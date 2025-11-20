Coby Peroutka, September 2025. Photo Courtesy of his Mother Carrie Peroutka-Lustig.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — A 10-year-old, medically fragile, nonverbal child died Thursday after years of reported injuries and repeated hospitalizations, allegedly following visitation with his father, while Orange County family court maintained custody with the father under the oversight of Minor’s Counsel Brian W. Baron, according to court records and other documents reviewed by this reporter.

It is a deeply troubling development in Orange County — one that parents, advocates and whistleblowers say was entirely preventable. For more than two decades, families have pleaded with county officials, the Orange County Grand Jury, the Board of Supervisors, presiding and supervising judges, legislators and state oversight agencies to address entrenched systemic failures inside the county’s family, probate and juvenile courts.

Today’s loss, they say, reflects the consequences of a system that has repeatedly ignored evidence, discounted parents’ warnings and shielded court-appointed insiders from accountability.

A Child Who Loved His Family and the World Around Him

Coby’s mother, Carrie Peroutka, said her son died “this morning in the middle of the night.”

She described her son as a joyful boy who “loved his big brother, school, Curious George, the Anaheim Angels, the Green Bay Packers, aquariums and space — and musicals like Rent and The Lion King.”

Friends and family shared photos of Coby smiling, celebrating his 10th birthday, and spending time with those he loved most.

Years of Warnings, Injuries and Hospitalizations

The Lustig–Peroutka case was previously detailed in From Arms Dealer to Orange County Minor’s Counsel — The LaFlamme–Baron–OCDA Pipeline. Coby had a documented history of severe injuries and medical vulnerability.

For years, his mother warned:

the Orange County District Attorney’s Office

CHOC

Orange County Social Services

Orange County Superior Court Judges

court-appointed professionals

Minor’s Counsel Brian Baron

about escalating signs of injury and suspected abuse. No one listened.

Medical Findings

Documents obtained for this investigation indicate Coby was repeatedly seen at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) with alarming injuries, including:

Re-fractured hips

A bleeding rectum

Black eyes

Bleeding from an ear

Extensive bruising across his body

A fractured femur documented in the past few days

Several of these injuries triggered mandated child-abuse reports, according to individuals with direct knowledge.

His mother said she begged officials and CPS to intervene:

“I begged them to protect him. No one has listened.”

Later, Coby’s mother told this reporter that CPS arrived at her home shortly after his death in response to the CHOC report. Overwhelmed and preparing to take Coby’s older brother to an emergency therapy appointment, she said she could not speak with investigators at that time. She also clarified that Coby’s most recent injury was a broken femur, not a knee fracture as earlier understood.

The mother also told this reporter that, despite multiple injuries and repeated hospital visits following visitation with the father — who lives in Ventura County — Ventura County CPS repeatedly declined to investigate the father’s home after each incident, citing that the child was taken to CHOC in Orange County and lived primarily in Orange County. She said Ventura CPS was contacted multiple times to conduct welfare investigations, but the agency refused, and no investigation has ever occurred at the father’s home.

OCDA Tammy Jacobs involvement in the Lustig’s FAMILY LAW CASE - OCSC Minute Order, September 17, 2025.

OCDA Investigator: “He’s too connected to the OCDA. My hands are tied.”

According to the mother and her attorney, OCDA Investigator Nate Ridlon told her earlier this year that the District Attorney’s Office would not act on her abuse reports.

They say Ridlon stated:

“He’s [Baron] too connected to the OCDA. My hands are tied.”

This aligns with broader reporting on a longstanding pipeline of court-appointed contracts and referrals between the Law Offices of Harold LaFlamme — where Baron serves as Secretary, CFO and Director — and the OCDA.

Email message to all OC Bar Members from Minor’s Counsel/GAL Brian Baron. November 19, 2025.

Baron’s Listserv Message Sent One Day Before Coby’s Death

On November 19, 2025 — just one day before the child’s death — Baron emailed the Orange County Bar Association Family Law Section to address what he called “possible misconceptions” about his work.

He wrote:

“I always personally interview my Clients and Wards. I interview my Clients and Wards 24/7 but also rely on my Staff to keep in touch…”

He added:

“If anyone has any further questions, please feel free to email me directly.”

The message appeared to respond to growing reports that he delegated child interviews to his paralegal, Rebecca Galvan — a practice parents, attorneys and former employees have alleged for years.

The timing of the email — less than 24 hours before Coby’s death — is now drawing heightened scrutiny.

Yet according to Coby’s family and multiple individuals with direct knowledge of the case, Brian Baron never once met with Coby or his older brother — despite being appointed as their Minor’s Counsel and despite years of hospitalizations, mandated reports and documented injuries.

A Contract Pipeline Under Fire

Baron is a central figure in the $28-million-per-year LaFlamme–Baron contract pipeline for court-appointed counsel, guardians ad litem, and court-ordered professionals in Orange County’s family, probate and dependency courts.

Public records show:

The LaFlamme firm and Baron hold active contracts totaling more than $28 million.

Families in at least six active lawsuits allege misconduct, negligence, civil-rights violations and failures to act on evidence of abuse.

Systemic Warnings Went Unheeded

Interviews, public records, community protests organized by California Family Law Naked Truth and whistleblower reports reveal a consistent pattern:

The mother repeatedly sought protection for her son.

Hospital staff filed multiple suspected child-abuse reports.

Minor’s Counsel was notified of the injuries.

The OCDA declined to intervene.

Despite mounting evidence, court orders continued placing Coby with his father.

Complaints, Protests, Lawsuits — and Years of Official Silence

For decades, Orange County parents have:

filed formal complaints

urged the state Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice, FBI and Board of Supervisors to investigate

staged protests outside courthouses

They received little if any response.

The same failures surfaced in investigations of the six-part series The Victims of Jessica St. Clair, in Three Courts, One Playbook, the Joy Houghton Hague, the Tawny Minna Grossman, and the Taran (Tar) Nolan cases.

Across these cases, families described:

abuse evidence minimized

contradictory court orders against medical records

OCDA involvement protecting court-appointed insiders

parents retaliated against for reporting abuse

court-appointed clinicians operating without oversight

Different families.

Different facts.

Identical outcomes.

A System That Children Cannot Survive

The same network of minors’ counsel, guardians ad litem, therapists, evaluators, DA investigators and judges appears in case after case.

Advocates say this is not coincidence.

It is system design.

And now, a 10-year-old boy has died.

A Developing Story

Additional reporting will follow as this story develops.

What remains clear is this:

The question is no longer whether Orange County’s system failed.

The question is whether California will continue to allow it — and at what cost to its children.

Recent community protests:

Read more: Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them

Orange County Parents Speak Out Against Family Court and CPS in Nationwide Protest

Orange County Protest to Spotlight Family, Probate and Juvenile Court Failures, Sept. 17

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Peaceful Protest and Court Watchers Requested for Nov. 12 in Costa Mesa, Calif.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —Peaceful Protest and Court Watchers Requested for Nov. 13 in Santa Ana, Calif.

This ongoing series on the OC family court crisis and nationwide family court crisis aims to bring national attention to these systemic issues, advocating for immediate reform and accountability. The time for action is now. It is imperative that lawmakers, the media, and the public unite to demand justice and protection for all families involved.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote. Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

