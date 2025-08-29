ELKHORN, Wis. — On Aug. 6, 2025, after spending nearly three months in jail and suffering a heart attack behind bars, Julie Valadez walked out of the Walworth County Jail into the summer light of southern Wisconsin—thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

A mother of four, Valadez had been criminally charged by the Walworth County Deputy District Attorney, James T. Sempf Case Number 2023CF000048 and held on a $500,000 cash-only bond—an amount typically reserved for violent offenders. Her alleged crime? Violating a custody order.

What the criminal complaint does not acknowledge is this: the custody order she allegedly violated was already reversed—nearly four years earlier—by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

Valadez is a domestic violence survivor, a former public official, and—according to a growing network of advocates, legal scholars, and court reformers—one of the most visible victims of judicial retaliation in recent American history. Her incarceration, they argue, is not an isolated mistake but a stark example of how criminal and family court systems can weaponize legal errors against the very people they are supposed to protect.

“Nevertheless, She Persisted”

“I had this necklace on actually, and it says, ‘Nevertheless, she persisted,’” Valadez said during an emotional July 2025 Zoom event hosted by National Safe Parents. “And when I walked out of jail… I got to put it back on.” “That moment meant everything. Thank you for this community. Thank you for showing what’s possible when people come together—especially in a world where so many are suffering: women, children, the vulnerable.” — Julie Valadez, July 2025

Anonymous Donor, Public Outcry, and GoFundMe Surge

As legal proceedings intensified, supporters mobilized online. On Aug. 6, the same day her bond was paid, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported that Valadez had been released thanks to a mystery benefactor.

“We still don’t know who posted the bond,” said friend and advocate Luz, who launched the GoFundMe campaign “Justice for Julie Valadez: Help a Mother Fight for Freedom.”

The campaign is raising funds for expert witnesses and ongoing legal support and has gained traction nationwide.

A Reversal Ignored

In 2018, Waukesha County Circuit Court opened:

Family Law Case No. 18-FA-296, and

Civil Case No. 2018CV000672.

These two cases laid the groundwork for what would become a legally reversed—but judicially ignored—published appellate opinion.

Domestic Violence Injunction

On April 25, 2018, a domestic abuse injunction was granted against Ricardo Valadez:

“Respondent agrees to injunction—Court grants injunction against respondent for a period of four years until 04/25/2022 with firearms prohibition.”

Stipulated Custody Order

In May 2018, following the criminal case a family court stipulation granted sole legal custody to Julie Valadez:

“Julie shall be designated the primary caretaker and shall have primary placement of the minor children at all times and hours.”

Despite uncontested domestic violence findings and statutory protections under Wis. Stat. § 767.41(2)(d)(1), Judge Michael J. Aprahamian reversed the custody arrangement in April 2020, awarding full legal custody to Ricardo. While placing Julie on monitored visitation and other orders.

His rationale? Ricardo had completed “treatment” with a licensed professional counselor—not a certified batterer intervention provider, as explicitly required by law.

The 2021 Appellate Opinion

On Dec. 29, 2021, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals reversed the April 2020 order in Valadez v. Valadez (Appeal No. 2020AP1006), ruling the trial court erred by:

Misapplying Wis. Stat. § 767.41(2)(d)(1); and Ignoring Wis. Stat. § 767.41(5)(bm), which mandates that the safety of the abused parent and children be the court’s “paramount concern.”

The appellate court ordered the trial court to vacate the reversed order and reassess custody consistent with its opinion:

“…that the court failed to explicitly apply the proper legal standard set forth in WIS. STAT. § 767.41(5)(bm) requiring the court to make Julie’s safety and that of her children a paramount concern in determining placement. Accordingly, we reverse and remand to the circuit court to conduct further proceedings consistent with this opinion. By the Court.—Judgment reversed and cause remanded with directions.”

It never happened.

The Law Ignored, Again and Again

Judge Aprahamian was replaced by Judge Ralph M. Ramirez, and later by Judge Jennifer Dorow. Yet neither enforced the reversal.

In June 2022, the Judge Ramirez issued a new custody order that mirrored the reversed 2020 ruling—with the same GAL, witnesses, and court evaluator. No new domestic violence evaluation was conducted, flipping custody to the documented abuser and placing Julie on monitored visitation. The statutory safety mandate and appellate opinion and directions was again ignored.

Julie remained blocked from her children and from her legal right to parent.

Criminal Charges Based on a Reversed Order

In early 2023, Julie’s teenage son Ethan ran away from his paternal grandparents’ home. He left voluntarily and was never harmed. The court responded with escalation.

In June 2025, Valadez was arrested and charged with two felonies in State of Wisconsin v. Julie Valadez (Case No. 2023CF000048). Julie pleaded Not Guilty on July 7 and demanded a speedy trial. She is represented by Kevin M. Smith, a public defender:

Count 1: Interfere with Child Custody – Other Parent

Count 2: Interfere with Custody – After Custody Order

Both: Felony F, Wis. Stat. § 948.31(3), with Party to a Crime modifiers

“It is a constitutional absurdity.” — Attorney Michael Bassett, Motion to Vacate, Sept. 2024

Julie’s legal team filed motions citing three key precedents:

Herrell v. Herrell (1990): Orders flowing from a reversed judgment must be vacated.

Tietsworth v. Harley-Davidson (2007): Trial courts have no discretion to reinterpret a remand.

Fullerton Lumber Co. v. Torborg (1957): Trial courts must promptly implement appellate mandates.

Instead, the court jailed her.

Ongoing Judicial Resistance

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has now reversed five rulings in the Valadez matter:

2020AP1006 – Custody/placement reversal

2021AP000994 – Blocked attempt to jail Julie

2021AP001186 – Reversal of contempt findings

2023AP001706 – Most recent directive to enforce prior reversals

Still, the trial court refuses to vacate the orders or halt enforcement based on voided findings.

Julie’s legal filings demand:

Enforcement of DV and fit-parent custody laws

Compliance with the 2021 reversal

Recognition of her original sole custody status

No action has been taken. The criminal case continues.

She now awaits trial.

Upcoming Hearings – Walworth County

Aug. 29, 2025 – 12:00 PM

Filing deadline for State’s trial continuance motion

Sept. 12, 2025 – 11:00 AM

Final Pre-Trial, Room 3040

Sept. 22–24, 2025 – 8:30 AM daily

Jury Trial (3 days): Scheduled to proceed before Judge Johnson

Legal & Constitutional Questions

Julie’s case now stands as a symbol of:

Judicial defiance of appellate mandates

Prosecutorial misuse of reversed orders

Systemic due process failure

The criminalization of a protective mother

A National Question

Who enforces the law when judges don’t?

In most courts, ignoring an appellate reversal would trigger immediate sanctions or removal from the bench. But in family court—shielded from scrutiny, shrouded in secrecy—judicial impunity often goes unchecked.

Julie Valadez’s case is not just about custody.

It’s about the collapse of judicial constraint—and what happens when those in power face no consequence for breaking the law.

Her story is the canary in the coal mine.

Want to Help?

