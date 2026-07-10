Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
4h

Unfortunately,This unbelievable action is happening everywhere. It must stop, We’re building a grassroots movement to stop the financial exploitation of separated families and the unnecessary removal of children from safe, loving parents.

Please read, share, and join us. If you’re willing to mail a few letters, email HFCrights@proton.me for the mailing kit. All it costs is a couple of stamps.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14jsgVje8TE/

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