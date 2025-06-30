OC Family Law Judges Luege, Kreber Varipapa and Waltz Photo by Julie M. Anderson Holburn

Originally Published on Newsbreak, November 24, 2024. Updated.

In Orange County's family court system, parents face a harrowing reality: judges who ignore abuse allegations, retaliate against protective parents, and systematically bend—or outright break—California's laws. These practices have destroyed families and left children in harm’s way for decades.

Contested custody cases, including Anna Mogavero’s in 2025, Tar Nolan’s and Tawny Minna Grossman’s 2022 to 2025, the decades-long Jessica St. Clair, MFT, scandal impacting countless families, and Ruby Dillon and her daughter Lexi’s in 2014, lay bare a dangerous system in Orange County. Judges routinely reject abuse allegations and grant custody to accused or documented abusers, predominantly fathers. Protective parents who challenge this judicial bias often face retaliation, stripping them of custody and the power to protect their children.

This report is the second in my series on California judges. If you missed part one, read it [here]. Judges Carmen Luege, Mary Kreber Varipapa, join James L. Waltz, and Glenn R. Salter, among many others in Orange County, drive these alarming practices. All of these OC judges have a .0 to .4 out of 5 star rating on TheRobingRoom.com.

Systemic Judicial Bias: The OCDA Pipeline

Orange County’s family court system harbors a deep-rooted flaw by design: a striking number of its judges are former deputy district attorneys (DDAs). As of 2024, 17 of the county’s 24 family court judges previously served as DDAs, a trend that sets Orange County apart from neighboring Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties, where most family court judges boast at least a decade of private family law experience. This lack of specialized expertise leaves Orange County judges ill-equipped and disinterested in navigating the complexities of domestic violence and child abuse cases.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) exacerbates this issue with its well-documented reluctance to prosecute domestic violence and child abuse cases in criminal court if there is a concurrent family law case. Routinely declining to prosecute with cited reasoning of “insufficient evidence” which is then used in family court against the victims. ([read the article here]). Reports also reveal a troubling culture within the OCDA, marked by malice and sexual harassment toward female prosecutors ([see article: Orange County DA’s Office: A Culture of Malice and Retaliation Against Women]). This prosecutorial bias spills into family court, where judges frequently dismiss abuse allegations with skepticism, often penalizing protective parents—predominantly mothers—who seek to safeguard their children.

Law enforcement and domestic violence shelters in Orange County routinely direct parents to family court for relief. Yet, these parents face judges who mirror the OCDA’s dismissive stance, treating abuse claims with suspicion rather than scrutiny. The Orange County Bar Association has even equated pleas to protect children with vindictive motives, framing “I just want to protect my child” as “I just want to screw my ex” ([see article]).

Voice of OC journalist Norberto Santana Jr. has spotlighted this systemic issue: “Good luck finding enough information to cast an informed vote for these elected officials who rule over our lower courts,” Santana: Finding The Real Judges of OC ([see article]).

Only one judicial candidate, attorney Daniel Kern, has publicly called out this flaw in Orange County’s family law system. In an interview with this reporter Kern put it starkly: “That’s how the system is designed in OC. If you’re not a former OCDA DDA, you don’t get to be a judge.”

The Broken Recusal Process

In California's legal system, the California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) § 170 entitles litigants to request the recusal or disqualification of judges for numerous reasons, including bias. Yet Orange County routinely flouts this 130- year-old law, enabling judges to stay on cases despite evident conflicts of interest and bias.

Under CCP § 170.3(c)(5), if a judge refuses to self-recuse, another judge—selected by the Judicial Council of California— must review the disqualification. The court clerk is required to notify the Judicial Council. Until that review, the original judge's jurisdiction is suspended. As illustrated in certain cases (pictured above), the law is followed; however, this is not the norm in Orange County. Furthermore, under CCP § 170.4(c)(1), any orders issued during this suspension are void.

CCP §170.4 (d) Except as provided in this section, a disqualified judge shall have no power to act in any proceeding after his or her disqualification or after the filing of a statement of disqualification until the question of his or her disqualification has been determined.

