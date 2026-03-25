Updated March 25, 2026, at 11:23 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A series of escalating legal challenges across Orange County’s 2026 election cycle is exposing a deeper conflict over how candidates present themselves to voters—and who ultimately controls the narrative on the ballot.

At issue are disputes over ballot designations, candidate statements, and even candidate names. But beneath those technical legal battles lies a broader and more consequential question: public trust in the institutions overseeing those elections, including the judiciary itself.

The controversy comes as petitions tied to the #OCRecall2026 movement are circulating for signatures, targeting roughly a dozen sitting judges. At the same time, California’s Chief Justice recently delivered the annual State of the Judiciary address, outlining priorities for the court system without directly addressing the emerging recall effort in Orange County.

Nowhere is that tension more visible than in the race involving sitting Orange County Superior Court Judge Ami Sheth Sagel, who is facing both active election litigation and a growing recall campaign.

A Judicial Race Becomes a Flashpoint

Judge Ami Sheth Sagel, seeking reelection to Office No. 41, was the subject of a writ petition brought by Charles E. Pell, a federal prosecutor and opposing candidate.

Pell, a longtime federal prosecutor, previously led high-profile public corruption cases, including the prosecution of former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do (married to Judge Cheri Pham) in a bribery scheme, as well as federal charges against former Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu related to the attempted sale of Angel Stadium.

The petition challenged Sagel’s use of the ballot name “Ami S. Sagel,” arguing it differed from the name she has consistently used in judicial and professional settings: “Ami Sheth Sagel.”

Filed against Orange County Registrar of Voters Bob Page and later transferred to San Bernardino County due to Sagel’s position on the bench, the case sought to compel changes to both her ballot name and candidate statement.

Sagel, represented by attorney Jennifer Keller, opposed the petition. The matter was ultimately decided by San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Wilfred J. Schneider Jr., who rejected the claims, finding no evidence of voter confusion or improper name usage.

The ruling allows Sagel’s ballot designation to stand.

Recall Efforts Target the Judiciary

The legal dispute unfolds alongside a broader political movement reshaping Orange County’s judicial landscape.

Judge Sagel is among multiple judges served with Notices of Intent to Recall as part of the grassroots campaign known as #OCRecall2026.

The judges named include: Thomas Lo, Carmen Luege, Ami Sheth Sagel, Shelia Recio, Megan Wagner, Erin Rowe, Carol L. Henson, Julie A. Palafox, Stephen Hicklin, Mary Kreber-Varipapa, Kimberly Maynard Carasso, and Maria D. Hernandez.

Organizers cite concerns about due process, the handling of domestic violence and custody cases, and broader questions about accountability within family, probate, and juvenile courts.

Recalls of judges are rare in California. The scope and coordination of this effort make it one of the most significant organized challenges to a sitting judiciary in the state’s history.

Supervisor Races Draw Parallel Legal Challenges

The disputes extend beyond judicial races into contests for the Orange County Board of Supervisors, where multiple candidates are facing nearly identical legal scrutiny over how they describe themselves on the ballot.

Lucy Vellema Case

A writ petition against Supervisor candidate Lucy Vellema (also listed as Lucia Vellema) was filed by Kimberly Claytor on March 16, 2026.

The case—Kimberly Claytor v. Bob Page, Registrar of Voters—names Vellema as the real party in interest.

Claytor is represented by:

Brett M. Murdock (SBN 281816)

Law Offices of Brett Murdock, Brea, California

The petition challenges Vellema’s ballot designation, “Teacher / School Principal,” alleging that she currently works as a school counselor and does not meet California’s requirement that ballot designations reflect a candidate’s current primary profession.

Who Is Kimberly Claytor?

The petitioner in the case, Kimberly Claytor, is identified in public profiles as president of the Newport-Mesa Federation of Teachers, a local teachers’ union based in Costa Mesa.

Publicly available information indicates that Claytor has long-standing ties to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, where she has worked as an educator for more than two decades. Her leadership role within the teachers’ union places her in a position of influence in local education policy and labor advocacy.

The involvement of a union leader in litigation over ballot designations also underscores how election disputes in Orange County’s 2026 cycle are drawing participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including organized labor, candidates, and legal advocates.

Fred Jung Case

A second petition filed the same day targets Supervisor candidate Fred Jung.

The case—Jan Flory v. Bob Page, Registrar of Voters—was filed by Jan Flory, with Jung named as the real party in interest.

Flory is also represented by:

Brett M. Murdock

Law Offices of Brett Murdock

The petition challenges Jung’s ballot designation, “Fullerton Mayor / Business owner,” alleging that the “business owner” claim is unsupported and that the referenced business entity has been inactive or dissolved.

A Pattern: Litigation as Campaign Strategy

Across these cases, a clear structure emerges:

Petitioners: opposing or interested parties

Respondent: Registrar of Voters Bob Page

Real Party in Interest: the candidate being challenged

Legal mechanism: expedited petitions for writ of mandate

Notably, both supervisor race challenges were filed on the same day, through the same law firm, and rely on nearly identical legal arguments.

The pattern suggests a coordinated strategy to challenge ballot representations within the narrow statutory window before ballots are finalized.

Kimberly Claytor, Brett Murdock and Jan Flory

Ballot Litigation Highlights Broader Tensions in 2026 Races

Legal disputes over ballot designations have also drawn attention to the candidates and attorneys involved in shaping Orange County’s 2026 election landscape.

