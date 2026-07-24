SANTA ANA, Calif. — The effort to recall six Orange County Superior Court family and probate judges has collapsed, with the Orange County Registrar of Voters confirming July 23 that petition sections containing signatures were never filed by the 5 p.m. deadline for five of the six judges targeted — Carol L. Henson, Stephen Hicklin, Maria D. Hernandez, Julie A. Palafox, and Kimberly A. Carasso. The sixth judge, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, was not included in the July 23 notice because her petition was approved for circulation later than the others, giving proponents until Aug. 2, 2026 to file signatures in her case.

“Therefore, no further action may be taken on these specific recall efforts,” Julianna Mailhot, the Registrar’s Candidate and Voter Services Manager, wrote in a letter to proponents Anna Arevalo and Christine Fleming. Any renewed attempt to recall the judges would require serving new Notices of Intention and restarting the process from the beginning.

But interviews with members of the recall’s own proponent group point to a cause more consequential than a missed deadline: an internal breakdown over who could participate in the recall effort and who controlled the effort, and allegations that California Family Law Naked Truth (CFLNT) — the advocacy organization that helped organize and publicize the recall — cut off the statutory proponents from their own process well before the signature-gathering effort began.

A Recall Without Precedent

The recall effort began Dec. 17, 2025, when six sitting judges — Henson, Palafox, Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Carasso, and Presiding Judge Hernandez — were simultaneously served with Notices of Intention to recall, a step this publication reported at the time as without known precedent in Orange County. The effort drew support from hundreds of families and was amplified by CFLNT, which for months publicized the campaign as evidence of a reckoning for the county’s family court system.

By late January 2026, the process appeared to be moving forward on schedule. Registrar records show the second draft of petitions for all six judges was filed Jan. 20, 2026, opening a 10-day public review period that closed Jan. 30, 2026. Once approved, proponents would have had a statutory window to gather and file qualified signatures — a threshold the Registrar calculated as no less than 20 percent of the total votes cast for the county’s least-voted-for Superior Court seat in the most recent applicable general election.

No signatures were ever filed.

An Unprecedented — and Enormous — Task

The scale of the undertaking helps explain, at least in part, why the effort struggled. According to Christine Fleming, founder of California Family Law Naked Truth, proponents needed roughly 152,000 valid signatures for each judge — six separate signature-gathering campaigns — to qualify a recall for the ballot, a threshold set by the requirement of no less than 20 percent of the total votes cast for the county’s least-voted-for Superior Court seat in the most recent applicable election.

Fleming told the Orange County Register in February that she and her husband were personally covering the cost of the campaign, which by then had already reached more than $16,600, and that the group was seeking charity status so it could accept donations. She said the effort grew out of her own family court case and outreach to other families who had posted similar complaints online, telling the Register, “We hear from so many people who have had these challenges in the courtrooms.”

The six judges, represented by attorney Mark Rosen, filed formal responses characterizing the recall as a politically motivated attack that would cost taxpayers more than $8.5 million for a special election. Hicklin’s response argued that recall proponents were litigants “unhappy with the rulings in their own cases,” who chose “politics over the appellate process” rather than pursuing an appeal. Hernandez, in her response, cited her 19 years on the bench and multiple commendations.

No Orange County judicial recall has succeeded in recent memory. The last attempt — targeting Judge Marc Kelly in 2015 over a sentencing decision in a child sexual assault case — also failed for lack of funds to sustain a signature-gathering campaign. Kelly remains on the bench.

Who Speaks for the Proponents?

Records obtained by this publication show the question of who was authorized to represent the recall’s official proponents was contested for months before the final deadline passed.

On Jan. 9, 2026, a proponent emailed the Registrar’s Media Support office identifying himself as one of the signers of the Notice of Intention to recall all six judges and asking to be included in status communications. The Registrar responded that it had “previously been informed” the proponent group would be represented solely by Fleming and Arevalo “for the purpose of filings and communications,” and that it would not add additional contacts absent an amendment from the group itself.

The proponent disputed that characterization directly. “I was never informed of this decision to appoint Anna or Christine only and solely as point of contact nor did I consent to it,” he wrote to the Registrar on Jan. 13, adding that “NONE of the communication or documentation is being shared with the other proponents even after repeated requests.”