Typically in contested custody cases involving domestic abuse and child abuse judges “strike” the statement of disqualification citing the request is “untimely” or “on its face it discloses no legal grounds.” These dismissals often fail to adhere to the procedural mandates of CCP § 170.3(c)(5), leaving litigants without recourse and allowing biased judges to continue presiding. This is a systemic issue and raises serious concerns about fairness, particularly in cases involving allegations of domestic or child abuse, where impartiality is paramount.

“170.3, subdivision (c)(5). That subdivision states, “A judge who refuses to recuse himself or herself shall not pass upon his or her own disqualification or upon the sufficiency in law, fact, or otherwise, of the statement of disqualification filed by a party.” —(North American Title v. Cortina, 2019)

The case of North American Title Company v. Carolyn Cortina et al. (2023) discusses this systemic issue:

“For over 130 years, section 170 has entitled parties to seek judicial disqualification. (See generally, Howell v. Budd (1891) 91 Cal. 342, 353, 27 P. 747 (Howell).) Since its enactment, the Supreme Court has invariably held the disqualification statute should be broadly construed. (§ 4 [The provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure “are to be liberally construed, with a view to effect its objects and to promote justice.”]; Howell, supra, 91 Cal. at p. 353, 27 P. 747; People v. Thomas (1972) 8 Cal.3d 518, 520, 105 Cal.Rptr. 366, 503 P.2d 1374 (Thomas).) “The broad application of the statute had an important purpose – to instill public confidence in the judiciary. “ ‘A sound public policy, which is interested in preserving every tribunal appointed by law from discredit, imperiously demands its observance.’ ” (Meyer v. San Diego (1898) 121 Cal. 102, 106, 53 P. 434 (Meyer).) “ ‘It should be the duty and desire of every judge to avoid the very appearance of bias, prejudice, or partiality.’ ” (Ibid.) “The object of section 170 ‘is not only to guard jealously the actual impartiality of the judge but also to insure public confidence.’ ” (Thomas, supra, 8 Cal.3d at p. 520, 105 Cal.Rptr. 366, 503 P.2d 1374.) “ ‘It is the design of the law to maintain the purity and impartiality of the courts, and to insure for their decisions the respect and confidence of the community.” (Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation Dist. v. Superior Court of Tulare County (1920) 182 Cal. 315, 334, 187 P. 1056 (Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation Dist.) [“[I]t is of great importance that the courts should be free from reproach or the suspicion of unfairness.”].) “...The question at issue is not whether a person might reasonably entertain a doubt whether the trial judge would be able to be impartial. It is whether the trial judge had authority to strike the statement as insufficient. Under section 170.4, subdivision (b), a trial judge may strike a statement of disqualification “if on its face it discloses no legal grounds for disqualification.” (§ 170.4, subd. (b).) However, by its express terms, the authority of the trial judge to strike under section 170.4, subdivision (b) is limited by the terms of section 170.3, subdivision (c)(5). That subdivision states, “A judge who refuses to recuse himself or herself shall not pass upon his or her own disqualification or upon the sufficiency in law, fact, or otherwise, of the statement of disqualification filed by a party.” (§ 170.5, subd. (c)(5), emphasis added.) “In striking the statement of disqualification, the trial judge argued the statements were not disqualifying as they were statements of frustration (see People v. Brown (1993) 6 Cal.4th 322, 337, 24 Cal.Rptr.2d 710, 862 P.2d 710), erroneous legal rulings (Garcia v. Estate of Norton (1986) 183 Cal.App.3d 413, 423, 228 Cal.Rptr. 108), or the expression of a view on a legal or factual issue presented in the proceeding (§ 170.2, subd. (b)). By engaging in the ultimate determination whether the statements were legal findings or statements of frustration rather than statements indicating an appearance of impartiality, the trial judge was passing on the sufficiency in law or fact of the allegations presented in the statement of disqualification. In enacting section 170.4, subdivision (b), the Legislature provided trial judges limited authority to strike statements of disqualification that were facially insufficient or frivolous. By strictly limiting the ability of trial judges to strike only those statements which on their face disclose no legal grounds for disqualification, the Legislature was attempting to balance the need for prompt adjudication of frivolous statements of disqualification while limiting the “substantial potential for impropriety” created by allowing the challenged judge to strike statements to avoid review of the statement of disqualification by another judge. (Penthouse, supra, 137 Cal.App.3d at p. 981, 187 Cal.Rptr. 535.) “Review of Lennar Title's statement of disqualification leaves little doubt it was facially sufficient. The verified statement is 19 pages long and is accompanied by the declaration of Lennar Title's counsel and 15 exhibits, totaling over 300 pages. The statement describes the trial judge's comments made during argument in detail, as well as provides pinpoint citations to the reporter's transcripts. “For reasons unknown to this court, Doma Title's statement for disqualification was not immediately reviewed by another judge. Nearly two months later, on December 29, 2021, Doma Title filed a supplemental verified statement of disqualification and request for assignment of a judge by the Judicial Council."

