Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 5

A mother shouldn’t have to chase the paperwork explaining why she can’t speak to her children. Julie Anderson-Holburn’s account shows Orange County moving faster to bring these girls across an ocean than to give Castro a written explanation for their placement. That is an appalling set of priorities. Vargas’s assertion of neutrality also deserves examination against the remarks and airport video described in this reporting. Keeping the same lawyer is no virtue if the representation is failing the children. These girls need adults willing to hear them. Castro needs a ruling she can read, challenge, and have reviewed.

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