One of the attorneys at the center of the litigation is Brett Murdock, a lawyer and former candidate for Orange County District Attorney. Murdock previously ran for the office in 2018, where he was eliminated in the primary election, and earlier sought election to Congress in California’s 39th District.

In the current dispute, Murdock is identified in court filings as counsel associated with the petition challenging candidate ballot designations, placing him directly within the legal battle over how candidates are presented to voters.

The litigation itself centers on candidate Lucy Vellema, whose ballot designation has been challenged but vigorously defended in court.

In a March 23, 2026 opposition filing, Vellema argues that her designation is accurate, supported by state-issued credentials, and within the discretion of the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

According to the filing, Vellema holds multiple California credentials, including:

A Clear Education Specialist Instruction Credential

A Clear Pupil Personnel Services Credential

An Administrative Services Credential

The filing further states that her role in a school district includes instructional duties and work within special education, supporting the designation of “Teacher” or “School Counselor – Special Education.”

Vellema also asserts that she previously served in a principal role during the summers of 2023 and 2024, which she argues falls within the statutory look-back period for ballot designations under California Elections Code §13107.

The opposition filing emphasizes that ballot designation decisions fall within the Registrar’s discretion and should not be overturned absent clear evidence of falsity or abuse of that discretion.

The case reflects a broader pattern emerging across Orange County’s 2026 election cycle, where legal challenges over ballot language, candidate qualifications, and voter information are increasingly intersecting with wider debates about transparency, fairness, and public trust in both elections and the courts.

A hearing in the matter is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, where the case will be heard in Department C31 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Kimberly A. Knill.

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, March 23, 2026. Photo: Online

State Leaders Emphasize Judicial Independence

These local disputes are unfolding as California’s judicial leadership publicly emphasizes independence within the court system.

In a March 23, 2026 State of the Judiciary address, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero described the courts as part of “three separate and coequal branches of government,” underscoring the judiciary’s constitutional role alongside the legislative and executive branches.

Guerrero also emphasized the importance of public scrutiny, stating that engagement—including criticism from the public—“should be encouraged,” while warning that inaccurate narratives could undermine confidence in the judiciary.

“We do not, however, welcome divisive name-calling or inaccurate and uninformed accounts about our roles—we believe this serves only to distort the public’s understanding of the judiciary and shake their confidence in our democracy. And we should all emphatically speak out against normalizing personal attacks against judges—for all our sakes,” Guerrero said.

Some litigants and advocates have questioned the use of terms such as “parental alienation” in family court proceedings, arguing that the application of such labels—particularly when disputed or raised alongside allegations of abuse—can function as what they describe as “divisive name-calling,” potentially influencing custody determinations. They contend that, in such cases, the use of these characterizations may raise concerns about fairness, due process, and the safety of children and protective parents.

Following the address, State Senator Susan Rubio described “a strong and independent judiciary” as “the backbone of our democracy” in a public statement.

Tension Between Principle and Practice

That message comes as Orange County becomes the focal point of a rare and expanding challenge to the judiciary itself.

The #OCRecall2026 movement, targeting roughly a dozen sitting judges, reflects growing dissatisfaction among some litigants and advocates who argue that judicial independence must be balanced with accountability, transparency, and adherence to statutory law.

The tension highlights a broader constitutional reality: while the judiciary operates independently, it remains one of three coequal branches designed to function within a system of checks and balances.

Policy Commitments and Enforcement Questions

The contrast is particularly notable for advocates involved in recent legislative efforts addressing family court practices.

Piqui’s Law, supported by lawmakers including Susan Rubio, was intended to strengthen protections in custody cases involving allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

The law reflects legislative recognition of longstanding harm to children raised by parents and advocates.

However, some court participants and advocacy groups argue that implementation of those standards—including provisions such as Family Code Section 3044—remains inconsistent, raising questions about how statutory reforms are applied in practice.

For those advocates, the gap between legislative intent and courtroom outcomes underscores a broader concern: that reforms alone will not resolve systemic issues without stringent enforcement and accountability mechanisms.

Beyond the Ballot: A System Under Scrutiny

The convergence of ballot litigation, judicial elections, legislative reform efforts, and active recall campaigns is placing Orange County at the center of a larger debate about judicial accountability.

These developments point to a system under strain—where confidence in the judiciary is being actively questioned by a growing number of parents and advocates speaking out publicly.

The Question Ahead

As courts finalize rulings and ballots move toward printing, one question remains:

Who controls how candidates are presented to voters—and how should judicial independence operate alongside mechanisms of public accountability?

In Orange County, that question is no longer theoretical.

It is being tested—in courtrooms, on ballots, and through a growing public recall movement challenging the judiciary itself.

This ongoing series on the Orange County, California family and probate court and CPS corruption crisis—and the broader nationwide family court crisis—aims to bring national attention to systemic failures and to advocate for meaningful reform and accountability.

This article is investigative reporting intended for public-information and public-interest purposes only. It does not constitute legal advice, and nothing herein should be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney or qualified legal professional. References to laws, court proceedings, or legal processes are presented for journalistic and informational purposes.

The time for action is now. Lawmakers, the media, and the public must act together to demand justice, accountability, and protection for families and children.

Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?

Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.

Find your state and federal legislative representatives HERE.

Find out what your legislators are doing on a weekly basis HERE.

Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, IDEA/ADA or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me or rjh.investigative.reports@gmail.com.

Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.

This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.

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