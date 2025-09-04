Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Bruce Eden
2h

New laws MUST be put into place to stop incessant parental RIGHTS/parenting time/vistation RIGHTS interference. Three (3) unsubstantiated interferences require make-up time during the offending parent's time. Ten (10) unsubstantiated interferences is enough to reverse custody to the victimized parent.

False allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, child sexual abuse MUST be instituted whereby "Any parent making a false allegation of domestic violence, child abuse, or child sexual abuse shall be tried for perjury. Conviction is 3-5 years in jail, $10,000 fine, and loss of child custody to the victimized parent". If any charge cannot be substantiated beyond a reasonable doubt, the offending parent must be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Also, attorneys who advise their clients to make false allegations, or if the attorneys make said false allegations, they face harsher penalties because they have a fiduciary duty to not make false, fraudulent, deceptive statements to influence a judge. Harsher penalties would include 5-10 years in jail, $250,000 fine, TRIPLE damages paid to the victimized parent for FRAUD & DECEIT, permanent loss of law license.

Bruce Eden
2h

Talk is cheap. These hearings are a "vent your spleen" drama. Now, action MUST be taken. Starting with elimination of judicial immunity, and limiting divorces to a maximum of $25,000 in combined legal fees for both sides. If the lawyers go over the $25,000 limit, they pay out of their own pockets, and are referred to the appropriate ethics committee for incompetence, fraud, extortion and the like.

