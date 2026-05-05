LAKE FOREST, Calif. — May 1 — A wide-ranging town hall held Friday evening brought together candidates, advocates and families for a discussion on reforming California’s family, probate, juvenile and child welfare court systems—issues advocates, families and professionals say have long been overlooked despite growing public concern.

The event, titled “Reforming California’s Courts: A Town Hall,” was sponsored by 2026 gubernatorial candidate Daniel Mercuri, Orange County Board of Supervisor candidate Kimberly Davis and this reporter. It drew gubernatorial candidates Mercuri, Lewis Herms, Elaine Culotti and Gretha Solorzano, along with Board of Supervisors candidates Kimberly Davis and Lucy Vellema, national advocacy organizations and impacted families.

Video is courtesy of Eye of the Storm.

A Conversation Few Candidates Engage

Organizers framed the town hall as a nonpartisan effort to confront systemic concerns across multiple California court divisions, including allegations of inconsistent enforcement of existing laws, limited transparency, harm to children and barriers to accountability.

“These conversations rarely happen in a public forum with candidates or legislators willing to engage directly,” Holburn said. “The question is whether the system is working as intended—and if not, what will be done about it.”

Candidates were asked to respond to a structured set of policy questions addressing state and county jurisdiction, implementation timelines, judicial accountability, oversight of Child Protective Services (CPS), and federal funding frameworks—including Title IV-B, IV-D and IV-E—widely viewed as shaping how family and child welfare systems operate.

Attendees and candidates also raised concerns about the credibility and oversight of CPS, citing experiences they said reflect broader systemic issues.

Key Questions Raised

Among the questions posed during the discussion:

How would you use the Board’s authority over funding to increase accountability and transparency in CPS and related systems? —(See candidates’ responses here.).

What would you do, if elected, to ensure vulnerable Californians’ rights, seniors, adults, victims of abuse, children, and their estates are protected from the predatory legal community in Family and Probate Court proceedings? —(See candidates’ responses here.).

What would you do to ensure existing laws— such as Piqui’s Law, Family Code 3044, Penal code 287.7, violations of perjury laws—are consistently applied and enforced? —(See candidates’ responses here.).

What can be done immediately to stop harm to families and children? What happens when courts or agencies fail to follow the law—what consequences should exist? —(See candidates’ responses here.).

How would you ensure CPS responds appropriately to credible abuse reports, not only severe physical injury cases? —(See candidates’ responses here.).

If elected Governor or BOS, are you prepared to stand against the proven corruption in both the family and probate courts —even if it cost you your job and reputation? Will you be prepared and willing to stand against the state bar association? —(See candidates’ responses here.).

Can we talk about removing judicial immunity? – (See candidates’ responses here.).

Federal funding streams like Title IV-B, IV-D, and IV-E shape how California’s child welfare and family court systems operate. Given the scale differences—billions tied to foster care and enforcement, and far less to prevention—how would you ensure these funding structures are aligned with child safety, family preservation, and fair outcomes, rather than creating unintended incentives? Given the scale differences—billions tied to foster care and enforcement, and far less to prevention—how would you ensure these funding structures are aligned with child safety and family preservation? —(See candidates’ responses here.).

On school vouchers: (See candidates’ responses here.).

“Much of what drives Family and Dependency Court decisions are reports from social workers, guardians ad litem, and therapists. Lack of transparency and federal funding influence have been raised as concerns.” — Deanna Hardwick

May 1, 2026 Town hall moderators Adam Vena and Matt Kennedy (right).. Photo by Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Policy Questions Focus on Structure, Not Just Outcomes

Rather than focusing on individual cases, moderators directed candidates toward systemic issues, including whether current funding structures create unintended incentives, whether litigation is prolonged unnecessarily, and how enforcement mechanisms could be strengthened.

Candidates were pressed on what actions they could take within their first 100 days in office to protect victims of abuse, how to ensure consistent application of laws such as Family Code 3044 and Piqui’s Law, and whether reforms to judicial accountability—including potential limits on judicial immunity and term structures—should be considered.

