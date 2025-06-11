Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Sunnyside
Jun 14

What do you think about holding judges to the same standards of us - demand psychological testing to ensure they are mentally capable of being impartial and that they aren't on drugs. https://chng.it/NTPvVW5yjy

Nonya
Jun 11

Thanks for your diligent coverage and reporting!

What good these hearings will actually do remains to be seen. As much as I want them to be a landmrk event and a turning point in history, I doubt anything will truly come of it, much less bring about any real change

Governor Katie Hobbs’ veto of HB2256 drives that point home and reveals just how deep the connections and corruption run. These judges act with impunity not just because of the immunity they’ve been granted, but because of the long chain of backlinks they have throughout the system. They know they have key people protecting their backs. They know they’re safe.

The entire Family Court system is a farce. The only viable option I see for parents going through divorce is to just stay out of Family Court altogether. Cut off their supply chain. Let them shrivel and die. Death by attrition - a fate well deserved. Comeuppance.

