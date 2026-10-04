The U.K. High Court didn’t hand two little girls back across an ocean on a handshake. It demanded a full, serious, credible best-interest hearing before they were placed anywhere permanent. Seventeen days after the date that hearing was supposed to happen, Orange County Superior Court still hasn’t produced a single written word about what it did instead.

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2026 — As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, no written minute order or Findings and Order After Hearing (FOAH) had been posted in the Castro-Nicely case from the Sept. 16, 2026 hearing before Commissioner Robert F. Kohler. That is not this outlet’s assumption. It is visible on the public docket and Synthia Castro’s own sworn statement, filed with the court itself: in a Request for Order dated Sept. 29, 2026 — thirteen days after the hearing — Castro states under penalty of perjury that she has “not been provided with a written minute order or Findings and Order After Hearing setting out the precise custody terms, the non-parent placement, findings, factual basis, or statutory authority” for whatever the court decided that day. (For full background on the case and the Sept. 10 and 16 hearings, see the companion pieces linked below.)

A court that cannot or will not put its own ruling in writing for weeks is not a minor clerical failure. In a case this scrutinized — a case the United Kingdom’s own High Court conditioned on a genuine best-interest, full evidentiary hearing before either child was handed to a father with a documented history of domestic violence, child abuse and a multi-decade criminal record — the absence of a written order is itself a finding.

‘The Public Has a Right to Know’: Yet OC Court Closes Castro-Nicely Hearing, Orders Mother and Siblings to Have 90-Day No-Contact With Youngest Two Daughters 5 and 8

OCDA’s Jacobs and Minor’s Counsel Cite Parental Alienation and Child Abuse to Close Castro-Nicely Hearing — After Mother Is Disparaged in Public Hallway

BREAKING: Nicely-Castro Case — Two Young Children, 5 and 8, Flown From London to Orange County Overnight, Separated From Mother, Ahead of Today’s Custody Hearing

From Criminal Convictions to Parental Alienation Claims to the UK Hague Court: The Nicely-Castro Case Raises Questions About Orange County Family Court, the OCDA and California Child-Safety Laws

A Father in Arizona, Children in His Sister’s Care

One more fact is worth putting squarely in front of readers following this case: Nicely requested the court’s permission on Sept. 16 to relocate the children to Arizona, where he has resided since Oct. 1 — consistent with social media posts this outlet has previously noted showing him at events in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills, Arizona. The court denied that request. The practical result is that the two girls remain in Orange County in the day-to-day care and custody of a nonparent, their paternal aunt, Ilene Bailey, while their father lives out of state.

That arrangement sits oddly next to the rationale the court gave on Sept. 10 for placing the children with Bailey in the first place — that it was “the safest placement” precisely because Nicely would have “unlimited” contact with someone else always present to supervise it. A father who lives in a different state cannot, as a matter of simple geography, actually exercise “unlimited” contact with children who remain in California. Whatever this arrangement is in practice, it functions far more like sole custody by the paternal aunt than like the shared, closely supervised father-aunt arrangement the Sept. 10 minute order described.

The Minor’s Counsel Issue

Castro filed Requests for Order on Sept. 15 and Sept. 29, 2026, both seeking to replace Minor’s Counsel Diane Vargas; the Sept. 29 filing additionally raised new issues arising from the Sept. 16 hearing, detailed throughout this piece. Vargas is the attorney whose hallway remarks about Castro this outlet has previously reported, and whose account to the court on both Sept. 10 and 16 of the girls’ goodbye at a London airport video now contradicts. This outlet has since reviewed and published a recording of that goodbye; it shows the children sobbing as they said goodbye to their mother and siblings — not the dismissive, unbothered farewell Vargas described publicly.