Discussion also addressed disparities in legal representation, the role of court-appointed professionals and whether greater transparency—such as audio and video recording of proceedings—could improve public trust.

Would you support expanding public access to court proceedings, including media access, 24/7 remote access like in civil and criminal cases, audio and video recording in place of court reporters and costly transcripts, while balancing privacy protections in sensitive moments cases? — (Asked at approximately 1:20:00; see responses.).

Audience Questions Extend the Discussion

Following the panel, audience members—many of whom identified as impacted parents or advocates—posed questions that extended the conversation beyond prepared topics, reflecting both the depth of concern and the level of engagement in the room.

Several raised concerns about unequal access to legal representation, the accuracy of reports used in many differnt court decisions, and whether current systems adequately protect children in cases involving allegations of abuse.

Others questioned whether existing oversight mechanisms are sufficient and what immediate actions should be taken to prevent ongoing harm.

A Growing Focus in the 2026 Race

The event signals a shift in how court-related issues are entering the broader political conversation in California, particularly as they intersect with child welfare, domestic violence, and probate matters.

Advocates argue that longstanding structural concerns—many previously confined to individual cases or niche policy discussions—are increasingly being raised at a systemic level.

“This is not about isolated incidents,” an organizer said. “It’s about patterns, structure, and whether the system is aligned with its intended purpose.”

Part Two Planned for June

Organizers confirmed the May 1 event is the first in a multi-part series. A follow-up town hall is scheduled for June 19 at a venue in north-central Orange County and is expected to include additional elected officials and 2026 candidates, including attorney general candidate Michael Gates, along with expanded public participation.

The second event is expected to feature a larger venue, state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities and a continued focus on policy-level solutions.

Looking Ahead

For many in attendance, the significance of the evening was not tied to any single answer, but to the fact that the questions were asked at all—and that candidates responded publicly.

As one attendee put it, “This is the first time we’ve seen this kind of conversation happen at this level.”

Thank You and Clarifying the Record

Thank you to all participating candidates for engaging in this unprecedented discussion on court reform and child welfare system accountability. Special thanks to Daniel Mercuri and Karen Shepard for their sponsorship and support, and to Matt Kennedy and Adam Vena for moderating, with additional support from Kimberly Davis and Lucy Vellema. Appreciation is also extended to Danielle Pollack of the National Safe Parents Organization for her patience and contribution. Special thanks as well to the volunteers, including Nicole and Carlene—your assistance was greatly appreciated.

Multiple independent media outlets were on site covering the event. Thank you to Eye of the Storm, Take Back Your Life, Kim Yeater, Joaquin Cruz Castillo, and SouthSide Unicorn Media.

Despite minor, temporary audio issues that were quickly worked out and separate reported behind-the-scenes disruptions, the program moved forward—culminating in what attendees described as a rare and substantive public exchange between policymakers and families directly affected by the system.

Organizers acknowledge that remote participants experienced technical difficulties and appreciate their patience.

However, the event was not without internal challenges.

The level of disruption extended beyond typical logistical issues. In the days leading up to and during the event, actions by an individual publicly associated with the event created significant operational strain, including last-minute demands to alter the program, confrontational interactions, and a lack of coordination on key technical components. These issues required on-the-spot adjustments and added substantial stress to an already complex production environment.

Combined with incomplete and inconsistent technical coordination for remote participation, these challenges resulted in avoidable complications, including at least one remote participant being significantly delayed in joining, as well as audio and visibility issues for certain segments.

In the lead-up to and during the event, conflicting representations circulated regarding sponsorship, financial contributions and organizational roles, creating confusion about the scope of involvement and the event’s coordination. To clarify the record: this reporter, on a non-compensated volunteer basis, independently coordinated the event logistics, including personally paying the venue deposit and payment for the event space with sponsor support, as well as overseeing and largely funding food and refreshments, marketing, copying, Eventbrite management, floor plan coordination, candidate outreach, volunteer coordination, agenda development, panel question development and moderator engagement.

Despite these challenges, the event proceeded as planned, and the integrity of the discussion remained intact.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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