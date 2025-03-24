Angel Law Facebook Page. June 1, 2021

In Orange County’s family court system, a silent and dangerous threat is targeting vulnerable parents — and it’s not just coming from inside the courtroom. It’s operating just outside its gates.

Mothers representing themselves in high-conflict custody cases involving abuse — often overwhelmed, under-resourced, and desperate — report being approached by individuals claiming to be paralegals. But many of these so-called legal aides have no formal education, no license, and no legal authority to provide advice or services. Some, sources say, may be part of a larger referral scheme that is not only unethical, but illegal.

They insert themselves uninvited, demand access to sensitive court records, and steer litigants toward a select group of attorneys. According to multiple whistleblowers and documented interactions, these actors weaponize trust — and, in some cases, destroy cases from the inside out.

What the Law Says About Paralegals in California

California law is clear. Under Business and Professions Code §§ 6450–6456, a person may only use the title “paralegal” if they:

Work under the direct supervision of a licensed attorney

Complete an ABA-approved program or at least 24 semester units in legal studies

Fulfill continuing legal education requirements every two years

They may not:

Offer legal advice

Represent clients in court

File motions or pleadings

Act as legal consultants unless licensed to practice law

Violations may constitute unauthorized practice of law (UPL) under § 6125, a criminal offense punishable by jail time and fines.

The Allegations in Orange County

Multiple mothers say they were contacted online by a woman calling herself “Angel Law.” According to screenshots, public records, and whistleblower accounts reviewed by this reporter, the woman:

Claimed to be a paralegal

Presented herself as a survivor of the family court system

Built trust in Facebook groups for single mothers

Pressured women to share confidential court filings

Referred clients to a narrow group of attorneys

Became aggressive or threatening when questioned or denied court documents

Between 2022 and 2025, documents obtained show “Angel Law” repeatedly made unverified statements, including:

“I am a paralegal.”

“I’m still doing apprenticeship hours… I work inside attorneys' offices… We opened a virtual firm… I have $300,000 in retainers right now… I can practice in court next year as a paraprofessional… We are operating under the license of Eric Willens in Palm Springs until we incorporate.”

Attorney Disciplined for Domestic Battery Conviction

Records confirm that Eric Marc Willens (CA Bar No. 207125) was disciplined by the California State Bar in 2023 following a misdemeanor conviction for domestic battery under Penal Code § 243(e)(1).

According to the State Bar Court documents, Willens was initially suspended for one year, with that suspension stayed pending probation, and was placed on probation for three years pursuant to an August 29, 2023 Order Approving Stipulation. As a condition of probation, Willens must:

Comply with all terms set forth by the Hearing Department;

Provide proof of passing the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE);

Pay costs to the State Bar as mandated under Business and Professions Code §§ 6086.10 and 6140.7.

If Willens completes the terms of his probation without violation, the stayed one-year suspension will be deemed satisfied and terminated. However, failure to meet the MPRE requirement or comply with probation terms could result in automatic suspension from practicing law in California.

Per the State Bar Court Portal for case “SBC-23-C-30606 | Willens, Eric Marc” disposition of event reads as follows:

In other messages attributed to “Angel Law,” she claimed:

“I got Stark off the list — she’s a corrupt slob who owns a business with the Galindos.”

“Judge Vu tried to traffic children into foster care — I’m having him removed from the bench.”

Sources say she has shown up in public places and even at workplaces demanding sensitive court documents. Several mothers allege the attorneys she recommended failed to advocate effectively — or worse. One such attorney, Art LaCilento, was named by multiple women who say he ignored evidence of abuse, berated them, and failed to file motions in a timely manner.

Records link “Angel Law” to Christy Black, who has been tied to similar activities for at least five years.

A whistleblower confirmed in February: “Christy adores Monarch,” referring to David Monarch, an Orange County attorney allegedly connected to her.

Monarch, the son of former OC Superior Court Judge Honorable Robert D. Monarch, has been referred to in scathing terms by insiders — one describing him as “a scumbag.” He was opposing counsel in several cases involving women approached by “Angel Law.”

Chris Black, LinkedIn. March 12, 2025.

Connections to Fraud and Criminal Activity

Christy Black was previously listed as the Chief Financial Officer for Robert Lotter, who pleaded guilty in a multimillion-dollar federal insurance fraud case in 2025. [2 OC men plead guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme]

She has also claimed she was operating under attorney Eric Willens’ license — a claim rendered dubious by Willens' disciplinary record.