Vargas’ Dec. Sept. 29, 2026

In a declaration filed the same day as Castro’s Request for Order, Vargas defends her handling of the case at length. She states that the court appointed her on June 17, 2024 to represent the two girls, and that in the time since, she has “had the opportunity to communicate with the children, review relevant information, and participate in the proceedings regarding the children.” On the question of the children’s best interests specifically, Vargas makes two arguments. First, she argues that continuity of representation is itself in the children’s best interest, stating that “replacing counsel at this stage of the proceedings would require a new attorney to become familiar with the children, the family circumstances, the history of the case, and the issues currently before the court” — in other words, that the disruption of a new appointment would cost the children more than whatever benefit a different attorney might bring. Second, she asserts that she has in fact been serving those interests all along: “I believe that I have performed my duties as minor counsel to the best of my ability and have advocated for the children’s best interests,” and that she “remain[s] neutral and do[es] not advocate for any one parent.”

Vargas’s declaration does not address, and this outlet has found no indication anyone has asked her to address under oath, the hallway remarks already documented by this outlet — including her own description of Castro as “a piece of trash,” her Sept. 10 re-enactment of the girls’ airport goodbye with their mother, siblings and stepfather, in which she made disparaging remarks about Castro and mimicked the goodbye using an exaggerated, high-pitched tone reminiscent of a schoolyard taunt — a re-enactment video evidence now appears to contradict — or her in-court claim to be “quite certain” how the children felt about their father despite, by her own admission, having spoken with the girls only while observing two short Zoom calls with Nicely, and never in person, before the Sept. 10 hearing. A reader can weigh those facts against her sworn assertion of neutrality for themselves.

Vargas does acknowledge that Castro disagrees with her representation, writing: “Respondent has filed an extensive declaration expressing her disagreement with my representation of the children. To my knowledge, there is no conflict of interest, ethical impediment, or other circumstance preventing me from continuing from my appointment.” She closes by stating that if the court ultimately finds replacement is in the children’s best interest, “I will not oppose my replacement” — and separately asks the court to reschedule the Oct. 26, 2026 hearing date, citing a conflicting “priority contempt trial” in another matter.

Vargas’s continuity argument rests on an assumption worth examining: that an existing, established and bonded relationship with the children makes her removal costly to their interests. The actual record does not obviously support that assumption. By Vargas’s own account, her contact with the children has consisted of some portion of their court-ordered Zoom calls — not an independent, trust-based relationship built over time. And at least one documented interaction between Vargas and one of the children was not a positive one: as this outlet has previously reported, Vargas told both a hallway group and the court on Sept. 10 that she avoided further contact with the girls after one of them told her, during a Zoom call, that she didn’t like her — after Vargas told the child it was “rude” to want to end the call. The records described below, in which that same child describes Vargas as having called her “rude” and “very mean,” tell a version of that same incident from the child’s side. Whatever this relationship is, bonded and well established are not obviously the right words for it.

Per this reporter’s notes, these remarks were made in the open portion of the Sept. 16 hearing, before the courtroom was later closed — Commissioner Kohler’s expressed concerns for closing the rest of the hearing centered more on Vargas’s professional reputation and her relationship with the children than on the substance of Castro’s objections to her representation, a focus that, set against the actual thinness of that relationship, raises its own question about what standard the court applied in declining, at least informally, to remove Vargas on the spot.

Records Submitted to the Court

This outlet has reviewed records in which all four children — Castro and Nicely’s two daughters together with Castro’s two older children from a previous relationship, all of whom lived in the household — make statements describing physical abuse by Nicely, including punching, hair-pulling and being locked in a closet. One of the children also describes a paternal grandmother blaming the child for Nicely’s imprisonment. Separately, one of the children describes an interaction with Minor’s Counsel Diane Vargas in which the child says Vargas called her “rude” and “very mean” for wanting to end a Zoom call with Nicely.

A New, Disputed Factual Claim

Castro’s filing also raises a dispute not previously reported: she states that Nicely, Bailey and OCDA’s Jacobs claimed that cards or notes were found in the girls’ bags instructing them not to hug, speak to, or interact with their father. Castro says she has confirmed with the U.K. social workers who personally inspected the children’s bags during the return process that no such cards were found, and she is asking the court to require production of the cards themselves, photographs, or witness testimony before relying on that claim in any future hearing. The cards are pictured above.

