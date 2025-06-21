Judge James L. Waltz, 2011 Jurist of The Year. Photo: Online .

Originally Published on Newsbreak, November 12, 2024. Updated.

For decades, Orange County, California’s family courts have grappled with systemic failures that harm families, particularly in cases involving domestic violence and child abuse, including sexual abuse. High-profile cases, such as those of Ruby Dillon (2014), Tawny Minna Grossman, Tar Nolan, Anna Mogavero, and Giselle Fish, alongside numerous families affected by therapist Jessica St. Clair, MFT, whose 40-year tenure in Orange County affected victims of abuse, expose a troubling pattern. Compounding these issues, a recent sexual harassment lawsuit against the Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) involving Tracy Miller resulted in a Judge and jury finding the OCDA acted with malice towards women, awarding a $3 million settlement. Court records and case analyses reveal judges frequently dismissed serious abuse allegations, disproportionately awarding custody to accused abusers, often men, raising questions about judicial impartiality and accountability.

The Orange County Family Court Patriarch?

Since 2002, Judge James L. Waltz has presided over Orange County Family Court, where critics, including attorneys and litigants, accuse him of disproportionately favoring fathers, law enforcement, and prominent community figures over protective parents, often mothers. His rulings in high-profile cases, such as those involving Ruby Dillon and Tawny Minna Grossman, have drawn scrutiny, prompting formal complaints and calls for investigation into the family courts. Since 2002, Waltz frequently appointed or recommended therapist Jessica St. Clair, MFT, in custody disputes, raising concerns about their professional relationship and its impact on case outcomes.

Initially set to retire by November 2024, Waltz remained on the bench until April 2025, according to court records, extending his influence over family court proceedings.

Who Is Judge James L. Waltz?

Judge Waltz has served as an Orange County Superior Court Commissioner in 2002, was elevated to Superior Court Judge in 2008 by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Both roles assigned him to the Family Law Court’s family law panel, where he has presided over custody and divorce cases for over two decades. In 2011, the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers honored Waltz as “Family Law Jurist of the Year” for his contributions to family law. His background includes service as a Captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps from 1977–1983, 1980–1983, a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice from 1983–1984, 1983–1984, and a private practitioner from 1984–2002. Waltz also served twice on the Orange County Superior Court’s Executive Committee, its highest policy-making body.

Despite these accolades, Waltz faces serious allegations of systemic gender bias. Litigants, attorneys, and court observers, including those posting on TheRobingRoom.com since 2013, claim he disproportionately favors fathers and exhibits bias against women, with some reviewers asserting he “really hates women.” Additionally, Waltz’s frequent appointment of reunification therapist Jessica St. Clair, MFT, who worked in Orange County Family Court since 1992 and was recently exposed for falsifying her credentials, has raised questions about his judicial oversight and professional relationships.

Jessica St. Clair, MFT Resumes. 2013 and 2019

OC Family Court and CPS History

Orange County as a county including “CPS” has a long and dark history when it comes to abuse, specifically not protecting victims —children. Readers are encouraged to read the linked articles at then end of this article.

Jessica St. Clair started working for Orange County’s Social Services (CPS or DCFS) and Family Court, per her resume since 1992. And states she has,

“Forty years working with families and children in education, probation, Social Services, divorce, custody, assessment, and therapy.”

Lists her experience with Parental Alienation dating back to 1992:

“Social Services Senior Social Worker, Supervisor for the County of Orange Children's Services, Court Related Cases and Mental health Support Services, 1992-2008 Managed child protective services cases, prepared court documents and reports concerning custody arrangements and placement of children. Testified in numerous cases involving child abuse, domestic violence and substance abuse, family reunification and Parental Alienation Syndrome.”

In April 2024, St. Clair abruptly withdrew from all her family law cases (see related article). Shortly after, it was revealed that St. Clair had misled the courts by falsely claiming to hold a Ph.D. (see article here).

St. Clair has been linked to a network of mental health professionals, judges, lawyers and minors' counsels working to "reunify" children with abusive parents, while unjustly separating them from protective parents in Orange County family court cases. In many cases cutting off all contact with the safe parent.

