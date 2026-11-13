Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Put Orange County on the scorecard. California law gives a parent with custody rights a good-cause defense to certain child abduction charges if the parent reasonably fears immediate harm to the child and meets the law’s other requirements. Todd Spitzer should publish his office’s policy and the numbers: How many good-cause reports came in? Who reviewed them before charges were filed? How many cases went forward anyway, and why? Protect the children’s identities. Give the public the findings. A parent who reports danger shouldn’t have to wait until she’s standing at the defendant’s table to find out whether anyone read her report.

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