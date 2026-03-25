Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Dr. Dan D's avatar
Dr. Dan D
15h

Wow… outstanding research. Your investigative journalism is honestly top notch. Best of luck to Lucy and Kim. We’ll be voting for them.

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Elizabeth T Gamagami's avatar
Elizabeth T Gamagami
16h

EXCELLENT ARTICLE! SHAME on you Don Wagner- you are a public servant and the public you represent is begging for just ACCOUNTABILITY and OVERSIGHT. THE PEOPLE will come for your positions to ensure real change within these abusive tyrannical “courts”.

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