Denise Brown’s new book, “For My Sister Nicole,” is a guide for young people, families and communities on how to recognize and prevent domestic violence. One of its many important chapters concerns two Orange County custody cases nearly 30 years apart, and how little has changed. Brown also offers solutions, from teaching young people what abuse looks like before they enter a relationship to backing GPS ankle monitors for high-risk abusers.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Days after her sister’s 1994 murder, Denise Brown told a national television audience that Nicole Brown Simpson was not a battered woman. Her new book, “For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt — What to Know About Domestic Violence” (Blackstone, Oct. 6, 2026), explains how wrong she was and argues that society and the courts have been slow to learn the same lesson.

The book arrives with national attention. Brown sat down with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer for an exclusive interview timed to the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Disclosure: This journalist is profiled in Chapter 15 of the book, and her reporting is cited in its notes. She first met Brown in the early 2000s. Brown wrote the passage about her, which she reviewed for accuracy before publication and signed a release for. At Brown’s request, she also provided published articles on Orange County custody cases for the book. She received no compensation.

Pictures from the Trial of the Century. Photos: Online.

From the Trial of the Century to a Mission

Brown has spent three decades turning her family’s tragedy into advocacy. She calls the 1995 criminal trial’s outcome “the most shocking legal verdict of the century,” and writes that the media frenzy around the “trial of the century” painted a false picture of her sister and her family. Within weeks of the murder, she began speaking at shelters, police departments and bar associations. In 1995, she testified before the U.S. Senate for funding of the Violence Against Women Act.

The book continues that work. Brown uses her family’s story, along with others from across the country, to draw attention to domestic and intimate partner violence and child abuse, and to failures she and others in the book attribute to judges, police and politicians.

The Custody Trial Behind Closed Doors and the Orange Curtain

Brown describes two courtrooms that kept out the evidence her family believed mattered most.

In the criminal trial, she writes, Nicole’s diaries were ruled hearsay, and prosecutor Scott Gordon was blocked from calling experts on domestic violence. Brown was put on the stand to describe abuse she had witnessed, then was mocked on television for it.

The custody fight followed. In the summer of 1996, Nicole’s ex-husband petitioned for sole custody of Sydney and Justin, who had lived with their grandparents since the murder. Brown’s account of the Orange County proceeding includes the following:

It was closed to the public and lasted less than two months.

Judge Nancy Wieben Stock barred any mention of the murders.

Custody was awarded on Dec. 20, in the middle of the wrongful-death trial, and the children left on Christmas Day.

The 4th District Court of Appeal later ruled that Wieben Stock should have considered evidence involving the 1994 killings when deciding custody. By then, Brown writes, the family had stopped contesting where the children lived.

Section 3044 and a Law That Came Too Late

Chapter 15, “What’s Best for the Children,” opens with a summary of California Family Code § 3044. The statute creates a rebuttable presumption that awarding sole or joint custody to a parent who has committed domestic violence within the previous five years is not in a child’s best interest. Courts have held that a judicial finding of abuse triggers the presumption even when a restraining order is denied.

The statute, enacted in 1999, did not exist when Nicole’s ex-husband won joint custody despite a no-contest plea to spousal abuse, or when the Browns lost their 1996 guardianship fight. It now addresses problems Brown describes. Courts may not base a domestic violence finding solely on a custody evaluator’s conclusions, and must decide whether the presumption applies before issuing a custody order.

Brown writes that during the pandemic she began reading about domestic violence on Substack, and found two writers whose work tied her family’s experience to the present.

Dr. Emma Katz and an Orange County Case

The first writer is Dr. Emma Katz, a world-leading expert, researcher and author on how coercive control harms children and the bond between mother and child. Katz describes children as “co-victim-survivors,” not bystanders. Brown writes that reading Katz’s work brought back what her own son, niece and nephew went through after the trial.

The second is this journalist. Brown describes her as a survivor who became an investigative journalist, reporting on failures in California’s family, juvenile and probate courts through public records requests and survivor interviews. The book cites this journalist’s article “Three Courts, One Playbook: How Families Say California’s Legal System Betrayed Them” (Aug. 6, 2025), which includes video of her speaking at an Orange County press conference, along with a 2025 Substack article by Robert J. Hansen. It recounts the following:

A domestic violence restraining order issued in 2015 and renewed in 2019.

A 2021 felony assault by her ex-husband, witnessed by passersby and captured on video and police bodycam.

A 2022 decision by a newly assigned Orange County judge [Waltz] that vacated the restraining order and reversed custody, violating family law 3044, and despite the children’s statements to police, therapists and their court-appointed attorney that they wanted to stay with their mother.

