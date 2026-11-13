Cheyenne Hunt at UCI November 9, 2026. Photo by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Updated Nov. 12, 2026 10:02 PM

Cheyenne Hunt, the attorney whose social media post helped set off the allegations that ended Eric Swalwell’s congressional career told UC Irvine law students that the ongoing backlash she faces is proof the movement is working. Asked by this outlet whether Reckoning Action would bring the same pressure to California’s family courts and district attorneys, including Orange County’s, where mothers who report intimate partner violence, domestic violence and child abuse say they are losing custody and facing prosecution, she pointed to a forthcoming state “scorecard” — and called it a “long game.”

IRVINE, Calif. — Cheyenne Hunt, executive director of the advocacy group Reckoning Action, told an audience at the UC Irvine School of Law on Nov. 9 that the current wave of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men is a continuation of the #MeToo movement, not a correction of it, and that the harassment she and survivors now face is a sign of progress rather than overreach.

“Of course there would be backlash,” Hunt said. “That’s the sign that you’re gaining ground.”

Hunt said Reckoning Action will hold a rally and lobby day in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18 and will soon release a “first 100 days” anti-misogyny agenda for the incoming Congress.

Hunt, a 2021 graduate of UCI Law and an alumna of its Domestic Violence Clinic, spoke at a noon Q&A in Education Building 1111 hosted by the school’s Initiative to End Family Violence (IEFV). The conversation was moderated by Professor Jane Stoever, director of the UCI Law Domestic Violence Clinic.

Reckoning Action Launch May 20, 2026. Photo: Instagram

From the Clinic to Capitol Hill

Hunt described her clinic years as formative, but said it was the losses — not the wins — that shaped her. She recalled a case in which the clinic sought an emergency protective order to stop a custody exchange after a child disclosed what Hunt called disturbing details about her father and an upcoming visit the child feared.

“We lost,” Hunt said. “And I remember sitting in my car knowing that this child was still going to have to go to her father’s house the next night.”

Hunt said she grew up experiencing domestic violence and that the case convinced her the problem was “bigger than what was happening in one courtroom.” Before founding Reckoning Action, she said, she worked for Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the Senate Judiciary Committee and led the content-creator coalition Gen Z for Change. In 2024 she ran in the Democratic primary for California’s 45th Congressional District, a race that also included Republican incumbent Michelle Steel and Democrats Derek Tran, Kim Nguyen-Penaloza and Aditya Pai. Hunt finished fourth; Tran went on to unseat Steel in November. Hunt described herself as the first Gen Z woman to run for Congress.

The Swalwell Allegations

Hunt said that this spring a friend told her that Swalwell, then the leading Democrat in California’s governor’s race, had sexually harassed her while she worked on Capitol Hill, and asked Hunt to use her platform. Hunt said she had been warned to “stay away” from Swalwell on her first day as a law clerk on the Hill while still a UCI student.

“Not only was he now taking the lead in the polls, but he was about to be endorsed by Hakeem Jeffries and Gavin Newsom and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi all in the next 48 hours,” Hunt said. “If we wanted to stop this from happening, we really needed to do something now.” Hunt’s account of the planned endorsements could not be independently confirmed.

Hunt said the women who came forward after she posted her video described a common pattern of contact and what Hunt called “grooming” through social media and offers of career mentorship, followed by meetings at hotels. She said reporters who had pursued the story for years had never been able to assemble enough women willing to go on the record, because many worked in politics and Swalwell had leverage over their careers.

Hunt said speaking out against her own party’s frontrunner came at a cost. “I also, in that moment, got completely exiled from Democratic politics,” she said. “Folks were looking at me more as, like, the influencer with a loud mouth, who’s talking about unverified claims and meddling in a California election. And so I knew that we had a window to really prove them wrong.”

The Reckoning Action was launched May 20, 2026.

Reckoning Action, Hunt said, connected the women with pro bono counsel and with news outlets it trusted. She said 10 days passed between her video and the publication of the story. Swalwell withdrew from the governor’s race and announced his resignation from Congress on April 13, amid bipartisan calls for his expulsion and a House Ethics Committee investigation. Swalwell has denied the allegations, calling them “a calculated and transparent political hit job.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department referred a sexual assault allegation against Swalwell to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 21, according to NBC News. Asked by this outlet on Nov. 12 whether a charging decision had been made, Venusse Dunn, chief of the office’s Bureau of Communications, said: “The case is under review and we do not have additional information to share at this time.” Swalwell’s attorney, Sara Azari, has called the referral “a standard procedural step” and said Swalwell is innocent.

