SACRAMENTO — In May 2024, five months after Piqui’s Law: Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act took effect, the Judicial Council of California — which manages California’s $5.5 billion judicial-branch budget, including its own $311 million operating fund — asked lawmakers for $1.1 million to “implement” Piqui’s Law. This came despite the Council’s long-standing claim that it has trained judges on domestic violence since 1997.

Meanwhile, Family Code Section 3044 (‘the 3044 presumption’) — enacted in 1999 to keep children out of abusers’ custody — continues to be ignored daily by California judges, attorneys, and court-appointed professionals. Courts across the state still fail to recognize or enforce Piqui’s Law. “Children’s best interests” remains a slogan rather than a safeguard.

Here, Maya Laing testifies before the Assembly Judiciary Committee in 2023 in support of Piqui’s Law, describing what too many families still face in California’s family courts today:

A Delayed Response—and a Price Tag

On May 14, 2024, the Judicial Council of California filed Budget Change Proposal No. 0250-177-BCP-2024-MR, VIEW FULL DOCUMENT HERE, requesting roughly $1.1 million annually from the state’s General Fund beginning in fiscal year 2024–25, plus $150,000 to $210,000 from the Family Law Trust Fund through 2025–26 and ongoing to “implement the requirements of Piqui’s Law.”

The request landed in the middle of a $5.5 billion judicial-branch budget for 2024-25 — including $5.3 billion in state funds and a $311 million annual operating budget for the Judicial Council itself.

As the administrative and policymaking authority for California’s courts, the Judicial Council oversees the entire $5.5 billion in judicial funding — determining how resources are allocated among trial, appellate, and administrative functions.

Within that context, the Council’s $1.1 million request amounts to a statistical rounding error.

According to the proposal, the Council sought to hire four new staff members — an attorney, an educational developer, a media producer, and an analyst — to create training materials and track compliance for roughly 2,400 judges and 19,000 court employees statewide.

“To support the expanded workload required by SB 331, the Judicial Council requests resources to hire 4.0 positions… These skilled professionals are deemed essential by the Judicial Council to meet the heightened educational and administrative requirements of the Act.” — Section B, “Justification”

Despite the magnitude of resources already under its control, the Council’s request underscores how California’s top judicial body waited nearly five months after Piqui’s Law took effect to begin building the infrastructure required to comply with it.

In addition, Family Code § 3044 — a critical law enacted in 1999 to prevent abusers from gaining custody — continues to be widely ignored in family courts across the state.

As the Council seeks new funds to “educate” judges, California courts continue to separate children from their safe, protective parents — often mothers — relegating them to monitored visits or cutting off contact altogether.

The Law Behind the Funding

Authored by Sen. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) and signed in 2023, Piqui’s Law mandates annual training for anyone handling domestic-violence or child-custody cases.

Named for five-year-old Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr., murdered by his father after repeated warnings to the court, the law requires education on coercive control, child sexual abuse, and trauma-informed practice. It took effect January 1, 2024, directing the Judicial Council to begin annual reporting to the Legislature by January 2025.

In its own proposal, however, the Council admitted it “does not have the resources to meet the requirements of SB 331” and has historically relied on “a single federally funded attorney” to provide domestic-violence education for judges.

That admission shocked advocates.

“To claim they’ve been educating judges and court appointees on domestic violence since 1997 is mind-boggling,” said one whistleblower. “We see rulings every day that defy both the law and common sense when it comes to domestic violence, child abuse and trauma in general.”

About the Judicial Council- Who Oversees the Overseers?

The Judicial Council — the state’s top policymaking body for the courts — is chaired by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, who was sworn into office on January 2, 2023. The Council sets statewide judicial policy and oversees billions of dollars in court operations each year.

Most members serve voluntarily for three-year terms, appointed either by the Chief Justice or the State Bar Board of Trustees, with additional representation from the Legislature, trial courts and advisory committees. Guerrero succeeded Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, who led the Council from 2011 to 2023.

For decades, the Council’s Center for Judicial Education and Research (CJER) has overseen judicial training. Yet court records and survivor accounts reveal systemic failures to recognize coercive control, child abuse, domestic violence, retaliatory litigation, and post-separation abuse.

Protective parents — mostly mothers — who report violence often lose custody, while abusers are granted sole custody or expanded visitation.

The Council’s latest proposal is framed around “Access, Fairness, and Diversity,” promising new online courses, videos, and seminars, plus attendance tracking. But critics say it reads more like an internal staffing plan than a child-safety initiative — no measurable outcomes, no accountability, no enforcement.

At $1.26 million, the request is trivial within a $5 billion operating budget — yet it reveals misplaced priorities.

“California’s highest judicial body is asking for new money to teach judges not to hand children to abusers — after a child was killed and after the law already passed,” said a domestic-violence advocate in California. “That’s not child’s best interests. That’s not reform. That’s bureaucracy.”

Decades of Delay

Despite a $5.5 billion annual budget for California’s judicial branch and a $311 million operating budget for the Judicial Council itself, the state’s highest judicial body waited nearly five months after Piqui’s Law took effect before requesting a mere $1.1 million to “implement” it. That request — less than one-quarter of one percent of the Council’s own budget — underscores what survivors and advocates describe not as a funding problem, but a failure of will and oversight.

In the same fiscal year, California’s trial courts reported $485 million in reserves, though 83 percent was encumbered for contracts or set-asides. Even so, the magnitude of available resources makes it hard to reconcile the Council’s claim that it “lacks funding” to train judges or track compliance with laws designed to protect children from abuse - its first priority. Piqui’s Law took more than two legislative sessions to pass and had strong national support from domestic-violence experts and child-safety organizations.

By the time it became law, the courts had over a year to prepare.

