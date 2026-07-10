California: Mother Murdered in San Joaquin County, Tragedy Highlights Family Court Failures
California’s Failure To Protect Victims of Abuse And Family Court Crisis
Originally published on NewsBreak, Dec. 6, 2024. See part four, for the current case status.
LODI, Calif., Dec. 6 —In a devastating incident just after midnight on Dec. 6, Nicole Winans, 43, a mother of three and a business owner of Salon Envy & Boutique from Lodi, California, was fatally shot. Her estranged husband, Shane Winans, owner of Anchors Away Tattoo in Lodi, has been detained as the alleged perpetrator.
Nicole, a Christian, recently separated from Shane, filed for divorce on Nov. 6th. Court records detail a long history of domestic violence and possible child abuse. Her family law case was presided over by Judge Danielle Dunham-Ramirez, a former county counsel for San Joaquin County CPS and an early judge in the high-profile Marino v. Mackey case.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
According to San Joaquin County Sheriff PIO Deputy Lopez, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of East Academy Street in Woodbridge shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, they discovered Nicole with a fatal gunshot wound. Deputies detained Shane at the scene. Deputy Lopez said, “This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.” The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Nicole’s two children were taken into CPS custody immediately after the incident, but their current placement remains unclear. “Usually, children are turned over to family,” Lopez added. The Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook.
Embracing a fresh start, on Oct. 28, Nicole shared her joy on Facebook, writing, “I love my new house and my new journey! Happiest I’ve been in a very, very long time. Thank you, Lord; I’m very blessed.”
Weeks prior to her murder, on Nov. 19, Nicole posted photos of a trip to Disneyland with her children, captioning it, “Today was a good day.”
A Morning of Grim Parallels
Only hours after this tragedy, Dr. Joan Meier, a professor of Clinical Law at George Washington University and Director of the National Family Violence Law Center, presented to the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors. Meier addressed systemic issues in California’s family courts, including how domestic violence and child abuse allegations are often dismissed or minimized, leaving mothers vulnerable. Dr. Meier emphasized how protective mothers frequently face retaliation for reporting abuse, resulting in losing custody despite evidence and law. Meier’s presentation painted a stark picture of a system failing families—a reality Nicole’s case now tragically underscores.
Legal Representation and Silence
Nicole’s attorneys of record, Diane Drew Butler and Karina Wiechert of Butler, Thiessen, Metzinger, Inc., were contacted the morning of Dec. 6 for comment. When reached, Wiechert was unaware of the shooting and stated she could not confirm or deny whether Nicole was a client, adding she would “call back.”
[Read Part Two]
This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.
This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.
The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.
Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
Related coverage:
Update: Evander Kane and Former Wife Anna Kane Ordered to Appear In Person To Testify at Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 Hearings in Nik Richie Case
From Criminal Convictions to Parental Alienation Claims to the UK Hague Court: The Nicely-Castro Case Raises Questions About Orange County Family Court, the OCDA and California Child-Safety Laws
From Orange County to Texas: Two Courtrooms, Two Outcomes in the Bill Hutchinson Cases
After Months of Hearings Into Family Court Failures, Arizona Enacts Alec and Lydia Act
Orange County Commissioner Dissolves TRO Against Journalist and Publisher Nik Richie in Kane Family-Court Dispute
Seven Years Later, Flint Trust Litigation Continues: Judge Denies O’Laverty Reinstatement, New Motion and Appeal Loom
“I Love Mom”: San Diego Girls Forced to Say Goodbye During Final Visit After Judge Terminates Mother’s Parental Rights
California 2026 Candidates Discuss Real Options for Change as Court System Corruption Faces Growing Scrutiny
UPDATE: Minor’s Counsel Tracy Willis Declares Conflict in Tawny Minna Grossman Case as Questions Grow Over OCDA Role in Family Court
A Case That Never Ends: Inside the Steve Padilla Family Court Case, Minors’ Counsel Brian Baron, and the Judge Now Facing Recall in Orange County
OC Judge Kimberly Carasso’s Orders vs. Her Words, the Evidence, and the Law: What the Record Shows in Nolan v. Nolan
BREAKING: Six More Orange County Family and Probate Court Judges Served With Recall Petitions; 12 Sitting Judges Now Face Recall
The Six-Judge Orange County Recall: California’s History of Judicial Recall—and How Voters Can Recall a Family or Probate Court Judge
UPDATE: Six Orange County Family Court Judges Respond to Recall Petitions
BREAKING: Six Orange County Family Court Judges Served With Recall Petitions
When Orange County Court Staff and Prosecutors Decide Who “Counts” as a Journalist, Transparency Suffers — and So Does Justice
First Amendment Coalition and Jassy Vick Carolan Defend California Reporter in Tawny Minna Grossman Case
From Arms Dealer to Orange County Minors’ Counsel — The LaFlamme–Baron–OCDA Pipeline: $28 Million+ in Public Contracts, Mounting Conflicts, and Six Active Lawsuits
Federal Lawsuit Seeks $3 Million from OCDA: New Civil-Rights Case Against Tammy Jacobs Adds to Growing Pattern of Retaliation Against Mothers
OC court whistleblower revelations, felony charges, OCDA intimidation tactics against protective mother
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —Peaceful Protest and Court Watchers Requested for Nov. 13 in Santa Ana, Calif.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Peaceful Protest and Court Watchers Requested for Nov. 12 in Costa Mesa, Calif.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Rally and Court Watchers Requested for Nov. 7 in Orange County, Calif.