OC Bar Association says “I just want to protect my children” means “I just want to screw my ex”

Orange County’s First Reunification Therapist Removes Herself From All Family Court Cases

The Robing Room Judicial Reviews Disappear

Reviews of judicial misconduct from The Robing Room website (http://www.therobingroom.com/california/Judge.aspx?ID=15222), spanning 2013 to 2025, paint a troubling picture of Judge James L. Waltz, suggesting he may be unfit to rule impartially on sensitive family law matters.

These reviews, totaling 53 at the time of this article’s original publication in 2024, included 9 positive and 44 negative assessments.

A February 24, 2025, capture by the Wayback Machine (https://web.archive.org/web/20250224062258/http://www.therobingroom.com/california/Judge.aspx?ID=15222) recorded 54 reviews, with 9 positive and 45 negative.

However, the newly published Robing Room website, (https://therobingroom.com/state/CA/judge/15222/Hon.%20James%20L.%20Waltz/comments) now shows only 42 reviews, with 12 negative reviews from 2020 and 2021 missing.

These absent reviews described Judge Waltz as biased and abusive toward women.

Sample Reviews from The Robing Room

The Robbing Room review June 7, 2024: “He does hate women. He doesn’t understand domestic violence. He doesn’t understand abuse. He is on the same level as an abusive partner. If you get him, please RUN. He will take your children away if you are a mother. He will attack you on the witness stand and put your children into the hands of their abuser.”

The Robbing Room review September 10, 2020: “This Judge is just as abusive as my ex-husband is! Waltz favors certain attorneys and the men asking for the custody.This Judge looked like he was sleeping during our trial allowing the other parties attorney to ask me questions that made no sense then demanding repetitively that I answer although I did not understand the question which made no sense at all to begin with. Waltz in the end gave custody of our child to the abuser.— Be aware and concerned.”

The Robbing Room review July 25, 2020: “I was before Judge Waltz in a hearing at the end of last year. He was very harsh with me. Another litigant stopped me out in the hallway and recommended that I contact his attorney a Mr. Robert Fazard. He told that he was well liked by Judge Waltz and would be able to help me. I thought nothing of this until I was approached again in late June. This man stopped by my business and "highly recommended" that I contact his attorney. He suggested to me that while I might pay Mr. Fazard a lot of money he could almost guarantee that I would get good results in front of Judge Waltz. It almost seemed as if I was being threatened. My wife and I have substantial assets and this seems highly irregular. It seems like the judge and attorney are shaking me down. Has anyone else had a similar experience?”

The Robbing Room review February 4, 2016: “How is this monster still legally allowed to hear any cases? He is determined to do the absolute worst thing possible and where innocent children like mine are just collateral damage. Straight violated my rights, admitted on record that he's upholding his ruling based on perjury committed by the abusive father, refused to acknowlege my filings and said he really doesn't care what any other court ordered reports or investigations recommend cause he calls the shots. He thinks he is God and this has got to stop.”

The Robbing Room review September 8, 2013: “One of the most crooked judges in Orange County in recent history. He is very biased against women who have been abused and individuals he perceives as being very successful and wealthy. Numerous judicial performance complaints and investigations into this judge. A man of very low integrity and not worthy of being called a judge.”

Court Whistleblowers

In early 2024, court insiders, speaking anonymously to protect their positions, told this reporter that Judge Waltz’s bias against women is widely known within the Orange County court system, stating,

“Judge Waltz really hates women.”

They also noted his favorable treatment of law enforcement, saying Waltz has a

“Sweet spot for law enforcement.”

All of which fosters an environment where abuse allegations are often dismissed as exaggerated or fabricated.

Note: All reviews are sourced from The Robing Room and the Wayback Machine, with links provided for transparency. Allegations remain unverified but reflect consistent themes across more than a decade of public feedback.

Judge James L. Waltz: A Pattern of Bias Against Mothers?

