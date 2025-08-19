Dr. Thea Reinhart. March 2025.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Dr. Thea Reinhart, a longtime court-appointed custody evaluator, is the subject of an active investigation by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, an investigator confirmed. The probe follows Reinhart’s controversial 2022 recommendation granting sole custody to Frank Mogavero, in which she classified protective mother Anna Mogavero as engaging in parental alienation — a characterization that evidence obtained by this reporter indicates was a misrepresentation. Multiple previous complaints by parents, including fathers, against Reinhart to the Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) were dismissed by the agency until now.

Mogavero was charged Oct. 16, 2024 (Case No. 24HF2035), with four felony counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, under Penal Code section 288(a). On Dec. 9, prosecutors amended the case to five counts under section 288(a) and added one count of possessing or controlling child pornography under section 311.11(a). That pornography charge was later increased to two counts on April 16, 2025. Mogavero’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 for a pretrial conference in Department H1 at the Harbor Justice Center.

Sources are urging parents who have encountered misconduct by Dr. Reinhart or other custody evaluators and therapists in Orange County to re-submit their complaints to the Board of Behavioral Sciences, or file new ones, and specifically request that the cases be escalated to the agency’s enforcement division for referral to the Department of Consumer Affairs.

A Rally for Accountability

The Mogavero charges brought long-simmering questions to the surface: Why were repeated warnings about evaluators ignored, and how many families have been affected? Those questions took center stage at a rally last month, where families gathered in a striking show of public dissent.

Dubbed “Three Courts, One Playbook,” the event focused on what protesters described as systemic failures across Orange County’s family, juvenile, and probate courts. Families alleged recurring patterns: abuse reports dismissed without investigation, due process violations, fraud on the court by evaluators and attorneys, and entrenched judicial bias.

A video of the rally, shared widely online, amplified what advocates have long argued: misconduct in Orange County courts is not a glitch — it’s a playbook.

Complaints Ignored — Until Mogavero

For many families at the rally, the Mogavero case was not an isolated failure but proof of what they had been saying for years: complaints about custody evaluators were systematically ignored.

Copies of complaints filed with the Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and reviewed by this reporter show that parents had raised concerns about Reinhart long before the Mogavero case. Those filings were dismissed at the time but are now included in the Department of Consumer Affairs investigation.

The pattern is not unique to Reinhart. Parents who filed complaints against other evaluators — including Jessica St. Clair, Dr. Sue Tonkins, Dr. Stacey White-Kinney, Miriam Galindo, Dr. Peterson, and Dr. Linda Grossman — as well as others on Orange County’s court-approved lists , also report their grievances were dismissed. Families say the failures extend beyond evaluators to include therapists and minors’ counsel, compounding the lack of accountability in cases that determine children’s immediate safety, well-being and futures.

A similar theme emerged earlier this year before Arizona’s Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, where testimony underscored how regulators routinely failed to investigate complaints, leaving evaluators free to continue influencing custody decisions.

Allegations Against Reinhart

According to complaints reviewed by this reporter, Reinhart has been accused of:

Accepting bribes and falsifying psychological test scores.

Posing as clients to complete psychological assessments, skewing results.

Producing biased, incompetent or fraudulent evaluations.

Engaging in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct, including asking about penis size during interviews.

Using a former client as her “editor” for section 730 custody evaluation reports.

Failing to file mandatory FL-326 disclosures.

Failing to meet state-mandated continuing education in domestic violence and child abuse.

Violating California Family Code sections 3011, 3118, 1815, 1816 and 3111, and California Rules of Court, rules 5.220, 5.225 and 5.230.

If substantiated, these allegations could amount to fraud on the court and serious ethical misconduct — jeopardizing the safety of children whose lives were shaped by Reinhart’s recommendations.

Professional Ties and Networks

Reinhart’s long tenure in Orange County reveals a dense web of professional ties. By 2014, Voice of OC reported she had conducted about 500 evaluations for local courts. Professional directories list her as “Thea Reinhart, Ph.D. — PSY9585,” with an office at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite 550, in Irvine — a suite shared with other evaluators, including Diane Kelley, Ph.D.

She has been listed as a member of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) since at least 2002 and has appeared on programs hosted by the National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse in 2014.

Documents reviewed by this reporter also tie Reinhart to Christy Black, known as “Angel Law.” According to litigants, Black offered to secretly coach parties for fees ranging from $100 to $250 an hour, and encouraged them to request Reinhart or Diane Kelley as evaluators, or to retain attorneys such as Arthur LaCilento — and David Monarch if Jessica St. Clair, MFT, was involved. In those accounts, Black claimed St. Clair “will favor you” and “kisses his butt.”

Reinhart, St. Clair and Black did not respond to requests for comment. Monarch and Kelley could not be reached.

Fielding Institute Background

Reinhart earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara between 1980 and 1984, when the program operated as a hybrid correspondence model and was not yet accredited by the American Psychological Association. Although the model offered flexibility for working professionals, the lack of APA accreditation at the time likely limited graduates’ access to accredited internships and rigorous clinical supervision compared with traditional programs at UCLA, UC Irvine, or Pepperdine.

Today, the school—now known as Fielding Graduate University—is APA accredited, but its outcomes continue to lag behind peer institutions. In 2022, the California Board of Psychology reported that Fielding graduates had a 40 percent first-time pass rate on the national licensing exam (EPPP), with only 2 of 5 candidates passing. By contrast, UC San Diego achieved 100 percent and Palo Alto University reported 95 percent. Comparable pass rates for UCLA, Stanford, UCI, and SDSU are not individually published by the state, but those programs consistently place students in APA-accredited internships and demonstrate significantly stronger licensure outcomes.

The Larger Pattern: Custody Evaluators Under Scrutiny

The Reinhart investigation underscores a broader question: What about the others?

For years, parents and advocates have raised alarms about misconduct and questionable qualifications among Orange County custody evaluators and therapists. Names repeatedly cited include Jessica St. Clair, Peterson, Galindo, Tonkins, Amy Stark, and Kinney-White. Allegations range from racial bias and gender discrimination to the suppression of abuse evidence, reliance on “reunification” therapies now outlawed under Piqui’s Law, and in some cases, the use of fraudulent credentials.

Despite these warnings, judges have continued to appoint the same preferred evaluators while dismissing findings from more qualified experts. Minors’ counsel have often turned a blind eye, relying on contested reports, while the attorney general, the FBI, and the Orange County district attorney’s office have ignored complaints and failed to act. Parents argue the result has been custody orders with life-altering — and sometimes life-threatening — consequences for children.

Continuing Education and Legal Obligations

California law requires evaluators to meet strict standards:

Initial training: 40 hours in custody evaluation.

Domestic violence and child abuse: 16 hours of advanced training, including 12 classroom hours and four hours of community resource networking.

Annual updates: eight hours in evaluator training and four in domestic violence/child abuse.

Piqui’s Law compliance (SB 331, 2022): training must include coercive control, child sexual abuse, trauma-informed practices and a prohibition on coercive “reunification” treatments.

Failure to meet these requirements disqualifies evaluators from serving in family law matters. Multiple sources allege Reinhart and others bypassed these obligations with little oversight.

A System in Question

The investigation into Reinhart is about more than one evaluator. It highlights oversight failures and judicial reliance on outside professionals whose training and conduct may not meet minimum statutory requirements, including Family Code section 3011, which governs the best interests of the child.

For parents fighting to protect their children, the stakes could not be higher.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalistreporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