Orange County judges frequently disregard these laws, and continue issuing rulings they are legally unauthorized to make. The failure to follow recusal protocols not only violates state law but also risks producing invalid rulings, as orders issued during a judge’s suspension are legally void. This breakdown in process calls for urgent reform to ensure compliance with CCP § 170 and to restore confidence in Orange County’s judicial system.

In the 2014 Ruby Dillon case, for example, Judge Glenn Salter allegedly issued multiple orders after a valid disqualification motion was filed. At the time, media reports stated:

“Ruby's attorney filed a CCP § 170.1 motion against Salter. Under the law, all proceedings are to stop when such a motion is filed. Then, the law requires a different judge to hear and rule on the motion before any further proceedings may take place. But in family law courts in California—and particularly in Orange County—the law is rarely, if ever, followed.” - Protective Parents Revolt Against Family Law Injustices, ([see article]).

Judges James Waltz, Carmen Luege, and Mary Kreber Varipapa have similarly ignored this law, further eroding public trust.

Minna-Grossman Motion to Vacate CCP 170.1-170.7

Case in Point: Tawny Minna Grossman

In December 2023, Judge Carmen Luege refused to recuse herself from Tawny Minna Grossman’s custody case, despite a formal disqualification request citing bias. The law required a third-party judge to review the motion, but no such review occurred. Over the following year, Luege issued 13 orders that stripped Grossman of custody rights and dismissed her abuse allegations—decisions that should now be void. This pattern of judicial over reach has surfaced in numerous other cases.

A 2024 records request Orange County Superior Court revealed that, out of 1,555 disqualification motions filed in OC family court since 1993, only 16 were referred to the Judicial Council for review.

A 2024 records request Orange County Superior Court revealed that, out of 1,555 disqualification motions filed in OC family court since 1993, only 16 were referred to the Judicial Council for review. Thousands of orders issued under these circumstances could be legally void.

Through my investigation, I have uncovered at least four cases in just the past 18 months where this law was ignored. When asked who oversees compliance with these statutes, the Orange County Superior Court replied:

“The Court has no responsive administrative documents for this item.”

Jessica St. Clair: A Wider Network of Corruption

Jessica St. Clair, a therapist with ties to questionable custody rulings, abruptly withdrew from her cases in April 2024 after it was revealed she had falsified her credentials. Yet her influence lingers, embedded in a network of judges, attorneys, and mental health professionals who consistently undermine protective parents.

Judge James Waltz, who has presided over Orange County family court cases since 2002, frequently appointed or recommended St. Clair in custody cases. Allegations of bias and misconduct have plagued his career, with many complaints from protective parents accusing him of favoring fathers, law enforcement, and influential community members.

The Stakes for Orange County Families

The refusal of judges like Carasso, Waltz, Salter, Luege, and Kreber-Varipapa to follow CCP § 170 not only violates the law but erodes public confidence in the judiciary. Waltz was set to retire last November but stayed on the bench until April 2025. At time of original publication Luege was reassigned to the West Justice Center (Civil and traffic court), while Kreber-Varipapa remains on the family law bench.

A disturbing pattern has emerged: judges facing serious complaints often evade accountability through reassignment or retirement. For parents like Mogavero, Grossman, and Nolan, these judicial failures trigger devastating outcomes—unjust custody losses, violated parental rights, prolonged exposure to abuse, and lasting trauma for their children.

If California claims to lead the nation in progress, when will it match states like Colorado and Arizona in holding these “professionals” accountable?

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