Two weeks later, a separate group of proponents — Steve Padilla, Handgis, Patricia M., and others named on the original Notice of Intention — sent a formal written request to the Registrar identifying themselves as “the official proponents and petitioners” of the recall. The letter stated plainly that “the statutory proponents did not designate any organization, social media account, or third party as the exclusive point of contact or gatekeeper for Registrar communications,” and that several proponents “have been unable to access recall-related communications or status updates in real time and were not included in any centralized notification process.”

According to Padilla and other members of the core proponent group, no vote was ever taken among the statutory proponents to designate Fleming — or CFLNT — as the point of contact for the recall. They say that after the Notices of Intention were served in December, CFLNT effectively assumed control of the process, and that proponents outside of Fleming and Arevalo were shut out of finalizing the petitions and were not meaningfully included in the signature-gathering process or given status updates once it was underway.

“Very unfortunate that we the people were locked out of our own recall process,” Handgis said.

Joaquin Castillo, another proponent, “It’s very disappointing — Christine blocked us then didn’t submit the petitions!” Castillo said. Padilla put the stakes in starker terms. “The children have been robbed,” he said.

The residency of the Registrar’s designated points of contact has also emerged as a point of contention. Arevalo, who along with Fleming was named by the Registrar as an authorized contact for filings and communications, is not an Orange County resident, according to proponents. Proponents say that fact is significant given that Arevalo was empowered to speak and act on behalf of a recall effort rooted entirely in Orange County families’ grievances against Orange County judges.

A Process That Stalled in Plain Sight

The Registrar’s Jan. 26, 2026 written response to the group’s inquiry — addressed to Padilla — laid out the procedural posture at that stage: the petitions were under review, no cost estimate for a special election had been prepared, and, critically, no signatures had yet been submitted for verification because the petitions had not yet been approved for circulation.

That means the entire six-month window between the Registrar’s Jan. 30, 2026 determination and the July 23, 2026 filing deadline was the proponents’ opportunity to gather roughly 152,000 valid signatures per judge — a task that, by Fleming’s own account, was being funded largely out of her own pocket. According to the core proponent group, however, they were already cut off from the process before that signature-gathering window ever opened, leaving them unable to meaningfully participate in — or even monitor — the effort that was supposed to be theirs.

Moving Forward

The Registrar’s July 23 letter closes the door on this iteration of the recall — but it does not resolve the underlying dispute among proponents over what happened to it, or who bears responsibility for a signature-gathering effort that, by all accounts, never got off the ground despite months of public momentum and hundreds of supporters.

This publication has reached out to CFLNT, Christine Fleming, and Anna Arevalo for comment on the proponents’ allegations and will update this report with any response received.

For the families who rallied behind the recall as a rare shot at judicial accountability, the collapse raises a question distinct from the one they set out to answer about the judges themselves: whether the advocacy structures built around family court reform efforts are transparent and accountable to the people who empower them.

Editor’s Disclosure: This reporter was present Dec. 17, 2025 covering the service of the Notices of Intention to recall as a journalist. The day before service, Christine’s assistant Anna Arevalo contacted this reporter stating the group still lacked a process server. On the morning of Dec. 17, with no one else available, this reporter personally served the Notices of Intention on the judges. This reporter’s role was limited to that act of service and did not extend to organizing, financing, or directing the recall effort or its subsequent signature-gathering process, which is the subject of this report.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis aims to bring accountability and transparency to a process that hundreds of families invested their names, signatures, and trust in. Whistleblowers and individuals with direct knowledge of the recall process — including current or former proponents, CFLNT representatives, or Registrar staff — are encouraged to contact this reporter.

Whistleblowers and individuals with direct knowledge of this matter or related family court corruption anywhere in the U.S. may contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis aims to bring accountability and transparency to a process that hundreds of families invested their names, signatures, and trust in. Whistleblowers and individuals with direct knowledge of the recall process — including current or former proponents, CFLNT representatives, or Registrar staff — are encouraged to contact this reporter.

Whistleblowers and individuals with direct knowledge of this matter or related family court corruption anywhere in the U.S. may contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

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Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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