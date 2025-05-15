Adam having a ball. Photo by Adam's Mother, Elena Belogolovsky

By Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Originally published on Newsbreak, June 2024.

“Adam was a beautiful, sweet boy...he was kind, hyper-intelligent, a loving, caring friend to his classmates and neighborhood friends. He should be alive today to celebrate his 7th birth‐day. This was completely preventable,” says Adam’s mother, Dr. Elena Belogolovsky. Adam’s Death Emphasizes America’s Family Court Failures

Polk County, FL – In a heart- wrenching turn of events, six- year-old Adam died after being placed in his father's custody by judge Lori Hackenberg. A Change.org petition has been started to remove Judge Lori Hackenberg from the bench. His mother, Elena, a college professor and scientist who was never deemed unfit, repeatedly warned the court about potential maltreatment and financial disparities but her concerns were dismissed by the family court in Union and Snyder County, PA. “He was my only child. My world. I didn’t care about my career anymore—he was my child —my baby...this is the world’s tragedy, not just my tragedy,” she ululated.

All Smiles Adam. Photo by Adam's Mother, Elena Belogolovsky.

A Mother's Plea Ignored

According to court records, Adam's father, a medical doctor, relocated Adam from Pennsylvania to Florida. This move occurred despite both Elena’s requests to keep Adam in Pennsylvania and a court order denying the relocation by a previous judge in August 2019 when Adam’s father relocated to Florida.

On February 29, 2024, Adam attended school but fell ill later that evening. When Elena called to speak with him that night, Adam's father said he was too sick to take her call. Elena said despite her pleas, his father refused to take him to the doctor that night. By the time Adam was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center on March 2, 2024, at about 12:30 am, he was in cardiac arrest and unresponsive, according to medical records. Elena said she was in complete disbelief and shock when she was finally notified of her son’s death.

Adam and mom. Photo by Adam's Mother, Elena Belogolovsky

Judicial and Evaluator Failures

Elena said, Judge Hackenberg’s custody and visitation orders were heavily influenced by Dr. Sheinvold, a child custody evaluator and reunification therapist, now under investigation (case no: 22-63-018451).

Investigation Ongoing

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating Adam's death (case: 2024- 9099). The Polk County Cornier told Elena the autopsy report would not be available for 6 months, meaning Elena will have to wait until September. Multiple attempts to contact the Sheriff’s Department and Adam’s father for comments have been unsuccessful. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for accountability and re‐ form in family courts to protect vulnerable children.

National Outcry Demanding Reform

This tragedy is not unique. Recent events in California have spurred movements to reform the family court system. State Senator Susan Rubio's SB331, known as Piqui's Law, Keeping Children Safe From Family Violence Act, is similar to Kayden’s Law. Kayden’s Law cleared the Pennsylvania House on March 25, 2024. These laws aim to address systemic issues within the family courts including additional training and education for judges.

Public figures, like Denise Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, protective parents, and child advocates, like the Center for Judicial Excellence , from across the nation are pushing for sensible reform within the family courts to ensure victims are protected and children are not separated from loving protective parents, and are protected from domestic violence, neglect, abuse, and death.

What should have been Adam's 7th birthday on June 7, 2024, is instead a painful reminder of the critical failures within the family court system.

Honoring Adam on His Birthday

Elena invites everyone to honor Adam’s memory on his birthday, this June 7, 2024, by painting rocks. She asks people to paint a rock, write “#AdamRocks” on it, take a picture, share it on social media, and leave the rock for someone else to find. The public can visit a Facebook page dedicated in Adam’s name Adam Rocks.

This article is part of a series dedicated to unraveling the failures of the family court system and amplifying the voices of those affected and silenced.

Discussion

How can family court professionals be held accountable? Should family court have a third party oversite committee?

Are you for protecting American children and ensuring justice within our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives, reach out to media outlets, and remember to vote.

Together, we can spark a national movement and bring about massive positive change.

This ongoing series on the East Cost family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved. Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, foster care corruption within the US, please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Related coverage from California and Arizona:

Links to other OC prominent cases and additional reading:

MOGAVERO CHARGED

State of the Nation 2012 Report

OC Supervisors Settle Lawsuit Alleging Social Services Did Not Report Child Sex Abuse

U.S. SUPREME COURT RE‐ JECTS ORANGE COUNTY’S CHALLENGE TO $4.9 MILLION LAWSUIT

Fox 11 Reporter, Producer Mar‐ tin Burns Dies in Hiking Accident

OC Weekly: LAWMAKERS OK CHILD PROTECTIVE SER‐ VICES AUDIT REQUEST PARTLY SPARKED BY OC CASE: UPDATE

Martin Burns Obituary

OC Weekly’s Coverage on Ruby Dillon’s Custody Battle

Filed 6/14/10 Fogarty-Hardwick v. County of Orange CA G039045

Attorney Unveils Suit Alleging Cover-up of Disgusting Child Abuse by DA, County Agency

Voice of OC: Problems in OC Child Welfare System Get Statewide Scrutiny

Voice of OC: OC Child Protec‐ tion Agency Under Fire

Lexi Dillion Case: What Caused an Expert To Change His Mind?

Court Trafficking of Jonah Reef & Lexi Dillion gets national at‐ tention, exposes corruption

JUDGES REJECT ORANGE COUNTY’S CLAIM THAT SO‐ CIAL WORKERS DIDN’T KNOW LYING IN COURT WAS WRONG

Death of Investigators of Child Trafficking Might Be Murder