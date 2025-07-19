Arizona Parents Break Their Silence: Family Court Abuse Testimonies Echo Nationwide
America's Family Court Crisis: Dr. Lyle Rapacki Interviews Parents, Professionals and Children from AZ JOINT LEGISLATIVE AD HOC COMMITTEE ON FAMILY COURT ORDERS, Part One
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The stories began quietly—halting words from worn voices, each carrying the same desperate refrain: “I lost everything trying to protect my child.”
In a special on-location episode of Arizona Today, host Lyle Rapacki convened more than a dozen parents and a live audience inside a Phoenix church for a raw, unfiltered panel. These mothers, fathers, educators, and professionals say they were chewed up and spit out by Arizona’s family court system—sharing firsthand accounts of how the courts not only failed to protect their children but, in many cases, actively enabled abuse, drained their finances, and shattered their families —financially, emotionally, and even physically.
Over the past three months, the Arizona Legislature has conducted a Joint Ad Hoc Committee investigation into the state’s family court practices. What lawmakers uncovered—documented in hours of sworn public testimony—was described as nothing short of judicial trauma and systemic abuse.
“This is not sensationalism. It’s not theatrical,” Rapacki told viewers. “It’s what happens when courts turn a blind eye to child safety and instead prioritize profit.”
A Pattern of Harm, Not a Coincidence
The parents seated behind Rapacki recounted devastating losses: homes sold, retirement funds drained, careers derailed, and children taken away without explanation. One California school principal said she lost custody of her son despite a clean record and two decades of service in education. Another father reported being ordered to pay child support despite zero income, pushing him toward bankruptcy at age 67.
“They don’t care if you have no money,” one parent explained. “If you can’t pay for evaluations or supervised visitation, you lose your child. It’s that simple.”
Nearly every parent described coercive financial demands imposed by court appointees—therapists, evaluators, and attorneys—many of whom are unregulated and, according to testimony, unaccountable. Some were allegedly complicit in falsifying court reports. In one case, a therapist under investigation for insurance fraud continued to influence custody decisions, leading to the permanent separation of a mother from her son.
From Arizona to the Nation
Though the panel was filmed in Phoenix, its implications stretch far beyond Arizona. Rapacki noted that at least six other states have reached out to Arizona legislators, describing nearly identical abuses occurring in their own courts.
“Arizona became the hub,” Rapacki said. “A couple of individuals began to market this process to other states. It’s a money-making deal. It’s judicial tyranny.”
One mother said her child’s disclosures of abuse were dismissed because the child was “too articulate.” Another was punished in court simply for reporting suspected abuse. A father who provided expert testimony and extensive documentation said the court sided with the more financially connected parent and dismissed his evidence outright.
A recurring theme was retaliation: protective parents punished for raising red flags about abuse, while the alleged abusers were given expanded custody or allowed unsupervised access.
“The Best Interest of the Court”
The phrase “best interest of the child” was repeatedly cited—only this time, in bitter irony. Parents say the true priority was the “best interest of the court,” or more precisely, the individuals profiting from prolonged custody battles.
“They said I was unfit while I was running a school of 600 kids,” one mother stated. “I was a principal. But they took my son away and never looked back.”
Many echoed the same conclusion: the family court system is not designed to protect children, but to sustain itself through endless fees, forced services, and a perverse incentive structure that punishes anyone who resists.
Coming Next: Part Two
This panel is only the beginning. Rapacki closed the segment by promising additional evidence and new witnesses in Part Two.
“They’ve been looking for a voice, an outlet, a platform,” he said. “Arizona is giving them one.”
Stay tuned for more coverage as Arizona’s legislative hearings continue to expose what parents and whistleblowers nationwide are calling a crisis of constitutional proportions.
If you have had similar experiences within the California family court system, please contact this reporter ASAP.
Are you committed to protecting America’s children and restoring integrity to our legal system?
Contact your legislative representatives. Speak out. Reach out to media outlets. And vote.
Whistleblowers and victims of family court, CPS, probate court, or foster care corruption anywhere in the U.S.—please contact this reporter at juliea005@proton.me.
Together, we can ignite a national movement and create lasting change.
Julie M. Anderson-Holburn is a California-based investigative journalist reporting on criminal and family court corruption, judicial abuse, and systemic failures. Her work is published on NewsBreak, Substack, and The Family Court Circus, and has been featured by the Center for Judicial Excellence and National Safe Parents. Julie believes that exposing the truth is the first step toward meaningful reform.
This article was made possible by the support of readers like you. Thank you.