The Dr. Ruby Dillon Case: Allegations of Judicial Misconduct and Systemic Failures in Protecting Children

In 2014, the case of Dr. Ruby Dillon garnered national attention, highlighting the actions of family court judges James L. Waltz and Judge Glenn Salter. Dillon, who sought to protect her daughter from alleged sexual abuse, was ultimately stripped of her parental rights, with Judge Waltz granting custody to the accused parent. This case exemplifies a troubling pattern in family courts, where judges sometimes dismiss abuse allegations, leaving children vulnerable. Despite public outcry, Judges Waltz and Salter remain active in family law to this day.

After learning of the abuse, Lexi Dillon Case: Exposed Overwhelming Corruption Of The Orange County DCFS,

Lexi Dillon Case: Exposed Overwhelming Corruption Of The Orange County DCFS

"Judge James Waltz gave full custody to Srikureja and prevented Ruby Dillon from seeing her daughter, Lexi, to punish Ruby for getting her child medical help when she needed it,” - Cassandra Loche, a reporter who covered the Dillon case.

Court records indicate that Dillon’s request to recuse the judge was ignored, reflecting a pattern of disregarding 130 year old statutes meant to ensure judicial impartiality by disqualifying a judge. More on this in part two.

In Dillon’s civil complaint, attorney Brian Claypool accused the Orange County Social Services Agency (OC SSA) and Child Protective Services (CPS) of severe misconduct. Claypool contended that CPS not only failed to protect Dillon’s daughter but actively "aided and abetted" endangerment by obstructing justice and fabricating evidence. Calling for an audit and federal investigation, Claypool alleged that CPS’s practices amount to “child trafficking” for financial gain, driven by federal and state incentives for child adoptions. At a press conference on May 7, 2013, he described OC CPS as a “protected empire” that:

"fabricates evidence and fails to act in cases of genuine abuse to maintain funding streams based on the number of children processed."

“Her father's only citizenship is in Thailand. The judge who gave him full custody is also a regular visitor to Thailand,” reported Tracy from Save Our Children, echoing Claypool’s allegations of “child trafficking.”

A Lead in the Dillon Case

During this investigation, a key connection emerged through Dr. Joan Meier, a nationally recognized family law expert and director of the National Family Violence Law Center at George Washington University. Meier directed this reporter to the Network for Victim Recovery of DC (NVRDC), a nonprofit supporting survivors of violence. An NVRDC representative referenced Fox 11’s Lost in the System series, highlighting investigative reporter Martin Burns, who was reportedly examining Ruby Dillon’s 2014 Orange County family court case before his unexpected death on August 25, 2013. See Fox 11’s four-part video series below:

Suspicious Deaths and Legal Battles

Martin Burns, a Fox 11 investigative reporter and dedicated children’s rights advocate, died in 2013 while hiking in Los Angeles, with the coroner ruling his death an accident due to a fall. Some child welfare advocates, including posts found on X, speculate his death occurred under suspicious circumstances, drawing parallels to the deaths of former Georgia state senators Nancy Schaefer (2010, reported as suicide), Bobby Franklin (2011, reported as a heart attack), and Robert Brown (2011, reported as suicide), as well as filmmaker Bill Bowen (date and cause unconfirmed), all of whom addressed child abuse and trafficking issues. These speculations remain unverified, as official reports do not support claims of foul play.

Since Burns’ death, media coverage of systemic issues in Orange County’s family courts, Child Protective Services (CPS), and probate courts has been scarce, leaving many allegations unscrutinized.

Martin Burns, Variety August 27, 2013 and The Frank Report September 24, 2022.

Concurrently, Deanna Fogarty-Hardwick won a $4.9 million judgment in 2011 against Orange County’s CPS for fabricating evidence to remove her daughters from her custody, prompting a 2014 state audit of the agency. Ruby Dillon’s attorney, Patricia Barry, was disbarred in 2017 for unrelated professional misconduct. Dillon’s 2015 civil suit against Orange County concluded with a final judgment in 2016, followed by her 2017 legal malpractice suit against attorney Shawn Claypool. Additional details on the Dillon case are linked at the end of this article.

Beyond Dillon’s case, numerous complaints and TheRobingRoom.com reviews, alongside cases like those of Tawny Minna Grossman, Ethan Cook and Anna Mogavero, reveal disturbing patterns of judicial and systemic failures in Orange County Family Court. Below are a few more cases that further expose disturbing patterns.

Stephanie Barrymore’s Case: Allegations of Judicial Bias in Case 17D010254

In her ongoing divorce case, filed in 2017 following a 16-year marriage, Stephanie Barrymore describes a troubling pattern of dismissive and biased treatment from Judge Waltz. During one hearing, she recalls Waltz holding up a pen and proclaiming,

“See this little pen, this little pen can do whateeeeeever it wants,” Waltz remarked, seemingly highlighting his belief in the vast, unchecked authority he holds in each decision.

Barrymore claims that Waltz repeatedly favored her former spouse, disregarding substantial evidence and contradicting prior tentative decisions by Judge Frank Ospino. After a series of hearings before Ospino concluded in November 2021, he issued tentative decisions, but due to health complications from surgeries, Ospino’s final written ruling was delayed. Ospino’s passing in 2022 led to Waltz’s assignment to the case. Judge Julie Palafox directed Waltz to review 23 binders of transcripts before making any rulings.

Barrymore asserts that Waltz disregarded this evidence, failing to review the transcripts and showing consistent bias against her. “Waltz dismissed critical evidence, ignored transcripts, and showed bias against me, disregarding due process,” she stated.

Due to these concerns, Barrymore was advised to hire appellate attorney Lisa McCall, to curb Waltz’s unchecked abuse of discretion, “It became clear that Judge Waltz held a negative bias towards women, which extended even to my appellate attorney,” Barrymore said.

In a letter to Orange County Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez, Barrymore recently expressed her concerns, writing, “I am a victim of [Waltz’s] unethical, unlawful, demeaning bias against women — including my attorneys. I am asking for his decision to be overturned and for a judge who can fairly and impartially oversee my case.”

Deborah Restaino’s Case: Financial Disparities and Judicial Disregard in Case 05D001004

Deborah Restaino filed her case in 2005, later reassigned to Judge Waltz in 2013.

“I was extremely thankful custody had been finalized before being assigned to Waltz because of his reputation for removing kids from mothers,” she stated.

Restaino, a homemaker, had been married to a partner in a prominent Newport Beach law firm generating $100 million annually in national Mass Tort cases. Her financial dependency on her husband underscored the challenges she faced in court, where, according to Restaino, Waltz disregarded significant evidence and based decisions solely on oral arguments from her ex-husband’s attorney.

Restaino claimed that Waltz would not require her former husband to explain his actions or to produce the required financial and other discovery productions, creating a record of statement unsupported by evidence. Meanwhile, Waltz reportedly dis‐ missed Restaino, repeatedly stating she was not credible, even when she presented physical evidence to substantiate her claims. In one example, the amount at issue was over a multi-million-dollar transfer that was never effectuated. Waltz gave Restaino’s former husband 100% credibility on his word alone, with no supporting evidence such as a wire receipt, canceled check, or bank statement.

“Waltz dismissed my documented financial evidence and repeatedly undermined my credibility, often interrupting to tell me, “ —‘You’re wasting my time.”

“Waltz went through extreme ethical gymnastics to ignore clear CFC 4320 guidelines and disallow evidence,’ recalled Restaino, who described quitting her education to support her husband through law school, paying off his student debts, enabling him to make millions annually while she managed their home and raised their children. Rather than considering these factors, Waltz declared he would ‘retroactively reduce her spousal support to zero’ during the trial.”

According to documents, Waltz, in his decision, admonished Restaino, for her accusations against retired Judge John Trotter, who was in charge of JAMS at that time and is headquartered in Irvine, Ca. Restaino said, she did not bring Trotter up, and only answered questions about Trotter, and his role in negotiating her former husband’s, “unlawful buyout.”

Restaino has accused Waltz of disregarding the financial inequalities and her rights to spousal support. Restaino filed a complaint with the OC Presiding Judges informing them:

“One of the most notable Judges in California Family Law, the late Judge Kenneth A. Black (Los Angeles), was one of [her] closest friends. He regularly privately oversaw the case and worked with nearly every one of my attorneys, and he was convinced that this case was thoroughly corrupted.”—“James L Waltz is a shining example of why the Orange County Court is known as the most corrupt court in California.”

Restaino went on to request:

“He should be severely disciplined for his actions. Judicial immunity only goes so far.” —Restaino’s in her Complaint to OC Presiding Judge Hernandez.

Joanna McGowen’s Domestic Violence Case: Seeking Justice in Case 20P000856

In 2020, Joanna McGowen’s attempt to protect herself and her children in a domestic violence case faced a controversial response from Judge Waltz. She recalls how Waltz dismissed evidence of abuse, seemingly influenced by her former partner’s status as a police officer. Throughout the hearings, Waltz allegedly addressed her ex-partner by his first name while referring to McGowen in a detached manner.

Waltz told McGowen,

“He is a peace officer — his job is to protect and serve. I don’t believe there is any domestic violence.’ McGowen added, ‘Waltz never looked at any evidence.”

McGowen described feeling demeaned by Judge Waltz’s dismissive comments about her stay in a domestic violence shelter, which seemed to belittle her efforts to protect herself and her child.

When Waltz repeatedly chastised McGowen, reducing her to tears for seeking mental health care for her young son on the recommendation of doctors. Waltz insisted that she needed her former partner’s and Waltz’s approval before enrolling her child in therapy, even suggesting therapist Jessica St. Clair as an option he preferred.

During a July 2023 hearing, Waltz criticized McGowen

“You were wrong to enroll the child into therapy without my permission. You need to work collaboratively.”

McGowen pleaded with the judge, explaining that her child had witnessed abuse [by the father] and would be further traumatized if she had to consult his father about the therapy. Waltz dismissed her concerns, recommending therapists he knew personally, —Jessica St. Clair, raising questions about why her son’s therapist needed his endorsement.

"Since the trial, my ex-partner has continued to behave inappropriately during custody ex‐changes and at doctor’s appointments. His conduct has included making sexual comments toward me in front of our child, causing significant distress and raising serious concerns for my well-being. Judge Waltz has ignored these incidents entirely.” — McGowen

In response, McGowen filed a formal complaint with Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez, calling for “a thorough review of Judge Waltz’s conduct during the pro‐ ceedings, as well as the handling of my case overall.” She believes that Waltz’s actions compromised the fairness of her trial and hopes for corrective measures to address her concerns.

Delayed Retirement and Calls for Reform

Judge James L. Waltz, initially set to retire from the Orange County Superior Court by November 2024, remained on the bench until April 2025, prompting questions from litigants and advocacy groups about the reasons for his extended tenure. Critics point to Waltz’s controversial family court rulings—such as those involving Ruby Dillon and Joanna McGowan—as evidence of systemic issues, fueling demands for greater judicial accountability.

This reporter attended the Arizona Ad Hoc Committee Hearing on Family Court Orders on June 16, 2025, where forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee testified about pervasive flaws in family courts. Lee stated,

“Judges go looking for experts who will give them the theory that allows them to give children to their abusers,”

highlighting the misuse of expert testimony to justify harmful custody decisions. She further argued,

“Unless family courts are dramatically reformed, they must be abolished altogether—for the safety of our children,”

emphasizing the need for systemic overhaul to protect vulnerable families. Lee’s testimony, while focused on Arizona, resonates with criticisms of Orange County’s family court system, where Waltz’s rulings and similar cases have drawn scrutiny from journalists like Robert J. Hansen, who documented alleged judicial bias in 2023. Without comprehensive reform at the county and trial court levels, Lee and other advocates warn that appellate courts cannot address these issues, raising calls for drastic measures to ensure child safety.