Rep. Moore, Sen. Grassley: No Congressional Hearing or Bill for the ‘Family Justice & Accountability Act’
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—A LANDMARK NATIONAL CONFERENCE TO EXPOSE THE HIDDEN EPIDEMIC OF FAMILY COURT VIOLENCE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—COURT WATCHERS REQUESTED FOR OCT. 20 GISELLE SMIEL CASE IN LOS ANGELES
Spencer King’s The Wilderness Exposes the Dark Side of Youth “Therapy” — and Echoes What’s Happening to Children in Family Court
California Judicial Council Seeks $1 Million Annually to Implement Piqui’s Law—Five Months After It Took Effect
Abuser Held on $50K, Gets Diversion and 10-Year CPO — Later, Kids Refuse Visitation. Mom Gets Arrested, Charged With 5 Felonies, Held on $500K
Orange County DA’s Office: Jury Awards $3M Over Culture of Malice and Retaliation Against Women
California Judicial Council Seeks $1 Million Annually to Implement Piqui’s Law—Five Months After It Took Effect
Abuser Held on $50K, Gets Diversion and 10-Year CPO — Later, Kids Refuse Visitation. Mom Gets Arrested, Charged With 5 Felonies, Held on $500K
OCDA Jacobs, Faria, NBPD Fletcher, and OCSC Judge Waltz Strike Again: How Orange County Delivered Babies to a Convicted Abuser
Leanne fled the country to escape domestic abuse. Now she could face jail.
The Victims of Jessica St. Clair, Parents and Children Share Their Trauma, Part Two
Whistleblowers Reveal Corruption in Orange County Family Courts and Beyond
Orange County DA’s Office Hostile to Women: Unprotected OC Women Suffer Under Spitzer’s Retaliation
Orange County Protest to Spotlight Family, Probate and Juvenile Court Failures, Sept. 17
Orange County Parents Speak Out Against Family Court and CPS in Nationwide Protest
Retaliation in Hackensack: Dr. Bandy X. Lee, Bruce Fein Confront Family Court Over First Amendment
BREAKING: Anonymous Donor Posts $500K Bail to Free Julie Valadez as Family and Criminal Courts Ignore Appellate Reversal
Arizona’s Final Committee Hearing on Family Court Failures and the National Reform It Demands
Octo-Mom’s Former Attorney Sued: Client Alleges Collusion and Rigged Custody Case
Exclusive: OC Custody Evaluator Under Investigation After Molestation Case; BBS Ignored Complaints
Exclusive: Unveiling the legal battle in Orange County that no one else dares to report
She Warned the Nation—and Was Murdered Weeks Later: The Family Court Crisis Wendi Miller Tried to Stop
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Unfortunately,This unbelievable action is happening everywhere. It must stop, We’re building a grassroots movement to stop the financial exploitation of separated families and the unnecessary removal of children from safe, loving parents.
Please read, share, and join us. If you’re willing to mail a few letters, email HFCrights@proton.me for the mailing kit. All it costs is a couple of stamps.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14jsgVje8TE/