Evelyn Lopez with her girls. Photo: Online

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — On May 26, newly appointed San Diego Juvenile Court Judge Devon L. Lomayesva terminated a young mother’s parental rights to her two toddler daughters despite court records, visitation reports, emotional video footage, and expert testimony supporters say demonstrated a strong and loving maternal bond between the children and their mother — a ruling now intensifying public scrutiny of California’s dependency court system and raising renewed questions about secrecy, due process, family separation, and governmental accountability.

The case involving sisters Malaika Robinson, 3, and Xayah Robinson, 2, has become one of the most closely watched dependency proceedings among family court reform advocates after emotional videos, public testimony, sealed court hearings, and growing online activism drew national attention to the children’s removal and the county’s effort to permanently sever the girls’ legal relationship with their mother, Evelyn Lopez.

According to court records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency repeatedly documented that Lopez appeared loving, nurturing, emotionally attentive, and appropriately bonded with the children during visitation.

Reports reviewed by this publication described Lopez as:

consistently attending visits,

bringing snacks, books, and activities,

singing and reading with the girls,

comforting them emotionally,

recognizing their needs,

and interacting “appropriately and effectively” with the children.

“When the mother speaks about her children, she speaks with excitement and love for her children in her voice, and is very nurturing and loving with her children,” one county report stated.

According to records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, the same dependency system that documented a strong and loving maternal bond ultimately pursued permanent termination of parental rights.

Supporters of Lopez say at least one expert witness further warned that permanently severing the children’s bond with their mother and extended maternal family could prove psychologically catastrophic for the girls.

Yet despite those findings and observations, a San Diego Juvenile Court judge ultimately terminated Lopez’s parental rights, clearing the way for adoption proceedings involving the two young sisters.

The Beginning of the Dependency Case

According to documents reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, the dependency proceedings began in November 2023 following allegations of domestic violence involving Lopez and the children’s father, Keenan Robinson.

Court records alleged the children had been exposed to altercations between the parents, including one incident in which Robinson allegedly grabbed Lopez by the face while she held infant Xayah and another in which he allegedly kicked a trash can toward Lopez while she held the baby.

Records reviewed by this publication show Lopez sought a restraining order against Robinson during early proceedings.

Court records further show Lopez was facing housing instability at the time. Her attorney informed the court that shelters were full and Lopez could soon become homeless. Lopez requested permission to temporarily relocate with the children to Tijuana, Mexico, where maternal relatives lived.

Court minutes reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored indicate minors’ counsel Lisa Haight agreed with the request, and Judge Michael P. Pulos authorized the arrangement if housing could not be secured in the United States.

But what began as a dependency proceeding centered on domestic violence allegations and requests for protection by Evelyn Lopez would eventually evolve into a highly contentious and nationally scrutinized termination-of-parental-rights battle.

Contradictory Orders, Warrants, Removal and Escalation

As proceedings intensified, the case escalated into a multi-state and international dispute after the mother later became the subject of bench warrants and missing-child allegations — despite earlier court rulings issued in November 2023 authorizing Evelyn Lopez to leave both the state and country with the girls if stable housing could not be secured in the United States. The matter eventually evolved into a highly contentious dependency battle marked by mounting distrust between the family and Child Welfare Services.

According to court records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, Judge Michael P. Pulos issued a $50,000 bench warrant for Lopez in May 2024 and ordered the detention of Malaika Robinson after Lopez failed to appear in court.

Court records further show the court ordered Malaika detained in the controversial Polinsky Children’s Center upon apprehension.

According to records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, Missouri’s Department of Social Services–Children’s Division did not validate California’s concerns when San Diego CPS attempted to locate Evelyn Lopez and the children after Lopez relocated to Missouri.

After San Diego social worker Ashlee Purnell cross-reported the case on May 2, 2024, Missouri officials responded:

“The information you provided does not meet the statutory criteria of a child abuse and neglect report or referral…”

Missouri authorities further advised they were “unable to investigate the concerns” and recommended California work through local county offices if it wanted a courtesy search conducted for the family.