Hunt also said Reckoning Action has worked with women who have made allegations against Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, and with survivors of “multiple Republican congressmen,” musicians and celebrities, some of whose accounts have not yet been made public. Platner has denied the allegations against him and has called them politically motivated.

Wraparound Support for Survivors

Hunt said survivors who come forward today face risks that did not exist a decade ago, including doxxing, swatting and coordinated online harassment, in addition to the long-standing threat of litigation. Reckoning Action, she said, now provides communications support, digital security, removal of survivors’ addresses from the internet, mental health counseling and, in at least one case, physical relocation.

She was sharply critical of reporters who treat the presence of an advocate in an interview as evidence that a survivor has been coached.

“It’s not at all abnormal for someone like me, or like a celebrity or an elected official or an advocate, to have someone that is a third party that is in between you and the reporter,” Hunt said. “That’s like a PR person’s whole job. And yet the idea that a survivor would have someone like that in the conversation was viewed as somehow … dismantling the validity of their story.”

She called that “truly just bad faith,” and said reporters lose survivors’ trust when “they treat them like property or like a scoop that they’re trying to break.”

Hunt said she, too, has faced retaliation.

“I’m packing up my house and moving right now because I’ve been doxxed, and I’ve had weird stuff mailed to my front door, and so has my mother,” Hunt said. “It doesn’t mean that you’ve gone too far. It means that you’re getting to the people who are protective of the status quo.”

The Legislative Agenda

Hunt said Reckoning Action helped shape the No Campaign Funded Cover-Ups Act (H.R. 9961), introduced July 27 by Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. The bill would bar federal candidates and officeholders from using campaign contributions or legal expense funds to cover costs tied to sexual assault, abuse or harassment claims. It has been referred to the House Administration Committee.

She said the group is also lobbying for “Virginia’s Law“ (S. 3815), which she said is backed by the family of the late Virginia Giuffre and would eliminate the federal statute of limitations for child sex crimes, and for House ethics reforms with the bipartisan women’s caucuses.

Hunt said the group will press for both bills at its Nov. 18 lobby day in Washington, alongside its forthcoming “first 100 days” anti-misogyny agenda for the incoming Congress. She cited a Reckoning Action poll that she said found 88% of voters, including 84% of Republicans, would prioritize congressional candidates who favor releasing the Epstein files. This outlet has requested the poll’s methodology.

Hunt also warned that state-level proposals to roll back no-fault divorce and to eliminate the “best interests of the child” custody standard are “not catching national attention yet,” and tied changes in family court to what she called “regressive Project 2025 type policies.”

A Question From Orange County

During the audience Q&A, this reporter — who identified herself as a domestic violence survivor and local investigative journalist — asked whether Reckoning Action would extend the same legal support and organized pressure it brought to Congress to protective parents in Orange County family court, and direct it at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, state legislators, the attorney general and the courts.

The question described a pattern this outlet has reported on in multiple cases: a mother reports abuse, custody is reduced or reversed after claims of parental alienation, and the district attorney’s child abduction unit then prosecutes the mother for withholding the child, under penal code 278 without, in the families’ view, adequately weighing the good-cause defense (penal code 278.7) under California law.

District attorneys’ child abduction units operate under Family Code Sections 3130 through 3134.5, which direct prosecutors to locate and return children held in violation of custody orders. The law requires the district attorney to act on behalf of the court, not on behalf of either parent. The state reimburses counties millions of dollars for these costs. Protective parents and advocates interviewed by this outlet say that in practice, district attorneys’ units across California, including Orange County’s, have acted as an enforcement arm for the parent who alleged alienation, even when that parent had been reported for, or found to have committed, abuse. They say the units have neither informed protective parents of the good-cause defense under Penal Code Section 278.7 nor applied it before pursuing charges.

The reporter asked whether Reckoning Action would call on Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to publicly review that unit’s cases, and named several cases this outlet has covered — those of Taran Nolan, Tawny Minna-Grossman, Joy Houghton, and Cynthia Castro-Nicely — as well as the reporter’s own. This outlet has also reported on OC mothers whose cases involved former court-approved therapist Jessica St. Clair and on the Genevie Esquivel case in Ventura County, Giselle Smiel case in Los Angeles County.

The reporter also asked whether Reckoning Action’s work would extend beyond sexual violence to include coercive control, physical violence, child abuse and financial abuse.