What the U.K. Actually Demanded

This is worth saying plainly, because it is easy to lose in the volume of filings: the U.K. High Court did not simply hand two young girls back to California on faith that Orange County would sort it out. Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs told the court herself, on the record, at the Sept. 10 hearing, that the U.K.’s return order contemplated “a full child welfare/best interest hearing” before the children’s placement was finalized — and that Sept. 10 itself “is not a full evidentiary hearing.” The clear implication, from the government’s own prosecutor, was that a real hearing was still owed. Sept. 16 was the date set for it.

Seventeen days later, there is no public record of what, if anything, that hearing actually determined. The Sept. 10 minute order was itself internally contradictory about what Sept. 16 even was — Minor’s Counsel told the court it was “only set as a status conference,” while the order’s own closing line called it an “evidentiary hearing.” Castro’s Sept. 29 filing resolves none of that ambiguity; it simply confirms that whatever happened, nobody has written it down. According to Castro, the court’s ruling was conveyed only verbally: the children stay with paternal aunt Ilene Bailey, and Castro — the parent who held sole legal and physical custody for years, with whom the girls lived in New York under court approval — is to have “no parenting time pending further order.” That is a reduction from even the single monitored 15-minute phone call she’d been granted on Sept. 10.

If that is what a “full, serious, credible” best-interest hearing produces — a verbal order, no findings, no written order, and Castro’s contact with her daughters, and the children’s contact with their siblings, reduced to zero — it raises the obvious question of whether the hearing the U.K. court required actually took place in substance, or only in name.

What Castro’s Filing Actually Asks For

Castro’s Sept. 29 Request for Order goes well beyond asking for a piece of paper. Documents obtained by this outlet show she is also asking the court to revisit the closure of the Sept. 16 hearing and to conduct the kind of evidentiary review of the paternal-aunt placement that, by her account, has never happened.

On the closure of the courtroom, Castro’s filing states:

“Respondent objected to the prior hearing being closed to the public. Respondent acknowledges that California law can authorize closure in family-law and nonparent-custody matters, including Family Code sections 214 and 3041(a), but requests that the legal and factual basis for any future closure be stated and that the scope be limited to what the Court finds legally appropriate.”

On the placement itself, Castro asks the court to:

“review and reconsider continuation of the paternal-aunt placement and, before making any final or long-term non-parent custody determination, permit Respondent to present and challenge relevant evidence concerning the suitability of that household and alternative relatives.”

She also asks the court to explain, for the first time on the record, why her brother — the children’s maternal uncle — was never considered as an alternative:

“Respondent requests that the Court identify the statutory and legal basis used to select the paternal aunt and the legal framework, factual finding, assessment, disqualification, or other basis, if any, by which Respondent’s brother (the children’s maternal uncle) was not considered as a potential placement resource. Respondent requests that her brother be permitted to be proposed and evaluated as an alternative family placement unless the Court identifies a lawful reason why he is ineligible or unsuitable. Respondent requests that any decision excluding him be based on evidence and stated on the record or in a written order.”

Castro’s filing ties all of this to Family Code section 3041, the statute governing non-parent custody awards made over a parent’s objection:

“Respondent requests that, before continuing or making a final nonparent custody award over Respondent’s objection, the Court make the findings required by Family Code section 3041, including whether parental custody would be detrimental and whether custody to the nonparent is required to serve the children’s best interests, applying the statutory standard of proof to the extent section 3041 requires it. Respondent requests a written Findings and Order After Hearing identifying the persons holding legal custody and physical custody, the terms of placement and contact, the findings supporting any continued nonparent placement, and the legal authority under which the placement was made.”