The same records show California officials acknowledged they had:

no confirmed location for the family,

no proof the family crossed the border,

and no extraditable felony warrant at the time.

At one point, San Diego records also indicate Lopez was advised Missouri “may be able to open the dependency case there and help the mother.”

According to statements later made publicly by Lopez and supporters, Lopez was told authorities were threatening to use police, border patrol agents, and federal marshals to take her and the children by force if she did not return to California.

According to statements later made publicly by Lopez and her supporters, Lopez ultimately returned to California after believing authorities were threatening to use police, border patrol agents, and federal marshals to locate her and the children if she did not comply with court demands.

Lopez was later detained, and the toddler girls were subsequently placed with adoptive family members throughout the remaining dependency proceedings.

Video courtesy of Audra Morgan, Eye of the Storm.

Videos Spark Public Outcry

Public attention surrounding the case intensified after videos and photographs circulated online purporting to show the emotional removal and transport of the children following county-funded monitored visitation with Lopez.

One widely circulated video appears to show the toddler girls crying, screaming, and reaching out for their mother as visitation ended and the children were strapped into car seats before being driven away.

Additional videos circulating across X, Instagram, TikTok, and advocacy platforms appear to show affectionate interactions between Lopez and the girls during visits, footage supporters say directly contradicted claims that no substantial parental bond existed between the mother and children.

The emotional videos triggered intense reactions online, with many advocates and commenters arguing the footage reflected trauma associated with prolonged separation from the children’s mother and extended family.

Some online activists went much further, accusing county agencies and court personnel of participating in systemic abuse and corruption. Others used rhetoric describing aspects of the dependency and foster care system as “state-sanctioned child trafficking and family separation.”

No criminal findings have been issued against the judges, social workers, attorneys, or county personnel publicly criticized online.

Still, the growing online attention transformed the Robinson case into a broader symbol of what critics and reform advocates describe as a crisis-level pattern of due process violations and virtually nonexistent public trust within California’s family and dependency court systems.

The Judges, Social Workers and Court-Appointed Professionals

The Robinson case generated additional controversy after activists and online advocates publicly identified numerous judges, attorneys, social workers, guardians ad litem, and court-appointed professionals connected to the proceedings.

Judges publicly associated with the case include:

Judge Michael P. Pulos,

Judge Alexander M. Calero,

Judge Bubis,

and Judge Morales.

Court-appointed professionals and Children’s Legal Services personnel publicly identified in connection with the matter include:

Lisa Haight,

Nicole McConn,

and other Children’s Legal Services representatives serving as minors’ counsel and guardians ad litem.

County social workers and supervisors publicly referenced by activists include:

Ashlee Purnell,

David Miller,

Nicole Montzingo,

Crystal Felusme,

Gizel Aquino,

Kathleen Montiel,

Kyle Lavin,

Chantal Hill,

and additional county personnel assigned throughout the dependency proceedings.

County counsel attorneys publicly connected to the matter include Jessica Nicole Fellman and other San Diego County counsel representatives appearing on behalf of the Agency.

No criminal charges or formal findings of misconduct have been issued against the individuals publicly named by activists online.

The Maternal Bond at the Center of the Case

According to reports reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, one of the most controversial aspects of the proceedings involved the apparent contradiction between the Agency’s own observations documenting a strong maternal bond and the ultimate decision to permanently terminate Lopez’s parental rights.

County visitation reports repeatedly documented that the children appeared comfortable, affectionate, emotionally connected, and bonded with Lopez during visitation.

One report noted that Xayah became visibly upset when visits with Lopez ended.

Another described Malaika as cheerful, affectionate, resilient, and thriving developmentally.

Even seemingly ordinary moments emerged from the records.

One October 2025 daycare incident report reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored documented Malaika accidentally colliding with another child while playing on a playground. Staff described the response simply as “Lots of Love + ice applied.”

To supporters, the report reflected something often lost amid dependency litigation:

the children at the center of the proceedings remained very young children navigating ordinary moments of childhood while surrounded by extraordinary legal conflict and separation from their mother.