Hunt responded by disclosing her own history.

“I know how incredibly heavy it can be as someone that was a child in a custody proceeding that was not handled fairly, and the deck was very much stacked against my mom, who was a victim of domestic violence,” Hunt said. “I’ve lived that, and I understand how not responsive to justice that system can be.”

She said Reckoning Action does not yet have the “financial and the manpower type resources” for direct support in individual cases, but is preparing to launch the Reckoning Scorecard, which will push state legislatures “to clean up their act when it comes to gender-based violence. And that includes in the family court system.”

She said the project will examine “how often the prosecutors are really bringing these cases in alignment with the law, the actions of a district attorney, the outcomes that we’re seeing in family court,” and called it one of the group’s first projects of the new year, “because it’s deeply personal to me.”

“Part of this is going to be a little bit of a long game,” Hunt said, adding that she would like to stay in contact and learn more about this outlet’s reporting.

Hunt did not directly address whether Reckoning Action would call on Spitzer to review the child abduction unit’s cases. This outlet has asked Reckoning Action for its position.

In a follow-up, this reporter said California legislators have been unwilling to discuss family court reform publicly, citing impacted California mothers and advocates including Danielle Pollack of National Safe Parents. The reporter noted that Family Code Section 3044 — the rebuttable presumption against awarding custody to a parent who has committed domestic violence — has been law for more than two decades, yet is still inconsistently and incorrectly applied.

Section 3044 was part of the Legislature’s response to the Simpson case. In December 1996, an Orange County court returned Nicole Brown Simpson’s two children to O.J. Simpson, ending a guardianship held by their maternal grandparents. On Nov. 10, 1998, the 4th District Court of Appeal reversed that order, ruling that the trial court had wrongly excluded evidence of domestic violence, and sent the case back for a new hearing. AB 840, by Assembly Member Sheila Kuehl and Sen. Richard Rainey, was signed as urgency legislation in September 1999. In 2023, the Legislature added Piqui’s Law (SB 331), which bars family courts from ordering reunification programs that cut children off from a parent and expands domestic violence and child abuse training for judges who hear family cases. Families and advocates say both laws are still improperly applied.

“Everybody is tired of hearing that judges need to be trained and educated,” this reporter said. Hunt said she would welcome a further conversation.

‘Courageous, Not Fearless’

Asked by a student how volunteers can help, Hunt said Reckoning Action’s volunteer structure is still forming and that it relies on lawyers, law students and non-lawyers for days of action, including the “I Am Jane Doe” march in Washington. She said the group urgently needs legal researchers for the Scorecard project, and urged law students to consider policy careers without first “paying dues” in traditional practice.

Members of the public can get involved by contacting Reckoning Action through its website, reckoningaction.org.

She closed with advice to the attendees in the room.

“I used to believe that to be successful, you had to be fearless,” Hunt said. “And now I’m realizing that there’s a difference between being fearless and being courageous. I’m afraid all the time.”

“Don’t wait to not be afraid,” she said.

Moving Forward

Hours after the UCI event, Hunt discussed rampant abuse including sexual misconduct and domestic abuse in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Reckoning Action has said its Scorecard project will launch in the new year. Whether it will examine county-level prosecutorial practice — including the Orange County District Attorney’s child abduction unit and its handling of the good-cause defense under Penal Code Section 278.7 — remains to be seen.

This outlet requested comment from Reckoning Action by email, Instagram and its website contact form on the Scorecard’s timeline, scope and methodology, and on whether it will evaluate Orange County specifically. Reckoning Action had not responded as of publication.

On Nov. 11, this outlet requested comment from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on the child abduction unit’s case review practices, including how it evaluates the good-cause defense before filing charges. The office had not responded as of publication. This article will be updated with any responses received.

This outlet will continue to report on the cases referenced in this article and on the Scorecard when it is released.

Hunt’s account of the Swalwell allegations is one of refusing to stay silent even when it cost her standing within her own party. Whether Reckoning Action will bring that same willingness to Orange County is one of the questions this outlet will keep asking. That includes scrutiny of the officials who shape how family courts and prosecutors treat victims of abuse, protective mothers and children; of officials with ties to UCI, Sacramento and Washington; and of advocates and organizations that publicly champion survivors while, families say, turning a blind eye when cases implicate the powerful.

IEFV’s next event, a book talk on the criminalization of motherhood and pregnancy, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 at UCI Law.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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