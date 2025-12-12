Tawny Minna Grossman with her children at DisneyLand. September 5, 2023.

Originally Published on Newsbreak July 31, 2024.

On July 9, 2024, this reporter was served in court while covering the Orange County protective mom Tawny Minna Grossman case, with a subpoena to testify at Tawny’s trial, set to begin on July 29, 2024. The previous articles can be found here , here and here.

David Snyder, Ex.Dir., David Loy Legal Dir., and Annie Cappetta, Legal Fellow. First Amendment Coalition.

David Snyder, Executive Director, David Loy, Legal Director and Annie Cappetta Legal Fellow of the First Amendment Coalition along with Jean-Paul Jassy, Partner, and Jeffery Payne of the prestigious Jassy Vick Carolan LLP, came to the aid of this reporter.

Multiple attempts were made by FAC to communicate with Orange County District Attorney (“OCDA”) Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs, requesting a withdrawal of the subpoena.

All requests were denied until FAC filed a 70 page motion to quash.

Jean-Paul (JP) Jassy, Partner and Jeffery Payne, Jassy Vick Carolan LLP.

After having OCDA’s legal representative review FAC’s 70-page motion to quash, Ms. Jacobs wrote to FAC stating, “I have had one of our other attorneys look into the issue of Ms.Holburn’s subpoena for me. At the time she was served, we were not aware of her claims of any privileges under the law. At this time, I will go ahead and withdraw her subpoena.”

On July 29, 2024, David Loy, Legal Director for FAC, traveled to Orange County, CA, and appeared in court for this reporter. The subpoena was formally withdrawn by DDA Tammy Jacobs on the record. The judge stated the motion to quash would remain as filed in the register of actions and she would not rule on it, citing it was “moot.”

New OCSC Assistant Presiding as of January 1, 2026, Judge Terri K. Flynn-Peister.

As for the Tawny Minna Grossman trial, Public Defender Alexa Herlosky requested a continuance to have time to prepare and investigate. DDA Jacobs objected; however, the judge on the bench for the day, the Honorable Terri K. Flynn-Peister, granted the continuance, finding there was good cause. The Tawny Minna Grossman case was continued to September 19, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. in the same department, C5 of Central Justice Center.

70 page Motion to Quash. July 23, 2024.

PD Herlosky also requested the protective order be modified to “check box 14,” which would allow Tawny to have visitation with her young children per existing family court orders. Tawny, a nurse practitioner of more than 10 years, has not seen or had any contact with her two young children since they were taken from her at a domestic violence shelter by police force in an undisclosed location in Canada back in March. In response to this request, Judge Flynn-Peister asked,

“I assume that the children that are subject to the protective order are the named victims, the ones that she is accused of stealing?”

Noting that the “father was not present to be heard” on the matter, Judge Flynn-Peister denied Tawny’s request.

However, contrary to California state statutes and CRC 5.445, the superior courts are required to communicate and permit appropriate visitation between a defendant and his or her children.

Editor’s Note: This article is republished in full and without edits to preserve the original record of the First Amendment Coalition and Jassy Vick Carolan LLP’s successful defense of this reporter after the Orange County District Attorney attempted to subpoena her while covering the Tawny Minna Grossman case. Updated pictures are included.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