Brown presents this journalist’s own case as evidence that the pattern her family faced in 1996 continues:

“It seemed like not much had changed in thirty years.” — Denise Brown

This journalist’s reporting on cases involving abuse and good-cause withholding has found the same pattern.

A Lifeline for Victims and Survivors

Beyond the courtroom, the book is a practical guide built on 30 years of in-person interviews, observations and shelter visits. Brown never stopped showing up: She insisted on meeting survivors at every shelter where she spoke, and she still serves on the board of her local women’s shelter. That care runs through every chapter. It covers the following:

Strangulation as a warning sign of murder. Brown, who survived being strangled herself, devotes a full chapter to it, drawing on former San Diego City Attorney Casey Gwinn’s research. She returned to it in her interview with Diane Sawyer, calling strangulation a precursor to murder and noting that Nicole was strangled.

Why victims stay. Brown has been asked many times why women don’t just leave. Her answer comes down to three words: hope, shame and fear. In an interview with this journalist, and in her interview with Diane Sawyer, she described them as hope “that things are going to get better,” “the shame of not wanting anyone to know” and the fear of, “Where am I going to go?”

The Power and Control Wheel, which Brown first saw at Human Options in Laguna Beach. One of its spokes describes using children, including threats to take them away.

Campbell’s Danger Assessment, reproduced in full.

Children as leverage: Brown’s account of how Nicole’s fear of losing her children kept her tied to her ex-husband.

The verdict’s reach: Brown says a Texas shelter called after the verdict to report that most of its residents were packing to return to their abusers.

A Wake-Up Call for Families

The book is also a warning to friends and families. Brown writes that for nearly two decades she had a front-row seat to her sister’s relationship and did not understand what she was seeing. She sometimes said the wrong thing, grew impatient with Nicole for staying, and accepted explanations that didn’t make sense. Nicole, in turn, hid the worst of it to protect the people she loved.

Brown’s message to friends, parents and siblings is to listen to their daughters and sisters, and to believe them. Abuse rarely looks the way families expect, and a victim who doesn’t feel believed may stop asking for help. For readers who have never been through a family court, the book is also an education in how the legal system fails the people it is meant to protect.

Moving Forward

Section 3044 is no longer the only protection on the books. Piqui’s Law, which took effect in 2024, limits court-ordered “reunification” programs that cut children off from a protective parent. This journalist’s reporting has documented cases in which neither was applied.

Brown is also backing Carrie’s Law, a proposal for what it calls comprehensive electronic safety protections. It would expand GPS ankle monitoring to a broader group of high-risk domestic violence offenders and give survivors access to personal and home security technology. The proposal calls for new, dedicated funding so the money is not diverted from existing victim services.

Penal Code § 278.7 gives a parent who acts to protect a child from harm a good-cause defense against abduction charges. That defense matters more than many realize. California’s abduction statute, Penal Code § 278.5, reaches a parent who keeps or withholds a child, not only one who takes or flees with a child. The good-cause defense in § 278.7 uses the same language.

Brown told this journalist she hoped the book would educate people, help save lives, and “expose the dirty little secrets of our society, communities.” In California’s family and criminal courts, this journalist’s reporting suggests those secrets have a legal and judicial counterpart.

READ: UPDATE California DOJ Says It Has ‘No Responsive Records’ for Its Own Child Abduction Manual After Removing Decade-Plus Website Claim

This journalist has reported on cases in which mothers said they acted to protect themselves and their children from abuse and received little or no protection. In those cases, mothers and their advocates say, judges and authorities did not apply § 3044, Piqui’s Law or the good-cause defense, and proceedings were often closed to the public. The mothers lost custody, and some were criminally charged with child abduction, including some who had never left their homes or communities.

They include the cases of Joy Houghton, Tawny Minna-Grossman, Synthia Castro-Nicely, Taran Nolan, the six part series on Jessica St. Clair, Genevie Esquivel and Giselle Smiel. In several, district attorney child abduction units used Family Code § 3130 to locate and return children, leading to custody reversals in favor of reported abusers.

Brown concludes that little has changed in Orange County in 30 years. Unveiled & Uncensored will continue to examine whether these laws are being followed and has requested comment from Blackstone.

The pattern is not limited to California. In Wisconsin, Julie Valadez, who said her husband was abusive, lost custody of her children and was ordered arrested by a family court judge, as ProPublica reported. Internationally, a 2020 UK Ministry of Justice expert panel found that family courts often minimized domestic abuse in favor of contact with both parents. In 2023, the United Nations special rapporteur on violence against women warned that abuse allegations in custody cases are routinely discounted worldwide, often through claims of “parental alienation.”

This ongoing series on the California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

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