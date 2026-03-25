Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Richard Luthmann
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This is what happens when a system forgets who it works for. Courts demand trust, but trust isn’t automatic—it’s earned. When litigants feel steamrolled, when laws like Piqui’s Law sit on the books but vanish in practice, people don’t stay quiet—they organize. Recalls aren’t chaos; they’re accountability in action. The political class will cry “threat to judicial independence,” but independence doesn’t mean immunity. It means responsibility under scrutiny. Orange County is sending a message: no more rubber stamps, no more insider games, no more narrative control from the bench. The people are stepping in—and once that starts, it doesn’t stop.

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