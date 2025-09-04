Top (R to L): Rep. Lisa Fink, Senator Mark Finchem, Rep. Rachel Keshel. Bottom: Danielle Pollack, Michael G. Moore, Kathy Sherlock. Photo: Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The final hearing of Arizona’s Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders ended not with procedure—but with purpose.

On August 27, 2025, Danielle Pollack, policy manager at the National Family Violence Law Center and lead architect behind Kayden’s Law, and Kathy Sherlock, mother of 7-year-old Kayden Mancuso, delivered some of the most devastating and urgent testimony of the committee’s months-long investigation. They were joined by parents, whistleblowers, and civil rights attorneys who exposed systemic failures in Arizona’s family court and child welfare systems.

Among them was trial attorney Michael Garth Moore, who testified that the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) receives between 10,000 and 12,000 complaints annually—yet rarely investigates them and lacks any real accountability.

This is one of the most important videos you will ever watch. Think this doesn’t affect you? It does. Every family in America — and around the world — is impacted. Watch this hearing. Share it. Remember it.

“The center of the universe in family court is billable hours—attorneys, therapists, evaluators—all while children are harmed and safe parents are drained.” — 00:46:12

“It’s a for-profit system. Not a child safety system.” — 00:44:09

“95 to 99 percent of the time, children are right about who they feel safe with.” — 00:48:30

“I’ve seen guardians suppress children’s voices, misrepresent their wishes. Instead, we need attorneys for children, who must advocate for what the child says.” — 00:50:33

“Judicial immunity is a judge-created doctrine. It’s not found in the Constitution. So it can be reversed.” —01:47:27

“She Tried to Run”: Kathy Sherlock’s Testimony and the Origins of Kayden’s Law

Kayden’s death wasn’t a tragic anomaly—it was the foreseeable result of institutional failure.

For 18 months, Kathy Sherlock warned judges, custody evaluators, police, CPS workers, and school officials that her ex-partner was dangerous. Instead of protecting her or her daughter, she was accused of “parental alienation”—a now-infamous tactic used by abusers to discredit protective parents. Her pleas were ignored.

In May 2018, a judge overruled her objections to unsupervised visitation. Three months later, during one of those court-ordered visits, Kayden was murdered by her father.

“He beat her with a 35-pound dumbbell, tied a plastic bag around her head, and secured it with an iPhone charging cord,” Sherlock testified.

“She died trying to run. I had told her—if you ever feel scared, run. And she tried to. But she didn’t make it out in time.”

This wasn’t a custody dispute. It was a complete failure of every system designed to protect children.

“Court was used to intimidate, control, bankrupt, and punish me,” Sherlock said. “I begged everyone—my attorney, CPS, police, the school. No one helped. And now my daughter is dead.”

Authors of Framed: Amy Polacko and Dr. Christine Cocchiloa. Photo: Online

Sherlock also endorsed Framed: Women in the Family Court Underworld, a new book compiled by Dr. Christine Cocchiola and Amy Polacko featuring 23 stories of children harmed—or killed—after courts dismissed abuse allegations. Sherlock is the only named survivor.

“Framed is not a should-read — it’s a must-read,” she said. “It’s both a playbook and a warning.”

Danielle Pollack Testifies

In the August 27 hearing, Danielle Pollack, policy manager at the National Family Violence Law Center and founder of the National Safe Parents Organization, delivered a sweeping and sobering account of what she called a nationwide human rights crisis inside America’s family courts.

Pollack, who co-authored Kayden’s Law—a 2022 federal reform enacted as Title XV of the Violence Against Women Act—warned lawmakers that family courts are systematically failing children, prioritizing parental rights and professional profits over safety. “Kayden is one of many children—one of hundreds, if not thousands—who has been murdered by an abuser parent after a court was involved,” she told the panel.

From there, Pollack outlined a grim series of cases where protective parents raised serious abuse allegations—only to be ignored, punished, or stripped of custody. Children were left in the hands of abusers, and some were later murdered, she said, naming victims including Grayson (Florida), Om (Utah), Piqui (California), Kyra (New York), and Tommy Valva (New York).

Pollack explained that the courts operate under a “pro-contact culture”—a framework that values parental access over verified abuse evidence and often leans on the debunked concept of parental alienation. She described cases in which mothers were accused of “gatekeeping” or “alienation” simply for trying to protect their children, and recounted numerous cases ending in murder.

“It doesn't make sense in any world.”

When Senator Mark Finchem challenged the use of unverified theories—particularly the vague and widely disputed definition of parental alienation—he asked Pollack to provide the empirical sources referenced in the congressional findings tied to Kayden’s Law. Pollack agreed to submit the footnotes, then turned to what she described as a central force behind the discrediting of child abuse claims in family court: the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC). According to Pollack, AFCC is a for-profit trade organization that has heavily influenced custody policy for decades—often to the detriment of protective parents and children. Finchem noted that AFCC was “holding seminars around the country vilifying Kayden’s Law,” adding: “Now to me, that’s a measure of just how over the target you are on abuse in the court system—by individuals who are focused on billable hours as opposed to rapid, effective outcomes.”

“The AFCC is not like the American Academy of Pediatrics. It’s a trade group,” Pollack testified at 00:38:36. “They have been influencing custody policy for decades—and this is a large part of why we are in the state we are in.” She described how AFCC-affiliated professionals have “shaped statutes not through legitimate research or trauma expertise, but by embedding profit-driven, unscientific ideas that discredit abuse claims and endanger children.”

As an example, Pollack highlighted the high-profile case of a Wisconsin mother (Julie Valadez), who had previously won her appeal but was denied relief in the trial court and later jailed after her child fled the abusive father. “She faces 25 years in prison—for protecting her own child,” Pollack told the panel.

Readers can learn more about Valadez’s case through my in-depth coverage: BREAKING: Anonymous Donor Posts $500K Bail to Free Julie Valadez as Family and Criminal Courts Ignore Appellate Reversal

When Finchem asked whether quasi-judicial immunity for third-party evaluators was addressed in Kayden’s Law, Pollack replied that it wasn’t—but acknowledged that the immunity shield was “a crucial issue,” now being challenged in some state courts like Pennsylvania.

Representative Lisa Fink then asked a critical question: “If the courts actually listened to what children want—how often would they get it right?”

“In the overwhelming majority,” Pollack replied. “Children know who they feel safe with. Even toddlers can express fear.” She explained that therapists who treat the trauma are often replaced in court by “alienation experts,” while guardians ad litem frequently suppress or misrepresent what children actually say.

Instead, she advocated for a legal representation model, in which children have attorneys—not GALs—who are obligated to express their clients’ actual wishes. “GALs represent ‘best interests’—but that’s just their opinion,” she said. “An attorney for the child must convey exactly what the child says. That’s what real representation looks like.

In Orange County, California family court “minors’ counsel” operate as GALs not as attorneys.

Also in California, Piqui’s Law—a lesser version of Kayden’s Law that went into effect in January 2023—is still not being implemented or enforced in many courts. Minors’ counsel, therapists, evaluators, and judges continue to ignore its mandates.

“Begin Relying on Actual Abuse Experts”: Pollack Calls Out Profit Motive in Family Court

When Representative Rachel Keshel asked what single factor had led courts so far astray from prioritizing the best interests of the child doctrine, Pollack didn’t hesitate:

“Begin relying on actual abuse experts—not people who are interested in profiting.”

Pollack explained that the root problem lies in the privatized structure of family court, where litigants pay out of pocket for nearly every actor involved—attorneys, evaluators, therapists, and so-called experts.

“This is private custody I’m talking about,” Pollack said. “The litigants are private, the attorneys are all private pay. You don’t get a public defender in private custody. The experts, the evaluators—they’re all paid out of the pocket of litigants.” (00:43:47–00:44:01)

Listening to the Children: Rep. Fink Challenges Court Failures

Representative Lisa Fink raised a pointed question: What if courts simply listened to children?

Reflecting on a bill she had introduced to give children age 14 and older the right to be heard, Fink admitted even that reform wouldn’t have saved Kayden.

“In regards to children, the children aren’t being listened to.”

Fink asked Pollack whether courts would get it right more often if they honored children’s stated preferences.

“If that court would actually listen… if they did what the children wanted, 95–99% of the time, they would be correct.”

Pollack agreed without hesitation:

“I would say in the overwhelming majority, yes.”

Noting that while some children are threatened by abusers, most clearly express where they feel safe.

“Even young children— on the whole, in general, kids know who they feel safe with.”

Attorney Michael G. Moore: DCS and Judicial Immunity

Trial attorney Michael G. Moore, who has spent four decades suing child welfare agencies, like Arizona Department of Child Safety, told lawmakers:

“I appear here today to attempt to convince you all to put me out of work.”

He delivered searing testimony about DCS’s Ombudsman’s Office, citing admissions from staffer Sarah Bruce:

“She doesn’t advocate for the parents. She doesn’t advocate for the family.”

Instead, Bruce’s role is to relay explanations from DCS investigators back to complainants—without conducting investigations.

“That is considered a satisfactory resolution according to DCS.”

Moore urged the committee to request case data, revealing:

“There are between 10,000 and 12,000 complaints lodged with the Ombudsman’s Office annually. And they’re all resolved the same way.”

He concluded:

“DCS does not hold it’s people accountable for violating constitutional rights.”

Moore also warned that DCS investigators operate like law enforcement without the training—entering homes, removing children, and filing court referrals without POST certification or constitutional knowledge.

Rep. Rachel Keshel challenged DCS’s claim of being “self-governing,” reminding the committee and attendees that the Legislature and Governor have oversight. Also mentioned a full audit is planned for Fall 2025.

Rep. Lisa Fink Challenges Judicial Immunity in Family Court Failures

During the final hearing of Arizona’s Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders, Representative Lisa Fink raised a pointed constitutional challenge to family court judges who remove children from protective parents without cause or due process.

“I consider parental rights a Ninth Amendment right,” Fink asserted. “They have been denied that right through judges without any documentation—you know, due process, whatever.”

Her statement followed a broader observation she shared with the panel and witness:

“What I have seen is that judges have basically taken parental rights away from—the good parent, without any due process.”

Fink turned to Moore and asked directly:

“How would you hold them accountable for not following the law?”

Moore, while careful to qualify that his primary work lies in the federal arena, did not shy away from the legal implications. He confirmed what many parents and advocates have long feared:

“In the federal system, a judge is absolutely immune from consequences outside of being reversed on appeal. We know that.”

He acknowledged the likely parallel in state systems and offered a rare but potent avenue for accountability:

“I would look to legislation which specifically removes judicial immunity under certain circumstances… I believe there would be a constitutional way to do that, because obviously judicial immunity is a judge-created doctrine. It’s not found in the Constitution. So it can be reversed.”

Lawmakers Challenge Judicial Rulemaking Power

Sen. Mark Finchem issued a direct warning to Arizona’s judiciary:

“We are now questioning rulemaking authority—and I know the judges are watching this—so be forewarned. If that carries the weight of law, it’s a separation of powers issue that must come before the Legislature for approval.”

He added:

“It’s judge-made law.”

Rep. Keshel — We Want Your Voices Heard

After hours of expert testimony, Rep. Rachel Keshel opened the floor to impacted parents who had traveled from across the state and country to attend the hearing. Acknowledging the emotional weight and limited time for public comment, she offered a message of hope and future engagement:

“You’ll each have three minutes to testify,” Keshel said. “And I just want to encourage you all—if you don’t get a chance to speak, we are going to have a lot of legislation starting in January that we’ll need your help coming to the committees and testifying on. So we want to have your voices heard at some point.”

What’s Next for Arizona?

Committee Members included:

Sen. Mark Finchem (Chair)

Rep. Rachel Keshel (Co-Chair)

Rep. Lisa Fink

Rep. Betty J. Villegas

Sen. Wendy Rogers

Sen. Theresa Hatathlie

Sen. Hildy Angius (Temporary Appointee)

Several members expressed strong support for the testimonies and pledged to pursue 2026 legislation informed by the findings.

