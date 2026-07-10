Nicole Winans, Facebook profile picture, September 29. Photo, Online.

Originally published on NewsBreak, Dec. 6, 2024. See part four, for the current case status.

LODI, Calif., Dec. 6 —In a devastating incident just after midnight on Dec. 6, Nicole Winans, 43, a mother of three and a business owner of Salon Envy & Boutique from Lodi, California, was fatally shot. Her estranged husband, Shane Winans, owner of Anchors Away Tattoo in Lodi, has been detained as the alleged perpetrator.

Nicole, a Christian, recently separated from Shane, filed for divorce on Nov. 6th. Court records detail a long history of domestic violence and possible child abuse. Her family law case was presided over by Judge Danielle Dunham-Ramirez, a former county counsel for San Joaquin County CPS and an early judge in the high-profile Marino v. Mackey case.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Facebook Page Post. Dec. 6, 2024..

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff PIO Deputy Lopez, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of East Academy Street in Woodbridge shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, they discovered Nicole with a fatal gunshot wound. Deputies detained Shane at the scene. Deputy Lopez said, “This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.” The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Nicole’s two children were taken into CPS custody immediately after the incident, but their current placement remains unclear. “Usually, children are turned over to family,” Lopez added. The Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook.

Embracing a fresh start, on Oct. 28, Nicole shared her joy on Facebook, writing, “I love my new house and my new journey! Happiest I’ve been in a very, very long time. Thank you, Lord; I’m very blessed.”

Weeks prior to her murder, on Nov. 19, Nicole posted photos of a trip to Disneyland with her children, captioning it, “Today was a good day.”

A Morning of Grim Parallels

Only hours after this tragedy, Dr. Joan Meier, a professor of Clinical Law at George Washington University and Director of the National Family Violence Law Center, presented to the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors. Meier addressed systemic issues in California’s family courts, including how domestic violence and child abuse allegations are often dismissed or minimized, leaving mothers vulnerable. Dr. Meier emphasized how protective mothers frequently face retaliation for reporting abuse, resulting in losing custody despite evidence and law. Meier’s presentation painted a stark picture of a system failing families—a reality Nicole’s case now tragically underscores.

Legal Representation and Silence

Nicole’s attorneys of record, Diane Drew Butler and Karina Wiechert of Butler, Thiessen, Metzinger, Inc., were contacted the morning of Dec. 6 for comment. When reached, Wiechert was unaware of the shooting and stated she could not confirm or deny whether Nicole was a client, adding she would “call back.”

[Read Part Two]

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

Related coverage: