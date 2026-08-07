Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria da Penha's avatar
Maria da Penha
16h

Counties can claim millions for Child Abduction Unit work, fail to produce proper records of how the time and money were actually used, and the main consequence is simply “you don’t get the money.” No automatic fine, no automatic personal accountability, no automatic fraud referral. Just a fiscal disallowance. UNBELIEVABLE!

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
21h

This is where California’s family-court crisis meets the budget ledger. If the state pays aggressively for recovery but not for meaningful good-cause evaluation, the system’s incentives lean toward return first, safety later. The Commission on State Mandates now has the chance to correct the Controller’s blanket exclusion and recognize what should have been obvious: deciding whether to return a child necessarily includes deciding whether return places that child in danger. Riverside said the quiet part out loud. Good-cause review is inseparable from child-abduction work. Protective parents should not have to depend on unfunded minutes, hidden forms, and prosecutors pretending abuse evidence is irrelevant.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie M. Anderson Holburn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture