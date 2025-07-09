Originally Published on Newsbreak, December 6, 2024. Updated.

On December 6, Dr. Joan Meier, a distinguished professor of Clinical Law and Director of the National Family Violence Law Center at George Washington University, delivered a compelling presentation to the Santa Clara Child Abuse Prevention Council, exposing systemic flaws in California’s family court system. Her national research highlights pervasive bias against mothers who report abuse—particularly child abuse—in custody disputes. Meier described how family courts frequently disbelieve and even punish protective mothers, emphasizing a disturbing trend: the moment the term “parental alienation” is introduced, abuse allegations are routinely dismissed, allowing alleged abusers to escape accountability. She also pointed to the role judges, minors’ counsel or guardian ad litems, and court-appointed therapists often play in facilitating these injustices—a deeply troubling pattern echoed nationwide and starkly evident in California cases such as the Jessica St. Clair, MFT, series, the Tawny Minna Grossman case, the Sex for Custody scandal, the Tar Nolan case, the Mackey case, and the recent murder of Nicole Winans in San Joaquin County.

Breaking Down Silos That Harm Children

Dr. Joan Meier’s presentation, U.S. Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Abuse and Alienation Claims, along with her published article and accompanying slides titled Breaking Down the Silos That Harm Children: A Call to Child Welfare, Domestic Violence, and Family Court Professionals, underscored the pressing need to confront deeply rooted biases in family courts. “Why are family courts so resistant to mothers’ allegations of fathers’ abuse, and why especially to child abuse?” she posed, challenging entrenched norms. [View presentation, council and public comments here, public comments start at 7min, Dr. Meier at 26 mins, powerful facts by Chair James Gibbons-Shapiro at 57 mins]

James Gibbons-Shapiro, Chair of the Santa Clara Child Abuse Council, opened this part of the discussion with his perspective:

"Based on my more than 20 years of experience prosecuting child abuse cases, I've often encountered a recurring issue. When a child abuse case involves a custody dispute, someone involved in the case will inevitably mention it. What they usually mean is that jurors might be biased against the facts of the abuse because they'll worry about possible manipulation or undue influence over the child.

"But this bias isn't limited to jurors; it often extends to the professionals [local police and DA’s] involved in the investigations themselves. There’s a tendency to view allegations of child abuse with greater skepticism when a custody dispute is present, as if the context of the custody battle somehow diminishes the credibility of the abuse claims. "This is a significant challenge, and one that all of us—across all agencies—must work to address. It reflects the practical realities of how these cases often play out on the ground."

Dr. Meier attributed this resistance to systemic prejudices rooted in societal attitudes, judicial practices, and legal frameworks. She stressed that these biases are perpetuated by misinformation and junk science, such as the disproven theory of Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS).

One chilling example from Meier’s research highlights the consequences of these biases:

Evaluator Question to Child: "What is your biggest worry?"

Child’s Response: "My biggest worry is my father killing me and saying my mother did it."

Evaluator’s Assessment: The child’s fear was labeled "unnatural" and recast as PAS.

Outcome: Custody was awarded to the abusive father.

"Child sexual abuse is the kind of lightning rod that causes courts to be really punitive to mothers," Dr. Meier explained. She called for comprehensive reforms, including survivor testimony, rigorous judicial training, and political advocacy, to challenge these systemic failures.

The Data: Alarming Trends Against Mothers

Dr. Meier’s research, funded by the National Institute of Justice, paints a stark picture:

64% of mothers’ claims of abuse are rejected in family courts.

80% of child abuse claims by mothers are dismissed. Mothers alleging abuse lose custody 33% of the time, compared to 13% for fathers in similar circumstances. When GAL’s, custody evaluators or minors' counsel are involved, mothers are up to 6.5 times more likely to lose custody. When fathers make comparable clams, these professionals (GAL’s, Minors Counsel, Custody Evaluators) have no effect on father’s custody.

These statistics reveal a deeply ingrained bias that prioritizes paternal rights over child safety and discredits mothers’ claims of abuse. Dr. Meier, add’s that GAL’s and Minors Counsel “ Are given enormous trust and clout —because they are seen as objective outsiders, someone who does not have a dog in the fight —yet they have very systematic biased against moms.”

Public Testimonies Reveal Harrowing Experiences

During the council meeting, public speakers shared heartbreaking stories of injustice. Maria Duncan, a mother and legal professional, and Flysia Johnson, an advocate and adult survivor of family court abuse, described enduring retaliation, disbelief, and silencing. Johnson broke down in tears, saying, "I would need at least two hours to ex‐ plain the horrors I suffered in family court."

Speakers emphasized a common theme: family courts consistently prioritize parties with financial resources, leaving vulnerable families without recourse. Many demanded immediate reforms to end the systemic silencing of abuse survivors.

Proposed Solutions

Dr. Meier and council members outlined potential solutions to combat these biases:

Enhanced Judicial Training: Judges must undergo mandatory training on abuse dynamics.

Survivor Testimonies: Courts need to hear directly from survivors to understand the real impact of their decisions.

Accountability for Court- Appointed Professionals: Greater oversight is necessary to ensure their recommendations prioritize child welfare.

Legislative Advocacy: Systemic change requires political movements to make dis‐ belief in abuse allegations socially and professionally unacceptable.

Dr. Joan Meier’s Legacy

Dr. Meier’s decades-long work in family law and domestic violence advocacy has garnered national attention. As the founder of the Domestic Violence Legal Empowerment and Appeals Project (DV LEAP), she has shaped policy, represented survivors, and conducted groundbreaking research to expose systemic failures.

Her study, Child Custody Outcomes in Cases Involving Parental Alienation and Abuse Allegations, has been featured in The Washington Post and The New Yorker. Dr. Meier’s efforts have earned her prestigious awards, including the American Bar Association’s inaugural Sharon L. Corbitt Award for leadership in domestic violence advocacy.

Dr. Meier concluded her presentation with a call to action:

"There needs to be a political movement. It must become unpopular to not believe women and children."

Final Thoughts

Dr. Meier’s research and advocacy underscore the urgent need to reform family court systems to protect children and ensure justice for abuse survivors.

Her findings serve as a rallying cry for systemic change, bringing much needed attention to a crisis that has long been ignored.

