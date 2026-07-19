Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16m

No serious person says every young associate owns every client of a giant law firm. But when a sitting family-court judge hears custody, visitation, domestic-violence, and child-safety matters after previously appearing in DOJ records connected to Epstein’s defense orbit, the public has a right to ask questions. What did she work on? What did she know? Why was this never meaningfully disclosed in campaign materials? Did voters get the full picture? Orange County family court is already under scrutiny for alleged systemic failures. This disclosure does not prove misconduct on the bench. It does prove that transparency was incomplete. Judicial legitimacy requires sunlight, especially when children, victims, and parental rights are on the line.

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Andriy Lyashchenko's avatar
Andriy Lyashchenko
3m

How about rest of counties in California?

the files contain a lot of activity in Shasta County...

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