Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Gary Myers's avatar
Gary Myers
8h

Just to see it discussed is refreshing, may those who have grit to see it through be elected.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
43m

This is a breakthrough. Family court corruption survives in silence, and this town hall broke the silence. Candidates had to sit there and hear from families, advocates, and reporters who know the machinery from the inside. No more hiding behind “isolated incidents.” The questions went straight to structure: funding incentives, judicial accountability, CPS oversight, recording proceedings, enforcement of existing laws, and consequences when courts ignore them. That is the right battlefield. Julie Holburn deserves credit for pushing this into the political arena despite chaos and resistance. Once these issues become campaign issues, the system loses its favorite weapon: invisibility.

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