Castro’s own stated justification for all of this returns to the same theme running through this outlet’s reporting on the case — that the record informing the children’s placement remains incomplete:

“The requested hearing and review are in the children’s best interests because the Court should have a complete evidentiary record concerning their health, safety and welfare, including relevant abuse history, CPS/child-protection information, psychiatric and mental-health information, New York records, evidence from professionals who worked with the children in the United Kingdom, the suitability of the current paternal-aunt household, and the suitability of available alternative relatives. ... Respondent contends that there is relevant prior history concerning the paternal aunt, the paternal uncle, and the children’s father that should be evaluated through admissible evidence before the current placement is continued on a long-term basis.”

In short: more than three weeks after the hearing that was supposed to settle the children’s placement on a real evidentiary record, Castro — not the court, not minor’s counsel, and not OCDA — is the one asking, in writing, for that record to actually be built.

The Good-Cause and Grave-Risk Questions OCDA Has Never Answered

Two legal frameworks sit directly on top of this case, and OCDA’s own public record on both of them is silence.

The first is Hague Convention Article 13(b) — the “grave risk” exception, which allows a court to refuse a child’s return if doing so would expose the child to physical or psychological harm. The second is California Penal Code section 278.7, which recognizes “good cause” as a defense when a parent takes or retains a child to protect them from danger rather than to abduct them. Both exist for exactly this kind of case: a parent with sole custody, a documented domestic-violence and child-abuse finding against the other parent, and a decision to keep the children somewhere safer rather than return them on schedule.

This outlet has previously reported — and documents it again in a companion piece — that Nicely’s record includes not two or three incidents but arrests across seven separate years — 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2024 — from a 2014 vehicle theft and resisting-arrest case through a 2019 federal conviction for transporting aliens for financial gain, repeated burglary and stolen-property arrests, a firearm-and-narcotics arrest, and the 2024 domestic-violence and child-abuse convictions that triggered the Family Code section 3044 presumption in the first place. That is the record OCDA’s Child Abduction Unit was working against when it devoted investigator time, travel and coordination to escorting two children across an ocean and installing them in that father’s household within hours of landing.

Nothing in the public record of this case shows OCDA devoting comparable effort to the other side of the ledger — to seriously examining whether Castro’s conduct met the standard for a 278.7 good-cause defense, or whether Nicely’s documented history should have triggered a 13(b) grave-risk analysis before the children were ever put on a plane. This outlet has previously reported that California counties, including Orange County, have sought tens of millions of dollars in reimbursement for exactly this kind of child-abduction recovery and return work, while documented good-cause determinations on reported abuse have amounted to only minutes of review a week. This case looks like that pattern in miniature: enormous institutional energy spent recovering the children for the parent with the criminal record or abuse findings, and none of that energy, as far as the public record shows, spent asking whether recovery was the right call to begin with.

That is not a neutral failure of resources. An office with the authority, staffing, and investigative capacity OCDA’s Child Abduction Unit has demonstrated in this case does not run short on time only when the question is whether a father’s documented history of abuse should matter. This outlet is not in a position to say, and does not say, that OCDA acted in bad faith. But the pattern — aggressive enforcement of custody on behalf of a parent with a recent history of abuse, and apparent silence on the legal defenses and safety frameworks that might have protected the other parent and the children, who are the victims here — looks less like a genuine abduction-recovery effort and more like an extended, high-powered, state-funded legal team working for the abuser. This outlet has asked OCDA directly, in writing, to explain that imbalance. As of publication, it has not answered.

Moving Forward

This outlet has requested comment from Minor’s Counsel Diane Vargas, Deputy District Attorney Tammy Jacobs, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office regarding its good-cause and grave-risk analysis in this case, John Nicely and Commissioner Kohler’s chambers regarding the continued absence of a written order from the Sept. 16 hearing, the disputed claim about cards in the children’s bags, and Castro’s pending motions. As of publication, no responses have been received. This outlet will update this story as information becomes available.

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

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Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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