California: People v. Shane Winans— A Domestic Violence Tragedy and the Murder of Nicole Winans

Originally Published on Newsbreak December 11, 2024

Shane Winans, accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife, Nicole Winans, made his first court appearance Dec. 10 for arraignment on charges of willful, deliberate, premeditated murder with the intentional discharge of a firearm.

Outside the courtroom, Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth “Beth” O’Hara addressed the media, emphasizing the seriousness of domestic violence. “You are not alone,” she said, urging victims to seek help through the Family Justice Center.

Shane Winans and Counsel. December 10, 2024. Photo: Online

Winans, clad in an orange jumpsuit and appearing to have a black eye, sat in the defendant’s box as attorney Gregory Davenport made a special appearance on his behalf, requesting the arraignment be continued to finalize representation. The court rescheduled the hearing for Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Winans is accused in the Dec. 6 shooting death of Nicole, a mother of two, in the early morning hours. Her children fled to a neighbor’s house, asking for help and urging them to call police, saying their parents were fighting. The shooting came just hours after Nicole and her children had attended a local Christmas Festival of Lights. [Read Part 1]

In addition to the murder charge, Winans faces two felony counts of child endangerment under Penal Code 273a. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Lopez confirmed an additional charge related to explosive devices discovered at Winans’ home.

Nicole who had recently separated from Shane, filed for divorce on Nov. 6. Their history of domestic violence and intimate partner violence previously addressed in cases presided over by Judge Danielle Dunham-Ramirez, a former San Joaquin County CPS attorney, and Judge Jonathan W. Fattarsi. Both judges are also involved in the high-profile Marino v. Mackey child sexual abuse and domestic violence case.

Courtroom Proceedings

Judge John R. Soldati cited Article I, Section 12(a) of the California Constitution in denying bail for Shane, noting the charges involved a capital crime. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Henry secured a criminal protective order for the two minor children.

San Joaquin County DA Domestic Violence Webpage.

O’Hara told this reporter after the hearing that anyone seeking help and resources can visit the SJC District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention [for more information, or contact the SJC DA Family Justice Center, located at 222 Weber Ave., First Floor, Hope Wing, or call (209) 468-2600.]

Two local advocates familiar with the court’s handling of domestic violence and child abuse cases described the system to this reporter as “deeply problematic.”

Nicole’s brother, John, said the children are now safe in the custody of their uncle and grandparents.

Nicole’s Facebook post from night of Christmas Lights Festival, December 5, 2024. Photo by Nicole Winans’ Facebook Page

A Broader Problem Highlighted

On the morning of Nicole’s murder, Dr. Joan Meier, a Clinical Law professor at George Washington University and Director of the National Family Violence Law Center, presented to the Santa Clara County Child Abuse Prevention Council. Her remarks underscored systemic failures in California’s family courts, where allegations of domestic violence and child abuse are often dismissed or minimized, leaving victims vulnerable. Dr. Meier emphasized that protective mothers frequently face retaliation for reporting abuse, sometimes losing custody despite substantial evidence. “The system is failing families,” she said—a tragic reality echoed by Nicole’s case.

[READ: California Family Courts: Dr. Joan Meier Exposes Bias and Systemic Failures]

About Judge John R. Soldati

Judge Soldati, appointed by Governor Jerry Brown in 2018, serves on the San Joaquin County Superior Court. His legal career includes years as a deputy district attorney and private practice attorney specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, and civil commitments. He has presided over cases in the Criminal and Juvenile Dependency Divisions and is a staunch advocate for ethical practices in the courtroom.

The Call for Change

Nicole’s case is a sobering reminder of the consequences of systemic shortcomings in addressing domestic violence. Will the years ahead mark a turning point where ignoring and minimizing abuse becomes socially and politically unacceptable?

[Read Part Three]

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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