Text from third party connecting Angel Law to this reporter. 2021.

A Personal Encounter

In 2021, I was contacted by “Angel Law,” using the name Angel Wall Black, through a Facebook connection. She claimed she worked as paralegal and with an attorney named Chris Bayuk, but omitted her affiliation with David Monarch — my ex-husband’s lawyer.

She repeatedly demanded a copy of my 2021 writ:

“I need your writ right awa[y]… Feinstein’s office wants your case number.”

Text Received from Angel Law. September 2021.

She urged me to retain Art LaCilento, saying:

“I have a lot of cases with Art.”

“You already called Art, right?”

“Pat is on the phone — you avail?”

“She’s livid and wants to take your case to the judiciary committee.”

Text received from Angel Law. 2021.

I hired LaCilento, who immediately became hyper-focused on obtaining my 2021 Writ—the same Writ that Angel Law had repeatedly demanded. Despite documented evidence of abuse, LaCilento failed to file a single motion over a nine-month period. It wasn’t until I formally dismissed him in writing in late 2022 that he filed minimal paperwork. During this time, Angel Law sent numerous messages, many of which I ignored, referencing individuals I had never heard of. To this day, I still don’t know who 'Pat' is.

Text received from Angel Law. October 2021.

Angel Law told me to reach out to investigative reporter, Mike Volpe:

“I have a DropBox I can give you access to, and the reporter Michael Volpe could echo the same material in an article he's working on right now.”

Which Monarch turned around and attached Michael Volpe’s articles about my case as evidence in court, using them to support a claim of 'parental alienation' and to argue that I had no respect for authority in an effort to take custody of my children.

I do not believe Mike Volpe was aware this was an active tactic Monarch and Angel Law were using in my case to remove my children from my custody.

Black messaged in late 2022:

“I bet I could get Monarch to make your ex stipulate with you.”

“Every mom Palafox wants to destroy is sent to Waltz.”

On New Year’s Eve 2022, just one month after I lost custody of my children, she reached out to me again—seemingly to gauge my emotional state—and casually revealed her friendship with David Monarch, adding, 'We didn’t know your ex was a con artist.”

Background checks show Christy Black and her ex-husband previously changed their names in Arizona.

Public records link them to an ecstasy trafficking ring in Arizona reportedly tied to mobster Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. (GRAVANO SENTENCED FOR ROLE IN ECSTASY RING).

Additional documents obtained suggest links to my first husband who is from Arizona.

Black continued to pursue contact through third parties into 2024, even posting disparaging comments about me in private online groups after I cut off communication.

The Real Risk to Families

These individuals are not skirting legal lines — they are crossing them, and the damage is tangible:

Misleading pro se litigants into thinking they’re receiving legal advice

Acting as illegal cappers , funneling clients to select attorneys in exchange for kickbacks (B&P § 6151)

Undermining custody cases — in some cases, deliberately

Exploiting and weaponizing confidential court documents

In an already volatile and under-regulated family court system, such manipulation can be devastating.

Know the Law

To legally call oneself a paralegal in California, one must:

Complete a certified legal program or equivalent

Work under the supervision of a licensed attorney

Avoid giving legal advice or representing clients

Those who don’t meet these criteria cannot legally use the title “paralegal.” Under B&P §§ 6125 and 6126, unauthorized practice of law is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and fines up to $1,000.

How to Spot a Fake Paralegal

Be cautious if someone:

Isn’t employed by or supervised by a licensed attorney

Claims to “know how the court works” but offers no credentials

Pressures you to hire specific lawyers

Collects your legal documents

Offers to file documents on your behalf

Becomes aggressive when questioned

If any of these red flags appear, you are not dealing with a legal professional. You’re dealing with a potential legal threat.

How to Protect Yourself

Always ask for the supervising attorney’s name

Request proof of paralegal certification

Never share court documents outside of verified legal channels

Report suspicious activity to the California State Bar or District Attorney’s Office

The Title “Paralegal” Is Not for Sale

Orange County’s family court system is already under scrutiny. Rogue actors posing as paralegals deepen public distrust and further victimize parents caught in legal chaos.

They prey on pain. They exploit confusion. And they present themselves as saviors — while leaving families legally and emotionally wrecked.

Real help doesn’t come from deception.

The law is clear. The standards are written. It’s time enforcement caught up.

Correction August 24, 2025:

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Eric Willens was suspended from the practice of law. In fact, the suspension was stayed pending completion of a three-year probation. The probation period ends in 2026. The article has been updated to reflect this.

