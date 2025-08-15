Minna-Grossman’s children enjoy Sunday treats on Balboa Island. 2023.

Orange County, CA – July 9, 2024 — In an unprecedented display of judicial intrigue and legal maneuvering, this reporter attended the pre-trial hearing of Tawny Minna-Grossman — a case whose history, linked below, has stirred significant controversy and public interest.

The case draws parallels to the high-profile Julie Valadez contested custody case out of Wisconsin, in which a protective mother, after alleging domestic abuse and fighting to keep custody of her children, faced malicious prosecution, was jailed on $500,000 bail, and suffered a heart attack while in custody.

During the hearing, Minna-Grossman’s new Orange County, California, public defender (OCPD), Alexa Herlosky, aimed to modify a stringent protective order that has prevented Minna-Grossman from seeing her young children she has been trying to protect. OCPD Herlosky, an experienced OC attorney familiar with Orange County’s legal system, met with Judge Andre Manssourian and Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs to discuss the modifications “in chambers.”

“This protective order makes no sense,” OCPD Herlosky declared in the courthouse hallway. “I’ve spent the last 18 months in dependency court, and I have nothing good to say about [Orange County] CPS. Lamoreaux is hell.”

Tawny Minna-Grossman with her children.

Despite the plea, DDA Jacobs vehemently opposed the modification. The courtroom then saw Minna-Grossman, her parents, and a group of supporters enter to set the trial date publicly. Minna-Grossman’s family are longtime Balboa Island residents — her grandparents owned a home on the island for decades — underscoring her deep roots in the Newport Beach community. In a tense moment, Jacobs openly scoffed at the family, remarking, “Jesus! Look at all of them here with her.”

In a surprising turn, DDA Jacobs requested the judge’s permission to subpoena this reporter as a witness — a rare move seemingly aimed at silencing media coverage. Former Irvine PD officer and current OCDA investigator Nathan Ridlon personally handed the subpoena, underscoring the lengths to which the prosecution will go.

This reporter’s First Amendment rights appear under threat in Orange County, where reporting facts that challenge the county’s image could lead to punitive actions. By labeling this reporter as a witness, DDA Jacobs may be attempting to stifle further coverage of the trial, witnesses, and courtroom conduct.

The OCDA’s witness list, not yet court-stamped, includes 52 individuals, yet neither of Minna-Grossman’s parents — who were present — were served subpoenas. Jacobs insisted on a 12- to 15-day trial duration, set to begin on July 29, 2024.

This case raises serious concerns about retaliation against those who speak out, suppression of child abuse evidence, domestic violence, coercive control, press freedom, and systemic transparency failures in Orange County’s judicial system. The case of Tawny Minna Grossman underscores broader issues within the county’s legal system, including potential corruption and bias, with the actions of DDA Jacobs and the OCDA staff fueling questions about their impartiality and commitment to justice. Stay tuned as we continue to uncover the truth and hold those in power accountable.

Key Questions:

How are victims of domestic violence and child abuse expected to navigate the legal system when critical information and support are not readily available?

What safeguards are in place to ensure that protective parents are not unfairly targeted by those within the legal system?

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

