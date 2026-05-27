Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann
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“The bond doesn’t exist” was the lie the system needed, and the records apparently said otherwise. Videos showed crying toddlers reaching for their mother. County reports described love, comfort, attachment, and appropriate parenting. The case began with domestic-violence concerns and housing instability, then mutated into warrants, removal, supervised visitation, adoption planning, and termination. That is the dependency-court meat grinder. Confidentiality may protect children in theory, but in practice, it often protects agencies, minors’ counsel, social workers, county lawyers, and judges from public accountability. If California can permanently erase a mother in secret, every parent in America should be alarmed.

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