Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

Julie M. Anderson-Holburn

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Maria da Penha's avatar
Maria da Penha
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Parental Alienation claims and the broad 'best interests' discretion applied in family court operate exclusively within the realm of equity—judicial notions of fairness and flexibility. However, there are no standalone 'equity courts' as sovereign entities under the U.S. Constitution. Article III extends the judicial Power to Cases 'in Law and Equity,' but this incorporates English Chancery practices only as supplemental to law. The maxim is clear: Equity follows the law. It corrects specific injustices where rigid rules fail, without creating new rights, overriding statutes, or dispensing with constitutional safeguards such as due process OF LAW, evidentiary hearings, safety findings, and prohibitions on improper delegation of judicial authority. Any equitable application in this matter must strictly follow statutory requirements and cannot validate defective ex parte orders, warrant flaws, or deflection from documented abuse/DV records.

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