Even now, the Council’s implementation remains sluggish. Its plan includes only four courses a year for new judges and ten for experienced ones — grossly inadequate for thousands of judicial officers statewide.

Meanwhile, the systemic failures the law was designed to fix persist. The result is a statewide system where judges remain undertrained and unaccountable despite billions in funding.

Limited Training, Limited Reach

According to the Judicial Council’s own 2024 Training for Judicial Officers Pursuant to Gov. Code, § 68555.5 Report, only 1,211 judicial officers statewide participated in any domestic-violence or custody-related training last year — out of roughly 2,400 judges and 19,000 court employees. That means fewer than half of California’s judicial officers, and almost none of its broader court staff, received even minimal education in topics directly affecting child and family safety. The report also fails to identify which, if any, of the listed courses satisfied Piqui’s Law’s new mandates on coercive control, child sexual abuse, and trauma-informed practice.

This limited participation reveals a gap far wider than the Judicial Council acknowledges. Despite overseeing a $5.5 billion judicial-branch budget, the Council’s education infrastructure reaches only a fraction of those responsible for making custody and domestic-violence rulings statewide — a shortfall that Piqui’s Law was intended to fix but, so far, has not.

Projected Through 2029 — Minimal Growth, Minimal Accountability

It is important to note that the Judicial Council’s budget request projects out through 2029, yet the number of training courses offered under Piqui’s Law remains unchanged: four annual courses for new judges and ten for experienced judges. Despite the projected five-year timeline, there is no plan to expand capacity or increase participation, even as domestic-violence cases continue to flood California’s family courts.

The proposal itself states that the funding would support the development of live courses, videos, and online programs “to develop and expand subject-matter expertise, particularly as related to recognizing and responding to child abuse, domestic violence, and trauma in family victims.”

“The funding requested in this proposal will provide the necessary resources for the Judicial Council to implement SB 331 and expand education for judges and court personnel in the area of domestic violence by enhancing existing education programs, and creating new programs and products, including live course offerings, videos, and online courses to develop and expand subject matter expertise, particularly as related to recognizing and responding to child abuse, domestic violence, and trauma in family victims.” — Judicial Council Budget Change Proposal, Section B

While the proposal promises to “develop metrics” to track course titles, attendance, and training effectiveness, those metrics are limited to internal reporting and will be shared only with the Legislature. The Council has not committed to publishing data publicly, no external auditing, and no mechanism to ensure that judges who preside over custody or domestic-violence cases actually complete the training.

In other words, the Council’s plan relies on self-reporting, not accountability. Even with oversight of a $5.5 billion judicial-branch budget, its five-year projection offers only modest course offerings, internal metrics, and no enforceable safeguards for children or survivors.

From Promises to Practice

The Judicial Council’s five-year projection underscores a troubling pattern: a focus on optics over outcomes. Even as the Council plans to spend millions developing courses and videos, California’s family courts continue to violate existing child-protection laws already on the books. Chief among them is Family Code § 3044 — a statute enacted in 1999 to prevent abusers from gaining custody. Despite more than two decades of legislative reinforcement, this critical safeguard remains largely unenforced, untracked, and unaccounted for in courtrooms across the state.

Family Code § 3044 and Piqui’s Law : Still Ignored

Nearly a year after Piqui’s Law took effect, there is no public record of statewide training, no list of judges who completed courses, and no compliance report. California courts already disregard Family Code § 3044, enacted in 1999, which presumes that granting custody to a known abuser is harmful to a child.

Judges across Orange County, Los Angeles, and San Diego Counties frequently override the statute, granting abusers custody under buzzwords like “parental alienation.”

Thousands of protective parents have lost their children to documented abusers — after reporting violence.

These failures prove that training without oversight is meaningless.

Unlike Piqui’s Law, which mandates the Judicial Council to track and report on statewide compliance beginning in 2025, Family Code § 3044 carries no such oversight mechanism. The law requires judges to make findings on the record before granting custody to an abuser, but there is no system to ensure those findings are made, no database to track violations, and no state agency tasked with enforcement. As a result, § 3044 has become a law largely honored in the breach — existing on paper, ignored in practice. Even the Council’s own filing concedes there is no tracking mechanism — despite a statutory duty to begin reporting by January 2025. This vacuum of enforcement mirrors the very failures that led to Piqui’s death.

A Pattern of Silence

When this reporter contacted the Judicial Council in 2023 and 2024 for comment on its implementation of Piqui’s Law, there was no response.

Follow-ups to both the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees in 2025 likewise went unanswered.

The silence reflects the systemic indifference Piqui’s Law was meant to confront — a refusal by those in power to discuss why, after a year, the courts are still failing to protect victims and children.

Accountability Deferred

The Council’s delayed funding request reads less like progress and more like an admission of failure.

After nearly three decades of claiming to educate judges on domestic violence, it is only now hiring four staffers to build the first formal training program under Piqui’s Law.

“It’s not a resource issue,” one survivor said. “It’s a will issue. They don’t need another million dollars to learn empathy or how to recognize abuse — they need to be held accountable.”

As of October 2025, there remains no public database showing which judges have received training, no evidence of safer custody rulings, and no mechanism to discipline those who ignore the law.

Piqui’s Law was created to prevent exactly the judicial blindness that cost a child his life.

Yet nearly a year later, the Judicial Council is still “requesting resources” to implement a mandate it was already obligated to enforce.

Until California ensures compliance with both Piqui’s Law and Family Code § 3044 — and holds accountable those who defy them — reform will remain a promise unfulfilled.

The next tragedy will not be a failure of funding.

It will be a failure of will, unclean hands and greed.

With thanks to “Luna’s mom,” who first brought this issue to light.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

