency for all families harmed by this system,” said Christine Fleming, co-founder of California Family Law Naked Truth. “Families deserve a fair and just process, free from bias, corruption, and abuse of power.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

California Family Law Naked Truth

media@californiafamilylawnakedtruth.org

www.californiafamilylawnakedtruth.org

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

