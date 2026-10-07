Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

Thirty years should be enough time to learn something. Brown’s account, as Julie Anderson-Holburn presents it, demands that we ask whether family courts learned anything at all. A protective statute cannot shield a child if the judge sidesteps its requirements. A warning buried in a file cannot protect anyone unless somebody with authority acts on it. I want these cases examined through the orders, evidence, and reasons judges gave for their decisions. Julie Anderson-Holburn deserves credit for keeping that scrutiny alive. Families shouldn't need a famous murder, a national interview, or a bestselling book before their children's safety commands serious public attention.

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Susie's avatar
Susie
1d

The entire system of unguided equitable discretion must be replaced by strict, non-negotiable constitutional rules.

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