COSTA MESA, Calif. — Christine and Erik Fleming, founders of California Family Law Naked Truth (CFLNT), are calling on community members, advocates, and court-watch volunteers to join a peaceful protest, court-watch, and media conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. outside the Orange County Superior Court’s Costa Mesa Justice Complex at 3390 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

The event, titled “Investigate All OC Family, Probate, and Juvenile Court Judges, Lawyers, and Appointees — To End Corruption in OC Courts,” seeks to expose what organizers describe as widespread systemic failures within Orange County’s court system.

Jennifer Saunders of HINSHAW & CULBERTSON LLP —Baron and Galvan lawyer’s letter claiming quasi judicial immunity

About the Case

In re Fleming – Guardianship: Christine Fleming vs. Brian Baron

Orange County Superior Court Case No. 30-2024-01425477-PR-GP-CMC

According to court filings, Baron has petitioned to deem Mrs. Fleming a vexatious litigant, requiring a $50,000 bond. He has also requested attorney’s fees, filed an anti-SLAPP cross-complaint, a demurrer, and seeks $12,585.70 in sanctions against Mrs. Fleming unless she dismisses two pending civil cases: one against Baron (Case No. 30-2025-01487496-CU-CR-CJC) and another against his paralegal Rebecca Galvan (Case No. 30-2024-01490334-CU-NP-CJC).

Judge Julie A. Palafox (center right) led a free training on the Hague Abduction Convention on October 3, 2018 . Speakers included Jim Bacin , Deputy District Attorney with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Judge Yolanda Torres, and Corrin M. Ferber, Director of the Office of Legal Affairs for Overseas Citizen Services.

Baron is further asking Judge Julie A. Palafox to consolidate the two civil cases into the ongoing probate matter. Palafox previously served as supervising judge of Orange County’s family law division before her recent reassignment to the probate court. Both Baron and Rebecca Galvan are asserting quasi-judicial immunity—with Galvan, a non-attorney, claiming she is also protected under that doctrine.

Event Details

What: Protest & Court Watch — “Investigate All OC Family, Probate, and Juvenile Court Judges, Lawyers, and Appointees — To End Corruption in OC Courts,”

When: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 • 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Where: Orange County Superior Court, Costa Mesa Justice Complex, 3390 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92626 — Department CM01

Multiple Media outlets from across California are expected to cover the event, with interviews and press availability following the afternoon’s court session.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs promoting judicial equity, transparency, and accountability. The protest will remain peaceful and nonpartisan. Following the outdoor demonstration, attendees will join an organized, respectful court-watch session inside Department CM01 to observe proceedings firsthand.

Several high-profile cases spanning decades exemplify the injustices being called out — including the Frank Mogavero case, in which the defendant faces charges under Penal Code §288(a) for five counts of child molestation and §311.11(a) for two counts of child-pornography possession (next hearing Dec. 5, 2025); the Joy Houghton Hague case, presided over by Judge Julie A. Palafox, where a mother seeking respite with family in Orange County was subjected to a traumatic seizure of her two toddlers—an incident reframed as an abduction to protect a white, convicted perpetrator; and the Tawny Minna Grossman case, in which child-abuse evidence was allegedly suppressed.

Other cases include the Taran “Tar” Nolan case, where a quadriplegic mother was targeted, bullied, and separated from her children amid claims of judicial retaliation and systemic bias, and a series of family-court proceedings involving therapist Jessica St. Clair, MFT—the subject of a six-part investigative series—who has been repeatedly accused by parents and professionals of misconduct, falsified credentials, and racial and gender bias, yet remains shielded by county institutions and insiders.

These issues, however, extend far beyond Orange County. Across California, similar patterns of bias and institutional failure have emerged in the Giselle Smiel case in Los Angeles County, where a mother remains entangled in a criminal cover up affecting the safety of she’s and her children, and the Stephanie Mackey case in Stockton, where court orders and agency actions have drawn scrutiny from child advocates statewide.

The same failures appear nationwide — in Arizona’s Clever case, where two teen sisters publicly testified before legislators about being silenced and removed from their protective mother, and in Pennsylvania, where Dr. Elena Belogolovsky, mother of Adam, continues to fight for accountability after years of documented abuse reports were ignored or dismissed.

At protests, rallies, and press conferences throughout 2024 and 2025, California families have spoken out, describing the system as “three courts, one playbook” — a structure they say criminalizes victims based on gender, socioeconomic status, or their experience of abuse, while protecting abusers who are white, well-connected, or court-appointed.

Media outlets from across California are expected to cover the event, with interviews and press availability following the afternoon's court session.

“We’re demanding accountability and transparency for all families harmed by this system,” said Christine Fleming, co-founder of California Family Law Naked Truth. “Families deserve a fair and just process, free from bias, corruption, and abuse of power.”

Mission Statement

California Family Law Naked Truth is a nonprofit platform dedicated to transforming the California family-court system. We advocate for the creation of an independent oversight committee to review child-custody investigations, ensuring accountability, transparency, and justice. By informing, empowering, and uplifting families through accessible information, motivational resources, and shared lived experiences, we are committed to reforming a system that prioritizes every child’s best interests.

MEDIA CONTACT:

California Family Law Naked Truth

Email: media@californiafamilylawnakedtruth.org

Website: www.californiafamilylawnakedtruth.org

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