READ: “The Bond Doesn’t Exist”: San Diego Juvenile Court Blocks Press Access in Contested Termination-of-Parental-Rights Case Involving Two Toddler Sisters

Visitation Reversed and Reunification Ends

According to court records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, Lopez had reportedly advanced to unsupervised visitation by May 2025 while Robinson remained on supervised visitation.

But county officials later alleged Lopez violated court directives by maintaining communication with Robinson despite ongoing concerns regarding domestic violence and court-ordered separation between the parents.

Additional allegations later surfaced claiming the children reported seeing or speaking with Robinson during visits involving Lopez.

According to Agency filings reviewed by this publication, the Agency subsequently sought to return Lopez to supervised visitation and later recommended termination of reunification services altogether.

By August 2025, county officials formally recommended proceeding toward termination of parental rights and adoption planning under Welfare and Institutions Code § 366.26.

Public appellate records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored show an appellate challenge later filed by the parents was ultimately dismissed after appointed counsel reportedly advised the appellate court there were no arguable issues to raise on appeal.

A Fight Over Transparency

The Robinson case also drew controversy after journalists and members of the public attempting to observe May 2026 termination proceedings in San Diego Juvenile Court were denied access.

A media request filed by Unveiled and Uncensored acknowledged California’s confidentiality protections governing dependency proceedings and expressly agreed not to photograph, record, broadcast, or publicly identify the minors involved.

The signed JUV-029 media agreement stated:

“I request permission to attend and observe the hearing in person or remote as a media representative only. I do not seek to photograph, record, or broadcast the proceeding. I will comply with all confidentiality requirements and any conditions imposed by the Court.”

The filing additionally proposed narrower restrictions — including limiting attendance to nonconfidential portions of proceedings — rather than complete exclusion of the press.

Access was nevertheless denied.

Dependency proceedings involving minors are confidential under California law, and courts maintain broad discretion to restrict access to protect children’s privacy and safety.

But critics argue the secrecy surrounding dependency court hearings increasingly prevents meaningful public oversight precisely when courts are exercising some of the most extraordinary powers government can wield:

permanently severing parental rights,

removing children from families,

limiting parent-child contact,

sealing records,

and placing children into state-supervised systems.

The Broader Debate

How much secrecy is necessary to protect children or victims of abuse — and at what point does secrecy itself lend itself to corruption and undermine public accountability?

That question now sits at the center of the Robinson case and a growing statewide debate over California’s dependency and family court systems.

Courts and child welfare agencies argue confidentiality protections are essential to shield minors from trauma, exploitation, retaliation, and public exposure.

But critics contend that due to the extraordinary level of secrecy surrounding dependency proceedings, it is often within those very hearings where the alleged trauma, exploitation, retaliation, coercion, and institutional failures occur — shielded from meaningful public scrutiny.

They argue the lack of transparency can insulate governmental misconduct, flawed investigations, inappropriate removals, conflicts of interest, and life-altering judicial decisions from accountability until long after the damage to children and families has already been done.

Critics further contend that when courts possess the extraordinary authority to permanently terminate parental rights, flip custody, place parents on prolonged or indefinite monitored visitation, remove children from families, and place them into state-supervised systems — all while limiting press access and sealing records from public review — the potential for abuse of discretion, institutional failures, and lack of accountability inevitably grows.

For reform advocates, the Robinson case has become emblematic of a broader concern increasingly voiced across California: whether confidentiality laws intended to protect vulnerable children are, in some instances, also preventing the public from scrutinizing the very systems exercising enormous power over families’ lives.

Whether one views the Robinson case as an example of necessary state intervention or a troubling exercise of government power, one reality remains undeniable:

The public is being asked to trust a process it no longer trusts and largely cannot see until after the damage is done.

For Malaika and Xayah Robinson, however, the consequences are no longer theoretical.

According to records reviewed by Unveiled and Uncensored, a San Diego Juvenile Court judge ultimately severed Evelyn Lopez’s parental rights despite years of documented visitation, emotional attachment, expert concerns regarding the maternal bond, and repeated county observations describing Lopez as loving, nurturing, and bonded with her children.

The long-term emotional and psychological consequences of those decisions will likely not be fully understood for years to come..

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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