Disclaimer: A Personal Account

Before becoming an investigative journalist, my own Orange County family law case was documented by journalists Mike Volpe (2021) and Robert J. Hansen (2023 — present), whose reporting exposed troubling patterns in the county’s family court system. Documents and reports obtained reveal that opposing counsel David Monarch allegedly collaborated with an individual known as “Angel Law” to gain my trust in 2021, encouraging me to hire attorney Art LA Cilento and connect with Volpe to report on my case. Monarch later used Volpe’s articles and my 2021 GoFundMe campaign as exhibits to allege “parental alienation” and disrespect for authority, contributing to the removal of my children from my custody. Additionally, public court document filed on October 14, 2021 suggests Monarch facilitated unauthorized access to my phone while in “safe mode” to illegally access my Google Drive, disseminating private documents to support his case.

Links to these articles and related reports are provided below.

Monarch Filing listed illegally obtained documents in a declaration. October 14, 2021.

Julie Holburn Google Drive Illegally Accessed (Safe Mode notice in left corner) and Disseminated by Monarch filing under Exhibit B. October 14, 2021

In the process of becoming a reporter, I’ve since spoken before the Orange County Board of Supervisors, including Andrew Do, and at the California State Capitol in support of Piqui’s Law, alongside protective parents, including Justin Laing, father to Maya and Sebastian Laing, at the Judiciary Committee, seen below.

In 2025 Piqui’s Law has yet to be implemented.

Public court documents show for 10 years, I maintained sole legal and primary physical custody of my two youngest children through multiple court hearings, and my ex-husband’s repeated violations of a renewed domestic violence restraining order (DVRO). In June 2021, our case was reassigned to Judge Sandra Leal for eight months. During this period, Leal’s rulings, which included due process violations, caused significant distress to my children and me, despite being reassigned to another judge three times — Leal continued to rule on our case. In one of Leal’s final hearings in July 2022, Monarch attempted to assault me, escalating tensions in the courtroom. In September 2022, Judge James L. Waltz was assigned. Within 45 days, Waltz vacated my 2019 renewed DVRO and reversed prior custody rulings, granting sole custody to my ex-husband.

At a November 2022 hearing, Waltz threatened to deploy 20 sheriffs to enforce compliance from my teenage children or send them to juvenile detention if they resisted his custody orders. His demeanor was volatile, including shouting that caused me severe distress —to the point I felt like I was having a heart attack or stroke. Waltz dismissed evidence of a 2021 physical assault on my children and me, including submitted video footage, relying instead on a Costa Mesa police officer characterization in a CPS report describing our response to being assaulted as “hysteria.” Waltz also overlooked a 2020 incident by Orange County District Attorney’s Office staff member Joe Faria, who screamed and pounded on my front door, and intimidated my children and me at our home for over two hours.

Minors’ counsel Tracy Willis introduced reunification therapist Jessica St. Clair to our case in late 2021, following the assault. St. Clair and Willis made misrepresentations to Waltz in 2022, influencing his rulings.

As of this publication, I have had no contact with my children for over 26 months, starting from May 2023.

In 2021, an individual presenting as an advocate, “Angel Law,” contacted me but was later revealed to have close ties to opposing counsel David Monarch. Investigative reports, linked below, detail her actions and their impact on my case.

The Paralegal Pretenders Return: “Angel Law” Breaks Her Silence on Podcast, Defends Orange County Lawyer, Attacks Reporter

EXCLUSIVE: The Paralegal Pretenders of Orange County — A Hidden Threat in Family Court

My next court date, scheduled for June 26, 2025, involves a DVRO filed against me by Monarch, citing my reporting on the Tawny Minna Grossman case and an X post from a Trump rally in Newport Beach. Exhibits related to this filing are linked below.

Exhibits for DVRO. June 26, 2025.

As an investigative reporter, my personal experiences fuel my commitment to exposing injustices in Orange County Superior Court’s family law division and amplifying the voices of affected parents and victims across America.

Attorneys Brian Claypool and Patricia Barry were unavailable for comment. Ruby Dillon declined to comment, citing a gag order. North Law Publishers, operators of TheRobingRoom.com, did not respond by press time.

(This is a multipart series on California Judges—continued in Part Two.)

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

